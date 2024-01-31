The 400m hurdler shows great versatility as 60m champion impresses over three laps while masters compete for titles indoors in Sheffield in our road, track and fell round-up

MANCHESTER INDOOR OPEN MEETING, Sportcity, January 28



Sam Lunt, the European under-20 400m hurdles finalist (with a PB 50.89) showed his range by winning the 600 metres in 78.30.

Two weeks earlier he had won the North of England under-20 60m title in a PB of 6.83.

Joe Ferguson ran 6.74 in the 60 metres.

Mixed events: 60: A01: 1 J Ferguson (Shef/Dearn) 6.77; 2 A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 6.90; 3 R Mostyn (Liv PS) 6.93. A02: 1 A Houchin (Worc, U20) 7.03. A03: 2 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 7.23. A07: 1 S Owens (E Ches, M55) 7.88; 3 L Golding (Pend, M55) 8.34; 5 M McAleenan (Leam, M60) 8.86. A10: 1 J Ferguson (Shef/Dearn) 6.74; 2 R Mostyn (Liv PS) 6.93. A11: 1 G Hooper (Wig D, W) 7.53. A18: 1 E Pimblett (Wig D, U17W) 7.81; 2 A May (Bolt, U15W) 7.94. A23: 1 N Taylor (Traff, U15) 7.58; 2 P Kwok (Manc H, U15) 7.59; 4 T Kerr (Sale, U13) 8.31. B01: 1 A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 6.93. B04: 1 T Davies (Liv H, U15) 7.57. B05: 1 O Omotara (Der, U15) 7.55. 200: r1: 3 N Tunstall (Corn, M60) 27.95. r4: 1 K Kazemaks (Woking, M35) 23.59. 600: r1: 1 S Lunt (Wirr, U20) 1:18.30; 2 J Minshull (Cov) 1:18.65; 3 T Chamberlain (Holm) 1:19.21; 4 K Green (C&C, U20) 1:20.89. r4: 3 S Janally (Stoke, M35) 1:28.77. r8: 1 B Taylor (St Ed, U17W) 1:36.16. HJ: B: 1 M Williams (Leeds C) 1.97; 3 E Adams (NSP, U15) 1.77; 5 D Burton (Bir, U17W) 1.72. PV: A: 1 L Nicholls (Sale, U15) 3.10; 2 D Roberts (Liv H, U17W) 2.85; 3 T Osborne (B’burn, U17W) 2.85. B: 1 P Zapantis (Sale, U17) 3.90; 2 C Park (Sale, U17) 3.90; 3 I Smith (Stoke, W) 3.80. LJ: A: 8 F Savvopoulou (Manc H, U13W) 4.54. B: 2 S Jones (Sale, W) 5.81; 3 M Booth (Sale, W) 5.60



Men: 60H: r1: 1 A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 8.16; 2 A Brzezinski (Unattached) 8.56; 3 L Lima (Traff) 8.75. r2: 1 A Parkinson (Sale) 8.69; 3 J Inpong-Pirard (Shrews) 9.16. r3: 1 K Kazemaks (Woking, M35) 8.50



U17: 60H: r1: 1 L Shaw (Warr) 8.15; 2 H Douglas-Reeves (Darl) 8.50; 3 R Bradley (C&N) 8.68



Women: 60H: 1 J Winogrodzka (Bolt) 8.73; 2 H Paton (Bir) 8.80



U17: 60H: r1: 1 M Mills (Stock H) 9.12. SP: 1 Y Baker (Wig D) 12.17



U15: 60H: r1: 1 T Northcott (York) 9.34; 2 O Crawford (Warr) 9.44

WELSH ATHLETICS SENIOR & U15 CHAMPIONSHIPS, Cardiff, January 27-28



World indoor finalist David King won the 60m hurdles in 7.74.

Hannah Brier won the 400m in 54.37.

Men: 60: 1 D Hammond (Card) 6.76; 2 D Moore (B&R) 6.84; 3 H Nwoke (Liv H) 6.90; 3 P Pearce (Bir) 6.90; 5 L Stephens (Card, U20) 6.91; 6 B Brown (Sale) 6.94. Ht3: 1 L Stephens (Card, U20) 6.92; 2 B Brown (Sale) 6.92. Ht5: 2 E Cunningham (Jag, U20) 7.05. Ht8: 1 D Hammond (Card) 6.87. SFf1: 1 D Hammond (Card) 6.82; 2 P Pearce (Bir) 6.93. SFf2: 1 L Stephens (Card, U20) 6.91; 2 H Nwoke (Liv H) 6.93. SFf3: 1 D Moore (B&R) 6.86; 2 B Brown (Sale) 6.93. 400: Ht3: 4 S Price (Les C, M60) 62.90. Ht4: 4 R White (Worc, M60) 61.02. Ht6: 3 A Haines (Phoe, M55) 60.01. Ht8: 4 B Davis (Newp, M60) 62.70. 800: 1 J Organ (Brec, U20) 1:53.70. Ht2: 2 D Williams (Card, M40) 2:00.03. Ht4: 2 T Loynes (Neath, U17) 1:57.96; 5 R McHarg (Datch, M60) 2:14.22. Ht6: 3 O Williams (Les C, M35) 2:00.96; 4 P Watkeys (BMH, M40) 2:03.96; 6 A Haines (Phoe, M55) 2:10.77. 1500: 2 M Brunnock (Western Tempo, U20) 3:53.91; 6 O Williams (Les C, M35) 4:05.76; 8 D Williams (Card, M40) 4:07.51. Ht1: 3 O Williams (Les C, M35) 4:09.97. Ht2: 2 D Williams (Card, M40) 4:08.97. Ht3: 7 R McHarg (Datch, M60) 4:34.51. 60H: 1 D King (Ply) 7.74; 2 C Holder (Sutt) 8.10; 4 R Cottell (B&B) 8.47; 5 J Thompson (Dac) 8.88. HJ: 1 W Grimsey (WG&EL) 2.15; 2 A Brooks (Yate) 2.04; 3 L Ball (Yate) 2.01; 4 C Husbands (Bir) 1.98; 5 S Davies (Swan, U20) 1.98. PV: 1 T Walley (Wrex) 5.00; 2 O Schorr-Kon (Lewes) 4.34; 4 C Shuall (Swan, U20) 3.99. LJ: 1 S Khogali (WG&EL) 7.52; 2 L Phillips (Card Arch, U17) 7.18; 3 R Edwards (Maldwyn) 6.95; 4 S Kane (Jag) 6.87; 5 T Akanbi-Mortimer (Rhym V, U20) 6.82; 11 S Chinaka (Newp, M35) 5.88. F: 1 L Sinnott (B’mth, M40) 5.94. TJ: 1 T Dronfield (B&B) 15.03; 2 S Ampofo (B&B) 14.87; 3 J Townley (Glouc) 14.34; 4 N Odeh (Leic C) 14.26; 5 J Wright (B&W) 13.70; 6 L Phillips (Card Arch, U17) 13.54; 14 D Thomas (Exe, M50) 11.61. SP: 1 P Swan (Corn) 16.94; 2 J Matthews (Hale) 15.43; 3 D Pawlett (Yate) 14.19



U15: 60H: 1 A Angilletta (Dees) 8.74. TJ: 1 A Angilletta (Dees) 12.18; 2 M Martins-Hughes (C&V Schs) 11.99. SP: 1 L Robbie (Card Arch) 14.66



Women: 60: 1 H Longden (Card) 7.53; 2 L Garland (Jag) 7.57; 3 N Desir (Card Arch, U17) 7.57; 4 S Malone (Jag) 7.64; 5 C Wingfield (Card) 7.67; 6 I Tustin (Card) 7.69; 7 T Cox (Abing) 7.78. Ht1: 1 T Cox (Abing) 7.61; 2 H Longden (Card) 7.66; 3 O Schrimshaw (Dees, U17) 7.82. Ht2: 1 S Malone (Jag) 7.63; 2 B Morgan (Carm, U17) 7.90. Ht3: 1 N Desir (Card Arch, U17) 7.61; 2 L Garland (Jag) 7.69. Ht4: 1 C Wingfield (Card) 7.73. Ht5: 1 I Tustin (Card) 7.74; 8 J Sidney (Newp, W55) 8.93. SFf1: 1 N Desir (Card Arch, U17) 7.62; 2 I Tustin (Card) 7.70; 3 C Wingfield (Card) 7.73. SFf2: 1 L Garland (Jag) 7.58; 2 T Cox (Abing) 7.69; 3 E Jones (Menai, U20) 7.80. SFf3: 1 H Longden (Card) 7.57; 2 S Malone (Jag) 7.69; 5 O Schrimshaw (Dees, U17) 7.86. 200: 1 L Garland (Jag) 24.32. Ht1: 4 J Sidney (Newp, W55) 29.98. Ht5: 4 F Steele (Law, W55) 30.66. SFF1: 1 L Garland (Jag) 24.53. 400: 1 H Brier (Swan) 54.37; 2 S Harry (Belg) 55.27; 3 F Roberts (Menai) 56.01; 4 E Holmes (W Ches, U20) 57.12. Ht1: 2 D Coslett (L’nelli, U17) 57.22. Ht4: 4 F Steele (Law, W55) 69.86. Ht6: 1 E Holmes (W Ches, U20) 57.61; 2 C Farmer (Card Arch, U17) 59.12. Ht7: 1 E McIntosh (B&W, U20) 56.89. SFf1: 1 H Brier (Swan) 54.16. SFf2: 1 E Holmes (W Ches, U20) 57.12; 2 E McIntosh (B&W, U20) 57.15; 3 D Coslett (L’nelli, U17) 58.25. SFf3: 1 S Harry (Belg) 56.06. 1500: 1 E Parker (Poole) 4:27.45; 5 K Brady-Jones (Wirr, U20) 4:39.64. Ht1: 3 K Bain (Guern, U20) 4:39.86; 6 O Morgan (Card Arch, U17) 4:41.76; 8 E Ciesielska (Parc BB, W35) 4:59.20. 60H: 1 M Jessop (Harrow) 8.32; 2 L Evans (Card) 8.45; 3 G Morgan (Card Arch) 8.51; 4 S Lisk (Card Arch, U20) 8.70; 5 A Davies (B&B) 8.70; 5 E Campbell (Jag) 8.70; 7 Y Uwakwe (W Green) 8.80; 8 A McGee (Bas) 8.94. Ht1: 1 M Jessop (Harrow) 8.33; 2 E Campbell (Jag) 8.76; 3 S Lisk (Card Arch, U20) 8.77; 4 S Brooks (Yate) 9.09; 5 S Stubbs (Ton) 9.10. Ht2: 1 G Morgan (Card Arch) 8.58; 2 A Davies (B&B) 8.80; 3 A McGee (Bas) 8.82. Ht3: 1 L Evans (Card) 8.52; 2 Y Uwakwe (W Green) 8.81; 3 G Silcox (Yeov O) 8.95; 4 L Davey (Swan) 9.09. HJ: 1 E Fonteyne (SB) 1.81; 2 L Evans (Card) 1.68; 3 L Church (Carm) 1.68. PV: 1 J Ive (Sutt) 4.31; 2 C Jones (Swan) 3.81; 3 A Taylor (SNH, U20) 3.06; 6 L Roberts (L’nelli, U17) 2.91. LJ: A: 1 G Dickinson (Card) 5.73; 9 J Willoughby (Glouc, W60) 4.31. B: 1 J Lee (Carm, U20) 5.94; 2 P Ngouopou (Glouc) 5.85; 3 O Schrimshaw (Dees, U17) 5.84; 4 E Thomas (Card Arch) 5.82; 5 R Chapman (Card) 5.79; 6 K Beadle (WSEH) 5.61. TJ: 1 P Ngouopou (Glouc) 13.08; 2 O Schrimshaw (Dees, U17) 11.97; 3 L Garratt (Yeov O) 11.40; 4 L Hill (W’borne, U20) 11.06; 5 A McKinty (Card) 11.04. SP: 1 S Fortune (Dees) 13.88; 2 A Kennedy (Jag) 13.50; 3 C Edwards (Ply, W35) 12.33; 4 S Stubbs (Ton) 11.67



U15: 60: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch) 7.62; 2 A Placide (Card) 7.97; 3 M Johnson (W Ches) 8.01. Ht1: 1 M Johnson (W Ches) 8.03. Ht2: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch) 7.66. Ht3: 1 A Placide (Card) 8.06. 200: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch) 24.62. SFF3: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch) 25.30. 3000: 1 B Boyce (Card) 10:35.0. 60H: 1 A Placide (Card) 9.34; 2 T Odugbesan (Card Arch) 9.38. Ht1: 1 A Placide (Card) 9.28; 2 T Odugbesan (Card Arch) 9.40. PV: 1 G Davies (Swan) 2.70. LJ: 1 T Odugbesan (Card Arch) 5.18

4J STUDIOS SCOTTISH ATHLETICS NATIONAL INDOOR OPEN SERIES 2, Dunfermline, January 26-28



Mixed events: 60: A01: 1 D Patterson (Jag, U20) 7.00; 2 R Voss (Pit, U20) 7.00; 3 G Imante (Shett, U20) 7.02. A04: 4 T Ikechukwu-Okonkwo (Law, U17W) 7.75. A05: 2 A Brockley (Edin, U17W) 7.82. A09: 4 G Leek (Edin, M60) 8.48. B01: 1 D Patterson (Jag, U20) 6.93; 2 G Imante (Shett, U20) 6.98. B03: 4 R Lorimer (Dund H, W) 7.79. B04: 4 M Wilkinson (Gate, U17W) 7.87. B06: 2 J Lanahan (Shett, U13) 8.02. B08: 1 R Hunter (Cors, M60) 8.26. B11: 2 S Mitusch (Centr, W60) 9.57. C01: 4 S Thomas (Dunf, U17W) 7.80. C13: 4 B Douglas (Living, M70) 9.29. HJ: B: 1 M Tait (Dunf, U20) 2.00; 5 H Dryden (Edin, U15) 1.74; 11 J Lanahan (Shett, U13) 1.49. D: 1 M Taylor (I’ness, U15) 1.79. PV: A: 1 D Graham (Edin, M45) 3.83; 4 C Crawford (Spring, U17W) 3.38. LJ: A: 1 S Mackenzie (Pit) 7.32; 2 J Hooper (Shett, U17) 6.45; 6 H Wallace (Jag, W) 5.73. B: 3 K Moffat (Falk, U13W) 4.40. TJ: A: 2 A Lanahan (Shett, U15) 12.13; 3 M Brockley (Edin, U17W) 11.11; 8 C Doyle (VPCG, U15W) 9.96. B: 2 L Davison (Jag, W) 11.36; 4 M Train (Blyth, U20W) 11.14



U15 boys: 60H: C3: 1 M Taylor (I’ness) 9.07; 2 A Weir (Giff N) 9.46



Women: 60H: A2: 1 E Williams (A’deen) 9.15; 2 N Proudfoot (Jag) 9.18. B1: 1 N Proudfoot (Jag) 9.23



U17: 60H: B2: 1 H Whittaker (Elgin) 8.80. C4: 1 G Malley (W’moss) 9.12

BMAF Indoor 3000m Championships, Sheffield, January 28

Clare Elms ran 40 seconds faster than the best ever English W60 indoor 3000m time by Angela Copson and quicker than the outdoor world record time but frustratingly missed Scot Fiona Matheson’s world indoor mark of 10:48.13 by a hundredth of a second.

She was on target at 2000m but in the final straight in lapping a runner she drifted wide into lane three and just missed her target.

Elms, who holds the world W55 record set five years ago, was drawn in the older W50+ race (which was won in outside 12 minutes) but with no fellow W60s competing, requested to go in the younger W35+ race and was in contact with the lead group near to halfway.

Ultimately the race was won by W35 world masters 1500m bronze medallist Laura Haggerty in a PB 10:26.16 from W40 champion Emma Raven and Elms, in fourth overall, finished ahead of the W45 winner Stephanie Maclean-Dann.

The big name in the men’s field was M65 800m world record-holder Paul Forbes, a two-time winner of AW’s masters athlete of the year award, and he led his race initially but ultimately dropped out as Malcolm Eustace won impressively in 10:38.79.

David Oxland, who holds the British M70 record from this race two years ago won his event from David Bedwell.

British Masters International cross-country runner-up Paul Wright, who will be a M40 for this race next year, won the M35 title in a fast 8:38.81 as he used his speed that took him to a 1:56.29 800m a few weeks earlier.

European steeplechase champion Daniel Eckersley pushed him all the way as he finished just under two seconds back.

Guy Bracken, who still holds the M55 British record, won the W60 race though looked to be limping over the closing laps.

M50 3000m world and European champion Anthony O’Brien won the M50 title by just under half a minute.

M35+: 3000m: 1 P Wright (M35) 8:38.81; 2 D Eckersley (M35) 8:40.71; 3 M Cummings (M35) 9:11.31; 4 T Bailey (M40) 9:12.39; 5 M Blundell (M35) 9:16.15; 6 S Fell (M45) 9:36.97; 7 D Wheat (M40) 9:39.44; 8 S Gascoyne (M45) 9:49.36

M50: 3000m: 1 A O’Brien 9:21.70; 2 T Hely 9:51.37; 3 M Preston 10:18.13

M55: 3000m: 1 M Nolan 10:13.43; 2 J Knibb 10:39.71; 3 G Graham 10:42.88

M60 3000m: 1 G Bracken 10:19.65; 2 G Penn 10:22.32; 3 R Andrew 10:25.10; 4 S Watmough 10:30.82; 5 R Parkin 10:34.21; 6 C Ireland 10:44.72; 7 P York 11:12.50; 8 J Turner 11:15.44

M65 3000m: 1 M Eustace 10:38.79; 2 D Watson 11:28.05; 3 D Gibbons 12:45.98

M70+: 3000m: 1 D Oxland M70 11:31.44; 2 D Bedwell M70 11:34.65; 3 J Exley M75 13:26.34

W35+: 3000m: 1 L Haggerty (W35) 10:26.16; 2 E Raven (W40) 10:34.01; 3 L Race (W35) 10:47.19; 4 C Elms (W60) 10:48.14; 5 L Gawthorne (W40) 10:56.39; 6 S Maclean-Dann (W45) 11:17.71

W50+: 3000m: 1 S Robson (W50) 12:05.55; 2 W Smith (W50) 12:09.72; 3 K Oddy (W55) 12:22.75

RAY HALL MEMORIAL WINTER TRACK LEAGUE /ALDERSHOT OPEN TRACK WALKS, Aldershot, January 28



Men: 5000W: SFX: 1 L Legon (Bexley) 23:07.51; 2 A Jennings (AFD, W) 24:26.80; 3 J Wilton (Ashf, U20W) 25:50.10; 4 G Manzotti (Ton, W50) 27:20.05; 5 M Peddle (Loughton, W55) 27:36.21; 6 M Henney (B&R, M50) 27:40.64; 7 M Wojtowicz (Lancs Sch, U20) 29:45.16

Road

LSK OPEN MASTERS RELAY, Strathclyde Park, January 28

M35+ (4×3.8M): 1 Edin 81:46 (C Reid 20:39, S MacLeod 20:39; 3 I Whitaker 20:20, J Lenehan 20:08); 2 I’clyde 82:32 (D Henderson 21:27, G Yates 19:27, J Roebuck 21:32, M Docherty 20:06); 3 G’nock 85:02 (N Lafferty 21:07, D Doherty 21:47, A Osborne 21:21, A McCall 20:47); 4 Cambus 86:53 (I Hodge 21:36, I Reid 20:41, R Carr 23:50, S Fitzpatrick 20:46); 5 Bella H 87:03; 6 E Kilb 87:06

Fastest: 1 Yates 19:27; 2 G Baillie (E Kilb) 19:45; 3 Docherty 20:06; 4 Lenehan 20:08; 5 Whitaker 20:20; 6 D Mackintosh (Bella H) 20:25

M50+: 1 Cambus 87:28 (M King 21:57, J Carter 21:49, R Cooper 22:02, M Gallacher 21:40); 2 C’nauld 88:19 (S Allen 21:49, W Henderson 22:30, L O’Hare 21:30, S Allan 22:30); 3 C’nauld B 96:52 (S Casey 23:46, P Stoddart 24:26, D Hogg 23:12, R McEachern 25:28); 4 Dumf 1:42:18

Fastest: 1 D Gardiner (Moth) 21:03; 2 O’Hare 21:30; 3 Gallacher 21:40; 4 B Brodie (Bella H) 21:49

W35+ (3x 3.8M): 1 Giff N 73:18 (C Bark 25:08, A Chong 24:27, Y McNairn 23:43); 2 Garsc 77:00 (L Bell 23:38, M Lovatt 26:58, A Wood 26:24); 3 Cambus 79:50 (N Brohan 26:27, M Kane 27:16, K O’Brien 26:07); 4 G’nock 80:30 (J Cox 22:38, M McKay 29:34, J Aikman 28:18); 5 Giff N B 82:52; 6 E Kilb 83:04

Fastest: 1 Cox 22:38; 2 Bell 23:38; 3 McNairn 23:43; 4 Chong (W50+) 24:27; 5 Bark 25:08; 6 K Baillie (E Kilb) 25:21

DARLINGTON HARRIERS CROFT 5km, Dalton on Tees, January 27



Overall: 1 L Lonita (Darlington H AC) 16:07; 2 P Darroch (Redc, M35) 16:21; 3 H Cullen (Donc, U20) 16:24

M65: 1 G Bayne (Morp) 20:19



Women: 1 S Pikett (Els) 17:21; 2 A Sneddon (J&H, W35) 18:35; 3 E Palmer (Stoc S) 19:50

W55: 1 L Eadon (R&Z) 21:56

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, London Hyde Park, January 26



World 40 miles track best holder Ollie Garrod won the men’s race in a time of 15:37.

A day later Garrod was back in action at the South Of England cross-country.

The women’s winner Melissah Gibson is also a prolific competitor and she won the women’s race in 17:34.

Gibson ran 17 marathons or ultras in 2023 and she run nine races in January in 2024.

Multiple British masters cross-country champion Andrew Leach celebrated his first race as an M60 with an age group course record of 17:06.

Just over 100 metres behind him 1998 Commonwealth Games marathoner fourth-placer Dave Taylor, who still holds the British M40 records at 3000m and 5000m, also made his M60 debut. He was born two days after Leach.

Overall: 1 O Garrod (Belg) 15:37; 2 A Wood (Dover, M35) 16:03; 3 R Friel (E Lon, M35) 16:10



M55: 1 J Richardson (Oxf C) 17:20; 2 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 17:50

M60: 1 A Leach (N Herts) 17:06; 2 D Taylor (Herne H) 17:28; 3 S Corfield (Str of Croydon) 18:12; 4 A Green (Northants Tri Club) 18:21; 5 S Plummer (Ealing Southall & Mi) 19:12

M65: 1 M Dennison (SHAEF) 19:36

M80: 1 J Carter (Wimb W) 28:54

U17: 1 N Taylor (Westminster School) 16:16



Women: 1 M Gibson (Eal E, W35) 17:34; 2 A Lawson (Clap C) 17:47; 3 A Malin (Ful) 18:21



W45: 1 J Vickers (S Lon) 18:57.

W55: 1 R Hutton (S Lon) 19:58; 2 L Thomas (HW) 21:44

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 21:18; 2 J Barclay (BA) 22:24

W65: 1 A Riddell (Serp) 25:24

W70: 1 R Tabor (Dulw) 25:59; 2 M MacDonald (Camb H) 27:10

BROMLEY 10km, Kent, January 28

Overall: 1 B Whyte (Croy) 34:21; 2 G Bull 35:01; 3 G McIntosh 35:46

Women: 1 J Niandi (Herne H) 37:08; 2 S Mooney (Lark) 43:00; 3 J Holford (Tun W) 43:51

FECKING FRICKLEY TART N TERRIER TROT MT, Pontefract, January 28



Overall (5M): 1 S Lockett (Ack) 32:35; 2 P Mikulicz 41:15; 3 L Eddershaw (Clowne, W45) 41:32



Women: 1 Eddershaw 41:32; 2 C Cuthbert 45:05; 3 A Copeland (Ack) 49:26



Overall (10M): 1 R Woods 67:30; 2 R McDonald (W40) 79:33; 3 S Tolley (M50) 81:52



Women: 1 McDonald 79:33; 2 D Richards W50) 82:11; 3 J Phillips ( W35) 85:05



Overall (15M): 1 S Yates (Ack) 1:46:46; 2 R Ward (Ack, M35) 1:46:46; 3 F Keenan 2:06:14



Women: 1 R Aldren (W50) 2:12:12; 2 T Fitzwilliam (W45) 2:16:51; 3 A Parkin (W35) 2:20:32



Overall (20M): 1 S Setterington (M35) 2:50:17; 2 J Hutchinson (Darl, W) 2:53:17; 3 J Wild (Unatt) 3:09:29

Women: 1 Hutchinson 2:53:17; 2 B Johnson (W50) 4:17:23; 3 K Prydderch (W40) 4:17:24



Overall (Mar): 1 D Wynn 2:53:06; 2 R Harrison (M40) 3:04:55; 3 P Hardman (M35) 3:15:51

Women: 1 G Neri (Steel City Striders, W40) 3:38:22; 2 S Dent (LonelyGoat) 3:51:58; 3 L Fern (100MC, W50) 5:40:22



Overall (30M): 1 A Tweedie 4:15:38; 2 J Baxter 5:39:51; 3 P Ganoo (W) 8:20:00

Women: 1 Ganoo 8:20:00

BUCHLYVIE MT 10km, Buchlyvie, January 27



Overall: 1 C Borthwick (Bella RR) 33:16; 2 W Beattie 34:18; 3 I Hodge (Cambus, M40) 35:19



Women: 1 K Mann (Shett) 41:01; 2 A Berwick (RTC Warriors, W40) 43:26; 3 E Mooney (Ochil, W40) 44:02

3km ON THE GREEN, Glasgow, January 26



Overall: 1 J Heathwood (Bella H) 8:54; 2 S Brown (WestEnd RR, M40) 9:27; 3 P Fournier (M35) 9:31



Women: 1 J Brown (Bella H, W45) 11:18; 2 M Senior (Gars, W50) 11:26; 3 K Hylands (W35) 11:36

RUN EXE 5km, Exmouth, January 24



Overall: 1 C Wright (York, U20) 15:52; 2 A Holland (Tav, M35) 15:59; 3 W Douglas (Western Tempo) 16:00



M55: 1 S Mugglestone (Bide) 17:39.

U17: 1 G Pemberton (Exe) 16:21

U15: 1 O Purchase (Exe) 16:20



Women: 1 A Murray-Gourlay (Taun) 17:41; 2 C Walker (Tav, U20) 17:49; 3 L Milliner (Exe, U20) 18:03



W50: 1 P Davies (SWRR) 20:50

W60: 1 C Benstead (Okehampton) 20:40

W65: 1 J Reay (Exm H) 20:51

W70: 1 C Williams (Wym) 27:22

RUN THROUGH BATTERSEA PARK CHASE THE MOON 5km / 10km, Battersea Park, January 24



Overall (5km): 1 S Barley (Warg) 15:56; 2 J Gamble (M35) 15:57; 3 F Belbeoch (Soton) 15:58



Women: 1 L Jones (Herne H) 17:23; 2 G Parker 18:17; 3 G Furze ( W35) 18:32



Overall (10km): 1 O Li 33:21; 2 N Green (M40) 33:22; 3 J Yeeles (M40) 33:36



M55: 1 R Tomlinson (M&M) 35:51



Women: 1 L Biemolt (Herne H, W40) 37:11; 2 E Ballard (B’cay) 39:36; 3 C Gonzalez (Camb H) 39:38

TISSINGTON TRAIL MULTI TERRAIN, Derbyshire, January 24

Overall (10km): 1 T Chell (Stoke) 33:53; 2 C Baxter (Shepshed) 35:42; 3 J Cridge 40:55

Women: 1 B Cowden (W45) 45:35; 2 S McNamee (Bir, W35) 49:28; 3 K Parr (W35) 50:00

Overall (13.1M): 1 L Connor (Shepshed, M40) 76:13; 2 N Osborn (Hunts, M40) 79:36; 3 B Musgrove 82:11

M55: 1 P Oakley (Goyt) 85:37

Women: 1 R Randell (Shepshed, W35) 82;48; 2 S Jones (Walney) 86:21; 3 S Walker (DMV, W50) 89:23

WALTON WOBBLE MT 10km, Stafford, January 28

Overall: 1 C Pilsbury (M45) 34:19; 2 J Dunn 37:00; 3 A Millington 38:01

Women: 1 C Hawkins (W35) 40:30; 2 R Harrison (W40) 41:24; 3 K Butler 42:19

Fell races

TIGGER TOR, Sheffield, January 28

Overall (14.2km/490m): 1 C Williams (Dark Pk) 60:29; 2 A Mason (Dark Pk) 61:00; 3 S Franklin 62:39; 4 O Johnson (Dark Pk, M40) 66:52; 5 T Antcliff (SHUOC) 67:36; 6 A Macdonald (SHUOC) 67:48; 7 H Kneen (Manx F) 67:54; 8 C Baker (Totley) 69:21; 9 T Barry (Penn) 69:42; 10 P Morris (Clowne) 69:54

M50: M Baddeley (Linc W) 73:36

M60: C Earl (K’worth) 79:41

M70: M Moorhouse (Mat) 94:42

TEAM: Dark Pk 7

Women: 1 R Chambers (W40) 73:29; 2 S Fawcett (Dark Pk, W40) 79:33; 3 T Rabb 80:12; 4 J Mosley (RAT) 80:15; 5 R Ward (SHUOC) 82:20; 6 R Rose (Dark Pk, W40) 82:25

W50: H Elmore (Dark Pk) 84:35

W60: J Searle (Dark Pk) 90:06

TEAM: Dark Pk 15

CWM NANT-Y-GROES, Abertillery, January 27

Overall (9km/550m): 1 W Turner (Mymydd ) 48:47; 2 J Ford (Mynydd D) 50:51; 3 M Erskine (Ponty) 53:15; 4 T Turner (Mynydd D) 53:53; 5 T James 54:10

M40: B Gibson (Mynydd D) 54:45

M50: M Lawson (Chep) 59:58

M60: S Darke (MDC) 65:07

M70: N Grant (Chep) 80:54

Women: 1 H Large (W’bury) 59:48; 2 K Hinstelwood (Parc B) 66:15; 3 B Latter (MDC) 66:37

W40: D Stenner (Mynydd D) 67:42

W60: N Childs (Mynydd D) 73:51

TARRENHENDRE, Gwynedd, January 27

Overall (9.7km/610m): 1 D Connolly (Mercia) 49:35; 2 R Jones (Rhed Heb) 51:08; 3 J Agnew (Mercia) 52:10; 4 J Gomes (R Free, M40) 53:18; 5 A Bunyan (Macc) 53:31; 6 D Lewis (Sarn H, M40) 54:27

M50: J Atyeo (Mercia) 63:07

M60: M Pearson (Mercia) 72:58

M70: JN Owen (R Free) 76:26

U20: T Black (MDC) 54:52

MEN’S TEAM: Mercia 18

Women: 1 J Henderson (Denbigh, W40) 60:17; 2 N Richards (Mercia, W40) 64:15; 3 M Grant (Eryri, W40) 64:43; 4 R Probert (Mynydd D, W50) 67:44

W60: E Collins (Denbigh) 79:01

TEAM: Eryri 14

DESS WOODS NIGHT RACE, Aboyne, January 25

Overall (8km/200m): 1 A Coupar (E Suth) 34:14; 2 P Henry (M40) 36:09; 3 S Yule (Dees R, M40) 37:55; 4 H Bloomfield 38:42

M50: D Whitehead (Dees R) 41:28

M60: D Croll (Dees R) 44:51

Women: 1 S Wallis (W40) 39:35; 2 CJ Irvine (Dees R) 39:50; 3 M Cooper (Dees R) 40:25

W50: S Dunn (Dees R) 46:50

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE