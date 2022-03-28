Fast times for 13.1 miles in South Wales while the best outdoor track and field meeting of the year so far in Austin sees many Brits in form

Cardiff University Cardiff Half-Marathon, March 27

Natasha Cockram ran a big lifetime best of 70:47 while Kadar Omar won the men’s race, also in a lifetime best of 62:46 ahead of English National cross-country champion Mahamed Mahamed’s 62:52.

Cockram, the reigning British marathon champion, took two minutes off her PB to become the first Welsh woman to win the event since Helen Yule 18 years ago as she led from the front from the start line outside Cardiff Castle as the sun shone down on the Welsh capital.

She quickly established a commanding lead and broke clear of her closest rival and countrywoman Bronwen Owen, who was making her half-marathon debut.

Cockram passed 10km in 33:02 – 1:45 ahead of Owen – and powered around Roath Park lake and back into the heart of the city to take the title by over three minutes in 70:47.

Leeds City runner Owen completed an impressive debut in 74:04 , ahead of Taunton AC’s Elle Twentyman (74:58).

Cockram can now look forward to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with excitement.

“I didn’t really know what to expect in terms of position but I came here wanting to run a PB which I’ve done, and to win made it extra special. I love coming back to Wales, especially being a home athlete, everyone seems to know me and I hear my name quite often in the crowd, it’s really good,” said Cockram.

“The Commonwealth Games have been my dream from a really young age so hopefully I can get selected for that now. It’s been my dream since I started running.”

It was a two-way battle for the men’s title but Omar came out on top after a fast finish down King Edward VII Avenue. Omar had been part of a breakaway group alongside brothers Mahamed and Zakariya Mahamed, as the trio raced through 10km in 29:36. Mahamed Mahamed and Omar shook off the challenge of Zakariya as they raced through Cardiff Bay and headed for the north of the Welsh capital.

Omar built up a three-second lead but waited until the final mile to up the pace and ensure he claimed victory. The refugee runner, who fled his home in Ethiopia to move to a refugee camp near Nairobi at the age of 13, beat Mahamed Mahamed by six seconds, while Zakariya finished third in 64:05.

“My aim was to test myself with the best athletes and take the win, so I’m happy to take the win and I really enjoyed the course,” said Omar.

“I really enjoyed the atmosphere and support along the way, thanks to the Cardiff people, the organisers and my coach for training me for this Cardiff Half-Marathon.

“I fled from my country when I was 13 because of the political situation and I ended up in a refugee camp with my uncle and brother. I lived there in a tent, life became very hard.

“But I found a home through sport, and sport changed my life. I am always running to forget what happened and to focus on improving. Running is my life and is very dear to me so I enjoyed today.”

The event also incorporated the Welsh Half Marathon Championships, which was won by Cockram and Cardiff AC’s James Hunt, who was the first Welsh male across the line in 66:06.

Pontypridd Roadent Paul Graham (66:53) and Swansea Harrier Dan Rothwell (67:16) took the other Welsh medals.

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, Austin, USA, March 25-26

European under-20 100m champion Toby Makoyawo ran a heavily wind-assisted 9.90/4.6 after 10.12/1.1 legal PB in his heat well clear of Devon Achane’s 10.02 and Ismael Kone’s 10.03. The latter ran a legal legal 10.11 in his heat.

Marcellus Moore won the invitational race in 9.99/4.8.

On the Friday, NCAA II champion Benjamin Azamati fared better with the wind as he set a legal 9.90/2.0 to set a Ghana record and world lead.

Britain’s Jacob Fincham-Dukes won the men’s long jump with a stunning wind-assisted 8.45/3.6. His outdoor PB is just 8.00m. Only the 2012 Olympic champion Greg Rutherford with an 8.51m has jumped further among Brits.

The Olympic 200m bronze medalist Gabby Thomas gained a fast wind-assisted double of 10.92/2.9 and 21.69/3.1 with Tamara Clark (10.94 and 21.72) following her home in both.

On the Friday, Celera Barnes had run a 11.07/1.2 world lead.

Britton Wilson improved her 400m hurdles world lead to 54.37.

Another top-class time aided by the wind came from 100m hurdles world record-holder Keni Harrison (who also ran 22.19 in the 200m) who sped to a 12.32/3.9, ahead of Christina Clemons and Tonea Marshall (both 12.45) and Cindy Sember’s 12.72.

Sember ran her fastest ever 200m of 23.21 on the same day.

In the university race Alia Armstrong 12.33/2.5 arguably produced a better performance given the lighter following wind.

The women’s 100m was won by Celera Barnes in 10.82/2.8 ahead of Jada Baylark’s 10.83.

Courtney Lyndsey won the men’s 200m in 20.20/3.4 and Eric Edwards 13.24/2.6 was first in the 110m hurdles where Briton Tade Ojora was third in 13.52.

Canadian Malik Metivier was first in the 400m hurdles in 49.15 while on the Friday Nigerian Ezekiel Nathaniel had set a world lead of 49.14 which was an Nigerian under-20 record

A multi national Florida team set a world lead of 38.47 in the 4x100m while Star Athletic (without any Americans) ran 38.50 in a separate race.

There was also a world lead in the 4x400m for Tiger Olympians ahead of Hurdle Mechanic’s 3:00.07.

Texas won the women 4x100m final in 42.83, but Star Athletic were marginally quicker with 42.68 in another heat.

On the Friday’s Texas’s women had run a 42.42 world lead with Irish record-holder Rhasidat Adeleke in their quartet.

Texas also set a world lead of 3:22.94 in the 4x400m ahead of Texas AM’s 3:23.30 while in the invitational section USA Red with a team including Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu, ran 3:24.60.

In the field, Norwegian Sondre Guttormsen achieved a 5.75m world lead in the pole vault ahead of his brother Simen ‘s 5.65m.

Adrian Piperi achieved a 21.54m shot victory.

In the high jump, Vernon Turner went highest with a 2.30m leap while Lamara Distin set a Jamaican record 1.96m to dominate the women’s contest.

Lamara Distin of Jamaica has broken the Jamaican high jump record of 1.93m from 2010 with 1.96m. She set it at the Texas Relays this afternoon.

In the pole vault Bridget Williams won on count-back from Emily Grove as both cleared a world-leading 4.70m.

Former Olympic champion Katerini Stefanidi and Swede Lisa Gunnarsson both cleared 4.65m as Jenn Suhr no-heighted.

In the high school event Amanda Moll cleared 4.51m for an all-time under-18 record.

Tyra Gittens won the long jump with a wind-assisted 6.82/2.6 though it was runner-up Monae Nichols whose 6.80/1.5 was a legal world lead.

Jake Norris was third in the hammer with 68.03m as Bayley Campbell improved to 67.14m in sixth while Isabel Wakefield was second in the heptathlon with a PB 5850. Her marks included a 13.26 hurdles PB and it was the first time she has bettered 5000 points.

Ahead of her, the NCAA indoor champion Anna Hall set a world lead 6412 points made up of 13.41 for 100m hurdles, 1.77m high jump, 13.45 shot, 23.81 200m, 6.23m long jump, 40.98 javelin and a 2:04.61 800m which is the best ever for a US heptathlon.

N Kolay Istanbul Half-Marathon, Turkey, March 27

Hellen Obiri survived a 14:45 opening 5km and 30:01 10km split in very breezy conditions to win in 64:48.

Ethiopians Tsehay Gemechu (65:52) and Bekelech Gudeta (66:35) followed at a distance as home athlete Yasemin Can was the leading European in fifth in 67:57. Further back there was a Czech record for Moira Stewartova in 11th with 70:14.

Rodgers Kwemoi won the men’s race easily with a course record of 59:15.

Hurricane Invitational, Coral Gables, USA, March 25-26

Olympic 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley sped to a 9.99/-0.6 clocking despite the unfavourable wind conditions.

In his outdoor seasonal debut, the 2019 European under-20 champion Joshua Zeller improved his 110m hurdles PB to 13.42/1.6 compared to a previous legal best of 13.64 to go 12th all-time in the UK. It is an England Commonwealth Games standard.

Spank Blasing, Pueblo, USA, March 25-26

Exciting British talent Thomas Staines, the son of international medallists Gary and Linda, had his first top class race since 2019 as he returned with a promising 1:46.52 800m at altitude.

Teenager Reece Sharman-Newell whose previous best 800m was 1:51.93 improved to 1:47.16 for a near five- second improvement in another heat.

TruWealth Scottish Road Relays, Livingston, March 26

Central AC and Edinburgh Hare and Hounds repeated their victories from the Scottish Cross-Country Championships.

Central AC’s team of Tom Graham Marr (15:04), Alastair Marshall (29:47), Ben MacMillan (15:32), Hamish Hickey (29:20), Alastair Hay (15:12) and Jamie Crowe (28:46) won in 2:31:41 for the fourth fastest ever time on the course.

Crowe’s was the quickest long leg while Graham-Marr took the honours on the short leg.

Corstophine were a distant second in 2:17:22 with Glasgow University Hare and Hounds taking bronze in 2:18:09 with Fife in fourth and Central B in fifth.

Edinburgh Hare and Hounds won the women’s four-stage in a time of 1:46:39 with a quartet of Hannah Anderson (18:11), Rebecca Johnson (34:42), Grace Pow (18:57) and steeplechase international Holly Page (34:49).

Central were second with 1:47:08 with Lasswade third on 1:49:54 with Corstophine fourth.

Central’s Morag Millar (16:59) and Jennifer Wetton (34:35) ran the quickest overall times.

Cambuslang won the M50 event in 1:46:33 while Gala’s W40 and Edinburgh’s W50 teams won the masters races.

Raleigh Relays, Raleigh, USA, March 24-26

Britain’s NCAA 10,000m champion Patrick Dever was second in the 5000m in 13:26.84 to Christian Noble’s 13:24.78.

The UK’s top decathlete Tim Duckworth was second in the long jump with a wind-assisted 7.67/2.4 with a legal 7.61/1.3 as back up.

Amy Phillips improved her hammer PB from 66.06m to 68.72m to go seventh all-time in the UK and within a metre of second all-time.

John Wolmer Speed Fest Kingston, Jamaica, March 26

Bahamian former world under-20 champion Anthonique Strachan won the 100m in a world leading PB of 10.99/0.5 as multiple Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was third in the 400m in a modest 56.72.

Nigel Ellis was victorious in the men’s 200m with 20.43/1.2 after former world 100m champion Yohan Blake won his heat in 20.95/2.1.

Ackeem Blake won the 100m final in 10.13/0.6 as British European champion Zharnel Hughes ran 10.15/1.3 in his heat.

There were discus victories for Travis Smikle (65.07m) and Shadae Lawrence (63.94m).

North Carolina, USA, March 26-27

Kate Seary set a Welsh steeplechase record of 9:55.96.

Run Rome the Marathon, Italy, March 27

Ethiopian Fikre Bekele won in a course record of 2:06:48 after a 62:48 opening half.

Tadesse Mamo (2:07:04) and Morocco’s Othmane El Goumri (2:07:16) completed the top three.

There was further Ethiopian success in the women’s race for Sechale Delasa of 2:26:09 well clear of Kenya’s Gladys Jeruto (2:28:45).

Briton Anya Culling was the first European in seventh in a 2:43:38 PB. Her PB was 4:34 at the start of 2021!

Warsaw Half Marathon, Poland, March 27

Tanzania’s Emanuel Giniki won the men’s race in 60:30 by more than a minute from Uganda’s Abel Chebet (61:40) while Ethiopia’s Tiruye Mesfin won the women’s race in 68:55 from team-mate Likina Amebaw (69:01).

Azkoitia-Azpeitia Half Marathon, Spain, March 27

Kenya’s Caroline Chebet was a clear women’s first in 67:57 from Ethiopians Anchinalu Dessie Getaneh (68:53).

Uganda’s Maxwell Rotich won the men’s race in 60:44 from Kenyan John Ewoi Kametho (60:56).

San Antón International Night Race 10km, Jaen, Spain, March 26

Ethiopia’s double world 5000m champion Muktar Edris won by more than a minute in 28:31 as world indoor 800m champion Mariano Garcia clocked 34:41 in 24th place.

Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba won the women’s race in 32:01 from Kenyans Eva Cherono (32:04) and Alice Aprot (33:49).

Pan American and South American Cross-Country championships, Serra, Brazil, March 27

Wendell Jeronimo Souza won the men’s 10km in 31:46 ahead of Canadian Thomas Fafard (32:03) and Peruvian Rene Champi (32:07) as Brazil won the team event from Canada and Peru.

The women’s 10km was even more Brazilian dominated as Maria Lucineida Moreira (36:21) defeated team-mates Nubia de Oliveira (36:48) and Simone Ferraz (36:51) as they won the team contest easily from Canada.

Djibouti, March 25

Teenage Kenyan Reynold Kipkorir won the 3000m with a world outdoor leading 7:39.09.

Arizona State Invitational, Tempe, USA, March 25-26

Jamaican Ralford Mullings headed the discus field with a PB 63.50m.

Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays Starkville, USA, March 25-26

World javelin champion Anderson Peters produced a 84.26m winning throw while Zachary Jewell gained a 10.15/1.9 and 20.42/3.0 sprint double.

Florida State Relays, Tallahassee, USA, March 25-26

Matt Boling improved his 100m PB to 10.03/1.9.

Aztec Invitational, San Diego, USA, March 25-26

Mykolas Alekna won the discus with a high quality 66.70m throw.

Micah Williams achieved a 10.26/-1.5 and 20.45/2.6 sprint double.

ASA Grand Prix Series, Cape Town, South Africa, March 23

Former Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya won the 3000m in a PB 8:54.97

There was an outdoor world 1500m lead for Tshepo Tshite with 3:36.09.

Auckland, New Zealand, March 23

Julia Ratcliffe won the women’s hammer with a 72.33m throw.

Indian Grand Prix, Thiruvananthapuram, March 23

Avinash Sable clocked an Indian record 8:16.21 in the steeplechase.

Eldhose Paul won the triple jump with a 16.95/0.0 leap while Tokyo finalist Kamalpreet Kaur took the women’s discus with a 61.38m throw.

Skyline Liverpool Half-Marathon and 10 miles, March 27

There were victories for Ben Taylor (70:39) and Chloe Wilkinson (83:00) while Stephen Campbell (52:23) and Emily Gray (65:04) won the accompanying 10-mile races.

Run for All Sheffield Half-Marathon, March 27

Mohammed Saleh, who may have been more at home running at Liverpool, was a clear men’s winner in 69:13 while Sarah Lowery (81:06) was first woman.

Moray 10km, Miltonduff, March 27

James Wilson (32:00) and Michelle Slater (41:40) took the honours.

Running Grand Prix Bedford Autodrome Half-Marathon & Marathon, March 27

David Hudson won the men’s race by over six minutes in 68:34 while Johanna O’Regan in fourth overall, won a competitive women’s race in 78:49 from Alice Belcher’s 79:04 with the latter fifth overall.

Jack Nixon (2:34:54) and Ashley Pearson (3:12:35) were the marathon victors.

Wolverhampton 10km, March 27

Rob Michaelson-Yeates was first in a competitive men’s race in 32:50 while Hermione Green (38:24) was first woman.

Yeovil Half-Marathon, March 27

Johnny Suttle (72:13) was three minutes clear of the field in the men’s race while Gill Pearson (82:58) was even more dominant in the women’s race as she won by over a mile and over seven minutes.

Mad March Sri Chinmoy 10km, Battersea, March 26

Lawrence Hollom (32:08) and Lauren Longhurst (39:13) were first in this early Saturday morning event.

World’s Steepest Street 6km, Harlech, March 26

In this race with a 37.45% maximum gradient, Rhys Jones was easily first man in 23:57 but his 2:22 clocking for the summit was bettered by Luke Robertson’s 2:19 though Robertson was only 17th in the 6km over four minutes down on Jones.

Sophie Pilkington was first woman in 27:10 in 10th overall and her 2:40 was equally quickest for the summit.

Coniston 14, Cumbria, March 26

The scenic race in the Lake District saw clear wins for Graham Johnson (75:50) and Kay Neesam (94:06).

Even Splits 5km, Leeds, March 25

The races saw victories for Nathan Edmondson (15:09) and Kate Pugh (18:13).

Even Splits 5km, Leeds, March 25

Honours were taken by Jake Callis (15:17) and Josie Rawes (17:18).

Serpentine Last Friday 5km, Hyde Park, London, March 25

UK W50 Marathon record-holder Susan McDonald was first woman in 18:39 while Andy Greenleaf was first man in 15:27.

Bromley Vets 5 mile Cross-Country, Beckenham, March 27

Kieran O’Doherty (32:32) won the men’s race from Will Withecombe (32:43) while Ruth Aylward (36:22) was first woman (36:22).

Hertfordshire & Middlesex Vets Cross-Country Championships, Trent Park, Cockfosters, March 27

M40 Paul Adams won the overall 10km race and took the Hertfordshire title in 35:19 while Sion Parry was first M50 (and defeated all the Middlesex M40’s) in 35:40.

Hertfordshire W35 Hannah Turner was quickest woman in 26:44 while Martha Hall was top W45 (28:08) and Jo Kent best W55 (28:37).

Middlesex’s Mark Cursons (25:23) was top M60 ahead of London Marathon ever-present Chris Finill (26:08).

