Briton is top distance runner while Irie Hill, Helen Godsell, Caroline Powell and Darren Scott are in record-breaking form at European Masters Indoor Champs in Poland

Britain won a half century of gold and 165 medals at the championships which featured a full range of indoor events starting at the M35s and all the way up to the M95s plus winter throws and a cross- country and marathon.

The most successful UK athlete in terms of golds was W60 record-setter Clare Elms who was the only athlete in Torun to win the 800m, 1500m, 3000m and cross-country quadruple and had the Euro Masters had a 10km and half-marathon like the World Masters and not a marathon, then she probably would have attempted even more. The day after her 1500m win, she was competing for her club Kent AC in the area road relays in Milton Keynes.

Mother of four girls, Nia Rutter, who has appeared in Gladiators in the past, won two golds and seven medals to be the most bemedalled Brit overall.

In terms of records this time, the most successful Briton was Helen Godsell, who set a W70 world mark at 200m and an European record at 60m.

Irie Hill improved her own world mark in the W55 pole vault while M55 Darren Scott at 200m and W70 Caroline Powell at 400m, set European records.

The biggest name there was Dwain Chambers who won the M45 at a canter in his first masters championships and the former world indoor champion says he will be back for more.

Given his past misdemeanour, some believe he shouldn’t be getting the attention, but his presence was welcomed by the athletes and his races were the best attended and it gave a buzz to an event that otherwise would have been largely ignored by the media.

Britain’s most successful event though was the hurdles with seven victories including four successive golds for the men.

The Poles had a few recent internationals competing and with home advantage and filling almost every event they won 102 golds and 250 medals though Germany got 261 medals and 94 golds. Spain were unusually the third most successful nation with 56 golds but Britain won 37 more medals than the Spaniards.

Another ex-international who won a gold at Torun was Moscow Olympian Ian Richards, who won two walks titles, and former 1:45 performer Paul Forbes, who dominated the 800m.

M70 Chris Monk did not win a medal this time – he was fourth in the 60m and had to pull out of the 200m – but the 1973 European Cup winner was resplendent in his British track suit of the 1970s and epitomised the eternal pull of masters athletics.

W60 French sprinter Nicole Alexis and Irish M70 Joe Gough (who had two great clashes with fellow record-breaker Peteris Arents) added to their reputation as all-time greats but the star of the championships for many was the Greek Konstantinos Chatziemmanouil, where it can be longer to say his name than he completes a sprint.

The M95 set world records at 60m, 200m and 400m running at a remarkable pace for his age.

Other multiple winners included Czeslaw Pluszcewski, who won all five throws.

Anyone over 35 who is part of a masters club can compete if they can afford it. although the entry fees are well over three figures if you do a few events and there are no standards.

This does mean there are no limits which meant a number of finals had five Britons out of six. However, ultimately too many of British masters usual big hitters were missing.

Absent were serial champions Steve Peters, Angela Copson, Evaun Williams, Guy Bracken and John Wright while Nikki Sturzaker and Paula Williams injured themselves in Torun while Rob McHarg, who topped the rankings at M60 800m and 1500m and set an European record last month, due to injury had to limit himself to playing Rule Britannia on the trumpet to celebrate British successes.

Another absentee was Dean Richardson, who had won the M50 world 1500m title in Torun last year but has not raced on the track since and instead was an excellent team manager.

Some of the younger and older age groups were not well attended with unusually more straight finals than normal and standards were variable but the Torun Arena, which has recently hosted the World Indoor Championships, is a brilliant venue and the logistics of having 59 different events in 24 events is a logistical nightmare and some of the events in the M55 and M60 categories required nine heats.

The next big masters event is the World Masters in Gothenburg in Sweden in August.

M35:

High jumper Tom Nicholls and triple jumper Antony Daffurn won Britain’s two golds in this age group.

Daffurn, a former Scottish and UK Inter-Counties champion, is also the reigning world masters champion and his 14.41m leap gave him a half metre winning margin.

France’s Anthony Couffe a sub-21 second performer, will be 40 shortly and he won the 60m, 200m and long jump.

Cornish-based Dale Willis followed him home at 200m and was also second in the 400m and he made it three silvers in the relay while Paul Wright was second to sub-3:40 1500m performer Adam Czerwinski in the 800m.

Craig Charlton, who was fourth in the 2020 British senior championships, got a shot silver to match his position from last year’s world masters.

60: 1 A Couffe FRA 6.97; 4 DUAYNE BOVELL GBR 7.12; 7 ISAIAH ADEKANMBI GBR 7.26. 200: 1 Couffe FRA 21.80; 2 DALE WILLIS GBR 22.52. 400: 1 R Czyz POL 49.33; 2 DALE WILLIS GBR 49.61; 5 CRAIG COX GBR 51.23. 800: 1 A Czerwinski POL 1:56.58; 2 PAUL WRIGHT GBR 1:56.58; 8 OLIVER WILLIAMS 2:00.09. 1500: 1 S Garcia Gomez 4:03.60; 2 Kelly IRL 4:04.03; 5 WILLIAMS GBR 4:06.72. 3000: 1 P Berben BEL 8:40.48. 60H: 1 M Wojtkowski POL 8.18; 5 STEFAN WILCOCKSON GBR 8.75. 3000W/5kmW: 1 D Sanchez ESP 15:47.18/25:53. 5kmW TEAM: 1 ESP 1:10:52. HJ: 1 TOM NICHOLS GBR 1.95; 2 A Kasprzak POL 1.85. PV: 1 D Schober GER 5.15; 5 BILEN AHMET GBR 3.70. LJ: 1 A Couffe FRA 7.48; 9 LEWIS ROBSON GBR 6.17. TJ: 1 ANTONY DAFFURN 14.41; 2 O Bulak UKR 13.83. SP: 1 R Kownatke POL 17.54; 2 CRAIG CHARLTON GBR 15.96. Wt: 1 I Teras EST 16.31. DT: 1 S Dekker NED 48.54. HT: 1 B Goldyn POL 53.92. JT: 1 H Trzeciakowski POL 63.27. Pen: 1 P Baar CZE 3486; 5 MAXIM HALL GBR 3241; 10 AHMET 2388. 4×200: 1 ITA 1:32.91; 2 GBR (ADEKANMBI, WILCOCKSON, DICKENS, COX) 1:33.31. 8kmXC: 1 Berben BEL 26:02. TEAM: 1 GER 1:23:54. Mar: 1 W Kopec POL 2:27:00. TEAM: 1 POL 7:32:11

M40:

Like the W40s, this proved a difficult age group for the Brits with Michael Louise winning the only individual medal in the hurdles and being part of the relay team which matched his bronze.

60: 1 A Malka ISR 7.01; 4 MARVIN EDWARDS 7.34. 200: 1 M Gomez ESP 22.92. 400: 1 J Adamczyk POL 50.22; 4 DAVID AWDE GBR 52.45. 800: 1 P Munoz ESP 2:00.53; 4 KEITH HUTCHINSON GBR 2:02.71; 5 DAVID WILLIAMS GBR 2:02.93; 7 STEPHEN BROWN 2:05.81; 9 PAUL HOWARD GBR 2:06.47. 1500: 1 Munoz ESP 4:12.43; 5 HOWARD GBR 4:17.53; 6 BROWN GBR 4:18.63; 7 DALE ACHESON GBR 4:19.96; 11 GURMIT SINGH 4:24.07; 12 JANI KRANER GBR 4:30.99. 3000: 1 A Liuzzo ITA 8:56.80; 9 GURMIT SINGH 9:28.72. 60H: 1 M Herrmann GER 8.53; 3 MICHAEL LOUISE GBR 8.61; 7 MIKE HARWOOD GBR 9.43. HJ: 1 N Papp HUN 1.85. PV: 1 M Menz ITA 4.40. LJ: 1 M Mrgole SLO 6.42; 7 ASHLEY REID GBR 5.68; 12 JOHN BOWDEN GBR 5.29. TJ: 1 J Harku FIN 12.97; 4 JONATHAN RUTTER 11.56; 5 JACK POXON GBR 11.48; 8 BOWDEN GBR 9.95. SP: 1 M Gasiorowski POL 15.39; 10 CRAIG LARRINGTON GBR 12.19. Wt: 1 Z Skibicki POL 15.44. DT: 1 K Jackow POL 43.98; 7 LARRINGTON GBR 36.34. HT: 1 P Grochowalski POL 48.45; 8 LARRINGTON 37.51. JT: 1 B Dragos ROM 55.56. Pen: 1 Herrmann GER 3948; 9 RUTTER GBR 2682. 3000W/5kmW: 1 J Morales del Castillo ESP 12:28.34/21:58. 5kmW TEAM: 1 GER 1:19:48. 4×200: 1 POL 1:33.87; 3 GBR (EDWARDS, REID, OMAKOBIA, LOUISE) 1:36.91. 8kmXC: 1 M Gizynski POL 26:49; 11 SINGH GBR 29:27. TEAM: 1 POL 1:21:14. Mar: 1 M Miereczko POL 2:27:14. TEAM: 1 POL 7:29:21

M45:

All eyes were on the 2010 world indoor champion Dwain Chambers who was half a second short of his PB but still won easily in what was a highly successful age group for the Brits. Dominic Bradley was two metres back in third with Mensah Elliott just missing making it a clean sweep.

Elliott though made it up for it in the 60m hurdles as his 8.16 gave him a huge winning margin and he was extra pleased as he had crashed out at this venue in last year’s World Masters.

He teamed up with Bradley, Joshua Wood and Gavin Stephens in the 4x200m to win another gold.

Richard Beardsell, who has had major health and injury problems, impressively won the 400m in a British record 50.76 and was second to world record-holder Lion Martinez of Sweden in the 200m with Bradley third. Martinez, the 60m record-holder prior to Chambers, notably avoided a clash over 60m.

Spain’s Ramon Borente Gonzalez was second to Beardsell in the 400m in 51.45 and he used that speed to control the 800m and former world masters 10,000m champion Kojo Kyereme.

The Shaftesbury Barnet athlete, who turns 50 later in the year, is a potential world age group record breaker at 800m when he does despite being a 2:21 marathoner. He tried different tactics in the 1500m to beat the Spaniard. He ran a fast pace throughout with extra surges but the Spaniard managed to get past on the penultimate lap in an effort to slow and crowd Kyereme.

However, Kyereme’s surge 150 metres out broke Borente Gonzalez and the Briton won in 4:04.01 as Ireland’s Conor Curran picked off the exhausted Spaniard who bowed to Kyereme at the finish.

Clint Nicholls won a pair of silvers in the high jump and pentathlon while Dougie Graham and Ian Parkinson won pole vault medals.

60: 1 DWAIN CHAMBERS GBR 6.93: 2 DOMINIC BRADLEY GBR 7.18; 4 MENSAH ELLIOTT GBR 7.30. 200: 1 L Martinez SWE 22.43; 2 RICHARD BEARDSELL GBR 23.08; 3 BRADLEY GBR 23.29; GAVIN STEPHENS DNS (23.30 SF). 400: 1 RICHARD BEARDSELL GBR 50.76; 2 R Borente Gonzalez ESP 51.45; 6 DAVID BROWN GBR 54.95. 800: 1 Borente Gonzalez ESP 2:01.87; 2 KOJO KYEREME GBR 2:02.48; 6 DAVID LOCKER GBR 2:06.12. 1500: 1 KYEREME GBR 4:04.01 ; 2 C Curran IRL 4:05.93; 3 Borente Gonzalez ESP 4:06.59. 3000/XC: 1 G Kujawski POL 8:52.61/26:38. 60H: 1 ELLIOTT 8.16; 2 P Citterio ITA 8.88; 6 CLINT NICHOLLS GBR 9.14. HJ: 1 N Portemer FRA 1.85; 2 CLINT NICHOLLS GBR 1.80. PV: 1 T Ritte GER 4.35; 2 DOUGIE GRAHAM GBR 4.20; 3 IAN PARKINSON GBR 3.75; 4 GAVIN CARD GBR 3.60. LJ: 1 L Sobora POL 6.62; 10 GRANT STIRLING GBR 5.56. TJ: 1 Sobora POL 13.99;4 STIRLING 12.67. SP: 1 A Dittmar GER 17.12. Wt: 1 G Bottier FRA 13.78. DT: 1 E Venturelli ITA 44.89. HT: 1 D Kozlowski POL 49.63. JT: 1 Z Aznag BEL 59.69. Pent: 1 K Perez ESP 3697; 2 NICHOLLS GBR 3619. 3000W: 1 A Van Slooten NED 14:23.60. 5kmW: 1 G Grinholc POL 24:53. TEAM: 1 POL 1:21:11. 4×200: 1 GBR (BRADLEY, MENSAH, WOOD, STEPHENS) 1:35.57. XC TEAM: 1 POL 1:23:23. Mar: 1 G Kujawski POL 2:28:29. TEAM: 1 POL 7:48:52

M50:

It got a lot less attention but a few minutes before Chambers won the M45 event, Trevor Hodgson won a much tighter 60m contest.

While Chambers was winning European junior titles in 1995, Hodgson, though seven years older, only started running seriously in 2020 and his first international event was the European outdoor championships where he was second in Pescara in the 100m last September, but here he won in 7.44 which was down on his British Masters performance.

Joe Appiah was a metre back on Hodgson in fifth but he dominated in his world record event, the 60m hurdles, as he won in 8.47 with Gary Smith third. Appiah and Hodgson added a relay silver to their collection on the final day.

Anthony O’Brien won an exciting six-way battle for gold in the 3000m but had to give way to the silver medallist Juan Jose Crespo Rincon at 800m and 1500m but the Brit did pick up a silver in the 1500m after another attempted long run for home.

Other GB medals went the way of high jumper Andrew England, pole vaulter Robert Kingman and thrower Stephen McCauley who won two bronzes and the cross-country team.

Lawrence Ramm picked up a pentathlon silver behind Swede Mattias Sunneborn who also won the 400m.

60: 1 TREVOR HODGSON GBR 7.44; 2 B Belghorzi FRA 7.48; 5 JOE APPIAH GBR 7.53. 200: 1 M Ozier FRA 23.38; 4 MIKE COOGAN GBR 23.86. 400: 1 M Sunneborn SWE 54.30. 800: 1 J Crespo Rincon ESP 2:04.13; 4 ANTHONY O’BRIEN GBR 2:05.77; 9 STEVEN BALDOCK GBR 2:24.02 (2:08.91 ht). 1500: 1 Crespo Rincon ESP 4:19.53 ; 2 O’BRIEN GBR 4:21.49; 9 BRENT BRODIE GBR 4:30.89. 3000: 1 O’BRIEN GBR 9:03.69; 2 Crespo ESP 9:04.28; 5 SIMON COOMBES GBR 9:06.47; 7 TIM HELY GBR 9:38.11; 10 STEVE HALLAS GBR 10:10.20. 60H: 1 APPIAH GBR 8.47; 2 G Allen GER 8.59; 3 GARY SMITH GBR 8.61. HJ: 1 P Szewera POL 1.65; 3 ANDREW ENGLAND GBR 1.60; 4 CHRIS NESS GBR 1.50. PV: 1 J Asplund SWE 4.20; 3 ROBERT KINGMAN GBR 3.75. LJ: 1 S Tari ITA 6.10; 6 CRAIG BEECHAM GBR 5.65. TJ: 1 M Volf CZE 13.18. SP: 1 R Strasser SUI 16.78; 3 STEPHEN McCAULEY GBR 15.31. Wt: 1 M Walczak POL 22.02; 6 DAMON KERR 16.34. DT: 1 R Mordhorst GER 53.63; 3 McCAULEY GBR 44.77; 7 PAUL DERRIEN GBR 40.69. HT: 1 Walczak POL 61.61; 4 KERR GBR 46.66; 5 DERRIEN 46.04. JT: 1 R Tersek SLO 53.84. Pen: 1 Sunneborn SWE 4101; 2 LAWRENCE RAMM GBR 3771; 9 NESS GBR 2619. 3000W/5kmW: 1 A Florez Studer ESP 13:06.79/22:59. 4×200: 1 ESP 1:36.95; 2 GBR (APPIAH, WHITE, HODGSON, COOGAN) 1:38.74. XC: 1 D Toal IRL 27:36; 5 COOMBES GBR 28:09. TEAM: 1 ESP 1:25:15; 3 GBR 1:32:22. Mar: 1 M Frelich CZE 2:39:43. TEAM: 1 POL 8:11:39

M55:

Darren Scott just lost out at 60m but won the 200m but it took a superbly well judged finish for him to run down 400m champion Bernd Lachmann and the Briton’s reward was an European record 23.95.

Barrie Marsden dominated the hurdles winning by two metres in 9.31 and he also picked up a relay bronze.

Mark Symes, who won double M50 world masters gold on this track in 2019, has since had a stroke but is back as a major contender.

Unfortunately a rough 800m didn’t suit him with his affected eye sight and though he squeezed through to initially finish third in a dramatic finish he briefly stepped off the track and collided with a pair of Spaniards and with a different Spaniard fourth across the line, a protest got him disqualified.

He made no mistake in the 1500m with a strong run for home but Italy’s 800m world record-holder Hassan El Azzouzi passed him to complete a 800m and 1500m double.

Britain picked up a bronze medal in the marathon team event with M60 winner Greg Penn and M65 third Chris Higgs dropping down age groups to join David Williams. It was their only marathon team medal in what was largely Polish dominated over all the age groups though Germany won this age group individually and team.

John Munroe won a long jump bronze, a position matched by hammer thrower Gary Cook.

60: 1 M Christoforidis GRE 7.50; 2 DARREN SCOTT GBR 7.56; 6 KEITH CRAVEN GBR 7.67. 200: 1 SCOTT GBR 23.95 (ER); 2 B Lachmann GER 23.98. 400: 1 B Lachmann GER 54.61; 5 PETER BENEDICKTER GBR 58.77. 800: 1 H El Azzouzi ITA 2:08.59; 5 ADRIAN HAINES GBR 2:10.55; MARK SYMES GBR DQ. 1500: 1 El Azzouzi ITA 4:22.41; 2 SYMES GBR 4:22.94; 5 ANDREW RIDLEY GBR 4:26.19; 6 ANDREW HAINES GBR 4:28.53. 3000: 1 P Van de Velden NED 9:04.58; 6 RIDLEY GBR 9:36.49; 10 JOSEPH GONZALEZ-ARMAS GBR 10:14.01. 60H: 1 BARRIE MARSDEN GBR 9.31; 2 M Julie FRA 9.52. HJ: 1 G Farmaks GRE 1.78. PV: 1 J Burda CZE 3.75. LJ: 1 M Widel POL 5.75; 3 JOHN MUNROE GBR 5.31. TJ: 1 J Bedmar Pascual ESP 12.46; 7 NEIL CARRINGTON GBR 11.04.

SP: 1 R Bakker NED 15.08; 7 GARETH COOK GBR 12.53. Wt: 1 G Misevicius LTU 19.74; 5 COOK GBR 16.53. DT: 1 H Maryniak GER 46.94; 9 LEEROY GOLDING GBR 35.83; 10 COOK GBR 34.02. HT: 1 Misevicius LTU 54.49; 3 COOK GBR 52.05. JT: 1 E Lommen NED 53.27. Pen: 1 C Schiefermayer AUT 4150; 10 NEIL DAVIES GBR 2698. 3000W/5kmW: 1 M Carvajal ESP 13:49.61/24:00. 4×200: 1 GER 1:41.32; 3 GBR (CLARE, GOLDING, MARSDEN, WHITING) 1:45.24. 8kmXC: 1 M Molero-Eichwein GER 27:20; 9 GONZALEZ-ARMAS GBR 31:50. TEAM: 1 ESP 1:30:55;4 GBR 1:54:09. Mar: 1 M Molero-Eichwein GER 2:36:32; 7 DAVID WILLIAMS GBR 2:55:44. TEAM: 1 GER 8:23:46; 3 GBR 9:11:43

M60:

Ian Crawley won the pentathlon by almost 200 points and Neil Tunstall won a very exciting hurdles with team-mate Des Wilkinson a close third.

Greg Penn won the marathon gold by around a mile.

He also won a cross-country team medal alongside Chris Upson, who warming up with a Torun parkrun first finish, attempted the same V60 quadruple as Elms but also had to contest two competitive heats. He won the 3000m and was second in the cross-country and was sixth in the 800m and fourth in the 1500m.

Northern Ireland’s David Clarke, who last year won the 1500m at the world masters indoors and the European Masters outdoors, followed Upson home in the 3000m and was second in the 800m and third in the 1500m. Rob Andrew won 800m bronze.

The 800m and 1500m were won by France’s Xavier Lefay who came from a long way back to win the longer event on the last lap.

In the field Steve Linsell won high jump silver, a position matched by putter Allan Leiper while triple jumper Julien Gittings was third.

60: 1 G Morelli ITA 7.68; 4 RONALD HUNTER GBR 8.05. 200: 1 F Bontemps FRA 24.70. 400: 1 B Bengtsson DEN 57.60. 800: 1 X Lefay FRA 2:14.90; 2 DAVID CLARKE GBR 2:16.37; 3 ROB ANDREW GBR 2:17.63; 4 JONATHAN BURRELL GBR 2:19.95; 6 CHRIS UPSON GBR 2:21.95 (2:19.04 ht); 8 SEAN PRICE GBR 2:22.36 (2:20.50 ht) 9 JED TURNER GBR 2:24.58 (2:22.83 ht). 1500: 1 Lafay FRA 4:32.93; 3 CLARKE GBR 4:35.82; 4 UPSON GBR 4:38.99; 7 ANDREW GBR 4:42.33; 9 BURRELL GBR 4:43.46. 3000: 1 UPSON GBR 9:48.87; 2 CLARKE GBR 9:54.76; 4 GREG PENN GBR 10:05.57. 60H: 1 NEIL TUNSTALL GBR 9.43; 2 W Bakx NED 9.45; 3 DES WILKINSON GBR 9.53; DON BROWN DNS (10.00 ht). 3000W/5kmW: 1 M Perianez Garcia ESP 14:28.20/24:52. 5kmW TEAM: 1 GER 1:22:38. HJ: 1 R Weber GER 1.65; 2 STEVE LINSELL GBR 1.60. PV: 1 A Achtelik GER 3.55; 5 RON TODD GBR 3.25; 6 JOHN ANDREWS GBR 3.10; 10 IAN CRAWLEY GBR 2.95. LJ: 1 C Jacobsen DEN 5.44. TJ: 1 S Chmielewski POL 11.80; 3 JULIEN GITTENS GBR 11.15. SP: 1 B Petterson SWE 14.91; 2 ALLAN LEIPER GBR 13.79. Wt: 1 A Cavaleiro POR 19.29; 9 LINSELL GBR 15.00; 10 LEIPER GBR 14.60. DT: 1 M Szpak POL 48.52; 7 LEIPER GBR 40.26. HT: 1 R Medisauskas LTU 52.07; 11 LEIPER GBR 39.00. JT: 1 D Kula LAT 47.59. Pen: 1 IAN CRAWLEY 3636; 2 J Andreu ESP 3450; 11 ANDREW PRINGLE 2689; 12 PETE STEPNEY GBR 2600. 8kmXC: 1 I Kasprzak POL 30:06; 2 UPSON GBR 30:16; 6 PENN GBR 32:15. TEAM: 1 POL 1:35:02; 2 GBR 1:36:55. Mar: 1 GREG PENN GBR 2:58:28; 2 A Dobija POL 3:05:11. TEAM: 1 POL 9:25:18

M65:

Overall world masters athlete of the year Paul Forbes was a class apart in the 800m (where Britons packed three in four) but suffering from a heavy cold, he was unable to follow fellow Scot John Thomson in the 1500m and dropped out mid race.

The ever consistent Thomson also won 3000m silver and 800m bronze while Steve Taylor won a 1500m bronze.

John Moreland dominated the discus with a 51.74m throw which strengthened his hold on second place in the British all-time lists with the 1kg implement. His all time best with the 2kg implement is a very similar 51.76m which he achieved back in 1995.

Tennyson James won silver medals in the 400m and 60m hurdles and Chris Higgs won a marathon bronze,

60: 1 J Rodriguez ESP 8.00. 200: 1 Rodriguez ESP 26.21; TENNYSON JAMES GBR DNF (27.09 SF). 400: 1 G Zorn GER 60.54; 2 JAMES GBR 61.06. 800: 1 PAUL FORBES GBR 2:19.78; 2 J Czastka POL 2:24.93; 3 JOHN THOMSON GBR 2:26.53; 4 STEVEN TAYLOR GBR 2:31.39. 1500: 1 THOMSON GBR 4:57.51; 2 P Przybyla GER 5:04.56; 3 STEVE TAYLOR GBR 5:05.53; 5 PETER MOUNTAIN GBR 5:35.43; FORBES GBR DNF. 3000: 1 Jukka Kauppila FIN 10:33.49; 2 JOHN THOMSON GBR 10.44.62; 6 DAVID ROWE GBR 11:13.32; 7 DAVE WATSON GBR 11:21.79; 8 STEVE TAYLOR GBR 11:22.71. 60H: 1 W Musial POL 9.70; 2 JAMES GBR 9.79; 5 BRIAN SLAUGHTER GBR 11.05. HJ: 1 H Kasap TUR 1.53. PV: 1 M Bajner SVK 3.35. LJ: 1 Musial POL 5.14; 8 SLAUGHTER GBR 4.33; 11 TREVOR WADE GBR 4.07. SP: 1 M Prstec SLO 12.78. Wt: 1 L Noluveau FRA 17.11; 5 JOHN MORELAND 15.30. DT: 1 Moreland GBR 51.74; 2 A Maliszewski POL 44.35. HT: 1 G Gassenbauer AUT 53.68; 6 MORELAND GBR 41.26. JT: 1 S Havras UKR 48.70. Pent: 1 Musial POL 4111; 5 SLAUGHTER GBR 3615. 8kmXC: 1 Kauppila FIN 32:49; 11 STEVE SMYTHE 39:19. TEAM: 1 POL 1:44:53. 3000W: 1 O Malik SVK 16:38.1. 5kmW: 1 E Alfieri ITA 27:23. TEAM: 1 ITA 1:32:25. 4×200: 1 GER 1:50:12; 5 GBR (CLAYTON, SLAUGHTER, LEON, JAMES) 1:54.70. Mar: 1 M Rapp GER 2:56:08; 3 CHRIS HIGGS GBR 3:17:31. TEAM: 1 POL 10:10:57

M70:

Britain dominated the sprints numerically with five finalists in the 60m but it was Germany who took the golds in the three sprints and relays.

John Browne, Simon Barrett and David Hinds each picked up individual bronzes and Hinds and Barrett combined to get a relay silver alongside triple finalist Wally Franklyn and Ramsay Sloss to get a silver.

Arguably the best race of the championships alongside Kyereme’s 1500m win was the 800m here.

Latvian Peteris Arents extravagantly blasted a European record 2:24.47 in his heat, 25 seconds faster than Ireland’s world champion Joe Gough won his heat.

In the final Arents clocked a 32.55 first 200m and was through 400m in 66.67 but was doggedly followed by Gough. With the world record being 2:20.45, this was the equivalent of a 47 first 400m for a senior and both were slowing and through 600m (1:44.40) they were both still on overall world record pace but the 37.73 lap was going to make it tough.

Gough waited until the last 100m and kicked past but obviously not the same power he produced in a 31 last circuit last year in Torun and despite a 39.0 last 200m here he took a second off of the Latvian’s European mark as the Latvian slowed to a painful 41 last lap.

In the 1500m, Arents decided to follow Gough, who led at a slow pace, but a 52 last 300m with the kick only coming in the last 200m saw Gough win narrowly and celebrate Ovett-style well before the line even though the Latvian was only 0.3 of a second behind.

60: 1 R Michelchen GER 8.38; 3 JOHN BROWNE GBR 8.41; 4 CHRIS MONK 8.61; 5 SIMON BARRETT 8.65; 6 WALLY FRANKLYN GBR 8.90; 7 DAVID HINDS GBR 9.03. 200: 1 R Konig GER 27.37; 3 BARRETT GBR 28.67; 4 FRANKLYN GBR 29.46; 5 HINDS 29.64. 400: 1 Michelchen GER 64.43; 2 BARRETT GBR 65.97; 3 HINDS GBR 67.76; 4 FRANKLYN GBR 68.09; 5 PAUL WIGNALL GBR 68.17; 6 CHRIS PALMER GBR 74.31. 800: 1 J Gough GBR 2:23.41 (ER); 2 P Arents LAT 2:25.32 (2:24.37 ht (ER). 1500: 1 Gough IRL 5:27.73; 2 Arents LAT 5:28.04. 3000: 1 V Kiessel LUX 11:19.62; 2 B Lynch IRL 11:24.34; 8 STUART THORP GBR 13:00.89. 60H: 1 H Szymura POL 9.90. HJ: eq 1 V Milius LTU/U Tudem NOR 1.45. PV: 1 W Ritte GER 3.30. LJ: 1 J Tomczak POL 4.68. TJ: 1 K Grissmer GER 9.87. SP: 1 W Krankowski POL 13.04. Wt/HT: 1 K Aaltonen FIN 17.43/44.77. DT: 1 A Ruus SWE 43.56. JT: 1 Konig GER 39.76. Pen: 1 V Andreadis GRE 3814. 3000W: 1 F Ruzzier SLO 18:34.92; 2 M O’Connor IRL 18:39.68. 5kmW: 1 Ruzzier SLO 30:50. 4×200: 1 GER 1:57:48; 2 GBR (FRANKLYN, SLOSS, HINDS, BARRETT) 2:01:52. 6km XC: 1 Lynch IRL 26:11; 10 THORP GBR 30:05. TEAM: 1 POL 1:25:47; 4 GBR 1:37:04. Mar: 1 A Balicki POL 3:24:24. TEAM: 1 POL 11:05:51

M75:

Olympic walker Ian Richards (11th in the Moscow 50km in 1980) won the walks double, first taking the 3000m event by half a minute but enjoying a near three minute margin in the 5km walk where he won the over 70 event. He was originally targeting a world record but after some warnings had to ease back.

Victor Novell won a 60m bronze.

Multiple world record-holder Hans Smeet easily won the 800m, 1500m and 3000m.

60: 1 U Becker GER 9.14; 3 VICTOR NOVELL GBR 9.34; 5 TONY WELLS GBR 9.99. 200: 1 J Allenbach FRA 29.59; 4 NOVELL GBR 32.10. 400: 1 Allenbach FRA 68.50; 4 BRUCE HENDRIE GBR 76.08. 800: 1 H Smeets NED 2:47.39; 7 HENDRIE GBR 3:14.58. 1500: 1 Smeets NED 5:47.18. 3000: 1 Smeets NED 12:43.18; 5 ALAN APPLEBY GBR 13:44.51. 60H: 1 O Borg SWE 10.78; WELLS GBR dq. HJ: eq1 M Mielcarek POL/D Prezelj SLO/V Cela LAT/R Sundell FIN 1.35. PV: 1 B Markowski GER 2.80. LJ: 1 Borg SWE 4.65; 12 EARL TAYLOR GBR 2.44. TJ/Pen: 1 Borg SWE 9.94 (WR)/3731. SP/Wt/HT: 1 A Busterud NOR 12.98/18.71/50.14. DT: 1 V Sosna CZE 37.76. JT: 1 S Madej POL 39.73. 3000W: 1 IAN RICHARDS GBR 17:52.25; 2 B Seidel POL 18:24.05. 5kmW: 1 IAN RICHARDS GBR 29:37; 2 J McMullin IRL 32:21. 6km XC: 1 M McEvilly IRL 28:04; 4 APPLEBY GBR 30:51. TEAM: 1 IRL 1:34:14. 4×200: 1 FIN 2:11.79; 2 GBR (TAYLOR, HENDRIE, WELLS, NOVELL) 2:18.71. Mar: 1 S Dobak POL 4:13:09

M80:

Allan Long was third in the 60m, just two thousandths of a second away from silver, but he ran a strong British record 31.84 for second in the 200m behind Friedhelm Adorf’s European record of 30.43.

Michael Johnson was second in the cross-country and combined with Ken Black and Barrie Roberts.

Ake Jonson of Sweden gained an unparalleled 3000m, cross-country (Jonson leading Johnson) and marathon triple while Ireland’s John MacDermott won the 400m, pentathlon and 60m hurdles.

Former multiple hurdles winner Barry Ferguson was only fifth in his speciality but won a medal as part of the mixed relay team along with Roberts who put in some rousing singing throughout the week every time God Save the King was played.

60: 1 M Adorf GER 9.28; 3 ALLAN LONG GBR 9.47; 8 BARRY FERGUSON GBR 12.28. 200: 1 Adorf GER 30.43 (ER); 2 LONG GBR 31.84 (UK rec). 400/Pen: 1 J MacDermott IRL 71.08/3292. 800: 1 M Kruger GER 3:18.25. 1500: 1 Kruger GER 6:41.05; 4 BARRY ROBERTS GBR 9:05.18. 3000: 1 A Jonson SWE 14:36.51; 5 ROBERTS GBR 19:07.87. 60H: 1 MacDermott IRL 12.35; 5 FERGUSON GBR 15.93. HJ/LJ/TJ: 1 J Lamp EST 1.23/3.68/8.39. PV: 1 E Korolko POL 2.10. SP/DT: 1 C Roszczak POL 11.78/30.74. WT/HT: 1 V Heimo AUT 18.35/46.53. JT: 1 J Tenhu FIN 36.15. 3000W: 1 F Maier GER 20:54. 5kmW: 1 A Michieletto ITA 35:41. TEAM: 1 GER 1:56:29. 6km XC: 1 Jonson SWE 34:17; 2 MICHAEL JOHNSON GBR 34:59; 6 KEN BLACK GBR 45:36; 8 ROBERTS GBR 51.13. TEAM: 1 GBR 2:11:48. Mar: 1 Jonson SWE 4:55:05. 4×200: 1 GER 2:39.78

M85:

Mick Barker gained a 3000m walk silver and then reversed form with his French opponent Alexis Jordana to win the 5km road walk.

Willi Klaus set a world pentathlon record of 3664 to add a massive 800 points to the world record. He already held the M80 record. He also won the 200m and high jump and was second in the pole vault and long jump and won a gold medal in the 4x200m.

In the long jump he was beaten by team-mate Karl Schmid who set a world record 3.64m with Schmid also winning the 60m by a huge margin.

Manuel Alonso, who holds the world record in his age group even beat the M80 winner in the 1500m.

60/LJ: 1 K Schmid GER 10.01/3.64 (WR). 200/HJ/Pen: 1 W Klaus GER 37.95/1.20/3664 (WR). 400: 1 G Linke GER 1:40.20. 800/1500: 1 M Alonso ESP 3:25.56/6:40.87. 3000/6kmXC: 1 J Noe DEN 17:09.46/38:46. 60H/PV: 1 K Skramstad NOR 16.28/1.70. TJ: 1 J Johansen NOR 6.13. SP/DT: 1 R Heiler GER 12.21/32.87. Wt/HT/JT: 1 L Huchthausen GER 10.39/30.18/27.47. 3000W: 1 A Jordana FRA 23:09.74; 2 MICK BARKER GBR 23:36.43. 5kmW: 1 BARKER GBR 39:00; 2 Jordana FRA 39:27

M90:

Czeslaw Pluszcewski won all five throws and also picked up a 4x200m silver in the M80 age group.

60/200: 1 H Wierzchowski POL 12.97/52.76. 400/800/3000W: 1 P Dousis GRE 2:10.01/4:42.77/24:33.94

SP/Wt/DT/HT/JT: 1 C Pluszcewski POL 6.87/7.19/14.69/17.84/13.24

M95:

Konstantinos Chatziemmanouil was the star here with the Greek, the oldest man at the championships, setting world records at 60m and 200m and in the latter beating his younger M90 rivals. He also set a 400m record but just missed out at 800m.

60/200/400/800: K Chatziemmanouil GRE 13.72 (WR)/50.40 (WR)/2:17.37 (WR)/5:45.15

W35:

The hugely versatile Nia Rutter, the reigning world masters triple jump champion and European masters outdoor heptathlon champion, clearly won the hurdles in 9.36 though she was quicker with 9.23 in the pentathlon where she won gold by over 400 points after winning three events, having the same distance in the long jump and finishing second in the 800m.

Away from the pentathlon, she was also second in the high and triple jumps and third in the shot and gained a silver in the 4x200m relay. Also in the team was Stacey Downie, who was second to Sandy Delemarle who also was in France’s winning team.

Downie did win gold at the fourth attempt as Britain’s mixed relay team triumphed and that gave Rutter her seventh medal.

Emily Bonnett headed Kat Sutton in the 400m in 58.56 with the latter going on to win bronze in the 800m with a well judged race picking off athletes throughout the last lap.

Ireland’s Rachel Aker won a throws triple with Brit Suzanna Wise picking up a couple of medals behind her in the weight and hammer while Laurensa Britane picked up silvers in the discus and javelin.

Dasha Newington gained an unusual medal double in the pole vault and 3000m walk.

60: 1 S Delemarle FRA 7.85; 2 STACEY DOWNIE GBR 7.94. 200: 1 Delemarle FRA 25.19; 2 DOWNIE GBR 25.91. 400: 1 EMILY BONNETT GBR 58.56; 2 KAT SUTTON GBR 58.95. 800: 1 G Guerrini 2:12.00; 3 SUTTON GBR 2:16.66; 5 LAURA HAGGERTY GBR 2:21.40; 9 EWELINA CIESIELSKA GBR 2:27.47 (2:24.85 ht) 1500: 1 R Leon ESP 4:55.76; 5 HAGGERTY GBR 5:00.51; 6 CIESIELSKA GBR 5:02.79. 3000: 1 S Michalak POL 10:39.39; 2 HAGGARTY GBR 10:42.30; 6 HARRIET SLADE GBR 11:12.16. 60H: 1 NIA RUTTER GBR 9.36; 2 A Petrovska LAT 9.65. HJ: 1 M Lindholm FIN 1.71 ; 2 NIA RUTTER GBR 1.55. PV: 1 G Vian ITA 3.70; 2 DASHA NEWINGTON GBR 3.60. LJ: 1 T Valverde ESP 5.52; 6 RUTTER GBR 5.02; 8 N Le BEAU GBR 4.93; 10 EWELINA HAND GBR 4.49. TJ: 1 K Vohmar EST 11.90; 2 RUTTER GBR 11.55; 4 NEWINGTON GBR 11.04; 5 HAND GBR 9.66. SP: 1 J Hase GER 12.67; 3 RUTTER GBR 11.41. Wt: 1 R Akers IRL 14.77; 2 SUZANNA WISE GBR 13.78; 8 NEWINGTON GBR 9.92; 10 LAURA ALLEN GBR 7.91. DT: 1 Akers IRL 36.81; 2 LAURENSA BRITANE GBR 35.69; 6 WISE GBR 29.09. HT: 1 1 Akers IRL 54.14; 3 WISE GBR 41.81; 10 ALLEN GBR 24.74. JT: 1 J Vogt GER 43.90; 2 BRITANE GBR 36.89. Pen: 1 RUTTER GBR 3656; 2 C Goncalves FRA 3194; 8 STEF BAZYLKIEWICZ 1048. 3000W: 1 K Schulze AUT 15:14.56; 3 DASHA NEWINGTON GBR 19:07.38. 5kmW: 1 M Liepina LAT 27:34. TEAM: 1 FRA 1:13:29. 8kmXC: 1 A Malicka-Zacniewska POL 32:59. TEAM: 1 POL 1:40:18. 4×200: 1 FRA 1:47.54; 2 GBR (BEATTIE, HAGGARTY, RUTTER, DOWNIE) 1:49.95. Mar: 1 D Collins IRL 2:57:15.TEAM: 1 POL 10:06:54

W40:

Aneta Lemiesz, a sub-two 800m performer and now at 43 one of the elite circuit’s most respected pacemakers, easily won the 400m and 800m double.

She was a world junior 400m medallist in 2000 to future world 400m hurdles champion Jana Pittman and won a silver medal in the European Indoor 4x400m in 2002.

Also back in that relay team in 2002 was Anna Rostkowska, who was a European under-23 800m champion and an Olympic semi finalist in 2008, a year she ran 1:58.72 for 800m. Not surprisingly she had too much speed for her opposition in the 1500m.

Maria Slok-Hansen, who has competed for Denmark in the European Team Championships, won four throws golds in an age group Britain unusually did not win a medal.

60: 1 S Hanssler-Hug GER 7.81; 7 NAANA ADUSEI GBR 8.44. 200: 1 Hanssler-Hug GER 25.14. 400: 1 A Lemiesz POL 56.09. 800: 1 Lemiesz POL 2:11.91; 6 JENNIFER BEATTIE GBR 2:27.78; 8 LISA GAWTHORNE GBR 2:31.53. 1500: 1 A Rostkowska POL 4:46.36; 5 GAWTHORNE GBR 5:06.34; 6 BEATTIE GBR 5:19.38 3000: 1 E Jagielska POL 10:28.56; 2 F Gettings IRL 10:31.94; 5 GAWTHORNE GBR 10:44.19. 60H: 1 S Caravelli ITA 8.89. HJ: 1 A Plonka POL 1.60. PV: 1 M Forsell SWE 3.50; 4 CAROLINE PARKINSON GBR 3.10. LJ: 1 D Prada GER 5.54. TJ: 1 B Abiwu-Turk HUN 12.08. SP/WT/DT: 1 M Slok Hansen DEN 14.81/13.56/40.97. HT: 1 Slok-Hansen DEN 48.73; 7 JAYNE BALDOCK GBR 30.99. JT: 1 M Metz GER 38.39. Pen: 1 T Tillgren FIN 3847. 3000W: 1 K Schulze AUT 15:14.26. 5kmW: 1 M Pazda-Pozorska POL 27:51. TEAM: 1 CZE 1:28.45. 8kmXC: 1 Gettings IRL 31:49; 2 M Cox IRL 32:28. TEAM: 1 POL 1:39:55; 2 IRL 1:40:01. 4×200: 1 GER 1:45.39. Mar: 1 Jagielska POL 2:41:50. TEAM: 1 POL 8:55:00

W45:

Zoe Doyle front-ran the 800m with laps of 33.04, 33.15, 34.90 and 37.14 to win gold easily by almost 10 seconds.

In the 1500m she chose to sat in in a very slow race and kicked over the last lap with a 51.31 last 300m giving her a two second win.

A few hours after the 1500m she won a silver medal in the 4x200m relay.

Jemma Eastwood won gold in the pole vault with a 3.32m leap.

A fast finish from Romania’s Bianca Pain denied twin sisters Susie McLoughlin and Liz Amos an one-two as her 59.45 caught the pair’s 59.49 and 59.98 in the closing strides. Romania also won the 60m, 200m 60m hurdles and Pentathlon in this age group.

Carolyn Derbyshire won a 5km walks bronze.

60: 1 A Gheorghiu ROM 7.92; 3 Louisa Vallins GBR 8.11; 4 KAREN BURLES GBR 8.14. 200: 1 Gheorghiu ROM 25.89; 4 LIZ AMOS GBR 26.93 (26.70 SF); 6 BURLES GBR 27.32 (26.93 SF). 400: 1 B Pain ROU 59.45; 2 SUSIE McLOUGHLIN GBR 59.49; 3 AMOS GBR 59.98; 4 CLAIRE SPURWAY GBR 64.50. 800: 1 ZOE DOYLE GBR 2:18.23; 2 S Hamon FRA 2:27.81. 1500: 1 DOYLE GBR 5:14.67; 2 A Faiola ITA 5:16.70. 3000: 1 D Woszczek POL 10:27.09. 60H/LJ: 1 M Hristova BUL 9.04/5.21. HJ: eq 1 S Kocic SRB/ M Vicente ESP/ D Kliche GER 1.40. PV: 1 JEMMA EASTWOOD GBR 3.32; 2 R Sadzeviciene LTU 2.60. TJ: 1 R Szykulska POL 10.39. SP: 1 T Nasonova UKR 13.46. Wt: 1 K Koro FIN 13.75. DT: 1 J Denz GER 34.28. HT: 1 S Bourgogne FRA 46.52. JT: 1 L Apolosova UKR 41.36. Pen: 1 K Yatsenko UKR 3998. 3000W: 1 B Schroter GER 14:47.33; 4 CAROLYN DERBYSHIRE GBR 16:52.25. 5kmW: 1 Schroter GER 26:18; 3 DERBYSHIRE GBR 28:04. TEAM: 1 GER 1:26:16. 8kmXC: 1 A Bernalte ESP 32:44. TEAM: 1 POL 1:43:46. 4×200: 1 GER 1:50.52; 2 GBR (BRADLEY, DOYLE, BURLES, AMOS) 1:51:06. Mar: 1 C O’Connor IRL 2:56:11; 4 CATHERINE CHARLTON GBR 3:07:13. TEAM: 1 POL 9:37:40; 2 IRL 9:44:34

W50:

Fiona Davidson won a tight long jump contest as just eight centimetres covered the top four. After lying fourth at the halfway stage, Davidson sailed out to 4.81m in the fourth round to win by four centimetres. The triple jump saw the gold and bronze medallists reversed with Eva Gadea coming out clearly on top with Davidson third.

Paula Williams had been in record-breaking form in the British Championships but though she won the shot and medalled in the 60m and javelin, a serious Achilles injury meant she was unable to take part in her strongest event the 60m hurdles. She took the shot title by just nine centimetres and was only 40 centimetres from gold in the javelin.

Injury also cost Britain more medals as European Masters outdoor 800m champion Nikki Sturzaker pulled a hamstring while disputing the lead in the last 10 metres in the 3000m and couldn’t take part in the 800m, 1500m and cross-country.

Carla Prima of Italy won cross-country gold by almost two minutes and defeated the W45 winner in the combined race.

Stefanie Dornbusch won medals in the pole vault and in the 4x200m relay.

60: 1 H Hermundstad SWE 8.20; 3 PAULA WILLIAMS GBR 8.31. 200: 1 C Sanulli ITA 26.51. 400: 1 M Marzo Gomez ESP 62.01. 800: 1 E Baggiolini ITA 2:23.83; 7 WENDY SMITH GBR 2:43.96. 1500: 1 S De La Calle Gomez ESP 5:04.41; 2 C Devine IRL 5:04.71; 7 SMITH 5:34.08. 3000: 1 M Camps ESP 10:26.19; 11 SMITH GBR 12:03.20; NIKKI STURZAKER GBR DNF. 60H: 1 A Ausan Iguiniz ESP 9.95; eq 5 SARAH LOADES GBR 10.18. HJ: 1 M Gross GER 1.45. PV: 1 J Rosen SWE 2.80; 3 STEFANIE DORNBUSCH GBR 2.10. LJ: 1 FIONA DAVIDSON GBR 4.81; 2 C Cemberci TUR 4.77. TJ: 1 E Gadea ESP 10.97; 3 DAVIDSON GBR 9.72. SP: 1 WILLIAMS GBR 12.49; 2 S Rommert GER 12.40. Wt: 1 M Kjolberg NOR 15.91; 6 SUE LAWRENCE GBR 12.92. DT: 1 B Schardt GER 40.43. HT: 1 Kjolberg NOR 48.10; 9 LAWRENCE GBR 35.05. JT: 1 D Naor ISR 35.68; 3 WILLIAMS GBR 35.28. Pen: 1 C Eriksson SWE 3926; 7 JENNY O’CONNOR GBR 3169. 3000W: 1 V Pedetti ITA 14:19.42. 5kmW: 1 O Cabrera ESP 26:20. 8km XC: 1 C Primo ITA 31:26; 2 B Gaffney IRL 33:16; 7 SMITH 36:32. TEAM: 1 GER 1:52:11. 4×200: 1 ESP 1:55.81; 3 GBR (SIDNEY (W55), STEELE (W55), DORNBUSCH, LOADES) 1:57.64. Mar: 1 I Lopergolo FRA 2:57:11. TEAM: 1 POL 10:32:41

W55:

Multiple pole vault champion and world record-breaker Irie Hill added two more records as she improved her record from 3.15m to 3.20m before clearing 3.30m with her third attempt.

Esther Colas won an individual sprint treble and Spain also won the 800m and 1500m. Colas teamed up with 800m champion Carmen Perez Munoz in both the women’s and mixed relay to leave Poland with five golds.

Annette Kealy won the 3000m and cross-country and third and second in those races, British marathon record-holder Sue McDonald clearly won the marathon a month after being the first W55 in the Tokyo Marathon.

Anna Critchlow won the 1500m silver.

60/400: 1 E Colas ESP 8.35/61.73. 200: 1 Colas ESP 27.15; 6 JULIET SIDNEY GBR 30.22 (30.15 sf). 800: 1 C Perez Munoz ESP 2:28.08. 1500: 1 A Alvarez Ruiz ESP 5:17.63; 2 ANNA CRITCHLOW GBR 5:23.49. 3000: 1 A Kealy IRL 10:59.44; 3 SUSAN McDONALD GBR 11:24.97. 60H: 1 E Lahdensuo FIN 9.90. HJ: 1 B Gahling GER 1.48. PV: 1 IRIE HILL GBR 3.30 (WR); 2 M Eskelinen FIN 3.00. LJ: 1 A Sandstrom SWE 4.93; 3 LOUISE WOOD GBR 4.58; 8 JAN TIMBERLAKE GBR 3.89. TJ: 1 Sandstrom SWE 10.66; 3 WOOD GBR 9.59; 9 TIMBERLAKE GBR 8.21. SP: 1 J Schmidt GER 13.13. Wt: 1 K Mireille LUX 15.53. DT: 1 M Wysocka POL 37.12; 10 TIMBERLAKE GBR 15.64. HT: 1 C Cacaut FRA 45.39. JT: 1 I Kojalovica LAT 32.80; 6 TIMBERLAKE 23.23. Pen: 1 Gahling GER 4458. 3000W/5kmW: 1 V Boban FRA 15:53.76/27:09. 8kmXC: 1 Kealy IRL 33:42; 2 McDONALD GBR 34:38. TEAM: 1 IRL 1:44;09; 5 GBR 2:06:57. 4×200: 1

ESP 1:56.35. Mar: 1 McDONALD GBR 3:03:42; 2 V Muresan ROU 3:19:09. TEAM: 1 POL 12:35:46

W60:

This proved to be Britain’s best age group with Clare Elms winning four individual golds and a cross-country team title.

This was her first appearance in the Euro Masters Indoors since 2009 and she was followed home by the same athlete Katrin Wahlstedt in both 800m and 1500m as she was in Ancona 15 years earlier.

Though the current world W50 and W60 record-holder was within herself at the 1500m her time would have won the W45 and W55 races.

Wendy Jones easily won the hammer gold with a 35.49m throw and was also second in the weight while Susan Frisby won an exciting hurdles contest in 10.22.

Christine Anthony, whose son Sebastian ran 1:47.53 for 800m last year, was second in the 400m but just lost out on a medal in the 800m to newcomer Mary Western who led for the first 400m.

Jo Willoughby gained medals in the long and triple jumps while Melanie Garland gained a share of a hurdles bronze.

Mary Slocum, who is a former British W60 marathon record-holder, and has dual citizenship, won marathon gold for Ireland.

Nicole Alexis, one of the greatest master sprinters of all time, easily won at 60m and 200m.

60: 1 N Alexis FRA 8.52; 5 SUSAN FRISBY GBR 9.19; 7 ENI FONT FREIDE GBR 9.31. 200: 1 Alexis FRA 28.24; 5 JULIE HICKEN GBR 31.39; 6 SANDRA MITUSCH GBR 32.09. 400: 1 E Maguire IRL 69.12; 2 CHRISTINE ANTHONY GBR 71.06; 4 MARY WESTERN GBR 71.70. 800: 1 CLARE ELMS GBR 2:34.70; 2 K Wahlstedt SWE 2:37.25; 3 WESTERN GBR 2:42.09; 4 ANTHONY GBR 2:43.06; 7 SHARON RAMAGE GBR 2:55.66. 1500: 1 ELMS GBR 5:13.67; 2 Wahlstedt SWE 5:24.59; 5 ANTHONY GBR 5:40.75; 8 RAMAGE GBR 6:01.55. 3000: 1 ELMS GBR 11:15.17; 2 E Fustella ITA 11:36.70; 8 MARGARET WADMAN GBR 13:23.68. 60H: 1 FRISBY GBR 10.22; 2 B Burzlaff GER 10.30; 7 GAYE CLARKE GBR 13.42. HJ: 1 F Viebahn GER 1.40; eq 3 MELANIE GARLAND GBR 1.23; 7 CLARKE 1.15. LJ: 1 B Burzlaff GER 4.62 (ER); 2 JO WILLOUGHBY GBR 4.40; 4 GARLAND GBR 4.30; 7 FRISBY GBR 4.14. TJ: 1 P Herrmann GER 9.98; 2 WILLOUGHBY GBR 9.72. SP: 1 G Patla POL 10.18; 7 HAZEL BARKER GBR 8,31; 10 WENDY DUNSFORD GBR 6.23. Wt: 1 I Mikoleiczik GER 13.63; 2 WENDY JONES GBR 13.12; 6 DUNSFORD 8.45. DT: 1 J Hole NOR 36.91; 5 BARKER GBR 22.67; 7 DUNSFORD GBR 17.43. HT: 1 JONES GBR 35.49; 2 Mikoleiczik GER 30.17; 7 SHARON EVANS GBR 25.02; 8 DUNSFORD 22.75. JT: 1 Patla POL 33.20. Pen: 1 H Barth NOR 3428. 3000W/5kmW: 1 J Luniewska POL 17:52.26/30:26. 8kmXC: 1 ELMS GBR 33:58; 2 S Hofer AUT 34:55; 9 RAMAGE GBR 40:43; 10 WADMAN GBR 42:19; 11 WENDY DOXEY GBR 55:39. TEAM: 1 GBR 1:57:00. 4×200: 1 NOR 2:13.07; 2 IRL 2:14.07. Mar: 1 M Slocum IRL 3:10:41. TEAM: 1 POL 15:13:18

W65:

Jane Horder lost out in the 60 metres to double sprint champion Valvanera Guridi and had to settle for second but she was a clear winner of her world record event, the hurdles in 10.43.

She also was in the winning 4x200m team and in the mixed relay team. Fellow women’s relay team member Jill Roginski won pentathlon bronze while Claire Cameron won discus silver.

Maria Rosa Escribano Checa won golds in the pentathlon, high and triple jumps and German Elke Herzig gained three throwing golds.

60: 1 V Guridi ESP 9.22; 2 JANE HORDER GBR 9.32. 200: 1 Guridi ESP 30.26. 400: 1 A Undheim NOR 71.76; 6 HILARY WEST GBR 78.51. 800: 1 G Tolfes SWE 2:50.74; 6 WEST GBR 3:09.21. 1500: 1 M Ruzafa ESP 5:51.48. 3000: 1 B Reinke-Wiese GER 12:50.04. 60H: 1 HORDER GBR 10.43; 2 S Bose GER 10.69; 3 Undheim NOR 10.70; 4 JILL ROGINSKI GBR 11.44; 8 NICKY BUCKWELL GBR 12.98. HJ: 1 M Escribano Checa ESP 1.33; 8 CAROLE FILER GBR 1.21; 10 JEANETTE ASHTON GBR 1.09. PV: 1 O Pylpenko UKR 1.30. LJ: 1 A Salminen FIN 4.09; 4 FILER 3.98. TJ: 1 Escribano Checa ESP 9.00. SP: 1 U Teuber GER 11.37; 4 CLAIRE CAMERON GBR 9.55. Wt: 1 E Herzig 14.47; 9 CAMERON GBR 11.17. DT: 1 Herzig GER 29.45; 2 CAMERON GBR 26.33. HT: 1 Herzig 36.96; 11 BRENDA RUSSELL GBR 19.87. JT: 1 W Baseda GER 27.19; 12 JEANETTE ASHTON GBR 16.32. Pen: 1 M Escribano Checa ESP 4250; 3 JILL ROGINSKI GBR 3763; 4 ASHTON GBR 2847; 5 BUCKWELL GBR 2655. 3000W: 1 Vignat FRA 17:05.23. 5kmW: 1 M Monmeddis FRA 28:20. 8km XC: 1 Ruzafa ESP 37:48. TEAM: 1 ESP 2:01:10. 4×200: 1 GBR (WEST, BUCKWELL, ROGINSKI, HORDER) 2:14.92; 2 GER 2:17.82. Mar: 1 J Brzeska POL 4:46:14. TEAM: 1 POL 15:04:12

W70:

The best event for Britain in Torun was the W70 200m where they fielded five of the six finalists. The race saw the clash between Caroline Powell, who won the 400m in an European record 73.81, and Helen Godsell, who set a European mark at 60m of 9.22 in beating Powell and only missing the world mark by a hundredth of a second.

Powell was going to be more competitive at 200m and she pushed Godsell all the way but fell five hundredths of a second short as this time Godsell got the world record.

The pair combined to win 4x200m relay gold winning by over half a minute in world record time and Powell won an additional gold as part of the V65 mixed relay team.

Sue Yeomans, who already holds the European W60 and W65 pole vault marks, had three attempts at the European W70 mark of 2.40m but though she didn’t clear her clearances at 2.20m 2.30m gave her gold on countback.

Former Brit Alison Bourgeois, now representing Switzerland, who pushed Powell at 400m and broke her old European record in second but she did set a European record in the 800m of 2:52.17 and also won the 1500m.

Ros Tabor won bronze medals in the 1500m, 3000m and cross-country while Emily McMahon won a hurdles silver.

Norwegian Marit Huflatten won golds in the hurdles, long and triple jumps.

60: 1 HELEN GODSELL GBR 9.22 (ER); 2 CAROLINE POWELL GBR 9.50; 3 E Bartosik POL 10.05; 6 JOYLYN SAUNDERS-MULLINS GBR 10.36; 7 EMILY McMAHON GBR 10.39. 200: 1 GODSELL GBR 31.17 (WR); 2 POWELL GBR 31.22; 3 M Anna ITA 33.22; 4 SAUNDERS-MULLINS GBR 35.57; 5 ANNE NELSON GBR 36.47; 6 CAROLINE MARLER GBR 36.73. 400: 1 POWELL GBR 73.81 (ER); 2 A Burgeois SUI 74.84. 800: 1 Bourgeois SUI 2:52.17 (ER); 4 ROS TABOR GBR 3:26.09. 1500: 1 Bourgeois SUI 6:07.31; 3 TABOR GBR 7:05.73. 3000: 1 M Goettnauer GER 14:03.15; 3 TABOR GBR 14:55.93. 60H: 1 M Huflatten NOR 11.77; 2 EMILY McMAHON GBR 12.65. HJ: 1 S Prezelj SLO 1.23. PV: 1 SUE YEOMANS GBR 2.20; 2 U Ritte GER 2.20. LJ: 1 Huflatten NOR 3.56; 4 McMAHON GBR 3.19. TJ: 1 Huflatten NOR 7.89. SP: 1 B Bonadt GER 10.11; 4 CAROLINE MARLER GBR 8.19. Wt: 1 E Yli-Hallila FIN 12.00. DT: 1 Bonadt GER 23.44. HT: 1 J Longauerova SVK 32.62. JT: 1 V Srbova Marusova CZE 30.87 (ER); 4 MARLER GBR 20.02. Pen 1 E Piret Declerck FRA 3062. 3000W/5kmW: 1 M Mendes POR 17:47.82/31:01. 4×200: 1 GBR (GODSELL, NELSON, SAUNDERS-MULLINS, POWELL) 2:15.34; 2 GER 2:45.63. 6km XC: 1 Goettnauer GER 29:55; 3 TABOR GBR 35:06. Mar: 1 A Galbani ITA 4:53:48

W75:

There were no Brits in this age group and Austrian Karmelia Michlfeit dominated the sprints and Spain’s Cheli Alonso dominated the longer events.

60/200/400: 1 K Michlfeit AUT 10.29/34.88/86.38. 800/1500/3000: 1 C Alonso ESP 3:42.47/7:21.94/15:18.50.60H: 1 G Rivenes NOR 14.80. HJ: 1 I Zorzi ITA 1.07. LJ: 1 I Bluhm DEN 3.13. TJ: 1 M Dahler-Stettler SUI 5.98. SP: 1 L Chewinska POL 10.44. DT: 1 M Hedderich GER 24.62. Wt/HT: 1 E Nohl GER 13.90/37.50. JT: 1 J Klimesova CZE 21.66. Pen: 1 I Zorzi ITA 3000. 3000W/5kmW: 1 A Tyshko UKR 20:35.94/35:02. 4×200: 1 FIN 3:40:53. 6kmXC: 1 M Nittel GER 37:40. Mar: M Mikolajczyk POL 4:51:13

W80:

Riet Jomkers-Slegers won the 60m, 200m, 400m and 800m.

Iris Holder won the triple jump and also won medals in the 60m and long jump while Iris Hornsey and Betty Stracey won medals in the 800m.

Hornsey was ahead at the 1500m as she approached the bell but looking unsteady stopped a lap early and did not resume after sitting down.

Kirsti Viitanen took gold in the long jump, weight and hammer and was second in the triple jump, 60m and shot and discus and also won a W75 4x200m relay gold.

60: 1 R Jonkers-Slegers NED 11.52; 3 IRIS HOLDER GBR 12.17 200: 1 Jonkers-Slegers NED 39.66. 400: 1 Jonkers-Slegers NED 98/01; 2 IRIS HORNSEY GBR 1:50.83. 800: 1 Jonkers-Slegers NED 3:44.35; 2 IRIS HORNSEY GBR 4:20.96; 3 BETTY STRACEY GBR 5:41.07. 1500: 1 H Kivisto FIN 9:09.69; HORNSEY GBR DNF. 3000: 1 Kivisto FIN 18:17.21. 60H: 1 C Gertrude AUT 26.00. HJ: 1 B Gadle SWE 1.04. LJ: 1 K Viitanen FIN 2.68; 3 IRIS HOLDER GBR 2.54. TJ: 1 I HOLDER 5.70; 2 Viitanen FIN 5.57. SP/DT: 1 M Jakobsone LAT 9.94/22.26. Wt/HT: 1 Vittanen FIN 12.10/28.30/20.58. Pen: 1 S Kateryna UKR 1884. 3000W/5kmW: 1 H Drager GER 28:08.62/45:44

W85:

Dot Fraser won 60m hurdles gold and was second in the 200m.

60: 1 DOT FRASER GBR 14.00; 2 J Tamasne HUN 14.60. 200: 1 J Rosinska POL 57.12; 2 DOT FRASER GBR 60.22. 400: 1 Rosinska POL 3:00.36. 1500/3000: 1 A Woodlock IRL 8:55.64/19:30.06

Wt: 1 O Hradecka SVK 8.15. HT: 1 E Antritter GER 14.26. SP/DT/JT: 1 E Frackowiak POL 5.14/10.32/6.40

W90:

Italian Emma Mazzenga won the 400m in a world record 2:06.34 and the 60m in 13.91 to improve her own world mark. She just missed her 200m mark.

60/200/400: 1 E Mazzenga ITA 13.91 (WR)/51.33/2:06.34 (WR)

Mixed:

Whether mixed relays are needed in an already busy programme and crowded timetable is debatable and Britain only fielded four teams in 10 events but they won two golds and two silvers.

V35: 4×200: 1 GBR (DICKENS, RUTTER, COX, DOWNIE) 1:38.19; 2 ITA 1:41.15

V40: 4×200: 1 POR 1:46.64

V45: 4×200: 1 BUL 1:44.02

V50: 4×200: 1 SWE 1:43.61

V55: 4×200: 1 ESP 1:46.56; 2 IRL 1:51.13

V60: 4×200: 1 IRL 1:59.43

V65: 4×200: 1 GBR (CLAYTON, POWELL, JAMES, HORDER) 1:59.34; 2 SWE 2:00.65

V70: 4×200: 1 GER 2:14.34; 2 GBR (PALMER, McMAHON, SLOSS, MARLER) 2:17.77

V75: 4×200: 1 GER 2:33.11

V80: 4×200: 1 FIN 3:07.90; 2 GBR (FERGUSON, STRACEY, ROBERTS, HORNSEY) 3:35.78

