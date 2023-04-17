Quality national road relay championships at Sutton Park near Birmingham on Saturday sees an exciting men’s finale

Scottish invaders Central AC came over Hadrian’s Wall to take the UKA gold medals in the men’s 12-stage relay while Highgate Harriers took the English championship from Kent AC, Martin Duff reports

With a consistent and evenly matched team, Leeds City’s women won their fourth six-stage event in the past five battles for the championship.

In contrast to recent years, a good number of highly ranked runners came together to make this a men’s contest that compared well to races of yesteryear.

One sad fact was that despite some 80 slots being secured by the English area clubs and Celtic teams, only 58 finished out of the 74 starting teams.

It was a similar story among the women where there is no qualification, so it disappointed the organisers that only 28 squads fielded a full complement, as just 35 sextets started.

Men’s 12-stage

It was a close-run thing for the title and, until a fastest lap run from Andy Butchart, the gold medals looked destined for elsewhere. His 24:57 was the Olympian’s s fastest long leg here while also trying for his own his second-best overall time, Olympic and Commonwealth triathlon gold medallist Alex Yee looked to have sealed things for Kent but they just fell short as Highgate got up to take the English gold medal.

After a steady start they were always there or thereabouts, but another former fastest stage runner Dewi Griffiths did his best for Swansea Harriers but his club wound up a distant fourth and took neither UKA nor English Road Running Association (ERRA) medals. That left fifth-placed Tonbridge, the holders, taking English bronze.

That there would be whole series of fast times, in the ideal running conditions, was clear when Marc Scott blasted off from the start of the race on the 5.38-mile-long opening leg, He was joined by Midland cross-country winner Jack Gray before breaking clear in the second half of the stage to post 25:21 for Richmond & Zetland as Gray just held off a fast-finishing Josh Grace for Southern winners Aldershot.

Scott said: “The pace was not that quick and I was sitting in but the wind was not too bad and Jack Gray was leading.”

He added: “I was injured with a stress fracture in December and I have not run since the Liverpool cross-country.”

He said that he now plans to attack the British 10km road record but is going to steer clear of the track, adding: “It is boring.”

Central showed their intentions early as Ben McMillan was a close fourth.

Then it was Aldershot’s turn in front as Ricky Harvie’s 15:11 for the 3.165-mile short leg was good enough for fourth best overall but, further back, Bedford’s Noah Campion was gaining 17 slots with a 15:09.

Tom Renshaw held station at the front for Aldershot on the long third leg but holders Tonbridge advanced to second thanks to Ben Cole’s 26:19. Cambridge & Coleridge stayed in third but Central, who had dropped back, regained fourth spot through Tom Graham-Marr’s 26:00. The stage quickest though was deep in the field as Leeds gained 14 slots through Graham Rush’s 25:52.

A modest stage four saw Tonbridge swap places with Aldershot at the front as Central slipped back again and it was Jamie McDonald in the lead and he said: “I took the lead by the ice-cream van.”

This was at the top turn before the drop down to Keeper’s Pool.

Now it was the time for the big guns to start coming out on long leg five. Highgate became the fourth different race leader thanks to Jacob Allen’s 25:56. He said: “I was happy to make sure that Highgate led by a bit of a gap and it’s such a lovely course.”

Swansea moved up eight places to second through Kris Jones’ 25:14, a time that was to then stay as third best of the day. He said: “I got back a few and I was working hard as you need to go past people.”

Kent had also gained a bit to third and Bedford & County came into contention thanks to Ben Alcock’s 25:51.

The halfway point was reached with Highgate still ahead of Swansea and Bedford but short stage times were getting slower. Kent, Central and Hercules Wimbledon now completed the top six.

Then Yee, who was fastest here in 2018 and 2019, took Kent 34 seconds clear with a time that was just one second slower than his course record of 24:57, as Highgate and Central followed.

The 25-year-old said: “I felt good until about 5km then I got stitch,” and was clearly disappointed that he failed to beat his own best time here. Yee next goes in a World Triathlon Series in May and has his sights firmly on Olympic gold in Paris next year. However, he played down any thoughts of going for running events at major championships.

The top six held station on the short stage eight as Robert Sesemann held the front spot for Kent, although he admitted that he was “a bit nervous”.

That was a position that they maintained on the long ninth, through Paul Pollock. However, running largely in a void and only passing one runner, Andy Butchart was fully 90 seconds faster in taking Central within striking distance of the race lead after equalling Yee’s course best of 24:57 and taking the fastest lap medal later.

Initial results suggested he was a minute slower but a correction was soon made as he had said: “I ran 24:57.”

You don't forget your running roots and @Lixsanyee is a prime example 💥 The Olympic mixed relay triathlon champion and individual silver medallist took part in the National Road Relay Champs earlier today 🔥 📹 @EnglandAthletic pic.twitter.com/0AI58ajQcR — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 15, 2023

Next best on that leg was Leeds’ Richard Allen with 25:22 but his club were out of the medal hunt as the top three were breaking clear. Butchart had also been fastest overall in 2014.

Kent stayed ahead on the 10th, as Ross Braden’s 15:10 held off Central’s a 15:07 from Hamish Hickey, as these two wound up third and then fastest overall for the short leg.

Kent were now running out of younger runners but veterans John Gilbert (42), a former South of England winner and many-time British masters champion Chris Greenwood (49) can be relied upon to give of their best. They both put in good efforts but it was not to be enough, as Jamie Crowe swept into the lead for Central with a more than useful 25:28 for the 11th leg.

Kent stayed second but Alex Lepretre’s 25:21 took his club to within touching distance of the previous race leaders. Fourth-placed Swansea were now nearly two minutes down.

🏆 National Road Relay Champions 🏆 An amazing moment for @AlastairMarsh11 as he anchors an awesome @Central_AC team to relay glory at Sutton Park 🔥 📹 @sportsshoes_com pic.twitter.com/gTezB0gPDF — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 15, 2023

Then it was all over and Alastair Marshal saw Central home as Highgate’s Robal Bahelbi swept past Greenwood’s Kent to take second overall but win the English gold, medals. It was the north London club’s fourth second spot overall in the last five outings of the event. Swansea’s fourth spot was to no avail but fifth-placed Tonbridge took the third English medals.

Northern winners Morpeth had a quiet day in 11th spot while Richmond & Zetland and Midland winners Birchfield could only muster 11 runners each.

Men (6×5.38M & 6×3.165M alternately)

1 Central 4:09:54 (B MacMillan (4) 25:39, D Colley (14) 16:53, T Graham0Marr (4) 26:00, M Sutherland (8) 16:21, C Milne (8) 26:41, A Hay (5) 15:23, L Fanottoli (3) 26:24, C Phillip (3) 15:34, A Butchart (2) 24:57, H Hickey (2) 15:07, J Crowe (1) 25:28, A Marshall (1) 15:27); 2 Highgate 4:10:38 (S Ghafari (13) 26:18, D Lewis (6) 15:35, P Chambers (6) 26:41, F Grierson (4) 15:32, J Allen (1) 25:56, A Crossland (1) 15:39, R Poolman (2) 26:23, C Haywood (2) 15:31, A Bampton (3) 26:33, R Wilson (3) 15:34, A Lepretre (3) 25:21, R Bahelbi (2) 15:35); 3 Kent 4:10:50 (C Dockerill (15) 26:32, N Armitage-Hookes (10) 15:35, O Hind (7) 26:32, J Simmonds (5) 15:33, M Nicholls (3) 26:18, S Fitzpatrick (4) 16:02, A Yee (1) 24:58, R Sesemann (1) 15:41, P Pollock (1) 26:17, R Braden (1) 15:10, J Gilbert (2) 26:24, C Greenwood (3); 4 Swansea 4:13:33 (D Jones (8) 26:06, J Hopkins (4) 15:36, B McWhirter (11) 27:35, L Cortellese (10) 15:57, K Jones (2) 25:14, F Hines (2) 15:49, W Munday (5) 27:24, B Mitchell (5) 16:05, D Griffiths (4) 25:29, P Tobin (4) 15:56, J Butler (4) 26:48, J Hopkins (4) 15:34); 5 Tonbridge 4:14:17 (A Howard (10) 26:10, S Brown (5) 15:38, B Cole (2) 26:19, J MacDonald (1) 15:37, C De’Ath (7) 27:49, S Strange (7) 15:55, N Marsh (9) 27:25, C Chambers (9) 16:09, J Kingston (5) 25:26, M Ellis (5) 15:37, K Reilly (5) 26:19, B Murphy (5) 15:53); 6 Aldershot F&D 4:15:20 (J Grace (3) 25:35, R Harvie (1) 15:11, T Renshaw (1) 27:13, J O’Connell (2) 15:47, A Pointon (5) 27:31, H Hyde (10) 17:18, S Eglen (10) 26:35, T Chandler (8) 15:38, S Blake (8) 26:38, L Stone (6) 15:35, I Bailey (7) 26:58, C Charleston (6) 15:21); 7 Notts 4:16:13 (G Phillips (23) 26:52, J Holland (23) 15:56, C Smith (13) 26:40, M Williams (11) 15:55, S Moakes (10) 26:37, A Woodward (9) 15:56, A Watson (6) 26:15, J Perkins (6) 16:16, F Hessian (7) 26:24, G Tipping (9) 16:42, M Campion (6) 26:06, T Hartley (7) 16:34); 8 Leeds 4:17:03 (M Salter (30) 27:16, R McKelvie (31) 16:32, G Rush (17) 25:52, S Flanagan (14) 16:00, J Beattie (11) 26:35, M Burrett (12) 16:52, L Taylor (11) 26:06, J Walton (11) 16:52, R Allen (9) 25:22, M Abshir (8) 16:05, J Woodcock-Shaw (8) 27:25, J Townsend (8) 16:); 9 Hercules Wimbledon 4:17:39 (A Walton (26) 26:55, C Wyllie (16) 15:39, A Penney (5) 25:59, C Eastaugh (3) 15:26, A Robinson (6) 27:24, O Carrington (6) 15:57, G Mallett (8) 27:20, E Mallett (7) 16:05, F Slemeck (10) 27:20, S McCallum (10) 16:01, B Toomer (10) 27:29, F Johnson (9) 16:); 10 Bedford & C 4:18:03 (B Davies (32) 27:24, N Campion (15) 15:09, J Goodwin (8) 26:14, S Winters (7) 15:53, B Alcock (4) 25:51, A Yabsley (3) 15:58, H Brodie (4) 26:53, C Emmerson (4) 15:58, D Deed (6) 27:21, P Mizon (7) 16:27, J Eves (9) 28:17, J Webster (10) 16:38); 11 Morpeth 4:18:41 (F Brodie (14) 26:31, G Lowry (11) 15:49, P Winkler (16) 27:19, A Lawrence (21) 16:55, S Hancox (16) 27:22, A Douglass (17) 16:06, C Avery (12) 26:04, C Marshall (12) 16:02, W Cork (12) 27:21, C Parr (12) 16:03, L McCourt (11) 27:00, M Briggs (11) 16:09); 12 Bristol & W 4:19:14 (K Taylor (6) 25:45, O Hibbert (12) 16:38, F McGrath (19) 27:27, G Breen (18) 16:28, M Davis (13) 26:37, A Wilson (14) 16:23, O Jones (17) 28:08, J Thewlis (15) 15:43, L Burgess (14) 27:38, B Robinson (13) 15:47, T Lefroy (13) 26:53, M Wilsmore (12) 15:47); 13 Thames Valley 4:19:36 (D Mulryan (9) 26:09, N Faulkner (7) 15:45, M Edwards (9) 26:58, R Vallance (9) 16:11, O Barbaresi (9) 26:47, H Cayssials (8) 15:53, M Cameron (7) 26:42, B Rock (10) 16:47, C Thomas (11) 27:43, A Goodall (11) 16:34, C Kissane-Wood (12) 27:50, O Newton (13) ); 14 Hallamshire 4:20:33 (T Power (17) 26:36, C Bell (8) 15:20, J Bartlett (12) 27:25, M Fuller (13) 16:14, E Brown (12) 27:15, D Lewis (13) 16:25, J Hall (15) 27:29, C Milnes (16) 16:30, B Houghton (13) 27:13, W Hill (14) 16:58, D Haworth (14) 26:49, T Antcliff (14) 16:19); 15 Salford 4:22:26 (H Wakefield (12) 26:15, M Latham (25) 16:40, J Moores (20) 26:56, D Rigby (17) 16:20, M Walsh (19) 27:59, S Hopkins (20) 16:21, J Steward (13) 25:57, E Wheelwright (13) 15:58, B Lima (15) 28:23, P Henderson (15) 17:02, T Cornthwaite (15) 27:33, K Waterhouse(15) 17:02)); 16 Cambridge & C 4:22:57 (J Gray (2) 25:34, A Melloy (2) 15:28, C Darling (3) 27:08, W Newcombe (6) 16:13, J Turner (14) 28:34, G Rowland (11) 15:50, T Harrison (14) 27:56, C Ackroyd (14) 16:18, S Smith (16) 28:32, K Green (16) 16:25, I Williamson (16) 28:10, O Park (16) 16:49); 17 Birmingham RAT 4:23:27 (C Davis (21) 26:44, R Vaughan (30) 17:01, J Tuffin (22) 26:32, O Jones (23) 16:32, P Townsend (17) 27:09, W McKemey (16) 16:03, A Sabey (18) 27:54, A Peacock (17) 15:20, D Dalmedo (18) 29:23, H Brocklehurst (17) 16:09, D Carpenter (17) 28:47, J Stolberg ?; 18 Corstorphine 4:24:21 (R Gardiner (22) 26:50, A Hoyle (26) 16:09, S Addison (31) 28:48, D Addison (30) 16:29, D MacAulay (29) 28:02, C Fordyce (28) 16:06, J Barrable (27) 28:00, A Ferguson (24) 16:27, E Brown (23) 27:20, J Fullerton (22) 16:31, C McKenzie (19) 27:42, D Cummins ); 19 Herne Hill 4:24:45 (L Laylee (25) 26:54, M Cummings (24) 15:55, A Clarke (24) 27:43, M Cartwright (22) 16:12, M Roberts (21) 27:32, S Coombes (21) 16:47, D Shaw (22) 28:13, J Elliott (23) 16:39, S Bramwell (19) 26:58, J Cunningham (18) 16:47, O Mills (18) 27:59, R Brown (19)); 20 Belgrave 4:25:25 (O Garrod (16) 26:34, J Trigwell (19) 16:05, S Gebreselassie (15) 26:59, S Sommerville (12) 15:53, J Fox (18) 28:33, S Gardner (19) 16:22, J Scott (21) 28:29, R Kelly (21) 16:51, C McNally (22) 28:13, G Loxton (21) 16:40, O Smith (23) 29:04, N Goolab (20) ); 21 Highgate B 4:25:29 (S Jinks (28) 27:06, N Jones (17) 15:29, H Allan (27) 28:21, R Brown (19) 15:28, J Steenson (20) 27:49, M Watson (18) 15:54, S Renfer (19) 28:00, H Murdoch (19) 17:30, A Harrell (20) 27:21, A Chau (20) 17:04, L Greaves (20) 28:50, J Bailey (21) 16:37); 22 Liverpool 4:26:49 (D Devine (18) 26:38, D Naylor (20) 16:05, H Blackburn (28) 28:16, M Jackson (27) 16:26, T Rogerson (24) 27:19, J Stafford (23) 16:36, M McCarthy (20) 27:32, M Ryan (20) 16:47, A Ferris (21) 28:09, L Towers (23) 17:02, S Campbell (22) 28:46, H Care (22) 17); 23 W Tempo 4:26:56 (C Jones (27) 26:56, L Davis (21) 15:49, P Wylie (14) 26:48, M Brunnock (16) 16:22, M Nelson (15) 27:05, D Owen (15) 16:26, H James (16) 27:58, L Colahan (18) 17:04, J Denne (17) 28:03, S Hall (19) 17:16, W Douglas (21) 29:22, C Roxburgh (23) 17:47); 24 Newham & Essex Beagles 4:28:02 (J Cann (7) 26:02, E Pierce (3) 15:27, T Wallis (10) 27:32, N Armstrong (15) 16:40, J Gordon (22) 28:44, J Hallas (26) 17:18, R Chesser (23) 27:48, L Zangari (27) 18:01, J Clay (25) 28:50, L Tharme (25) 16:45, C Bowen-Jones (24) 27:29, O Kentegan (24) 17:26); 25 Tipton 4:30:54 (L Vine (5) 25:42, T Quiney (13) 16:48, I Williams (23) 28:00, N Hardy (20) 16:01, B Gamble (23) 28:11, M Banks (22) 16:37, R Meredith (26) 28:58, G Whitehouse (26) 17:02, E Compton (28) 30:18, T Bentley (26) 16:36, J Read (25) 29:31, T Holden (25) 17:10); 26 Kent B 4:33:16 (D Dibaba (38) 27:43, G Russell (33) 16:22, C Busaileh (35) 29:07, C Mullin (34) 16:53, B Clarke (33) 28:02, P Lighting (31) 16:40, J Boustead (31) 28:40, I Ellwood (31) 17:47, M Speed (31) 28:22, C Fraser (29) 16:56, C Compton (26) 29:02, B Harding (26) 1); 27 Brighton & Hove 4:33:48 (J Turner (29) 27:13, M Grindrod (28) 16:16, N Dawson (26) 27:25, S Wilkinson (28) 17:01, K Moore (28) 28:01, R Clayton (29) 16:59, J Hobbs (29) 28:35, W Buswell (29) 17:07, H Bristow (29) 29:33, C Olden (28) 17:46, Z Arasaretnam-Hale (27) 29:44, D Oprandi ); 28 Sale 4:33:58 (T Moran (24) 26:53, W Onek (18) 15:43, P Robertson (21) 27:33, J Godwood (24) 16:51, D Gray (27) 28:30, C Fielding (24) 15:52, J Donegan (28) 29:10, B Brunswick (25) 16:41, N Tynan (26) 29:48, T Kennedy (27) 18:06, M Kidd-Rossiter (29) 30:43, J Faulkner (2); 29 Pontypridd 4:33:59 (D Hamilton (34) 27:28, B Butler-Madden (37) 17:02, S Richards (36) 28:57, M Morgan (36) 17:58, T Bower (38) 29:14, A Payne (35) 17:08, A Bull (34) 27:25, M Horsman (34) 17:41, P Graham (32) 27:51, S Boreham (31) 16:44, D Long (28) 28:16, S Wadlow (29) 18:1); 30 Border 4:34:37 (A Holliday (33) 27:26, H Butler (36) 17:01, J Douglas (32) 27:37, J Hatcher (33) 17:11, T Humphries (31) 28:06, S Robinson (32) 17:34, N Postill (30) 28:31, R Landon (30) 16:55, J Salt (30) 29:10, A Todd (32) 18:02, M Emmerson (32) 28:53, K Hull (30) 18:1); 31 Richmond & Zetland 4:34:47 (M Scott (1) 25:21, C Jones (9) 16:43, C Stephenson (18) 27:37, S Middleton (25) 17:31, R Scott (25) 27:51, I Christon (27) 17:20, J Stephenson (25) 27:47, D Spencer (28) 17:59, T O’Mahoney (27) 29:18, P Ellis (30) 19:35, C Gibson (30) 28:49, A Jefford (31); 32 Hercules B 4:40:21 (H Silverstein (37) 27:42, A Merry (39) 17:14, J Stockings (37) 28:52, A Hall (38) 17:51, S Todd (37) 28:59, T Maloney (36) 17:16, C McIlroy (37) 29:25, L White (35) 17:23, D Grima (36) 30:56, J Reid (35) 18:17, J Clark (35) 29:44, H Revill (32) 16:42); 33 Swindon 4:40:31 (B Lines (35) 27:38, S Dill (38) 17:13, H Woods (40) 29:25, G O’Brien (37) 17:12, M Woodward (35) 28:18, S Reynolds (37) 18:11, I Mould (35) 29:03, C Reade (36) 18:47, C Chessell (35) 29:17, M Ryder (36) 19:01, M Harrison-Tosatto (34) 29:12, O Homer (33) 17:); 34 Tonbridge B 4:41:16 (W Beeston (36) 27:39, C Crick (35) 16:35, M Dubery (34) 28:00, J Chambers (31) 16:35, J Bryant (32) 28:42, A Beeston (30) 17:02, N Chapman (32) 29:45, H Crush (32) 17:24, H Paton (33) 29:30, C Laing (33) 16:28, A Crush (33) 34:01, M Pitcairn-Knowles (34) 1); 35 Rotherham 4:42:46 (E Smales (20) 26:42, E Morton (22) 16:05, J Wragg (30) 28:45, C Griffiths (32) 17:23, B Burton (34) 29:36, S Marshall (34) 19:07, G Sampson (36) 29:28, S Oak (38) 19:03, A Johnson (37) 30:13, J Gilbert (37) 17:57, S Clegg (36) 29:46, P Hoole (35) 18:41); 36 Salford B 4:44:57 (E Williams (58) 29:51, C Hardman (44) 16:23, J Tighe (41) 28:52, S Warburton (39) 17:18, J Bailey (39) 30:17, S Matthews (39) 17:00, P Faulkner (39) 29:46, O Cook (37) 16:33, D Hudson (38) 32:41, L Wordsworth (38) 19:09, M Collier (38) 29:59, P Bannister ); 37 Les Croupiers 4:46:02 (T Flitcroft (48) 29:10, D Craig (51) 17:56, G Collinson (48) 30:01, T Keating (42) 17:29, E Richards (40) 28:26, C Williams (40) 19:15, O Zerilli (40) 30:10, I Southwell (40) 17:52, V Edwards (40) 30:03, A Evans (39) 18:01, R Holt (39) 30:03, R Keating (39); 38 Newark 4:46:04 (E Smith-Tasmussen (11) 26:14, T Marshall (27) 16:55, C Pacey (25) 27:44, D Wheat (29) 17:16, G Hatton (30) 29:10, B Pearson (33) 17:45, G Gregory (33) 29:57, J Robinson (33) 17:48, O Crampton (34) 31:14, C Harrison (34) 18:30, C Ward (37) 33:12, T Bagguley (38) 20:19); 39 T Bath 4:47:12 (A Pritchard (45) 28:51, A Tanner (46) 17:45, E Avis (42) 28:36, O Lythell (46) 20:10, D Jones (44) 29:28, D Coales (43) 19:58, A Daniel (42) 29:37, A Fooks (41) 17:05, B Glynn (41) 30:45, E Malloch (40) 17:54, O Copping (40) 29:10, S Rose (39) 17:53); 40 Valley Striders 4:51:44 (E Cheseldine (56) 29:43, G Taylor (45) 16:42, A Parkinson (57) 33:29, J Pownall (55) 19:07, J Young (51) 28:53, D Fisher (48) 18:35, G Mann (52) 33:03, J Hobbs (49) 18:13, R Panesar (48) 30:06, M Valero (43) 16:00, T Thomas (43) 31:25, D Song (40) 16:28); 41 Bury 4:54:35; 42 Coventry G 4:55:02; 43 Halesowen 4:56:16; 44 Bromsgrove & R 4:58:09; 45 Elvet 4:58:11; 46 Doncaster 4:58:16; 47 Gateshead 4:58:40; 48 Gloucester 5:00:24; 49 Aldridge 5:04:36; 50 Royal Sutton Coldfield 5:05:35

Fastest (5.38M): A Butchart (Cent) 24:57; A Yee (Kent) 24:58; K Jones (Swan) 25:14; A Lepretre (High)/M Scott (R&Z) 25:21; R Allen (Leeds) 25:22

Fastest (3.165M): H Hickey (Cent) 15:07; N Campion (Bed C) 15:09; R Braden (Kent) 15:10; R Harvie (AFD) 15:11; C Bell (Hallam)/A Peacock (BRAT) 15:20

Women’s 6-stage

Leeds’ team was consistent throughout and it was their four short leg runners who secured victory, as second placed Thames Valley and fourth placed Hallamshire both had their two long stage runners quicker than those of Leeds. Their four short leg runners were all in the top 11 quickest and that sealed matters and a near two-minute victory.

The fastest long leg lap among the women went to the in-form Georgie Grgec who, just as in the South of England championship, was out on her own. It was on the first stage but nevertheless Lily Partridge kept her in sight over the second half of the 5.38-mile stage and the margin at the hand over was just ten seconds. Grgec ran 28:34 and they went fifth and sixth on the list of best times since this lap came in to use in 2014.

She said: “There were three of us (Lauren McNeil was the third) and it was nice having a race.”

She added that she will race the Night of the 10,000m PBs at Parliament Hill and was pleased to say: “I am a Brit now.”

On her training, the former Kiwi added: “My confidence is coming now and I do 50-60km a week but with bike and cross-training too.”

Behind, McNeil was also under 29 minutes for Hallamshire as Leeds were a minute and a-half down through Camilla McKnespley.

Triathlete Sophie Coldwell had given 2007 and 2009 winners Charnwood a good start in sixth to send Gemma Steel off chasing. In her familiar rocking style, the 37-year-old put in another stellar performance and ran 36 seconds fastest than her fastest short lap from the 2022 race. Her 16:41 split slotted in just behind Kate Malby’s post 2014 best time of 16:38 from 2017.

Steel said of the fact that her Midland winning Charnwood club had only two runners: “People were dropping out since Wednesday.”

On her run here she added: “I went out quite steady but I like to test my speed (over these shorter distances), so I am pleased with that time.”

Next up for Steel is the Bristol Half-Marathon.

Behind, Eleanor Curran moved Leeds up to fourth before Alice Leake took the eventual winners to the front for the first-time mid-race, with a fastest stage time of 17:59. She said: “That’s the fastest I’ve run here.”

Leeds remained ahead on the fourth and second-long-leg, through Heather Townsend but there were quicker times behind. Next in was Hallamshire’s Lauren Heyes who matched her team-mate’s time of 28:59 as Tracy Barlow moved Thames Valley into the podium places for the first time.

The Valley moved closer to second on the penultimate lap but Steph Pennycook was sealing matters for Leeds and the battle that TVH had with Hallamshire only served to increase the Leeds’ margin to well over a minute. Elsewhere Kate Axford, who has improved considerably to a 16:39 5km this year after missing all of 2022, ran a 16:44 split in her first run out for Belgrave Harriers – and it ended up being the second quickest short leg.

Axford, a British and English hockey squad player, looks a huge find. Having given up hockey due to persistent injuries, she joined Belgrave in March and so far has only ran a handful of speed sessions with Charlie Dickinson’s group and this appears to be just her fourth race in the last eight years. She was 46 seconds faster than the third quickest leg.

🏆 National Road Relay Champions 🏆 A brilliant anchor leg from Jennifer Walsh sees Leeds City AC take the national women’s 6-stage road relay title 💥 📹 @sportsshoes_com pic.twitter.com/ng9oZZzKp8 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 15, 2023

Hallamshire then ran out of steam as Salford snatched third behind Kate Olding’s Thames Valley and winners Leeds. For them it was Jenny Walsh, again anchoring them home and with a 17:31 split that built on her 17:32 as a member of her club’s winning 2019 squad.

She said: “I went off with a good lead and just relaxed,” adding that she was pleased to again anchor Leeds to another win.

Northern winners Blackburn did not make the start line and, of the 35 teams on the first leg, six were B squads.

Women (5.38M, 2×3.165M, 5.38M, 2×3.165M):

1 Leeds 2:10:49 (C McKnespiey (7) 30:06, E Curran (4) 17:34, A Leake (1) 17:59, H Townsend (1) 30:04, S Pennycook (1) 17:35, J Walsh (1) 17:31); 2 Thames Valley 2:12:37 (Y Lock (6) 29:43, A Mundell (5) 18:12, L Dasilva (4) 19:00, T Barlow (3) 29:50, E Carroll (2) 18:22, K Olding (2) 17:30); 3 Salford 2:13:37 (E Bolton (4) 29:23, H Smith (2) 18:02, N Mason (3) 19:20, A Bracegirdle (4) 30:06, L Lombard (4) 19:12, S Bent (3) 17:34); 4 Hallamshire 2:14:39 (L McNeil (3) 28:59, A Gamble (8) 20:04, K Palfreeman (5) 18:04, L Heyes (2) 28:59, J Evans (3) 19:29, C Allen (4) 19:04); 5 Aldershot F&D 2:15:09 (N Brown (10) 30:31, K Hughes (7) 18:22, N McLoughlin (6) 18:50, K Estlea (5) 29:58, L Gent (5) 18:37, H Angell (5) 18:51); 6 Belgrave 2:15:11 (N Lenane (20) 33:00, S Hewitt (20) 18:58, L Adamson (14) 18:08, S Astin (9) 30:03, K Axford (6) 16:44, A Sharp (6) 18:18); 7 Swansea 2:16:12 (G Tutton (18) 32:37, K Roberts (14) 17:54, C Edwards (10) 18:30, M Carter-Davies (7) 30:35, H Williams (7) 18:41, O Gwynn (7) 17:55); 8 Highgate 2:18:36 (H Viner (11) 30:43, E Donald (10) 18:51, N Griffith (7) 18:18, Y Goater (11) 32:38, K Thornton (8) 18:56, J Renfer (8) 19:10); 9 Birchfield 2:19:20 (L Partridge (2) 28:44, V Bradbury (9) 20:31, N Collier (8) 18:42, H Carruthers (8) 31:53, G Rogers (9) 20:19, E Watters (9) 19:11); 10 Thames Hare & Hounds 2:19:47 (L Major (13) 31:14, E Apsley (12) 18:28, K Turner (9) 19:04, B Murray (10) 31:38, C Altmann (10) 19:47, K Hedgethorne (10) 19:36); 11 Herne H 2:20:11 (G Grgec (1) 28:34, L Newton (3) 18:54, C Davies (2) 18:58, S Grover (6) 33:00, C Kenyon (11) 20:58, M Gildea (11) 19:47); 12 Rotherham 2:21:00 (M Taylor (15) 31:43, S Cowper (16) 18:56, S Hughes (11) 18:25, E McLeod (12) 32:02, O Hare (13) 21:08, J Blizard (12) 18:46); 13 W Tempo 2:21:45 (M Marchant (12) 30:49, E Powell (15) 19:45, H Havelock-Allan (15) 20:08, A Milnes (14) 31:25, J Rockliffe (12) 19:12, B Teague (13) 20:26); 14 Tonbridge 2:22:44 (P Barker (8) 30:11, K Goodge (11) 19:28, A Hales (12) 19:45, M Heslop (15) 33:03, J Murphy (14) 20:16, P Pitcairn-Knowles (14) 20:01); 15 Belgrave B 2:25:18 (N Beadle (21) 33:06, Z MacDonald (19) 18:46, L Goodson (17) 19:29, E Bradley (17) 34:14, S Munday (16) 19:24, E Hards (15) 20:19); 16 Guildford & Godalming 2:25:45 (E Harrison (19) 32:50, S Monk (13) 17:30, S Harrison (18) 21:26, C Baxter (19) 34:29, H Knights (18) 19:51, C Crossman (16) 19:39); 17 Cambuslang 2:27:02 (E MacKinnon (14) 31:19, H Addison (17) 19:32, J Etherington (16) 19:54, L Blackwood (16) 33:13, C Bain (17) 21:12, R Wardrope (17) 21:52); 18 Tyne Bridge 2:28:51 (A Fuller (25) 34:20, K Stevenson (23) 19:26, Z Thompson (20) 20:42, R Blain (20) 34:09, H Stewart (19) 20:23, J Eaton (18) 19:51); 19 Steel City 2:33:25 (A Pearse (16) 31:59, C Brock (18) 19:29, E Broad (19) 21:15, Y Chaffer (21) 36:51, C Wren (20) 22:21, E Green (19) 21:30); 20 Datchet Dashers 2:34:40 (L Baylis (24) 34:07, E Gow (24) 20:00, H Jones-Totays (26) 23:51, J Raw (22) 33:49, C Foster (22) 21:51, E Twomey (20) 21:02); 21 Stroud 2:35:42 (E Chandler (26) 34:26, A Testar (25) 20:12, C Pinto-Pearson (27) 23:24, T Bird (24) 37:31, G Greenwood (24) 21:19, I Padfield (21) 18:50); 22 Bitton RR 2:36:55 (L Wallace (28) 34:42, L Sanigar (26) 20:15, L Newing (23) 21:54, F Blackmore (23) 37:23, C Vooght (23) 21:16, H Clark (22) 21:25); 23 York Knavesmire 2:39:22 (J Rawes (17) 32:06, M Ellwood (22) 21:32, E Wilcox (29) 32:09, C Jones (28) 34:21, H Hall (26) 20:04, E Baines (23) 19:10); 24 Tipton 2:44:24 (A Hadley (31) 35:46, J Walker (30) 21:09, C Holden (25) 20:24, L Kendrick (26) 38:45, S Bailey (25) 23:40, P Barber (24) 24:40); 25 Bournville 2:46:36 (K Holliday (30) 35:12, J Goodman (31) 22:29, A Davies (28) 23:51, F Lucas (27) 37:12, C Hurd (27) 24:27, L Burdett (25) 23:25); 26 Birmingham RAT 2:56:25 (E Morley (34) 39:38, L Dawes (35) 28:43, R Brown (31) 24:44, H Pike (30) 37:51, N Rae (28) 21:31, C O’Neill (26) 23:58)

Fastest (5.38M): G Grgec (Herne H) 28:34; L Partridge (Bir) 28:44; H Hayes (Hallam)/L McNeil (Hallam) 28:59; E Bolton (Salf) 29:23; S Coldwell (Charn) 29:24

Fastest (3.165M): G Steel (Charn) 16:41; K Axford (Belg) 16:44; S Monk (G&G)/K Olding (TVH) 17:30; J Walsh (Leeds) 17:31; S Bent (Salf)/E Curran (Leeds) 17:34

(nn) is team position after the appropriate stage

ERRA YOUNG ATHLETES 5km CHAMPIONSHIP, Sutton Park, April 15

Organisers were left disappointed by the number of takers for the under-17 and under-15 events, despite there being a few individual good performances, Martin Duff reports.

Generally, officials outnumbered runners in the events and turnout was less than the low numbers seen in the three area events.

The best performances came from the winners of the two under-15 races. It was Holly Cross for the girls and Jacob Nugent for the boys.

Cross, who ran 17:33, said: “It was hard on the hills but I managed to push it and am now going for the Mini Marathon in London next week.”

Nugent ranked seventh last year with 15:51 and was 10th in this year’s English Schools cross-country but ran 16:05 here.

Under-17 men’s winner Owen Wallek was second in the 2022 South of England under-15 cross-country championships and he ran 16:00 here.

Under-17 men: 1 O Wallek (Phoe) 16:00; 2 L Bailey (High) 16:30; 3 F Kent (High) 16:45; 4 J Burns (Swin) 17:11; 5 F Kehoe (Salf) 17:51

TEAM: 1 Highgate 13

U15: 1 J Nugent (Mansf) 16:05; 2 O Kearney (Warriors Pentathlon) 16:54; 3 J Price (BRAT) 17:16; 4 J Barnes (Warriors P) 17:52; 5 K Salmon-Hodges (Tip) 18:20

TEAM: 1 Warriors Pent 12; 2 Tipton 22

U17 women: 1 S Roiditis (Salf) 18:42; 2 M Caldwell (Salf) 19:15; 3 M Byrnes (Salf) 20:44

TEAM: 1 Salford 6

U15: 1 H Cross (Liv) 17:33; 2 O Forrest (Brentwood) 17:52; 3 D Slattery (Salf) 18:36; 4 S Collins (Hales) 18:51; 5 J Wright (Salf) 19:01; 6 L Hellingsworth (Hales) 19:17; 7 S Nation (Salf) 19:27

TEAM: 1 Salford 15; 2 Halesowen 18

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE