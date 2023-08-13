From Mondo Duplantis and Katie Moon to Yulimar Rojas and Miltiadis Tentoglou, the jumps in Budapest will be packed with world-class talent

Will we see any world records during the 2023 World Championships? If so, they could come in the jumps where athletes like pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis and triple jumper Yulimar Rojas are in action.

Look out for some great duels, too, such as the match-ups in the men’s and women’s high jumps, plus the long jump competitions.

Men’s high jump

Championship record: Bogdan Bondarenko UKR 2.41m, 2013

History maker: Javier Sotomayor CUB/Mutaz Essa Barshim QAT: Three golds, one silver

Defending champion: Mutaz Essa Barshim QAT 2.37m

Olympic champion: Gianmarco Tamberi ITA/Mutaz Essa Barshim QAT 2.37m

Ones to watch

Mutaz Essa Barshim QAT 2.36m

The joint Olympic winner goes for a record fourth world title and tops the world rankings this year. He is cementing his position as the world’s greatest ever high jump competitor.

Gianmarco Tamberi ITA 2.34m

The European and joint Tokyo champion was only fourth in Eugene and goes in to his fifth outdoor world championships without a single world medal so far.

Woo Sang-Hyeok KOR (2.33m/2.36i)

The Korean world indoor champion finished second in Eugene and should be among the leading contenders again.

Hamish Kerr NZL (2.30m/2.34i)

Gained a world indoor bronze last year and was again in good indoor form in 2023 setting an area record and this summer has had wins in Stockholm and Essen.

Emerging force: JuVaughn Harrison USA (2.33m)

The versatile jumper (he finished top seven in the long and high jumps at the Tokyo Olympics) has been in good form, winning the Diamond Leagues in Doha, Florence, London and the US Championships.

British Challenge

Only nine athletes worldwide gained the 2.32m standard and British champion Joel Clarke-Khan got closest with 2.27m but UKA declined the invite.

AW Prediction: 1 Barshim QAT 2.37m; 2 Harrison USA 2.35m; 3 Woo Sang-Hyeok KOR 2.35m; 4 Tamberi ITA 2.35m; 5 Kerr NZL 2,31m; 6 Potye GER 2.31m; 7 Protsenko UKR 2.31m; 8 Starc AUS 2.29m

Women’s high jump

Championship record: Stefka Kostadinova BUL 2.09m, 1987

History maker: Mariya Lasitskene ANA: Three golds

Defending champion: Eleanor Patterson AUS 2.02m

Olympic champion: Mariya Lasitskene ANA 2.04m

Ones to watch

Nicola Olyslagers AUS (2.02m)

The Olympic silver medallist was fifth in Eugene last year but is back to her best, setting the world lead and winning in Paris, Lausanne and Monaco.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR (2.02i/2.01m)

The most consistent jumper, who is still only 21, has finished top three in the last three global championships. Has not been quite at the top of her game so far this year.

Iryna Herashchenko UKR (2.00m)

Fourth in Tokyo and Eugene and again consistent in 2023 with seconds at Rabat, Lausanne and Monaco and first in Chorzow and a 2.00m vault.

Eleanor Patterson AUS (1.96m)

The surprise champion in Eugene backed up that win with Commonwealth and world indoor silvers. Has competed sparingly this year.

Emerging force: Angelina Topic SRB (1.97m)

The daughter of former European champion Dragutin was third in Munich last year at the age of 17 while the highlight of her year has been a Serbian senior record-breaking leap in Paris as well as winning European junior gold.

British Challenge

British champion Morgan Lake has been in good form in 2023 with 1.97m at Turku and a British indoor record of 1.99m which is the sort of height that will be close to a medal.

AW Prediction: 1 Mahuchikh UKR 2.03m; 2 Olyslagers AUS 2.03m; 3 Patterson AUS 2.00m; 4 Herashchenko UKR 2.00m; 5 Cunningham USA 2.00m; 6 Topic SRB 1.97m; 7 Distin JAM 1.97m; 8 Lake GBR 1.97m

Men’s pole vault

Championship record: Mondo Duplantis SWE 6.21m, 2022

History maker: Sergey Bubka UKR: Six golds

Defending champion: Mondo Duplantis SWE 6.21m

Olympic champion: Mondo Duplantis SWE 6.02m

Ones to watch

Mondo Duplantis SWE (6.12m/6.22mi)

The multiple global champion has not been in his very best form outdoors this summer but will still be one of the biggest favourites at any event in Hungary.

Ernest Obiena PHI (6.00m)

Set an Asian record as he joined the 6.00m club in Bergen and has a good chance of repeating his Eugene bronze.

Chris Nilsen USA (5.92m)

With KC Lightfoot and Sam Kendricks only equal fourth in the trials, the diluted US challenge will be led by the Tokyo and Eugene runner-up who is in consistent form and beat Duplantis in Monaco. Kendricks is entered as a reserve.

Sondre Guttormsen NOR (6.00i/5.90m)

In the winter got his first 6.00m vault and won the European indoor title in Istanbul but has struggled for form outdoors after a good start to the season and has not jumped higher than 5.71m since May.

Emerging force: Kyle Rademeyer RSA (5.82m)

Too early to make a major impression, but the NCAA champion has added 27cm to his outdoor best this summer.

British Challenge

The former world under-18 champion Harry Coppell was seventh in the Olympics but has not competed since January.

AW Prediction: 1 Duplantis SWE 6.20m; 2 Nilsen USA 5.95m; 3 Obiena PHI 5.95m; 4 Marschall AUS 5.85m; 5 Vloon NED 5.80m; 6 Guttormsen NOR 5.80m; 7 Bradford USA 5.80m; 8 Lillefosse NOR 5.80m

Women’s pole vault

Championship record: Yelena Isinbayeva RUS 5.01m, 2005

History maker: Isinbayeva: Three golds, one bronze

Defending champion: Katie Moon USA 4.85m

Olympic champion: Katie Moon USA 4.90m

Ones to watch

Katie Moon USA (4.90m)

The Olympic and defending world champion will start as a narrow favourite after producing a world lead in winning the USA title, plus victories in Doha, Florence and Lausanne.

Wilma Murto FIN (4.80m)

Made a huge advance to become European champion last summer with a Finnish record of 4.85m. She carried on that good form in 2023, winning the European indoor title and then defeating Moon in London.

Nina Kennedy AUS (4.77m)

The Commonwealth champion was also third in Eugene last year and has shown good form this season, too, winning in Paris.

Sandi Morris USA (4.71m)

The double world indoor champion was second in the last three World Championships and the 2016 Olympics but has been in modest form in 2023 with nothing higher than 4.61m since early May.

Emerging force: Eliza McCartney NZL (4.75m)

An Olympic bronze medallist as a teenager in 2016, missed all the championships from 2019 to 2022 but is now back in good form with solid vaults throughout the year.

British Challenge

The much improved Molly Caudery (4.71m to win the British title) is equal eighth on 2023 outdoor marks so a final place is possible. Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw is returning from injury problems with a relatively modest 4.61m best this year.

AW Prediction: 1 Moon USA 4.95m; 2 Murto (FIN) 4.85m; 3 McCartney (NZL) 4.85m; 4 Kennedy AUS 4.75m; 5 Sutej SLO 4.75m; 6 Newman CAN 4.75m; 7 Morris USA 4.70m; 8 Williams USA 4.70m

Men’s long jump

Championship record: Mike Powell USA 8.95m, 1991

History maker: Dwight Phillips USA: Five golds

Defending champion: Wang Jianan CHN 8.36m

Olympic champion: Miltiadis Tentoglou GRE 8.41m

Ones to watch

Miltiadis Tentoglou GRE (8.36m)

The Olympic champion surprisingly lost in Eugene but is also the reigning world indoor champion, as well as European champion indoors and out. He looks comfortable around the 8.30m range which should guarantee him another medal.

Marquis Dendy USA (8.34m)

A three-time world indoor medallist is not so effective outdoors and will be keen to improve on his sixth place in Eugene.

Simon Ehammer SUI (8.32m)

The European decathlon silver medallist gained a surprise bronze in Eugene and a big win in Oslo this summer showed he will be in the medal battle again.

Tajay Gayle JAM (8.27m)

Not anywhere near his Jamaican record form of 8.69m when winning in Doha but a 8.27m in finishing second in Jamaican Championships, shows a medal is possible.

Wang Jianan CHN (8.26m)

Shock world champion in Eugene came seven years after he won a bronze medal. He is only ranked 11th on the entry list and not been at his best in 2023.

Emerging force: Mattia Furlani ITA (8.44w/8.24m)

Just 18 years old, he won in Hengelo with an Italian under-20 record and also had a huge jump in Savona which was only marginally over the limits. Narrowly won European under-20 title with an 8.23m championship record.

British Challenge

National champion Jacob Fincham-Dukes is just outside the world rankings quota and Britain will have no participants.

AW prediction: 1 Tentoglou GRE 8.45m; 2 Dendy USA 8.33m; 3 Ehammer SUI 8.29m; 4 Aldrin IND 8.27m; 5 Pinnock JAM 8.26m; 6 Gayle JAM 8.24m; 8 Furlani ITA 8.23m

Women’s long jump

Championship record: Jackie Joyner-Kersee USA 7.36m, 1987

History maker: Brittney Reese USA: Four golds

Defending champion: Malaika Mihambo GER 7.12m

Olympic champion: Malaika Mihambo GER 7.00m

Ones to watch

Ackelia Smith JAM (7.08m)

Last year’s Eugene finalist has stepped up a few levels thanks to a world leading jump which improved her best over half a metre. She has also landed the NCAA title.

Tara Davis-Woodhall USA (7.07m)

The former world youth champion has yet to compete in a senior world championships but the absence of defending champion Malaika Mihambo through injury presents a huge opportunity.

Ivana Vuleta SRB (6.86m)

The double world indoor and three-time European Indoor champion has had her best moments indoors but she did take the European title outdoors last summer after finishing seventh in Eugene and has won three outdoor global medals.

Emerging force: Larissa Iapichino ITA (6.97mi/6.95m)

The European under-23 champion, who is the daughter of former world champion Fiona May, was second in the European Indoor Champs with a national record 6.97m and had a big win outdoors in Monaco.

British Challenge

The European indoor champion Jazmin Sawyers (6.84m this summer) is confident of mixing with the best. Double world indoor medallist Lorraine Ugen did get a World Athletics invite along with Lucy Hadaway but they were turned down.

AW Prediction: 1 Davis-Woodhall USA 6.98m; 2 Iapichino ITA 6.96m; 3 Smith JAM 6.93m; 4 Burks USA 6.89m; 5 Vuleta 6.88m; 6 Sawyers GBR 6.84m; 7 Moore USA 6.83m; 8 Hata JPN 6.82m

Men’s triple jump

Championship record: Jonathan Edwards GBR 18.29m, 1995

History maker: Christian Taylor USA: Four golds

Defending champion: Pedro Pablo Pichardo POR 17.95m

Olympic champion: Pedro Pablo Pichardo POR 17.98m

Ones to watch

Hugues Fabrice Zango BUR (17.81m)

A medallist in the last three global championships and his ultra consistency this year should also result in another podium finish. He won at Monaco with a last round 17.70m leap.

Pedro Pablo Pichardo POR (17.91w/17.60i)

Has not competed since May but the reigning Olympic and world champion’s competitive edge makes him hard to beat if he competes.

Lazaro Martinez CUB (17.51m)

The former world youth and junior champion finally fulfilled his potential as a senior with his world indoor gold and in good form in 2023 with a Central American Games win.

Emerging force: Jaydon Hibbert JAM (17.87m)

The 18-year-old world junior champion produced a world lead at the SEC Championships and followed it up with big wins at the NCAA and Jamaican Championships. Narrowly beaten in his Diamond League debut by Zango at Monaco.

British Challenge

There will be no Britons in this event.

AW Prediction: 1 Zango (BUR) 17.65m; 2 Hibbert JAM 17.60m; 3 Pichardo POR 17.58m; 4 Martinez CUB 17.55m; 5 Chithravel IND 17.48m; 6 Napoles CUB 17.33m; 7 Triki ALG 17.30m; 8 Yaming Zhu CHN 17.27m

Women’s triple jump

Championship record: Inessa Kravets UKR 15.50m, 1995

History maker: Yulimar Rojas VEN: Three golds

Defending champion: Yulimar Rojas VEN 15.47m

Olympic champion: Yulimar Rojas VEN 15.67m

Ones to watch

Yulimar Rojas VEN (15.18m)

Won the Olympic title with a world record of 15.67m and jumped even further in winning the world indoor title in Belgrade (15.74m). The Eugene gold medallist has not lost for over two years, a record which looks likely to be extended in Hungary.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk UKR (14.75m)

Only 11th in Eugene, the 2019 long jump silver medallist has huge potential at this event, as confirmed by her European Championships win with a leap over 15 metres.

Shanieka Ricketts JAM (14.79w/14.56m)

The Commonwealth champion has finished second at the past two World Championships and jumped between 14.84m and 14.94m for four successive major events.

Tori Franklin (USA) (14.44)

Picked up an unexpected bronze in Eugene and leads a strong American trio after winning the US title.

Emerging force: Leyanis Perez CUB (14.98m)

Fourth in Eugene at the age of 20, she has improved greatly in 2023 and has edged ever closer to 15 metres.

British Challenge

Naomi Metzger was well within the world rankings quota but has not competed outdoors in 2023 and there will be no British representation.

AW Prediction: 1 Rojas VEN 15.70m; 2 Perez CUB 14.91m; 3 Bekh-Romanchuk UKR 14.85m; 4 Ricketts JAM 14.75m; 5 Povea CUB 14.68m; 6 Franklin USA 14.65m; 7 Moore USA 14.58m; 8 Taylor BAH 14.51m

