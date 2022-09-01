Eilish McColgan, Mo Farah and David Weir among the line-ups for The Big Half on Sunday

The autumn road running season gets off to a flying start in London on Sunday (Sept 4) when 16,000 runners take part in The Big Half.

They include Eilish McColgan, who faces last year’s Big Half winner Charlotte Purdue plus Samantha Harrison and Steph Twell in the women’s race.

Mo Farah leads the men’s fields ahead of the TCS London Marathon next month, against Jake Smith, Chris Thompson and the man who out-sprinted Farah to win the Vitality London 10,000 in May – Ellis Cross.

The event, which will be shown live on BBC iPlayer and red button, also sees wheelchair racing legend David Weir up against Commonwealth champion JohnBoy Smith.

The wheelchair races will start at 8:25am and the elite men and women plus the masses will get under way at 8:30am.

McColgan has just ended a superbly busy and successful summer season that saw her win the Commonwealth 10,000m title in Birmingham.

McColgan said: “I’m so excited to be coming back to London to run in The Big Half after a wonderful summer of sport for me. To be making my debut in The Big Half after winning a gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games is a dream come true.”

Defending champion Purdue ran a course record of 69:51 to win last year and, like many of the competitors on Sunday, is preparing to race 26.2 miles in the capital on October 2.

Also in the women’s race are Calli Thackery and Clara Evans.

In the men’s race, Smith won the Big Half in 2021 whereas the 2020 winner was Thompson. Further entries include Andy Butchart, Jack Rowe, Ross Millington, Phil Sesemann, Matt Leach, Adam Craig, Omar Ahmed, Adam Clarke and Weynay Ghebresilassie.

Also included in The Big Half is the New Balance Big Relay – where teams of four will take on four legs of the 13.1-mile distance – and The Big Mile, a family-friendly event over the final mile of the route.

The event will be on BBC from 8.10am on Sunday.