Athing Mu, Faith Kipyegon, Gudaf Tsegay, Sifan Hassan and Beatrice Chepkoech highlight a superb women’s endurance line-up with Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan among the British stars

800m (Final: 21.25 August 3 (13.25 BST))

The first three from the Rio Olympics are all ineligible due to the new rules relating to high testosterone levels for female athletes and this makes it a lot more open than it was in 2016. The Soviet Union and Germany have each won three titles though here Ethiopia, USA, Cuba and possibly Britain look to have the favourites.

2016 Olympic champion: Caster Semenya (RSA) 1:55.28

2019 World champion: Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) 1:58.04

World record-holder: Jarmila Kratochvílová (CZE) 1:53.28 1993

Olympic record-holder: Nadezhda Olizarenko (URS) 1:53.43 1980

World leader: Athing Mu (USA) 1:56.07

British interest: Based on her many wins the last two years fast-finishing Jemma Reekie should be in contention as could British trials winner Keely Hodgkinson. At her best, Alex Bell, who came late into the team to replace Laura Muir, could also make the final.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

1:56.07 Athing Mu USA Eugene 27 Jun

1:56.28 Rose M. Almanza CUB Stockholm 4 Jul

1:56.44 Natoya Goule JAM Stockholm 4 Jul

1:56.67 Werkwuha Getachew ETH Hengelo 8 Jun

1:56.96 Jemma Reekie GBR Monaco 9 Jul

1:57.51 Keely Hodgkinson GBR Stockholm 4 Jul

1:57.57 Freweyni Hailu ETH Chorzów 20 Jun

1:57.66 Raevyn Rogers USA Eugene 27 Jun

1:57.71 Habitam Alemu ETH Monaco 9 Jul

1:57.98 Renelle Lamote FRA Monaco 9 Jul

Top contenders:

Halimah Nakaayi (UGA): The shock world champion has made as steady start to 2021 but has the event already moved on? She broke her Ugandan record in Monaco with 1:58.03 but could only finish seventh.

Ajee’ Wilson (USA): The former world under-20 champion was favourite for Doha where she gained her second world bronze. She went unbeaten over two laps until the US Trials where she was a well-beaten third. A strong finisher she will be keen not to miss out on the final as she did in Rio.

Athing Mu (USA): With her 49.57 400m form, the American junior will easily be the fastest 400m runner in action and a 1:56.07 US Trials win suggest the fact she has never contested a major 800m might be an irrelevance

Rose M Almanza (CUB): Has contested six global championships (including two Olympics) without ever making a final but looked like she might have moved up a level with a 1:56.28 win at Stockholm although she then blew up at Monaco after a fast first lap and finished ninth.

Outside bet: Werkwuha Getachew (ETH): The 26-year-old had never been outside Ethiopia or broken two minutes before the Ethiopian trials in Hengelo when she ran a staggering then world lead of 1:56.67 but she has not competed since and remains an enigma.

Prediction:

1 Athing Mu (USA) 1:55.23 (WA ranking 28)

2 Werkwuha Getachew (ETH) 1:55.60 (NR)

3 Ajee’ Wilson (USA) (1)

4 Natoya Goule (JAM) (2)

5 Jemma Reekie (GBR) (8)

6 Rose Almanza (CUB) (12)

7 Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) (11)

8 Habitam Alemu (ETH) (9)

Other contenders:

Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) (3)

Raevyn Rodgers (USA) (4)

Catriona Bisset (AUS) (10)

Renelle Lamote (FRA) (15)

Eunice Sum (KEN) (18)

Hedda Hynne (NOR) (20)

Alex Bell (GBR) (26)

Melissa Bishop-Nriagu (CAN) (27)

Absent:

Kate Grace (USA (5)

Laura Muir (GBR) (7)

Hanna Green (USA (13)

Lynsey Sharp (GBR) (14)

Adelle Tracey (GBR) (19)

Women: 1500m (Final: 21.50 August 6 (13.50 BST))

There will be no world record-holder in Genzebe Dibaba and no world indoor record-holder in Gudaf Tsegay who is running the 5000m. While she has entered, doubts remain whether the world champion Sifan Hassan will compete as she is also in the 5000m and 10,000m and even her extraordinary abilities would be tested by three events which overlap.

What is not in doubt though is the form of Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon who narrowly lost to Hassan in Florence but then easily beat her in Monaco in a Kenyan record and world lead of 3:51.07. The Soviet Union’s four golds make them the top nation.

2016 Olympic champion: Faith Kipyegon (KEN) 4:08.92

2019 World champion: Sifan Hassan (NED) 3:51.95

World record-holder: Genzebe Dibaba (ETH) 3:50.07 2015

Olympic record-holder: Paula Ivan (ROU) 3:53.86 1988

World leader: Faith Kipyegon (KEN) 3:51.07

British interest: Laura Muir was seventh in Rio and fifth in Doha and having decided to focus just on the 1500m will surely again be in the battle for a medal and should be confident with her vastly improved 800m speed having run 1:56.73 to win in Monaco against many top two-lap specialists. Katie Snowden can aspire to a final place if she can get near her best while European Team Championships winner Revee Walcott-Nolan, who came into the event via a World Athletics invitation, would probably need a PB to make the semi finals and has already moved up a level this summer.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

3:51.07 Faith Kipyegon KEN Monaco 9 Jul

3:53.60 Sifan Hassan NED Monaco 9 Jul

3:55.59 Laura Muir GBR Florence 10 Jun

3:56.28 Freweyni Hailu Gebreezibeher ETH Monaco 9 Jul

3:58.03 Elle Purrier St. Pierre USA Eugene 21 Jun

3:58.93 Diribe Welteji ETH Hengelo 8 Jun

3:59.67 Linden Hall AUS Melbourne 1 Apr

4:00.35 Lemlem Hailu ETH Hengelo 8 Jun

4:00.46 Gabriela DeBues-Stafford CAN Florence 10 Jun

4:00.67 Cory McGee USA Eugene 21 Jun

Top contenders:

Faith Kipyegon (KEN): The Olympic and former world champion is the most consistent of the top line performers with no lower than second in her last four global events and a Kenyan record 3:53.91 which she then improved to 3:51.07 means she is in the form of her life and looks near impossible to defeat with a great mixture of speed and endurance.

Sifan Hassan (NED): A big defeat to Kipyegon (who she beat in Doha) has not totally put her off but will she want to add three 1500m races to a bushedule and run this final the day before a big match up over 10,000m with Almaz Ayana?

Elle Purrier St Pierre (USA): 11th in the World Championships 5000m, she has focussed on 1500m this year and an assured 3:58.03 win from the front in the US trials showed her race control.

Outside bet: Freweyni Hailu Gebreezibeher (ETH): With no senior championships experience at the age of 20 she will need to step up further but an Ethiopian trials win in 3:57.33 shows her potential which she cemented further with a 3:56.28 in Monaco. Also watch for World junior 800m champion Diribe Welteji.

Prediction:

1 Faith Kipyegon (KEN) (WA ranking 3)

2 Sifan Hassan (NED) – if she runs! (1)

3 Laura Muir (GBR) (4)

4 Freweyni Hailu Gebreezibeher (ETH) (13)

5 Elle Purrier St Pierre (USA) (15)

6 Gabriela DeBues-Stafford (CAN) (5)

7 Diribe Welteji(ETH) (NR)

8 Winnie Nanyondo (UGA) (7)

9 Ciara Mageean (IRL) (9)

10 Cory McGee (USA) (20)

11 Linden Hall (AUS) (24)

12 Lemlem Hailu (ETH) (14)

Other contenders:

Winny Chebet (KEN) (6)

Rababe Arafi (MAR) (8)

Jessica Hull (AUS) (17)

Katie Snowden (GBR) (22)

Esther Guerrero (ESP) (25)

Helen Schlachtenhaufen (USA) (28)

Daryia Barysevich (BLR) (30)

Elise Vanderelst (BEL) (32)

Hanna Klein (GER) (34)

Claudia Bobocea (ROU) (35)

Sarah Healy (IRL) (36)

Nozomi Tanaka (JPN) (38)

Revee Walcott-Nolan (GBR) (56)

Absent:

Shelby Houlihan (USA) (10)

Kate Grace (USA (11)

Jenny Simpson (USA) (12)

Jemma Reekie (GBR) (16)

Eilish McColgan (GBR) (18)

5000m (Final: 21.40 August 2 (13.40 BST))

While the world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey is focusing exclusively on the 25-lap event, the race should still a face-off between world champion Hellen Obiri, world 1500m and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan and world leader and potential world record-breaker Gudaf Tsegay, who potentially could have won the 1500m or 10,000m if Ethiopia were not allowing athletes to double up. Ethiopia have won three of the six titles contested and Tsegay could make it four from seven.

2016 Olympic champion & Olympic record: Vivian Cheruiyot (ETH) 14:26.17

2019 World champion: Hellen Obiri (KEN) 14:26.72

World record-holder: Letesenbet Gidey (ETH) 14:06.62

World leader: Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) 14:13.32

British interest: Eilish McColgan was 10th in Doha in 2019 and has moved up a few levels since with a British record 14:28.55 in Oslo although trials winner Jess Judd and European Indoor champion Amy-Eloise Markovc might need huge sub-15min PBs to make the final and even then it might not be enough.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

14:13.32 Gudaf Tsegay ETH Hengelo 8 Jun

14:14.09 Ejgayehu Taye ETH Hengelo 8 Jun

14:15.24 Senbere Teferi ETH Hengelo 8 Jun

14:26.38 Hellen Obiri KEN Oslo 1 Jul

14:28.55 Eilish McColgan GBR Oslo 1 Jul

14:35.34 Sifan Hassan NED Irvine 15 May

14:46.13 Yasemin Can TUR Oslo 1 Jul

14:47.67 Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal NOR Oslo 1 Jul

14:52.04 Rachel Schneider USA Irvine 15 May

14:52.18 Lilian Rengeruk KEN Nairobi 17 Jun

Top contenders:

Hellen Obiri (KEN): The Olympic runner-up has won the last two world championships and always runs to her potential and finishes strongly though may need to move up a further level to match the astonishing quality at this event and was only second in the Kenyan trials.

Sifan Hassan (NED): Already the owner of a global title at 1500m and 10,000m, she will be keen to fill the gap at 5000m and she will bring both great 1500m speed plus the endurance that contributed to a 10,000m world record.

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH): She has only ever run four 5000m races and only won her two contested this year and she struggled a little in the Ethiopian Trials having looked like she might initially be on for a world record but the indoor world 1500m record holder has like Hassan an astonishing range having run 1:57.52 for 800m and 29:39.42 in her 10,000m debut this summer.

Outside bet: Ejgayehu Taye (ETH): The world junior silver medallist has never contested a senior championships but pushed Tsegay all the way in the Ethiopian Trials.

Prediction:

1 Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) 14:34.65 (WA ranking 13)

2 Sifan Hassan (NED) 14:34.66 (2)

3 Hellen Obiri (KEN) 14:35.10 (1)

4 Senbere Teferi (ETH) 14:37.24 (43)

5 Lilian Rengeruk (KEN) 14:38.66 (8)

6 Ejgayehu Taye (ETH) 14:39.23 (29)

7 Agnes Tirop (KEN) 14:39.35 (6)

8 Eilish McColgan (GBR) 14:39.45 (11)

9 Yasemin Can (TUR) 14:43.65 (16)

10 Karissa Schweizer (USA) 14:51.20 (17)

11 Nozomi Tanaka (JPN) 14:53.20 (22)

12 Rachel Schneider (USA) 14:55.10 (32)

Other contenders:

Julie-Ann Staehli (CAN) (20)

Amy-Eloise Markovc (GBR) (21)

Andrea Seccafien (CAN) (24)

Dominique Scott (RSA) (25)

Camile Buscomb (NZL) (26)

Laura Galvan Rodriguez (MEX) (27)

Ririka Hironaka(JPN) (28)

Jessica Judd (GBR (35)

Kaede Hagitani (JPN) (38)

Selamwit Teferi (ISR) (43)

Natalia Hawthorn (CAN) (44)

Elise Cranny (USA) (54)

Jenny Blundell (AUS) (58)

Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal (NOR)

Absent:

Konstanze Klosterhalfen (GER) (3)

Margaret Kipkemboi (KEN) (4)

Fantu Worku (ETH) (5)

Letsenbet Gidey (ETH) (7)

Beatrice Chebet (KEN) (9)

Tsehay Gemechu (ETH) (10)

Laura Weightman (GBR) (12)

Caroline Kipkirui (KEN) (15)

Elinor Purrier St Pierre (USA (18)

10,000m (Final: 19.45 August 7 (11.45 BST))

This event hit the headlines when two world records were set in two days and the two protagonists, who had a great race in Doha, should meet again here and while it looks a two-way battle, there is a quality supporting cast. It should be noted that though Ethiopia stated no one would double up they have also entered Gudaf Tsegay, who is named in the 5000m, so could make a late switch.

2016 Olympic champion & record-holder: Almaz Ayana (ETH) 29:17.45

2019 World champion: Sifan Hassan (NED) 30:17.62

World record-holder & World leader: Letesenbet Gidey (ETH) 29:01.03 2021

British team: Eilish McColgan and Jess Judd qualified in the trials at Birmingham and all eyes will be on the Scot as she returns to Tokyo 30 years after her mother’s world title win in the Japanese capital.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

29:01.03 Letesenbet Gidey ETH Hengelo 8 Jun

29:06.82 Sifan Hassan NED Hengelo 6 Jun

29:39.42 Gudaf Tsegay ETH Maia 8 May

(not officially named on Ethiopian team but included in entry list)

29:50.77 Kalkidan Gezahegne BRN Maia 8 May

30:06.01 Tsige Gebreselama ETH Hengelo 8 Jun

30:19.29 Tsehay Gemechu ETH Hengelo 8 Jun

30:47.99 Karissa Schweizer USA San Juan Capistrano 20 Feb

30:50.84 Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal NOR Oslo 8 May

30:51.39 Irene Cheptai KEN Stockholm 4 May

30:53.60 Hellen Obiri KEN Nairobi 19 Jun

30:58.94 Eilish McColgan GBR San Juan Capistrano 20 Feb

Top contenders:

Sifan Hassan (NED): The world champion showed unprecedented finishing speed in Doha (3:59.09 last 1500m) and it seems almost inconceivable that any pace will drop her and dent her finishing speed.

Letesenbet Gidey (ETH): The way she finished her world record suggests there is more to come but there will need to be to get rid of Hassan.

Hellen Obiri (KEN): Only fifth in Doha and third best Kenyan, she has the advantage here of being able to focus on her main event the 5000m and then tackle this as a bonus and it is rare she doesn’t produce a stunning last lap kick.

Konstanze Klosterhalfen (GER): The Doha 5000m bronze medallist has not raced since February so there must be doubts over her fitness and she is not entered for the 5000m here but will be another bringing in sub-four 1500m speed to the race

Outside bet: Tsige Gebreselama (ETH): The former World Junior 3000m medallist is making her senior championships debut after a huge PB at the trials in Hengelo and her 30:06.01 PB is a far faster pace than her modest 5000m PB of 15:12.96.

Prediction:

1 Sifan Hassan (NED) 29:10.65 (WA ranking 1)

2 Letesenbet Gidey 29:12.03 (ETH) (2)

3 Hellen Obiri (KEN) 29:45.65 (4)

4 Konstanze Klosterhalfen (GER) 29:46.32 (13)

5 Kalkidan Gezahegnem (BRN) 30:10.45 (24)

6 Tsigie Gebreselama (ETH) 30:12.55 (25)

7 Tsehay Gemeuchu (ETH) 30:14.65 (10)

8 Eilish McColgan (GBR) 30:15.65 (14)

9 Sheila Chelangat (KEN) 30:23.23 (74)

10 Hitoma Niiya (JPN) 30:31.45 (8)

11 Emily Sisson (USA) 30:44.66 (11)

12 Karoline Grovdal (NOR) 30:48.22 (32)

Other contenders:

Susan Krumins (NED) (7)

Karissa Schweizer (USA) (21)

Selamawit Teferi (ISR) (29)

Camile Buscomb (NZL) (30)

Ririka Hironaka (JPN) (31)

Yasemin Can (TUR) (39)

Yuka Ando (JPN) (41)

Jessicca Judd (GBR) (46)

Irene Cheptai (KEN) (47)

Dominique Scott (RSA) (53)

Mercyline Chelangat (UGA) (60)

Francine Niyonsaba (BDI) (66)

Meraf Bahta (SWE) NR

Absent:

Agnes Tirop (KEN) (3)

Rosemary Wanjiru (ETH) (5)

Senbere Teferi (ETH) (6)

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH)? (9)

3000m steeplechase (Final: 20.00 August 4 (12.00 BST))

Kenya have never won an Olympic women’s title but they should do so this time in only the events fourth running even though they have left the world leader at home. USA and Ethiopia look to have the strongest challengers.

2016 Olympic champion: Ruth Jebet (BRN) 8:59.75

2019 World champion: Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN) 8:57.84

World record-holder: Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN) 8:44.32 2018

Olympic record-holder: Gulnara Samitova-Galkina (RUS) 8:58.81

World leader: Norah Tanui (KEN) 9:00.67

British interest: Aimee Pratt and Elizabeth Bird have every opportunity of making the final but might need a British record to do so.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

9:02.52 Mekides Abebe Demewoz ETH Doha 28 May

9:02.64 Winfred Yavi BRN Doha 28 May

9:04.94 Beatrice Chepkoech KEN Monaco 9 Jul

9:08.22 Emma Coburn USA Doha 28 May

9:09.13 Gesa-Felicitas Krause GER Stockholm 4 Jul

9:11.79 Courtney Frerichs USA Eugene 24 Jun

9:14.03 Lomi Muleta ETH Hengelo 8 Jun

9:16.82 Maruša Mišmaš-Zrimsek SLO Doha 28 May

9:16.91 Purity Kirui KEN Stockholm 4 Jul

9:16.95 Wondimagegn Zerfe ETH Hengelo 8 Jun

Top contenders:

Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN): The world record-holder was only fourth in Rio but looked unbeatable in Doha but after a good indoor season and world 5km record on the road she was only second in the Kenyan trials and has not won any of her races this summer.

Emma Coburn (USA): The shock 2017 world champion was third in Rio and second in Doha and is ultra reliable and will be in the thick of it again.

Hyvin Kiyeng (KEN): The 2015 world champion was second in Rio but only eighth in Doha in 2019. However, a trials win ahead of Chepkoech shows she is potentially back to her very best.

Outside bet: Mekides Abebe Demewoz (ETH): The teenager made the final in Doha but two years stronger she has moved up a level setting an 9:02.52 Ethiopian record in the Doha Diamond League and the only athlete who has beaten her this year (Norah Tanui 9:00.67 in Doha) was ignored by the short-sighted Kenyan selectors.

Prediction:

1 Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN) 8:55.65 (WA ranking (1)

2 Hyvin Kiyeng (KEN) 8:55.78 (2)

3 Mekides Abebe Demewoz (ETH) 8:56.34 (11)

4 Emma Coburn (USA) 9:01.20 (3)

5 Gesa Felicitas Krause (GER) (4)

6 Purity Kirui (KEN) (29)

7 Winfred Yavi (BRN) (5)

8 Courtney Frerichs (USA) (7)

9 Anna Emilie Moller (DEN) (12)

10 Luiza Gega (ALB) (13)

11 Genevieve Gregson (AUS) (14)

12 Lomi Muleta (ETH) (32)

Other contenders:

Peruth Chemutai (UGA) (10)

Marusa Mismas-Zrimsek (SLO) (16)

Elizabeth Bird (GBR) (20)

Elena Burkard (GER) (21)

Michelle Finn (IRL) (27)

Irene Sanchez-Escribano (ESP) (28)

Valerie Constien (USA) (34)

Aimee Pratt (GBR) (35)

Viktoria Wagner-Gyurkes (HUN) (39)

Zerfe Wondemagegn (ETH) (NR)

Absent:

Norah Jeruto Tanui (KEN) (6)

Daisy Jepkemei (KEN) (8)

Celliphine Chespol (KEN) (9)

» For more of our Olympic-related articles, CLICK HERE or subscribe to our monthly magazine.