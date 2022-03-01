AW Promotion: There are already 10,000 participants for Acea Run Rome The Marathon on March 27, with 50% internationals

Acea Run Rome The Marathon on Sunday 27 March is set to be a monumental day of sport. One month before the race, 10,000 people have already registered. Also on the programme are the Acea Run4Rome solidarity relay marathon and the Stracittadina Fun Race.

ROME – 10,000: that’s already enough for a solid turnout for Acea Run Rome The Marathon, scheduled for Sunday 27 March 2022. By then, the number will be much bigger, because there is still a month to register, to decide, to choose whether to enthusiastically join those running in the most beautiful city in the world or to be among those watching at the sidelines, wishing they were there.

Together with the Acea Run4Rome solidarity relay marathon and the Stracittadina Fun Race 5km, non-competitive events, Rome is preparing to experience the capital’s most popular sporting event.

The first major objective has been achieved: 10,000 participants is a significant number, considering that the last edition took place only five months ago, on that magical dawn of 19 September which will remain a milestone in the history of this marathon, which will celebrate its 27th edition in a month’s time.

One of the key considerations is the fact that the entire race had to be redesigned and launched immediately, without a break, only reopening registration in October and reprogramming all the new communication to promote the spring event.

Still, it must be said that the pandemic, which seems to have finally let up in recent weeks, is severely limiting travel from abroad or registrations by many runners who have not yet resumed the more competitive part of their running.

In the light of these considerations, with cautious optimism, we can envisage that in the next editions, Acea Run Rome The Marathon will be able to continue its strong growth trend. In the meantime, the organisers would like to thank those who have chosen to run on Roman roads.

Among the 10,000 runners who will come to run on the streets of Rome alongside the Colosseum, the Lungotevere (Tiber Waterfront), the Vatican in St Peter’s Square, the Spanish Steps and Piazza Navona, we find 2,200 women (22%), demonstrating that women love Rome, as well as 4,700 internationals, close to 50% of the total, from over 90 different countries. In the lead are the French marathon runners with almost a thousand participants, followed by the British and the Spanish. Fourth place goes to the United States. The fascinating appeal of the capital and its illustrious history combined with the marathon is always powerful.

RELAY RACE – There is room for everyone at the Rome Marathon, because in addition to the Acea Run Rome The Marathon with its Olympic distance, there is also room for those who want to compete in shorter distances and experience the thrill of crossing the finish line with their friends, in a team of four people. Yes, because this is the number of members of each team that will participate in the Acea Run4Rome solidarity relay marathon.

The relay race is a charity-based event thanks to the non-profit organisations that have joined the project and with whom you can register. To date they include Fondazione Maratona Alzheimer, Fondazione Operation Smile Italia Onlus, Sport Senza Frontiere Onlus and Rotary Club Distretto 2080, Airc, Fondazione Sport City and La Stella di Lorenzo Onlus.

The entry fee is set freely by each Charity. It is not a mere registration fee, but a genuine donation to one of the many charitable projects you may choose to support. Registering through a non-profit organisation means running with your heart on your sleeve, doing good for yourself and doing good for others.

The Run4Rome Relay is not just about running 10km each. It is about running together as a team, an ethical, social and concrete project. The fun is guaranteed, the excitement is quadrupled with lots of music and activities at the exchange points.

Just Rome and you running your best race ever 🇮🇹 Are you ready to conquer Rome? Sign up for @rrtm2021 below ⬇️https://t.co/IdIxmOgR6w pic.twitter.com/DJO6gMNqtj — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) February 23, 2022

5K FUN RACE – Starting from the Imperial Forum and finishing at the Circus Maximus, the fun, innovative and sustainable Stracittadina Fun Race, 5 km, returns. Walking, running, being together, experiencing the city on a spring Sunday morning, feeling the freedom and light-heartedness on your skin – these are the real goals. Everyone of all ages can take part; there is no need for a medical certificate.

All participants will receive a free souvenir T-shirt in technical running fabric, signed by the technical partner Joma, the prize medal (reserved for under 18s) and the Gym Bag with sponsor products. The Stracittadina Fun Race has a strong spirit of solidarity.

As always in the history of this event, the commitment and collaboration of CSV Lazio (Service Centre for Volunteers), co-organiser of the Fun Race and which will organise a new edition of Insieme per il Bene Comune – Good Deeds Day, the great event dedicated to volunteering, is fundamental.

REGISTRATION OPEN – Registration is open for all three events of the Run Rome The Marathon. All the information is on the official website www.runromethemarathon.com