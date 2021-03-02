A guide to the action in Toruń this week as the Polish venue stages the 36th European Indoor Championships

Given the relative lack of athletics events in the past year, the European Indoor Championships in the Polish city of Toruń this week is eagerly anticipated.

The biennial event was last held in Glasgow in 2019 and has survived the coronavirus pandemic whereas other championships such as the World Indoor Championships and World Cross Country Championships – both of which were due to be held this month in China and Australia respectively – have been postponed.

The action in Toruń starts on Thursday March 4 with a session of qualifying heats and rounds followed by finals from Friday March 5 to Sunday March 7. Our previews to the events are split into four parts as follows.

Men’s track previews – CLICK HERE

Men’s field previews – CLICK HERE

Women’s track previews – CLICK HERE

Women’s field previews – CLICK HERE

Timetable of finals

Friday March 5

10:00 Pentathlon 60m hurdles

10:52 Pentathlon high jump

13:05 Pentathlon shot put

19:00 Pentathlon long jump

19:06 Women’s shot put

20:20 Men’s long jump

20:35 Men’s shot put

20:45 Pentathlon 800m

21:00 Women’s 3000m

21:35 Men’s 1500m

Saturday March 6

10:00 Heptathlon 60m

10:42 Heptathlon long jump

12:15 Heptathlon shot

18:50 Heptathlon high jump

19:15 Women’s pole vault

19:40 Women’s long jump

19:50 Women’s 1500m

20:10 Men’s 400m

20:25 Women’s 400m

20:58 Men’s 60m

Sunday March 7

10:00 Heptathlon 60m hurdles

10:53 Men’s triple jump

11:00 Heptathlon pole vault

11:19 Men’s high jump

17:00 Men’s 60m hurdles

17:05 Men’s pole vault

17:15 Women’s 60m hurdles

17:20 Women’s triple jump

17:30 Heptathlon 1000m

17:45 Women’s high jump

17:52 Men’s 3000m

18:13 Women’s 800m

18:25 Men’s 800m

18:46 Women’s 60m

18:57 Men’s 4x400m

19:10 Women’s 4x400m

» Above are local times in Toruń (UK is one hour behind). Times of heats, semi-finals and qualifying rounds are listed next to the relevant event our event-by-event previews

TV guide

BBC is covering the championships online and via the red button but terrestrial television listings are as follows.

Friday March 5

BBC2 9:00-12:15 and 18:30-21:00

Saturday March 6

BBC2 8:45-12:20 and 17:15-20:15

Sunday March 7

BBC2 8:45-12:45 and 15:45-18:30

» For news and updates from Toruń keep an eye on the AW homepage plus our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram