A guide to the action in Toruń this week as the Polish venue stages the 36th European Indoor Championships
Given the relative lack of athletics events in the past year, the European Indoor Championships in the Polish city of Toruń this week is eagerly anticipated.
The biennial event was last held in Glasgow in 2019 and has survived the coronavirus pandemic whereas other championships such as the World Indoor Championships and World Cross Country Championships – both of which were due to be held this month in China and Australia respectively – have been postponed.
The action in Toruń starts on Thursday March 4 with a session of qualifying heats and rounds followed by finals from Friday March 5 to Sunday March 7. Our previews to the events are split into four parts as follows.
Men’s track previews – CLICK HERE
Men’s field previews – CLICK HERE
Women’s track previews – CLICK HERE
Women’s field previews – CLICK HERE
Timetable of finals
Friday March 5
10:00 Pentathlon 60m hurdles
10:52 Pentathlon high jump
13:05 Pentathlon shot put
19:00 Pentathlon long jump
19:06 Women’s shot put
20:20 Men’s long jump
20:35 Men’s shot put
20:45 Pentathlon 800m
21:00 Women’s 3000m
21:35 Men’s 1500m
Saturday March 6
10:00 Heptathlon 60m
10:42 Heptathlon long jump
12:15 Heptathlon shot
18:50 Heptathlon high jump
19:15 Women’s pole vault
19:40 Women’s long jump
19:50 Women’s 1500m
20:10 Men’s 400m
20:25 Women’s 400m
20:58 Men’s 60m
Sunday March 7
10:00 Heptathlon 60m hurdles
10:53 Men’s triple jump
11:00 Heptathlon pole vault
11:19 Men’s high jump
17:00 Men’s 60m hurdles
17:05 Men’s pole vault
17:15 Women’s 60m hurdles
17:20 Women’s triple jump
17:30 Heptathlon 1000m
17:45 Women’s high jump
17:52 Men’s 3000m
18:13 Women’s 800m
18:25 Men’s 800m
18:46 Women’s 60m
18:57 Men’s 4x400m
19:10 Women’s 4x400m
» Above are local times in Toruń (UK is one hour behind). Times of heats, semi-finals and qualifying rounds are listed next to the relevant event our event-by-event previews
TV guide
BBC is covering the championships online and via the red button but terrestrial television listings are as follows.
Friday March 5
BBC2 9:00-12:15 and 18:30-21:00
Saturday March 6
BBC2 8:45-12:20 and 17:15-20:15
Sunday March 7
BBC2 8:45-12:45 and 15:45-18:30
» For news and updates from Toruń keep an eye on the AW homepage plus our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram