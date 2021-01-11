Eilish McColgan runs fast ’10km’ in Dubai – weekly round-up

European 5000m silver medallist runs 31:08 but marshalling error means it is unofficial, while Yaroslava Mahuchikh clears 2.02m in Kiev high jump

A round-up of recent road race action and an impressive season opener by world under-20 high jump record-holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh.

SuperSports 10km, Dubai, UAE, January 8

Eilish McColgan ran 31:08 to win the overall race, but the time will not count as an official 10km PB, which would have moved her to third on the British road all-time list, because of a marshalling error.

Although she did cover the full 10km distance, it was discovered that the European 5000m silver medallist was directed on to a part of the half-marathon course rather than the measured 10km route.

“Bit frustrating, but I’m proud to have put in a solo effort from the gun and despite asking eight different marshals from 4km in, if I was going the right way, I still came away with a big PB of 31:08,” McColgan wrote on Instagram.

“Annoying to know it won’t be classed as an official PB, but hey ho – there’s a lot more going on in the world right now…

“Hopefully I’ll get another race soon as I know there’s a bit more in the tank. Sub-31 has always been my main goal for the year so we’re off to a good start.”

Chloe Tighe won the women’s 5km in 15:57.

Kiev, Ukraine, January 9

World under-20 high jump record-holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh secured a strong start to her season by clearing 2.02m at the Christmas Starts meet.

The 19-year-old cleared 1.80m, 1.86m, 1.89m, 1.92m, 1.95m, 1.98m and 2.02m on her first attempts at each height before three tries at 2.04m.

Her 2.02m equals her own Ukrainian indoor record.

Yuliya Levchenko finished second with a clearance of 1.95m.

Also at the meeting, Lyudmila Olyanovska set a Ukrainian indoor 5000m race walk record of 20:59.1.

Yekaterinburg, Russia, January 7

Mariya Lasitskene cleared 1.92m to win the high jump.

Great Ethiopian Run, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 10

In two close races, Tsigie Gebreselama won the women’s event in 32:33 ahead of Medihen Gebreselasie (32:35), while men’s race winner was Abe Gashahun in 28:20 from Tadese Worku (28:21) and world under-20 cross country champion Milkesa Mengesha (28:40).

Click here to read more about the women’s race and Gebreselama’s story, while more on the men’s race can be found here.

Belgrade, Serbia, January 9

Angelina Topic, the 15-year-old daughter of 1990 European high jump champion Dragutin, improved her own high jump PB to 1.85m.

Perth, Australia, January 8

Nina Kennedy set a pole vault PB of 4.75m to move to second on the Australian all-time list.

Geelong, Australia, January 9

Jack Hale broke the 55-year-old Australian 100 yards record with 9.43.

Clemson, USA, January 9

Natoya Goule clocked 1:26.80 for 600m.