Early season results including relays at Sunderland and various college meets across America

FARRINGDON KEN JEFFERSON MEMORIAL RELAYS, Sunderland, Tyne & Wear, September 3

Birtley won the senior men’s four stage event but only after a last-ditch effort by anchor man Adrian Bailes, Martin Duff reports.

In a close senior event, Blyth’s Josh Fiddeman led on the opening 1.8-mile stage before Birtley’s Chris Perkins took his club to the front with what turned out to be the fastest lap of the day.

17-year-old Perkins, the English Schools 800-metres sixth placer, gave his club an advantage of more than 100-yards over Gosforth’s Silas Christie mid race.

They then lost the lead to Morpeth’s Connor Marshall before finally getting home by a yard or so thanks to Bailes’ second-best time of the race.

Sunderland dominated the veteran men’s race after Sam Thurlbeck gave them a comfortable lead on the opener, before second man Chris Auld extended it with the fastest M40 split of 9:55 and they then won by well over two minutes.

In the women’s race over three stages, Birtley made it a double after coming from behind on the last lap thanks to Tess Graham’s 11;34, which was then extended by Chloe Price’s 11:02, on the anchor leg.

Earlier, faster times had come on the opener when Jessica Fox’s 10:54 led home Laura Chapman’s 11:54 for Jesmond.

Men (4×1.8M):

1 Birtley 36:17 (K Day 9:47, C Perkins 8:21, G Poulton 9:40, A Bailes 8:29); 2 Morpeth 36:18 (J Anderson 9:13, J Tilly 9:24, C Marshall 8:56, S Hancox 8:45); 3 Tyne Bridge 37:34 (T Charlton 8:55, P Turnbull 10:09, M Fenwick 9:38, M Hedley 9:52): 4 Sunderland 38:27; 5 Gosforth 39:04; 6 Blyth 39:57

Fastest: Perkins 8:21; Bailes 8:29; Hancox 8:45

M40 (4×1.8M):

1 Sunderland 41:57 (S Thurlbeck 10:06, C Auld 9:55, A Hughes 10:54, D Stoker 11:02); 2 Heaton 44:24; 3 Durham 47:14

Fastest: Auld 9:55; Thurlbeck 10:06; P Tickmer (Durh) 10:38

35 men’s teams finished

Women (3×1.8M):

1 Birtley 34:39 (K Francis 12:03, T Graham 11:34, C Price 11:02); 2 Morpeth 35:11 (M Stead 11:04, J Kirby 12:52, R Falloon 11;15); 3 Houghton 35:40 (A Pigford 11:09, L Greggs 12:33, D Coulson 11:58); 4 Heaton 36:45; 5 Jesmond 36:50; 6 Blyth 38:42

Fastest: J Fox (Sund) 10:46; L Chapman (Jesmond) 10:54; Price 11:02

W35 (3×1.8M): 1 S Shields 36:11 (J Murdy 11:30, M Dougals 13:06, F Dembele 11;35); 2 Tyne Br 36:18; 3 Gosforth 37:50

Fastest: K Stevenson (Tyne Br) 11:07; Murdy 11:30; Dembele 11:35

33 women’s teams finished

PENNINGTON FLASH 5, Leigh, August 28

Overall:

1 J Wilkinson (Leigh) 27:35; 2 K Darcy (Salf, M35) 28:12; 3 C Brooks (Bolt) 29:28; 4 T Kneller (Leigh) 29:42; 5 D Bird (Swint) 30:31; 6 S Badat (Lost, M45) 31:18; 7 S Sunderland (Bolt) 31:34; 8 H Tomlinson (Bolt, W) 31:42; 9 D Allen (Leigh, W) 31:44; 10 P Duke (Burn RR, M45) 32:10

Women:

1 Tomlinson 31:42; 2 Allen 31:44; 3 O Stones (Leigh) 33:46; 4 O Hardman (Bolt) 34:25; 5 L Rawlinson (Leigh) 34:28; 6 R Bailey (Bolt) 36:00; 7 G Kinloch (Burn RR, W60) 37:40; 8 L Darbyshire (Burn RR, W55) 37:56; 9 R Mills (Swint, W40) 38:36; 10 R Pollitt (Leigh) 39:15

Britons in USA College and Invitationals

CAROLINA CHALLENGE, Camden SC, USA, September 3

Women: 5km: 1 MOLLY JONES (U20) 18:23.

CATAWBA FLEET FEET, Salisbury NC, USA, September 3

Men: 8km: 18 OLIVER WAY 27.14; 22 JACOB PICKERING 27.20; 2 MITCHEL COX 25:58; 7 SCOTT NUTTER (U20) 26:53; 21 ZAK FREELAND (U20) 27:19; 67 LEO FREELAND (U20) 29:04



Women: 5km: 12 MEG RAPLEY 20:15; 13 GRACE BURRELL (U20) 20:16; 14 ZOE BRICKLEY 20:16; 56 EVIE WILD (U20) 22:52

JK GOLD CLASSIC, Augusta KS, USA, September 3



Men: 6km: 4 ADAM MOORE 18:17

KEISER UNIVERSITY FLAGSHIP, Palm Beach FL, USA, September 3



Men: 5km: 2 JAKE LONSDALE 15:28

REDHAWK RUMBLE, Oxford OH, USA, September 3



Men: 8km: 8 CONALL MCGINNESS (U20) 25:06

UCCS RUST-BUSTER, Colorado Springs CO, USA, September 3



Men: 8km: 18 JACK DICKSON (U20) 26.33; 33 REECE SHARMAN-NEWELL (U20) 27.22



Women: 5km: 15 HELEN BRAYBROOK (U20) 18.44; 14 BETHANEY DONNELLY 18:41

UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO INVITATIONAL, San Francisco CA, USA, September 3



Men: 8km: 2 EDWARD BUCK 25:02; 32 BENJAMIN PREDDY (U20) 25:58



Women: 6km: 52 EMILY FIELD (U20) 23:14

WYOMING INVITATIONAL, Cheyenne WY, USA, September 3



Women: 5km: 19 CHLOE RYLANCE (U20) 19.16

BEARCAT OPEN, Maryville MO, USA, September 2



Men: 7km: 4 NATHAN GRAY 22:12



Women: 5km: 3 AMBER OWENS 19.01

COVERED BRIDGE OPEN, Boone NC, USA, September 2



Men: 8km: 15 WILL STOCKLEY 25:55; 38 ARRAN KEARNEY 26:36

CSU BUCCANEER OPEN, North Charleston SC, USA, September 2

Women: 4km: 10 RHIAN PURVES 16:00

JEFF DRENTH MEMORIAL, Shepherd MI, USA, September 2



Men: 5km: 4 KIAN WILES (U20) 15:17

Women: 5km: 2 ESME DAVIES 18:14; 16 TABATHA WALFORD 19:12.

McNEESE SEASON OPENER, Lake Charles LA, USA, September 2



Men: 6km: 1 GEORGE WHEELER 17:44; 10 LEWIS MILLS 18:15; 16 CONOR SMITH 18:57



Women: 3km: 1 YASMIN AUSTRIDGE 10:00; 5 NIA CLATWORTHY (U20) 10:27; 25 GRACE SULLIVAN (U20) 11:04

MICHIGAN OPEN, Dexter MI, USA, September 2



Men: 5km: 11 HENRY JOHNSON (U20) 15:50

COWBOY PREVIEW, Stillwater OK, USA, September 1



Women: 3km: 8 JULIA PATERNAIN 10:49

LEWIS & CLARK OPENER, Portland OR, USA, September 1



Men: 4M: 3 BENJAMIN REYNOLDS (U20) 19:47

RADFORD RELAYS, Radford VA, USA, September 1



Men 2M: 2 ETHAN GEAR (U20) 9:41.

Women: 2M: 2 CHLOE WELLINGS (U20) 11:21

TORNADO WATCH, Round Rock TX, USA, September 1



Women: 5km: 19 DAVICIA PATTERSON 21:57

