Five British athletes compete in the World Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat this week. They include Tom Bosworth and Cameron Corbishley in the men’s 20km, Bethan Davies and Heather Lewis in the women’s 20km and Dominic King in the men’s 35km.

British record-holder Bosworth, who finished 25th at the Tokyo Olympics last summer and sixth at the Rio Games, was 14th at the last edition of these championships in 2018, whereas Corbishley makes his debut at the event.

Davies won Commonwealth bronze in 2018 on the Gold Coast, where Bosworth secured silver. King, meanwhile, will be relishing the international competition after missing out on selection for the Olympic Games in Tokyo despite breaking Chris Maddocks’ long-time UK 50km record.

The event starts on Friday (March 4) at 8am local time with the under-20 women’s 10km followed by the under-20 men’s 10km at 9.10am.

An ancient city which sits on the Gulf of Oman on the Arabian Peninsula, Muscat is four hours ahead of the UK.

In order to avoid the heat of the middle of the day, the women’s 20km on Friday starts at 4pm. Then, on Saturday, (March 5), the men’s and women’s 35km is at 7am and the men’s 20km at 4pm.

China is expected to dominate. In the women’s 20km Yang Jiayu clocked a world record of 83:49 last year.

Japanese race walkers are expected to be hard to beat in the men’s 20km. Koki Ikeda has a best of 77:25 and Toshikazu Yamanishi has clocked 77:15 and won the world title in the heat of Doha in 2019.

The 35km distance is controversially replacing the traditional 50km at major championships and in the women’s 35km in Muscat the fastest in the field is Wu Quanming of China with her 2:43:25 Asian record set at her national trial in January.

In the men’s 35km look out for Miguel Angel Lopez of Spain, who clocked a world-leading 2:27:53 last month, plus European champion and fellow Spaniary Alvaro Martin.

