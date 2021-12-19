We look at the series leaders after three of the five winter fixtures

Hugo Milner leads the senior men’s standings with Jess Gibbon and Jenny Nesbitt neck and neck in the senior women’s category as the British Athletics Cross Challenge series reaches the business end of the season in the new year.

Here are the standings so far with a prize pot of £30,000 at stake and just two events to come – in Dundonald in January and Prestwold Hall in March.

Senior women

1eq Jess Gibbon (Reading AC) 107

1eq Jenny Nesbitt (Cardiff) 107

3 Hannah Irwin (Cambridge & Coleridge) 103

4 Kate Avery (Shildon) 102

5 Eloise Walker (Edinburgh AC) 99

6eq Izzy Fry (Newbury) 96

6eq Cari Hughes (Cardiff) 96

8eq Alexandra Millard (Invicta East Kent) 86

8eq Nancy Scott (Aldershot, Farnham & District) 86

10 Lillian Hawkins (Southampton) 78

Under-20 women

1 Megan Keith (Inverness) 59

2 Ellen Weir (Hercules Wimbledon) 54

3eq Beatrice Wood (City of Salisbury) 52

3eq Alice Garner (Aldershot, Farnham & District) 52

5 Kaitlyn Sheppard (Cheltenham) 42

Under-17 women

1 Jess Bailey (Leven Valley) 59

2eq Louisa Brown (Garscube Harriers) 54

2eq Kiya Dee (Highworth RC) 54

4 Sophie Nicholls (City of Salisbury) 53

5 Nicole McGovern (Shaftesbury Barnet) 52

Under-15 girls

1 Zoe Gilbody (Wreake & Soar Valley) 27

2 Isla Bryson (Exeter Harriers) 15

3 Freya Woodhead (Bideford) 26

4 Sophie Jacobs (MK Distance Project) 23

5 Freya Campbell (Giffnock North) 21

Under-13 girls

1 Libby Hale (Swansea Harriers) 56

2 Estelle Lowe (Westbury) 54

3 Sophie Elizabeth Wood (City of Salisbury) 51

4 Luan Power (Wreake & Soar Valley) 50

5 Sophie Wrightam (Wreake & Soar Valley) 32

Senior men

1 Hugo Milner (Derby AC) 109 points

2 Zak Mahamed (Southampton) 106

3 Jake Smith (Cardiff) 99

4 Sam Charlton (Wallsend Harriers) 94

5 Matthew Stonier (Invicta East Kent) 90

6 James Cann (Newham & Essex Beagles) 87

7 Jack Millar (Bristol & West) 87

8 Jordan Rowe (Thames Valley Harriers) 85

9 Samuel Moakes (Sutton-in-Ashfield Harriers) 79

10 Oliver Barbaresi (Thames Valley Harriers) 78

Under-20 men

1 Hamish Armitt (Giffnock North) 53

2 Liam Rawlings (Shrewsbury AC) 63

3 Johnny Livingstone (Exeter Harriers) 52

4 Rowan Miell-Ingram (Radley) 51

5 James Kingston (Tonbridge) 48

Under-17 men

1 Ben Peck (St Emund Pacers) 58

2 Jacob Deacon (Chorley) 54

3 Seamus Robinson (Westbury Harriers) 54

4 Abdirahim Hamud (Shaftesbury Barnet) 51

5 William D’Arcy (Radley) 50

Under-15 boys

1 Robert Price (Vale Royal) 59

2 Craig Shennan (Giffnock North) 54

3 Iwan Thomas (Carmarthen) 54

4 Alden Collier (Chiltern Harriers) 53

5 Ewen Taylor (Cambridge & Coleridge) 47

Under-13 boys

1 Will Birchall (Wells City) 56

2 William Coles (Carmarthen) 56

3 Calum Dick (Giffnock North) 28

4 Evan Grime (Salford Harriers) 27

5 Jacque Smith (Marshall Milton Keynes) 27

To catch up with the news from the meetings so far, read our coverage here from Cardiff, Milton Keynes and Liverpool.

Dundonald in Northern Ireland stages the next Cross Challenge event on January 22. The meeting, which takes place on the outskirts of Belfast, is also part of the new World Athletics Cross Country Tour and will incorporate the annual Home Countries International and Celtic Challenge.

To enter, CLICK HERE

Following this the Cross Challenge series concludes in Prestwold Hall just outside Loughborough on March 12 with the Inter-Counties Championships.

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram