Major events for a year which will be dominated by the Paris Olympics and Paralympics
The Paris Games will dominate the athletics world in 2024 but pretty much every week this year will be packed with action ranging from the Diamond League to big city marathons, the World Cross Country Championships in Serbia and World Under-20 Championships in Lima.
January 13
British Athletics Cross Challenge, Renfrew
January 14
Chevron Houston Marathon & Half Marathon
10K Valencia Ibercaja, Spain
January 20
London International Cross Country, Parliament Hill
January 27
South of England Cross Country Championships, Beckenham
Midland Counties Cross Country Championships, Leamington
North of England Cross Country Championships, Sedgefield
Astana Indoor Meet, Astana
January 30
Czech Indoor Gala, Ostrava
February 3
US Olympic Marathon Trials, Orlando, Florida
BUCS Cross Country Championships, Temple Newsam, Leeds
February 4
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston
February 6
ORLEN Copernicus Cup, Toruń
February 10
Meeting Hauts-de- France Pas-de-Calais, Liévin
February 10-11
England U20/17/15 Indoor Championships, Sheffield
February 11
Millrose Games, New York
February 15
Maurie Plant Meet, Melbourne
European Champion Clubs Cup Cross Country, Albufeira
February 17
Welsh Cross Country Championships, Brecon
February 17-18
UK Athletics Indoor Championships, Birmingham
British Masters Indoor Championships, Lee Valley
February 18
Zurich Maratón de Sevilla, Spain
NI & Ulster Senior Cross Country Championships, Donegal
February 23
World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 2024, Madrid
February 23-25
BUCS Indoor Championships, Sheffield
February 24
English National Cross Country Championships, Weston Park, Telford
Lindsays Scottish National Cross Country Championships, Falkirk
February 25
Napoli City Half Marathon
March 1-4
World Indoor Championships, Glasgow
March 3
Tokyo Marathon
March 8-23
African Games
March 9
UK Inter-Counties Champs & Cross Challenge Final, Wollaton Park, Nottingham
March 9-10
European Throwing Cup, Leiria
March 10
Zurich Marató de Barcelona
Nagoya Women’s Marathon
March 16
English Schools Cross Country Championships, Pontefract
March 17
Run Rome the Marathon
EDP Lisbon Half Marathon
Seoul Marathon
March 23
SIAB Schools Cross Country, Santry Park, Dublin
English area road relays, various venues
March 30
World Cross Country Championships, Belgrade
April 6
Prague Half Marathon
English National 12 & 6-Stage Road Relay Championships, Sutton Park
April 7
Generali Berlin Half Marathon
Brighton Marathon
April 14
Botswana Golden Grand Prix, Gaborone
April 15
Boston Marathon
April 20
Xiamen Diamond League
Kip Keino Classic, Nairobi
April 21
TCS London Marathon
World Race Walking Team Championships, Antalya
April 26-27
Drake Relays, Des Moines
April 27
Shanghai Diamond League
May 3-5
BUCS T&F Championships
May 4-5
World Athletics Relays, Bahamas
May 5
Prague International Marathon
Great Birmingham Run
May 10
Doha Diamond League
May 11
Belfast Irish Milers Meet
May 17-25
World Para Athletics Championships, Kobe, Japan
May 18
Night of the 10,000m PBs, London
USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix
May 19
Rabat Diamond League
Loughborough International
Seiko Golden Grand Prix, Tokyo
Rimi Riga Marathon
Great Bristol Run
May 25
Eugene Diamond League
BMC Grand Prix, Sportcity, Manchester
May 26
AJ Bell Great Manchester Run
May 28
Ostrava Golden Spike, Ostrava
May 30
Oslo Diamond League
May 31-June 2
European Off-Road Running Championships, Annecy
June 2
Stockholm Diamond League
June 7-12
European Championships, Rome
June 8
BMC Grand Prix, Watford
June 9
USATF New York City Grand Prix
Comrades Marathon, South Africa
June 15
Night of Athletics, Heusden
June 18
Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku
June 21
Irena Szewinska Memorial, Bydgoszcz
Meeting Madrid 2024
June 21-30
US Olympic Team Trials, Eugene, Oregon
June 22
BMC Grand Prix, Loughborough
June 28-30
UK Athletics Championships, Manchester
July 6
BMC Grand Prix, Birmingham University
July 7
Paris Diamond League
FBK Games, Hengelo
July 9
Gyulai István Memorial, Székesfehérvár
Cork City Sports
July 10
Loughborough EAP
July 12
Monaco Diamond League
Morton Games, Dublin
July 12-13
English Schools T&F Championships, Alexander Stadium, Birmingham
July 16
Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern
July 18-21
European Under-18 Championships, Banska Bystrica, Slovakia
July 20
London Diamond League
August 1-11
Paris Olympic Games
August 10
BMC Grand Prix, Trafford
August 22
Lausanne Diamond League
August 25
The Monument Mile Classic, Stirling
August 25
Silesia Diamond League
August 27-31
World Under-20 Championships, Lima, Peru
August 30
Rome Diamond League
August 30 – September 8
Paris Paralympics
September 1
ISTAF 2024, Berlin
The Big Half, London
September 3
60° Palio Città della Quercia, Rovereto
September 5
Zurich Diamond League
September 8
AJ Bell Great North Run, Tyneside
Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića, Zagreb
September 9
Galà dei Castelli, Bellinzona
September 13-14
Brussels Diamond League
September 21
Vitality Westminster Mile
September 22
Vitality London 10,000
September 29
BMW Berlin Marathon
October 6
Great Scottish Run
October 13
Bank of America Chicago Marathon
October 20
TCS Amsterdam Marathon
AJ Bell Great South Run
October 27
Mainova Frankfurt Marathon
Irish Life Dublin Marathon
Half Marathon Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Zurich
November 3
TCS New York City Marathon
French Riviera Marathon Nice-Cannes
November 17
Great Ethiopian Run 10km
November 24
Firenze Marathon, Italy
December 1
Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Marathon
December 8
European Cross Country Championships, Antalya, Turkey
