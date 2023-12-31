Major events for a year which will be dominated by the Paris Olympics and Paralympics

The Paris Games will dominate the athletics world in 2024 but pretty much every week this year will be packed with action ranging from the Diamond League to big city marathons, the World Cross Country Championships in Serbia and World Under-20 Championships in Lima.

January 13
British Athletics Cross Challenge, Renfrew

January 14
Chevron Houston Marathon & Half Marathon
10K Valencia Ibercaja, Spain

January 20
London International Cross Country, Parliament Hill

Parliament Hill (Mark Shearman)

January 27
South of England Cross Country Championships, Beckenham
Midland Counties Cross Country Championships, Leamington
North of England Cross Country Championships, Sedgefield
Astana Indoor Meet, Astana

January 30
Czech Indoor Gala, Ostrava

February 3
US Olympic Marathon Trials, Orlando, Florida
BUCS Cross Country Championships, Temple Newsam, Leeds

February 4
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston

Laura Muir (Kevin Morris/NB Indoor GP)

February 6
ORLEN Copernicus Cup, Toruń

February 10
Meeting Hauts-de- France Pas-de-Calais, Liévin

February 10-11
England U20/17/15 Indoor Championships, Sheffield

February 11
Millrose Games, New York

Chase Ealey (Getty)

February 15
Maurie Plant Meet, Melbourne
European Champion Clubs Cup Cross Country, Albufeira

February 17
Welsh Cross Country Championships, Brecon

February 17-18
UK Athletics Indoor Championships, Birmingham
British Masters Indoor Championships, Lee Valley

Jessie Knight beats Keely Hodgkinson and Ama Pipi in a blanket finish (Mark Shearman)

February 18
Zurich Maratón de Sevilla, Spain
NI & Ulster Senior Cross Country Championships, Donegal

February 23
World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 2024, Madrid

February 23-25
BUCS Indoor Championships, Sheffield

February 24
English National Cross Country Championships, Weston Park, Telford
Lindsays Scottish National Cross Country Championships, Falkirk

Jamie Crowe (Bobby Gavin)

February 25
Napoli City Half Marathon

March 1-4
World Indoor Championships, Glasgow

Emirates Arena (Mark Shearman)

March 3
Tokyo Marathon

March 8-23
African Games

March 9
UK Inter-Counties Champs & Cross Challenge Final, Wollaton Park, Nottingham

Inter-Counties Cross Country (Mark Shearman)

March 9-10
European Throwing Cup, Leiria

March 10
Zurich Marató de Barcelona
Nagoya Women’s Marathon

March 16
English Schools Cross Country Championships, Pontefract

Innes FitzGerald (Gary Mitchell)

March 17
Run Rome the Marathon
EDP Lisbon Half Marathon
Seoul Marathon

March 23
SIAB Schools Cross Country, Santry Park, Dublin
English area road relays, various venues

March 30
World Cross Country Championships, Belgrade

April 6
Prague Half Marathon
English National 12 & 6-Stage Road Relay Championships, Sutton Park

Men’s 12-stage start (Mark Shearman)

April 7
Generali Berlin Half Marathon
Brighton Marathon

April 14
Botswana Golden Grand Prix, Gaborone

April 15
Boston Marathon

April 20
Xiamen Diamond League
Kip Keino Classic, Nairobi

April 21
TCS London Marathon
World Race Walking Team Championships, Antalya

London Marathon (LME)

April 26-27
Drake Relays, Des Moines

April 27
Shanghai Diamond League

May 3-5
BUCS T&F Championships

Bekah Walton (Mark Shearman)

May 4-5
World Athletics Relays, Bahamas

May 5
Prague International Marathon
Great Birmingham Run

May 10
Doha Diamond League

May 11
Belfast Irish Milers Meet

May 17-25
World Para Athletics Championships, Kobe, Japan

Hannah Cockroft (Getty)

May 18
Night of the 10,000m PBs, London
USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix

May 19
Rabat Diamond League
Loughborough International
Seiko Golden Grand Prix, Tokyo
Rimi Riga Marathon
Great Bristol Run

May 25
Eugene Diamond League
BMC Grand Prix, Sportcity, Manchester

Abbey Caldwell leads Ciara Mageean (David Lowes)

May 26
AJ Bell Great Manchester Run

May 28
Ostrava Golden Spike, Ostrava

May 30
Oslo Diamond League

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Getty)

May 31-June 2
European Off-Road Running Championships, Annecy

June 2
Stockholm Diamond League

June 7-12
European Championships, Rome

Mariano Garcia edges Jake Wightman (Getty)

June 8
BMC Grand Prix, Watford

June 9
USATF New York City Grand Prix
Comrades Marathon, South Africa

June 15
Night of Athletics, Heusden

June 18
Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku

June 21
Irena Szewinska Memorial, Bydgoszcz
Meeting Madrid 2024

June 21-30
US Olympic Team Trials, Eugene, Oregon

June 22
BMC Grand Prix, Loughborough

June 28-30
UK Athletics Championships, Manchester

UK Champs (Getty)

July 6
BMC Grand Prix, Birmingham University

July 7
Paris Diamond League
FBK Games, Hengelo

July 9
Gyulai István Memorial, Székesfehérvár
Cork City Sports

July 10
Loughborough EAP

July 12
Monaco Diamond League
Morton Games, Dublin

July 12-13
English Schools T&F Championships, Alexander Stadium, Birmingham

English Schools 2022 (Andy Cox)

July 16
Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern

July 18-21
European Under-18 Championships, Banska Bystrica, Slovakia

July 20
London Diamond League

Jemma Reekie (Getty)

August 1-11
Paris Olympic Games

August 10
BMC Grand Prix, Trafford

August 22
Lausanne Diamond League

August 25
The Monument Mile Classic, Stirling

August 25
Silesia Diamond League

August 27-31
World Under-20 Championships, Lima, Peru

August 30
Rome Diamond League

August 30 – September 8
Paris Paralympics

Thomas Young (Getty)

September 1
ISTAF 2024, Berlin
The Big Half, London

September 3
60° Palio Città della Quercia, Rovereto

September 5
Zurich Diamond League

September 8
AJ Bell Great North Run, Tyneside
Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića, Zagreb

Great North Run

September 9
Galà dei Castelli, Bellinzona

September 13-14
Brussels Diamond League

September 21
Vitality Westminster Mile

September 22
Vitality London 10,000

September 29
BMW Berlin Marathon

Tigist Assefa (adidas)

October 6
Great Scottish Run

October 13
Bank of America Chicago Marathon

October 20
TCS Amsterdam Marathon
AJ Bell Great South Run

October 27
Mainova Frankfurt Marathon
Irish Life Dublin Marathon
Half Marathon Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Zurich

November 3
TCS New York City Marathon
French Riviera Marathon Nice-Cannes

NYC Marathon (Getty)

November 17
Great Ethiopian Run 10km

November 24
Firenze Marathon, Italy

December 1
Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Marathon

December 8
European Cross Country Championships, Antalya, Turkey

