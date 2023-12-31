Major events for a year which will be dominated by the Paris Olympics and Paralympics

The Paris Games will dominate the athletics world in 2024 but pretty much every week this year will be packed with action ranging from the Diamond League to big city marathons, the World Cross Country Championships in Serbia and World Under-20 Championships in Lima.

January 13

British Athletics Cross Challenge, Renfrew

January 14

Chevron Houston Marathon & Half Marathon

10K Valencia Ibercaja, Spain

January 20

London International Cross Country, Parliament Hill

January 27

South of England Cross Country Championships, Beckenham

Midland Counties Cross Country Championships, Leamington

North of England Cross Country Championships, Sedgefield

Astana Indoor Meet, Astana

January 30

Czech Indoor Gala, Ostrava

February 3

US Olympic Marathon Trials, Orlando, Florida

BUCS Cross Country Championships, Temple Newsam, Leeds

February 4

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston

February 6

ORLEN Copernicus Cup, Toruń

February 10

Meeting Hauts-de- France Pas-de-Calais, Liévin

February 10-11

England U20/17/15 Indoor Championships, Sheffield

February 11

Millrose Games, New York

February 15

Maurie Plant Meet, Melbourne

European Champion Clubs Cup Cross Country, Albufeira

February 17

Welsh Cross Country Championships, Brecon

February 17-18

UK Athletics Indoor Championships, Birmingham

British Masters Indoor Championships, Lee Valley

February 18

Zurich Maratón de Sevilla, Spain

NI & Ulster Senior Cross Country Championships, Donegal

February 23

World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 2024, Madrid

February 23-25

BUCS Indoor Championships, Sheffield

February 24

English National Cross Country Championships, Weston Park, Telford

Lindsays Scottish National Cross Country Championships, Falkirk

February 25

Napoli City Half Marathon

March 1-4

World Indoor Championships, Glasgow

March 3

Tokyo Marathon

March 8-23

African Games

March 9

UK Inter-Counties Champs & Cross Challenge Final, Wollaton Park, Nottingham

March 9-10

European Throwing Cup, Leiria

March 10

Zurich Marató de Barcelona

Nagoya Women’s Marathon

March 16

English Schools Cross Country Championships, Pontefract

March 17

Run Rome the Marathon

EDP Lisbon Half Marathon

Seoul Marathon

March 23

SIAB Schools Cross Country, Santry Park, Dublin

English area road relays, various venues

March 30

World Cross Country Championships, Belgrade

April 6

Prague Half Marathon

English National 12 & 6-Stage Road Relay Championships, Sutton Park

April 7

Generali Berlin Half Marathon

Brighton Marathon

April 14

Botswana Golden Grand Prix, Gaborone

April 15

Boston Marathon

April 20

Xiamen Diamond League

Kip Keino Classic, Nairobi

April 21

TCS London Marathon

World Race Walking Team Championships, Antalya

April 26-27

Drake Relays, Des Moines

April 27

Shanghai Diamond League

May 3-5

BUCS T&F Championships

May 4-5

World Athletics Relays, Bahamas

May 5

Prague International Marathon

Great Birmingham Run

May 10

Doha Diamond League

May 11

Belfast Irish Milers Meet

May 17-25

World Para Athletics Championships, Kobe, Japan

May 18

Night of the 10,000m PBs, London

USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix

May 19

Rabat Diamond League

Loughborough International

Seiko Golden Grand Prix, Tokyo

Rimi Riga Marathon

Great Bristol Run

May 25

Eugene Diamond League

BMC Grand Prix, Sportcity, Manchester

May 26

AJ Bell Great Manchester Run

May 28

Ostrava Golden Spike, Ostrava

May 30

Oslo Diamond League

May 31-June 2

European Off-Road Running Championships, Annecy

June 2

Stockholm Diamond League

June 7-12

European Championships, Rome

June 8

BMC Grand Prix, Watford

June 9

USATF New York City Grand Prix

Comrades Marathon, South Africa

June 15

Night of Athletics, Heusden

June 18

Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku

June 21

Irena Szewinska Memorial, Bydgoszcz

Meeting Madrid 2024

June 21-30

US Olympic Team Trials, Eugene, Oregon

June 22

BMC Grand Prix, Loughborough

June 28-30

UK Athletics Championships, Manchester

July 6

BMC Grand Prix, Birmingham University

July 7

Paris Diamond League

FBK Games, Hengelo

July 9

Gyulai István Memorial, Székesfehérvár

Cork City Sports

July 10

Loughborough EAP

July 12

Monaco Diamond League

Morton Games, Dublin

July 12-13

English Schools T&F Championships, Alexander Stadium, Birmingham

July 16

Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern

July 18-21

European Under-18 Championships, Banska Bystrica, Slovakia

July 20

London Diamond League

August 1-11

Paris Olympic Games

August 10

BMC Grand Prix, Trafford

August 22

Lausanne Diamond League

August 25

The Monument Mile Classic, Stirling

August 25

Silesia Diamond League

August 27-31

World Under-20 Championships, Lima, Peru

August 30

Rome Diamond League

August 30 – September 8

Paris Paralympics

September 1

ISTAF 2024, Berlin

The Big Half, London

September 3

60° Palio Città della Quercia, Rovereto

September 5

Zurich Diamond League

September 8

AJ Bell Great North Run, Tyneside

Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića, Zagreb

September 9

Galà dei Castelli, Bellinzona

September 13-14

Brussels Diamond League

September 21

Vitality Westminster Mile

September 22

Vitality London 10,000

September 29

BMW Berlin Marathon

October 6

Great Scottish Run

October 13

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

October 20

TCS Amsterdam Marathon

AJ Bell Great South Run

October 27

Mainova Frankfurt Marathon

Irish Life Dublin Marathon

Half Marathon Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Zurich

November 3

TCS New York City Marathon

French Riviera Marathon Nice-Cannes

November 17

Great Ethiopian Run 10km

November 24

Firenze Marathon, Italy

December 1

Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Marathon

December 8

European Cross Country Championships, Antalya, Turkey

» Subscribe to AW magazine here