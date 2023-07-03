Here are some of the leading names to keep an eye out for at this weekend’s national championships and world trials at Sportcity in Manchester

With the World Championships in Budapest six weeks away, British athletes will be aiming to earn selection and win national medals in Manchester on July 8-9.

Below are some of the leading lights to look out for, with the all-important selection guidelines here.

Keely Hodgkinson

After improving her British record to 1:55.77 in Paris, the 21-year-old arrives in her home city of Manchester after losing recently to Mary Moraa in Lausanne. The Olympic and world 800m silver medallist should have no problem qualifying for the two-lap event for Eugene, though, and after this she heads to the European Under-23 Championships in Finland on July 13-16 where she tackles the 400m.

Zharnel Hughes

Fresh from breaking Linford Christie’s long-standing UK 100m record, Zharnel Hughes is entered for the 100m and 200m. Rivals include reigning 100m champion Jeremiah Azu, plus Reece Prescod, Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Adam Gemili, Jona Efoloko and the returning CJ Ujah.

Laura Muir

The British 1500m record-holder would ordinarily be strong favourite to claim the metric mile title. She has not been running badly this season either. But on Sunday in Stockholm she was pipped to the post by Melissa Courtney-Bryant, the in-form Welsh athlete who has also run a 4:00.45 PB in France recently. With Ellie Baker, Katie Snowden, Revee Walcott-Nolan and, returning from injury, Sarah McDonald, it could be a great final.

Daryll Neita

The 100m and 200m winner from 12 months ago, Neita may not run both events this time. But she is in great shape after winning her first-ever Diamond League race in Stockholm when clocking 22.50 in the 200m last weekend, whereas she has also dipped inside 11 seconds for 100m a couple of times already this summer.

Dina Asher-Smith

The British 100m and 200m record-holder was just eight hundredths of a second behind Neita over 200m in Stockholm last weekend, which means the duo could be set for a mouth-watering head-to-head in Manchester. The world 200m champion in 2019, Asher-Smith was fourth in the 100m and third in the 200m in Eugene last year and will be aiming to improve on this in Budapest.

Holly Bradshaw

When the Olympic bronze medallist cleared 4.51m in Lausanne last week it was her first competition since the British Championships last year. A 10-time national outdoor champion, her British record of 4.90m was set at these championships and she will be looking for another win as she continues her comeback from injury.

Jazmin Sawyers

Four months have passed since Jazmin Sawyers leapt to European indoor gold in Istanbul with 7.00m. She will be aiming to make the podium at the World Champs in Budapest, too, and winning the national title here will be a good stepping stone en route.

Morgan Lake

After equalling her UK record of 1.99m indoors in February, she matched her outdoor PB of 1.97m in Turku last month and goes into this weekend aiming for her sixth outdoor senior crown.

Kenny Ikeji

The US-based athlete won the NCAA title last month with 77.92m – a throw that puts him No.3 on the UK all-time rankings. Now back in Britain, he is hoping to put selection for Budapest beyond doubt by adding at least 8cm to his PB to hit the qualifying standard for the World Champs.

Eugene Amo-Dadzie

One of the British breakthrough stars of the summer, the ‘world’s fastest accountant’ sped to 9.93 for 100m when winning in Graz last month and is determined to put himself in the mix for World Champs qualification this weekend.

Timetable

Saturday July 8

11:30 100m Men Heats

11:40 Javelin Throw Women Final

12:35 100m Women Heats

13:20 Triple Jump Women Final

13:25 100m hurdles Women Heats

13:50 Shot Put Men Final

13:55 800m Men Heats

14:25 800m Women Heats

14:36 Hammer Throw Women Final

14:55 100m hurdles Women Final

15:00 Pole Vault Women Final

15:05 400m hurdles Men Heats

15:35 400m hurdles Women Heats

16:00 Long Jump Men Final

16:05 400m Men Heats

16:35 400m Women Heats

17:05 100m Men Semi-Final

17:24 High Jump Women Final

17:28 100m Women Semi-Final

17:47 Discus Throw Men Final

17:51 1500m Men Heats

18:15 1500m Women Heats

18:40 3000m steeplechase Women Final

19:00 5000m Men Final

19:22 100m Men Final

19:32 100m Women Final

Sunday July 9

11:15 Javelin Throw Men Final

11:45 5000m Walk Women Final

12:20 Triple Jump Men Final

12:25 5000m Walk Men Final

12:55 Shot Put Women Final

13:00 110m hurdles Men Heats

13:10 Hammer Throw Men Final

13:30 200m Women Heats

14:00 200m Men Heats

14:10 Pole Vault Men Final

14:30 5000m Women Final

14:50 High Jump Men Final

14:55 110m hurdles Men Final

15:05 400m hurdles Women Final

15:10 Long Jump Women Final

15:15 400m hurdles Men Final

15:20 Discus Throw Women Final

15:25 3000m steeplechase Men Final

15:40 200m Women Final

15:50 200m Men Final

16:00 400m Men Final

16:10 1500m Women Final

16:20 400m Women Final

16:30 800m Men Final

16:40 800m Women Final

16:50 1500m Men Final

