Armand “Mondo” Duplantis is already one of the greatest pole vaulters in history, but his curious strategy while trying to beat world records has picked up the attention from the media, as he’s doing it one centimetre at a time. This slow-rise method conceals smart incentives and a clear roadmap for future attempts… but why?

The money incentive behind it

One of the most frequently cited reasons for Duplantis’s tiny increments is financial incentive. Breaking a world record in track and field carries a standard bonus of $100,000 awarded by World Athletics and the sponsored “New World Record Award” programme.

However, the bonus is typically granted once per meet, so Duplantis has an incentive to raise the bar by the smallest possible increment, guaranteeing a record and the bonus while preserving room for later attempts. The Swedish athlete has also hinted at, and has been reported to receive, additional bonuses from sponsors for setting world records. Some commentary even suggests he views the system as a glitch.

Thus, by increasing the record in small steps, he maximizes the number of times he can trigger the bonus payout in his career, instead of risking overshooting or exceeding what he can reliably clear and missing it entirely.

The History of His Records

To understand the inch-by-inch philosophy he’s following, one must see how his record progressions are unfolding. Before Duplantis achieved the record for the first time, the best attempt was 6.16m, by Renaud Lavillenie in 2014. In February 2020, Duplantis first broke that with a 6.17m. Over the years, he has improved his own record multiple times, always by one centimetre (6.18m, 6.19m, 6.20m…)

However, the progression has taken speed after the Paris Olympics. There, he beat the record twice, with a 6.24m and then a 6.25m mark. A month later, on August 25, 2024, he raised the record again at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, to 6.26m. Since then, he has improved the record four more times, setting it for now in 6.30m, his 14th world record.

This gradual but steady climb is the literal embodiment of “inch by inch”, as each new mark is just enough to reset the world record, collect the bonus associated with it, and leave a trail for the next move. There are different commentators suggesting that Duplantis still has a lot of room to improve, as his marks in training are even better.

It’s also interesting that some of his record jumps occurred during high-profile meets, such as the Olympics, World Championships, and Diamond League meetings, giving each increment heightened attention and reward. This is making him the new face of athleticism for the casual viewer, something the sport has lacked in the last few years.

Thus, his record history is a combination of consistency, strategic scheduling, and opportunism.

When’s the Next Opportunity to Beat It?

Now that Duplatins holds the world record at 6.30m, set in September 2025 in Tokyo, the question becomes: where and when might he try to reset it again?

The possible next attempt might come in a Diamond League meeting or any different major athletic meets. Duplaintis is part of the Diamond League circuit and other top-tier competitions, making them ideal platforms to attempt new records.

Another option might be in any new events or special championships that start in the 2026 season. For example, the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, which will be held for the first time in September 2026 in Budapest, could be a great opportunity. It has a large prize fund ($10 million) and it should bring high visibility. Furthermore, Duplantis has been named “Ultimate Star” for this edition. This could be a marquee opportunity for him to attempt yet another record under grand spotlight.

Beyond that, future World Athletics Championships, Olympic Games, or continental championships (such as the European Championships) remain logical stages, given the prestige and reward associated with them. His pattern of record attempts in these apex events suggests he might time his next push for one of these.

Timing and strategy constraints

For his next attempt, he will have some timing and strategy constraints that he’ll have to be aware of, as he’s been doing so far. For example, as the world-record bonus is only awarded once per meet, if Duplantis already broke the record earlier in that meet he may choose not to attempt further increments to avoid “wasting” the bonus opportunity. This happened back in Tokyo 2024, where he raised the world record twice in the Olympic Games.

Other problems might arise, both from his physical condition and external factors. For example, bad weather might make things more challenging, or he could have a bad day which might prevent him from trying it.

Furthermore, each increment becomes riskier. With each additional centimetre it will be harder to clear it, so he must train it enough times to be sure to make it. Reports suggest that he’s already able to go further than the 6.30m mark he has, but making it once in a training session it’s not the same as doing it under pressure.