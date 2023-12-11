AW promotion: The Napoli City Half Marathon is putting itself on the map as a leading choice for distance runners

Welcome to Naples, Italy’s third-largest city and a bustling hub of vibrant culture! Did you know that this lively city is not just densely populated but also happens to be the birthplace of the world’s favorite meal – pizza? The iconic Margherita Pizza, named after Queen Margherita, originated right here in 1889. Pizza maker Raffaele Esposito crafted a masterpiece for Italian King Umberto I and Queen Margherita, featuring fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and fragrant basil. It gave it the queen’s name, which stuck until today.

But Naples isn’t just about pizza – it’s a city full of history and natural wonders. Have you ever heard of Vesuvius, the famous volcano? Naples boasts this fiery giant and seven castles, intriguing catacombs, one of the most used funicles in the world, a 13th-century church and the largest European port.

As you navigate through the historical landmarks of Castel dell’Ovo and Castel Nuovo, feel the city’s pulse resonating with the spirit of Italian champions. Naples, known for its passion for sports, is an Italian champion in both football and running. And don’t take that one lightly.

This fast course promises a fusion of cultural exploration, culinary delight, and the refreshing spirit of Italian champions, leaving you with lasting memories of a truly unique adventure.

The city overlooks Mount Vesuvius, one of the world’s most renowned and infamous volcanoes. The mountain/volcano has played a significant role in history, with its most notorious moment occurring in 79AD when it erupted, burying the ancient Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum under a thick layer of ash and lava. Today, the volcano stands as a symbol of both beauty and danger, offering breathtaking panoramic views from its summit.

Now, let’s talk about food. Naples is a gastronomic paradise – and locals take their cuisine seriously.

No culinary expedition in Naples is complete without indulging in the city’s renowned pizza. Immerse yourself in the world of Neapolitan cuisine with a visit to a local pizzeria. There is no bad pizza in the town of, well, pizza. Named after the city, this pizza is a gastronomic masterpiece that captures the essence of Naples on every slice. The rich combination of fresh ingredients, including San Marzano tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella, will tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving more.

