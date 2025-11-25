Two races. One unbeatable winter running experience

The United Arab Emirates stages the Dubai Marathon and Rak Half-Marathon early in the new year

Planning your road racing calendar for 2026? If so, why not target one of the great events in the United Arab Emirates?

The Dubai Marathon takes place on February 1. Or how about the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon two weeks later on February 14?

The area has brilliant weather, great people and culture, affordable shopping and a world-class infrastructure, plus a range of events and activities that make the UAE one of the world’s best ideal tourist destinations.

The UAE has also put itself on the running map in recent years.

The Dubai Marathon is a fast course and also an interesting place if you want to combine your running with sight-seeing. Dubai’s linear layout makes it easy to navigate, with the airport minutes from key areas such as Dubai Creek, Downtown and the Marina.

You can enjoy award-winning restaurants, brilliant beaches such as the white sands of Kite Beach and the splendour of Dubai’s heritage quarter – and with amazing waterslides and theme parks, there is everything you need to relax either before or after the marathon.

The 2026 event is also the 25th anniversary of the race and its course records of 2:03:34 by Geteneh Molla and 2:16:07 by Tigist Ketema, illustrate why it is one of the world’s fastest marathons.

The 2025 Dubai Marathon winners were Bute Gemechu of Ethiopia in 2:04:51 and Bedatu Hirpa of Ethiopia in 2:18:27.

For more about the Dubai Marathon, see here.

The RAK Half, meanwhile, features four different race distances available on Al Marjan Island in the UAE with the choice of tackling 2km, 5km, 10km or the half-marathon.

Not only does Ras Al Khaimah stage one of the best half-marathon races in the world, but it is one of the most ‘must-see’ cities with brilliant weather, superb infrastructure, golden beaches and world class dining and shopping.

With an extraordinary history dating back over seven millennia, the northernmost Emirate in the UAE has become one of the most sought after destinations in the Middle East.

For those travelling to the emirate, remember there is no hard border crossing from Ras Al Khaimah and its neighbouring emirates, including Dubai. So you can travel freely between Ras Al Khaimah and the other bordering emirates without any restrictions.

With the 2026 race being on February 14, you could even combine it with a Valentine's Day get-away.

On the race itself, the course has seen several world records over the years. In 2007 Sammy Wanjiru ran a men’s world record of 58:53 in the RAK Half. Since then there have also been three women’s world records with Mary Keitany clocking 65:50 in 2011, Peres Jepchirchir running 64:52 in 2017 and Abal Yeshaneh with 64:31 in 2020.

More recently, in 2022, Jacob Kiplimo and Girmawit Gebrzihair ran course records of 57:56 and 64:14 respectively, while Eilish McColgan (below) clocked a British record of 66:26.

In 2025 Alex Matata of Kenya won the RAK Half in 59:20 with Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia (pictured above) winning the women's race in 65:52.

Find out more about the RAK Half and enter here.