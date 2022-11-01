AW promotion

In many ways, the human body withstands challenges, climbs higher and leaves a mark on history. For most people, their dreams change and become different from what they initially wanted. Others may want to test their abilities in everyday work. One thing is sure, success takes courage and perseverance, especially if there are obstacles along the way and deadlines to think about.

The world’s best athletes train year on end for participation in intense training. It’s usually inspiring when these people surpass their physical and mental selves, and their efforts are finally crowned with coveted medals.

This discussion explores some of the top tips for athletes in the world that are worth an award. These will help you define your goals, focus, and follow through with them like a champion.

Being consistent

Famous world marathon record-holder Eliud Kipchoge attributes his success to consistency, motivation, and discipline. Bonnie Blair, the 5-time Olympic gold medalist and speed skater credits her success on striving to be the best and doing better.

No one gets everything they want, and some efforts may have some degree of failure. Often, aiming to beat the previous records is something many athletes strive for. Most top performers channel their actions by turning their dreams into accomplishments.

For Kipchoge, he begins his recovery run by doing an 8:30-8:45min per mile pace and builds to achieve 6:30-7:00/mile for overall volume. He may run up to 136 miles per week to prepare for the next workout. He says he tries to perform at less than 100% but aims to be at least at 80% on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Even though genetics and environment play a significant role in an athlete’s performance, endurance takes time. Therefore, being consistent in your training sessions allows you to build up volume, gives the body time to adapt, and forms easy habits.

To improve consistency, repeat activities, manage stress, train properly, and stick to a routine. Overall, consistency means that hard work beats talent if the latter doesn’t work.

Intensive training

Other than the desire to train and maintain consistency, top athletes undergo hours, days, weeks, and even months worth of intense training. Admittedly, Usain Bolt is one of the greatest sprinters of all time. By the time he took the final bow in 2017, he had already left an incredible mark on the history of athletics.

Of course, during his reign, he didn’t consistently achieve his goals and often, maybe got injured, which happens to many athletes. However, a deep determination and intensive training helped to improve his performance and allowed him to reach his full potential.

Without a doubt, a few people are as naturally-gifted as Bolt, who seemed to achieve the impossible almost effortlessly. However, even if your goals are complicated, you can break down the process by planning and evaluating your progress. Identify the immediate goals, commit to making them your number one priority and start tracking your achievements. Over time, small efforts can dramatically add up to huge success.

One of the top exercises Bolt was engaging in was doing squats which may assist in improving your speed and performance. Full squats can help you build enormous cross-sectional muscle areas and mobility. Squats are moderate to intense activities that get you to move fast and use more power through power-oriented training.

Depending on your training goals, there’s no magic number for how many squats you can do daily. If you’re starting, a set of 12 to 15 reps, one set per day, is a great place to start. Over time, you can increase the frequency and grab a few dumbbells. Doing at least ten minutes of cardio and five minutes of stretching can loosen your muscles to boost your range of motion and prevent injuries from occurring.

Eating a balanced diet

Top athletes are usually concerned about their diet because they may only achieve fulfilling results if they eat the right foods. Rebecca Soni is a six-time Olympic champion who disclosed that eating a plant-based diet changed her life.

At first, she did it for fun and realized that animal-based proteins made her sluggish. She notes that her plant-based diet lightens her moods and motivates her to go longer and recover fast. She starts her day with a veggie smoothie and adds superfoods such as chlorella and hemp. However, blended greens are easier to digest than munching on them. Swimming can make one feel endlessly hungry, so she mainly focuses on eating lighter diets quite often, making her feel better in her workouts during the day.

Eating the right diet

An athlete uses a lot of energy; therefore, it’s essential to replenish the energy stored in the body by feeding on the proper diet. The first energy source comes from carbohydrates, followed by fats, and protein.

Besides energy, you also need to stay hydrated by drinking water and taking lots of fluids. Usually, during intense training, your core temperature increases, and the body sweats to expel the heat. Therefore, hydrating your body replaces the lost water, preventing heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and cramps.

Your body also needs vitamins and minerals as their deficiency can impact repair ability and delay post-workout recovery. Research suggests that micronutrients are essential in stimulating the immune system, bone health, and antioxidant activity. You can get minerals and vitamins from fresh fruits, greens and superfoods as well as certain supplements, which are quickly absorbed into the body.

Conclusion

Top athletes share their secrets to success, including maintaining consistency, eating well, and training. Everybody has unique abilities and talents. However, building momentum and staying on course is the first step.