AW promotion

Running 42,195 metres is a serious effort and a huge achievement for just about any recreational runner. Long-distance training takes a lot of physical and mental strength, making it quite different from short-term running or mere jogging.

But, where do you even begin when it comes to training? Let’s talk through it.

Relax, Relieve, Recuperate

Kicking off an article about physical exercise and starting with mental strengthening tips might seem slightly odd. However, approaching the start line with a clear head and galvanized mind is imperative if you are going to stand any chance of making it to the finish line.

That’s why mindfulness exercises can be so helpful. You see, once you’ve made the decision to run a marathon, you’ll occasionally get struck with moments of insecurity, and especially if it’s your first time, it’s going to be pretty inevitable. Usually, runners start questioning their decision, capabilities, and the final goal. Our two pennies worth, in that case: if the full distance really frightens you, run the half-marathon first. You’ll feel relieved once the length is halved and your mind will respond by rewarding you with a massive hit of dopamine and some pretty substantial bragging rights amongst your friends and family.

During the preparatory process, research, research, research. Find out more about other runners’ experiences, both professional athletes and amateur jogging enthusiasts. Visit the relevant forums and social media groups to get insights directly from the horse’s mouth. Watch some previous marathon races on YouTube or tune in for live running events. Observe how runners behave and what they do during the race. For fun’s sake, you can even drop a bet to spice things up and make the drill even more exciting. Various platforms offer interesting odds on track and field events, with especially favourable tips about runners coming from the guys behind bettingsites.co.uk.

Get Your Health Checked

No matter how old you are, long-distance running isn’t a typical kind of recreation. Running the extra mile (literally) exposes our muscles, tendons, and joints to extraordinary stress. Our internal organs – primarily the heart – also get their share of additional tension.

For all these reasons, it’s strongly recommended that marathon runners undergo a detailed medical checkup before they even start preparing for the forthcoming race.

The potential issue is that not all of us have enough time and assets or relevant medical professionals at our disposal. The remedy: at least get the complete blood count before you start with your training plan and talk to your GP. Do it again a week or two before the race so that you get the gist of the condition your body’s in.

Set the Training Pace

Runners in good shape, those who run only occasionally, and marathon candidates out of shape should follow different tracks to the finish line.

If you’re already in good shape, your goal is to keep running and working out until the target event.

Occasional runners need to adapt their running and training pace to get ready on time for the race.

The road is longest for the ones who haven’t run in a while but have a strong desire to take part in a marathon race.

The enthusiasts from the last two groups should contact a running trainer or adviser to have a running program prepared for them in advance. Such sports professionals will give you the proper directions to keep you healthy and help you establish proper workout habits. The key here is to gradually increase your mileage per training session, which is usually done on a weekly basis. Don’t go for long distances immediately because you’ll experience sore muscles that might demotivate you in the long run.

Think about downloading one or more running mobile apps, such as the app launched by Decathlon, as an assistant during the training prep.

Mind the Strength Workout and Rest

The fact that you’re getting ready for an endurance sporting event doesn’t mean you should ditch the gym sessions.

On the contrary, your typical workout week should consist of both running streaks and gym sessions, which means both cardio and weight training.

The exact number of visits to the synthetic track and gym should be determined after consultation with the trainer from the previous paragraph.

Generally, going for a run four times a week and hitting the gym once would be a reasonable distribution of exercise types; still, define the details with a sports professional.

Additionally, bear in mind that your body, muscles, and mind need some time to rest. Take off your running shoes at least two days per week and give yourself time to recuperate before the next round.