Follow in the footsteps of the elite marathon runners at the World Championships on August 27

The Budapest 10km mass running event, also called the Heroes’ Run, will be held on the last day of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.

This race is set to kick off at 11:00 on August 27, taking participants through the scenic marathon course of the World Championships, showcasing the most breathtaking parts of downtown Budapest.

Registration is now open for anyone who wishes to run the 10km race and experience the same course as the marathon superheroes of the World Championships.

This mass run offers a delightful journey through the iconic sights of Budapest, including Heroes’ Square, Andrassy Avenue, Chain Bridge and the Castle Garden Bazaar.

If you’re eager to participate, act now! Registration is now open and can be completed via the online entry form at budapest10k.hu/en/entry

Depending on their level of fitness, enterprising runners can choose from two distances – 10km or the symbolic 2023m, or even conquer both in succession.

All participants will be rewarded with a stunning medal and a custom-made ASICS T-shirt, as well as an exciting prize pack, at the finish line.

The entry fee stands at HUF 2000 for the 10km race and HUF 5000 for the symbolic 2023m race. Both distances will commence at the starting point of the official marathon of the World Championships at Heroes’ Square.

The 10km race will start at 11:00 am on August 27, followed by the 2023m race at 1:00pm.