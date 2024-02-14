AW promotion

Not since London 2012 have the Summer Olympic Games come this close to the British Isles, but in 2024, they’ll be taking place just across the Channel. To say that athletics fans backing Team GB are excited about the prospect of going to the Games would be an understatement, as relayed by the mass of tickets purchased by Brits. As it turns out, only the French have purchased more tickets than the British, who have collected over 500,000 tickets so far.

A mere 212.98 miles away from London as the plane flies, Paris is that perfect mix of proximity, iconic, and prestige. Everyone wants to see Paris for themselves, and the 2024 Olympics will be the perfect excuse. Not only will it be easy to get there and explore everything, but Great Britain also boasts several athletes worth following to France and back.

A whole host of medal hopefuls

Great Britain’s got a fleet of world-class athletes, who’re doing exceptionally well, in line to perform at the 2024 Olympics. One such competitor is Molly Caudery. The Brit has started her year in great form with 4.83 metres cleared in Val-de-Reuil for Meeting de l’Eure on January 28. Most impressively, that’s an eight-centimetre improvement on what was her personal best.

Another athlete raring to gun for the podium across the Channel is Eilish McColgan. Yet to land an Olympic medal, the Scottish long-distance runner was riding high in her last outings, getting the European 10,000m Cup gold in 2021 and then the Commonwealth Games gold in 2022. She also managed to break the California record for a British runner in the 10,000m race after the Commonwealth Games.

In other events, there’s a lot of momentum behind Delicious Orie (super-heavyweight boxing), Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (diving), Jake Jarman (artistic gymnast), Ben Pattison (800m runner), Emma Finucane (track cyclist), and Toby Roberts (sport climber). All of them are being earmarked as podium contenders at Paris 2024.

Easy to get to the nearby capital

While it’s not the closest foreign capital city to the United Kingdom, Paris certainly isn’t far off. In fact, your average flight from London to Paris is only around one hour and 20 minutes. In addition, the journey is far from pricey – cheap flights to Paris are relatively common because almost all major UK airports provide flight paths to the metropolis and popular airlines such as Air France, Delta Air Lines and Lufthansa offer competitive deals. Tourists can get value for money by booking in advance or opportunistically when last-minute bargains pop up.

Of course, getting there is one thing, but what about the journey afterwards? The trek from the airport to the city that you want to spend your time in can be tedious, but luckily for fliers to Paris, it’s a breeze. The usual landing place, Charles de Gaulle Airport, is just 15 miles away.

So, it takes around 45 minutes to get into the city, or you can get on the 30-minute RER B train line directly to multiple stops in and around the capital. Alternatively, if you want to just get a nice, quiet, and private trip into Paris, a taxi can cost as little as €30 and take up to an hour at the most.

Paris is nearby, relatively speaking, easy to fly to for cheap, has great access routes to and around the city, and there’ll be a bunch of Brits out there gunning for medals. Knowing this, it’s easy to see why so many British athletics fans have snapped up tickets to the 2024 Summer Games!