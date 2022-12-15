Running brand Tracksmith announce exciting new initiatives for British athletes as well as creatives

Following a record-breaking 2022, which included a World Championships on US soil, Tracksmith have opened applications for their 2023 Amateur Support Program.

The program aids high-performing athletes on their journey to the 2024 Olympic Trials, helping them pursue their track and field and marathon dreams.

As Tracksmith begins to expand their global footprint with a new store opening in London in January, they are extending support to more athletes. In 2023, athletes from the United Kingdom are invited to apply to the Amateur Support Program (ASP).

UK athletes who have hit the qualifying marks for the UK Athletics Championships will be considered for the ASP, along with marathoners who have run under 73:00 (half-marathon) 2:37:00 (full marathon) (women) and 64:00 (half) 2:18:00 (full) (men).

The program places a priority on athletes who have already achieved trials qualifying standards and is designed to help fill the gaps in the post-university track and field and road racing world, serving as a bridge to the professional ranks. Applications will be reviewed based on projected performance within each category.

As members of the Amateur Support Program, athletes will join a community with opportunities to connect virtually and in person at major races. Athletes will receive four quarterly gear stipends of £250 along with a racing kit, warm-ups and the brand’s new shoe – the Tracksmith Eliot Runner.

If you would like to apply for the Amateur Support Program, you can do so here.

Email [email protected] with any questions.

The 2023 Tracksmith Fellowship Program

Now in its third year, the Tracksmith Fellowship Program is an opportunity to international applicants around the globe. The past two years have presented some exciting projects and the brand are excited to extend this for 2023.

“Running and creativity go hand in hand,” says Tracksmith. “The hours spent on our feet have a way of unlocking ideas that would otherwise be out of reach. As a result, our sport is rich with stories waiting to be told—stories that have the power to both inspire the next generation and grow the sport. And yet, despite this wealth of stories and ideas, it’s hard for new voices and new creators to break out.”

The goal is to provide a platform for emerging creatives in running, offering both the funds and support needed to pursue a project that will elevate the sport, drive conversation and empower new perspectives.

Each year, a cohort of fellows are awarded grants totalling up to $50,000. Fellows are judged on their project’s creativity, scope and potential impact.

The application window for the 2023 Fellowship will end on January 15, 2023.

Questions may be emailed to [email protected]

You can apply here.

