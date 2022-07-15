Marathon man will now look forward to the London Marathon in October after missing this week’s World Championships in Eugene

Chris Thompson says he is “lost for words” and that he “partly blames himself for not being bullish or pushy” after delays in his visa application have led to him missing the marathon at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The event is on Sunday (July 17) and Thompson is bitterly disappointed to miss the event, especially as he used to live in Eugene and the marathon course is set to pass close to his old home in the Springfield area.

The 41-year-old is due to race in the London Marathon on October 2 so will presumably turn his thoughts to preparing for that event. Next month’s European Championships in Munich is not an option, however, as the five-strong team has already been named with Mo Aadan, Luke Caldwell, Ben Connor, Andrew Heyes, Phil Sesemann and Ross Millington, although the latter withdrew due to injury a fortnight ago and has been replaced by Andrew Davies.

In a statement posted on social media, he said: “I can’t thank the athletics community enough for their show of frustration and support in this late passport issue. I’m struggling to find words of how this happened and that I won’t be at the world champs. but I hope this can and will be avoided in the future.”

He added: “I’m lost for words … There isn’t an excuse for this. This process started in March after I was selected for the team and should have been sorted in time.

“I partly blame myself for not expressing more urgency giving the embassy more time but it’s not a natural part of my character to be bullish and pushy.

“To put myself through a whole marathon cycle and not get to use the finished product is painful,” the Alan Storey coached athlete added. “This was a championship that meant more to me and family than just another championship. Eugene was our home for a period of our lives, we have amazing memories and still have great friends who live there.”

Thompson’s wife, Jemma, is already committed to travelling to the event and hopes to enjoy the championships without being able to cheer on her husband.

“Good luck to everyone competing,” said Thompson. “Track Town will put on a show. They always do.”

UK Athletics said it had been in “close liaison with World Athletics and enlisted help of the UK Government to solve a last minute hold up, however, due to the close proximity to the marathon on Sunday 17 July, Thompson is now unable to travel and compete”.

‘Thommo’, as he is widely known, is one of the most popular members of the British team. A hugely talented distance runner, in 2003 he out-kicked Mo Farah to the European under-23 5000m title and in 2010 won a silver medal behind Farah at the European Championships over 10,000m before moving up to the marathon.

Despite struggling with numerous career-threatening injuries over the years, he has enjoyed a successful spell on the roads during the twilight of his career and famously won the British Olympic trials marathon in dramatic style at Kew Gardens in London in 2020.

The victory came despite a serious hand injury following a freak accident during the build-up to the trials, in addition to the emotional upheaval of his wife – the Olympic 800m runner Jemma Simpson – giving birth to their first child, Theo, during race week itself.

Seemingly dropped and out of contention, he countered with a strong surge in the latter stages to win in 2:10:52 and his story enjoyed widespread media coverage before going on to finish first Briton home in 39th place in the Olympic marathon in Tokyo.

Paula Dunn, the British team leader at the World Championships, said: “We are obviously very sad for Chris that he has been unable to travel to Eugene. We are grateful for the interventions and assistance of World Athletics and the UK Government to attempt to resolve the matter, but time has run out. We are gutted that Chris will miss the Worlds as he has worked incredibly hard to be in a position to race here.”

The governing body confirmed there are no other visa issues with members of the British team, most of whom are already in the United States anyway now.

