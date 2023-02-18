American thrower sets outright world record at the Simplot Games in Idaho on Saturday

Ryan Crouser says he has been tweaking his technique this winter in the never-ending quest for improvement.

The shot put legend simply used his tried-and-trusted method, though, as he beat his indoor world record of 22.82m and outdoor world record of 23.37m with a mighty 23.38m in Idaho on Saturday (Feb 18).

Competing indoors at the Simplot Games in Pocatello, the 30-year-old improved his outright world record – which was set in Eugene in June last year – by one centimetre. He has a good history at the Simplot Games, too, as he set a US indoor high school record there back in 2011.

The two-time Olympic and reigning world champion has now surpassed the 23-metre barrier in seven competitions during his career so far.

