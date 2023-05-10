Sprints coach can continue coaching but situation could change once World Athletics looks into his case further

Rana Reider has been given a one-year probation after he “acknowledged a consensual romantic relationship with an adult athlete, which presented a power imbalance”, according to his lawyer.

Attorney Ryan Stevens said Reider “was not found in violation of any other sexual misconduct claims” and would “continue his elite-level coaching of sprinters and jumpers”.

The US Center for SafeSport, which carried out the investigation, says it does not comment on such individual cases.

Law firm Griffen and Stevens said Reider had “credibly and consistently denied all other allegations of sexual misconduct” and that his one-year probationary period will include an online SafeSport Education course.

In recent years Reider has coached Olympic 200m champion Andre de Grasse of Canada, multiple triple jump world champion Christian Taylor, world 100m medallists Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell, plus British sprinters Adam Gemili and Daryll Neita, although the latter two have left him during the investigation.

Reider was UK Athletics sprints and relays lead from 2012 to 2014.

Last year Reider was denied accreditation to the World Championships in Eugene as a result of the investigation against him, but was later found to have unauthorised access to the athlete warm-up area.

World Athletics said in a statement: “We understand the US Center for SafeSport has issued a decision regarding the Rana Reider case. We have not yet had access to it but as soon as we do we will consider any implications and communicate further.”

Indeed there could be further repercussions once World Athletics and the Athletics Integrity Unit have seen the full US SafeSport report.