Commonwealth 800m silver medallist expresses “great relief” after B sample returns “atypical finding”

Peter Bol, the Australian 800m record-holder who placed fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and won a Commonwealth silver medal, has had his provisional suspension for doping lifted after his B sample produced a different result to his A sample.

The 28-year-old Australian returned a positive test for synthetic erythropoietin (EPO) in an out-of-competition urine test back in October.

He was subsequently suspended by Athletics Australia but is now free to compete again at both national and domestic level.

However, an atypical finding means that the result is neither positive or negative and therefore Sport Integrity Australia will continue their investigation.

They will now seek a second opinion from a Wada-accredited laboratory.

“Sport Integrity Australia will, as part of its investigation, proceed to consider whether any anti-doping rule violation/s have been committed,” the anti-doping watchdog said.

“It is not possible to provide a time frame at this point.”

On February 14, Bol tweeted a statement to say the B sample did not back up the original result.

“Last month I told everyone that I was innocent and ask that everyone in Australia believe me and let the process play out,” he said.

“I was hopeful that the process would exonerate me. This morning, I am relieved to report that it did. I was just informed that my B sample did not match my A sample. My provisional suspension has been lifted by Sport Integrity Australia. The relief I am feeling is hard to describe.

“I appreciate the support that I have received from my friends and family, my team and from so many people from Australia and around the world. The last month has been nothing less of a nightmare.

“I wish that the results of my A sample had not been leaked but there is nothing I can do about that. To say it one more time: I am innocent and have not taken this substance as I was accused. I have never in my life purchased, researched, possessed, administered or used synthetic EPO or any other prohibited substance and never will.”

» For more AW news, CLICK HERE

» Subscribe to AW magazine here