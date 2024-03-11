May 6 will see a community mass mile in Oxford city centre together with BMC races at Iffley Road and much more

On May 6 in 1954, a 25-year-old medical student called Roger Bannister created arguably the most iconic moment in the history of athletics. Racing at Iffley Road athletics track in Oxford and helped by training partners and pacemakers Chris Chataway and Chris Brasher, he collapsed over the finish line hoping to have made history. After a tense wait the announcer said: “The result of the one mile… time… three…”

The rest of the words were drowned out by the cheers of the watching crowd as Bannister became the first man to break four minutes. It had beautiful synchrony with four laps of one minute. It was also considered impossible by many. But Bannister ran 3:59.4 to enter athletics immortality.

Over the years there have been several memorable celebrations of the anniversary. Sadly Bannister himself died in 2018, though, so he will not be here for the 70th anniversary, which takes place in less than two months’ time on Monday May 6.

There were tentative plans last year to stage a celebratory event in Loughborough, but the East Midlands university got wind of the considerable efforts by Oxford University and the British Milers’ Club to stage an event in Oxford, so they stepped aside and, now, Oxford has announced its exciting plans.

Oxford University Athletic Club (OUAC) and the University of Oxford, supported by Oxfordshire County Council, will host a celebration of the life and legacy of Bannister with a community mass mile through the centre of the city and an international track meeting.

Starting at 9am, waves of runners in the community mile will leave St Aldate’s in the centre of the city before running down Oxford’s High Street before finishing on Iffley Road, where they will collect their finisher’s medal on the track itself.

The community mile is open to participants of all ages and abilities with World Athletics sponsoring waves for local schoolchildren as part of the governing body’s Global Kids’ Athletics Day, while thousands of people from Oxford and beyond are invited to join in a common celebration of community, sport, and physical activity.

With entries limited, participants are encouraged to sign up and secure a place in this historic event. Tickets are available here.

Later that day, athletes from across the country will compete in a series of track races organised by OUAC and the BMC, supported by England Athletics. The races will include heats for athletes aged nine and over, as well as para-athletes and competitive club runners from around 2.30pm to 6pm.

Finally – and precisely 70 years after Bannister set off – the meet will conclude with men’s and women’s elite miles, where a new generation of athletes will test their limits under the watchful eye of past mile world record holders. Tickets available here.

Spectators are welcome at Iffley Road Track throughout the day, with food and drink stalls, a pop-up World Athletics museum, plus health and fitness groups. In the late afternoon, there will also be a presentation of World Athletics Heritage Plaques in recognition of Bannister’s achievement and the contribution of OUAC – which is 164 years old – to the development of athletics. Tickets will be available free-of-charge, with advance registration recommended here.

These celebrations build on a series of university initiatives designed to open its sports facilities to the wider community, particularly local schoolchildren. Last autumn, pupils from Greyfriars School spent one day per week participating in sport and attending engaging academic talks. An expanded scheme will offer a similar programme to more East Oxford schools this summer. Also this summer, work will begin on a state-of-the-art renovation of Iffley Road Track following a substantial investment by the University.

University of Oxford’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey, said: “I grew up with a love of sport and remain a keen runner, committed to the transformative benefits of sport. Breaking the four-minute mile barrier has endured as a defining achievement in sporting history. The Bannister Miles will be a fitting way to mark this legacy, achieved at the University 70 years ago, and the Bannister Community Mile through the streets of Oxford will be a fitting way to celebrate together with our community Roger’s landmark achievement.”

Thurstan Bannister, Sir Roger’s younger son, said: “After retiring from competitive athletics, my father continually encouraged elite athletes and amateur runners of all ages, partly in his role as the first chairman of the Sports Council (now Sport England). The track and community miles will be exciting to watch, and I am sure many runners will find them so inspiring, they will shatter their PRs and other records.”

READ MORE: Roger Bannister dies aged 88

Jared Martin, Oxford University Cross Country Club captain, added: “OUAC and OUCCC are extremely excited to host Bannister Miles on this special anniversary. From humble beginnings, club members have stewarded this event to becoming the premier mile race in the UK this year. For the city of Oxford and beyond, Bannister Miles offers an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate the benefits of sport.”

For more, see here

» Subscribe to AW magazine here