Improving his PB by more than two metres, Nick Percy went from No.10 to No.2 on the UK all-time rankings with a mighty 67.73m discus throw in Oklahoma on Saturday.

Only UK record-holder Lawrence Okoye has thrown further with his national record of 68.24m from 2012.

Percy also improved his own Scottish record of 65.00m – which was achieved at the UK Champs in 2022 – and the mark was a qualifying standard for the European Championships in Rome this summer and Olympic Games in Paris.

Percy won medals in discus and hammer at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2011 and was runner-up in the European Under-20 Championships in 2013. He has gone on to compete in the World Championships twice, the European Champs and Commonwealth Games, placing fifth in the latter in 2022, but Paris would be his first Olympics.

