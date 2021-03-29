Katarina Johnson-Thompson is recovering well from Achilles injury and is confident of challenging for the Olympic title this year

World champion heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson says her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics are going well after an Achilles injury disrupted her build-up earlier this winter.

The world heptathlon champion has told the 22 Voices podcast that her recovery is going well and she “definitely” wants to carry on competing until at least the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“My recovery is going really well. I’m gutted that it’s not the way I wanted to start a new year, but I’m remaining positive and I’m in a good place right now. I’m progressing really fast and I’m happy that all things are set in place for the outdoor season.”

In Tokyo she is set to face reigning Olympic champion Nafi Thiam. The Belgian athlete won the European indoor title earlier this month and is set for a big showdown with the Brit.

After Tokyo, Johnson-Thompson says she is looking forward to Paris 2024. “It will be almost like a home Games,” she says. “It’s super difficult to win an Olympic medal, I think that’s why the weight behind it is always there, and you have to be ready on that day, every four years.

“It’s important for me because I have achieved a lot of things I want to achieve, and I still don’t feel like I’ve reached my full potential, I still don’t feel like I’ve gotten everything I wanted out of the sport. So, I think that’s a huge driving force and my motivation.”

On next year’s Commonwealth Games, Johnson-Thompson says she’s been competing at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium since she was a junior and she can’t wait to compete in front of a home crowd there in 2022.

“It’s one of those stadiums that has got a lot of history for me and it’s just perfect that the Commonwealth Games will be there next year. I’m super excited to have crowds back in athletics, excited for normality and a home games – and to have fans. It’s going to be great, I can’t wait.”

In the podcast, Johnson-Thompson also talks about training during the pandemic. “When it got announced that the Olympics were going to be postponed, it was like my whole motivation and energy to get up and do what I normally do each day started to fade away week by week. It hit me the hardest because my dreams of Tokyo 2020 went in the bin.

“The third lockdown I’ve been very positive. Facilities are more open to trying to facilitate elite athletes because Tokyo is happening, so we have to find a way now.”

