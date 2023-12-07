With the tens of thousands of votes counted, here are the AW Readers’ Choice Awards for this year

Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Josh Kerr have been voted British athletes of 2023 with Femke Bol and Mondo Duplantis earning the international accolades.

This is the result of a poll that we ran online during November with our readers and followers voting in their masses.

To read more about your athletes of 2023, see the December issue of AW magazine, which is just out now and which has interviews and analysis on all the winners.

Your 2023 AW Readers’ Choice Awards winners…

International Male

1 Mondo Duplantis

2 Noah Lyles

3 Jakob Ingebrigtsen

International Female

1 Femke Bol

2 Faith Kipyegon

3 Sifan Hassan

British Male

1 Josh Kerr

2 Zharnel Hughes

3 Eugene Amo-Dadzie

British Female

1 Katarina Johnson-Thompson

2 Keely Hodgkinson

3 Laura Muir

International U20 Male

1 Erriyon Knighton

2 Niels Laros

3 Jaydon Hibbert

International U20 Female

1 Shawnti Jackson

2 Hana Moll

3 Agate Caune

British U20 Male

1 Charlie Carvell

2 James Dargan

3 Sammy Ball

British U20 Female

1 Abigail Ives

2 Joye Eze

3 Emily Newnham

British Masters Male

1 Paul Forbes

2 Mo Farah

3 Guy Dirkin

British Masters Female

1 Susan McDonald

2 Zoe Doyle

3 Kirstie Booth

Para Athlete Male

1 Jonathan Broom-Edwards

2 Marcel Hug

3 Ben Sandilands

Para Athlete Female

1 Hannah Cockroft

2 Hollie Arnold

3 Sammi Kinghorn

International Mountain, Trail and Ultra Male

1 Jim Walmsley

2 Patrick Kipnegeno

3 Aleksander Sorokin

International Mountain, Trail and Ultra Female

1 Courtney Dauwalter

2 Sophia Laukli

3 Andrea Mayr

British Mountain, Trail and Ultra Male

1 Tom Evans

2 Robbie Britton

3 Kris Jones

British Female Mountain, Trail and Ultra Female

1 Rebecca Flaherty

2 Fiona Pascall

3 Scout Adkin

Mel Watman Performance of the Year

1 Josh Kerr’s world 1500m gold

2 Faith Kipyegon’s women’s mile world record

3 Mondo Duplantis’ men’s pole vault world record

For more, see the latest issue of our magazine here.

