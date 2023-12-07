With the tens of thousands of votes counted, here are the AW Readers’ Choice Awards for this year
Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Josh Kerr have been voted British athletes of 2023 with Femke Bol and Mondo Duplantis earning the international accolades.
This is the result of a poll that we ran online during November with our readers and followers voting in their masses.
To read more about your athletes of 2023, see the December issue of AW magazine, which is just out now and which has interviews and analysis on all the winners.
Your 2023 AW Readers’ Choice Awards winners…
International Male
1 Mondo Duplantis
2 Noah Lyles
3 Jakob Ingebrigtsen
International Female
1 Femke Bol
2 Faith Kipyegon
3 Sifan Hassan
British Male
1 Josh Kerr
2 Zharnel Hughes
3 Eugene Amo-Dadzie
British Female
1 Katarina Johnson-Thompson
2 Keely Hodgkinson
3 Laura Muir
International U20 Male
1 Erriyon Knighton
2 Niels Laros
3 Jaydon Hibbert
International U20 Female
1 Shawnti Jackson
2 Hana Moll
3 Agate Caune
British U20 Male
1 Charlie Carvell
2 James Dargan
3 Sammy Ball
British U20 Female
1 Abigail Ives
2 Joye Eze
3 Emily Newnham
British Masters Male
1 Paul Forbes
2 Mo Farah
3 Guy Dirkin
British Masters Female
1 Susan McDonald
2 Zoe Doyle
3 Kirstie Booth
Para Athlete Male
1 Jonathan Broom-Edwards
2 Marcel Hug
3 Ben Sandilands
Para Athlete Female
1 Hannah Cockroft
2 Hollie Arnold
3 Sammi Kinghorn
International Mountain, Trail and Ultra Male
1 Jim Walmsley
2 Patrick Kipnegeno
3 Aleksander Sorokin
International Mountain, Trail and Ultra Female
1 Courtney Dauwalter
2 Sophia Laukli
3 Andrea Mayr
British Mountain, Trail and Ultra Male
1 Tom Evans
2 Robbie Britton
3 Kris Jones
British Female Mountain, Trail and Ultra Female
1 Rebecca Flaherty
2 Fiona Pascall
3 Scout Adkin
Mel Watman Performance of the Year
1 Josh Kerr’s world 1500m gold
2 Faith Kipyegon’s women’s mile world record
3 Mondo Duplantis’ men’s pole vault world record
