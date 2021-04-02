Track and field competition is back in Oregon this weekend with athletes enjoying the experience of a newly-built state-of-the-art stadium ahead of next year’s World Champs

Hayward Field makes a much-anticipated return to staging top-class athletics events this weekend and the famous venue in Oregon now boasts an impressive new design ahead of hosting next year’s World Athletics Championships.

Construction began in 2018 to renovate the stadium and, after the grand opening was delayed by the pandemic, the action will begin with the Hayward Premiere meeting today (April 2).

The impressive new arena has 12,650 permanent seats – which are expandable to nearly 25,000 – and it is designed with athletes in mind, but also for the spectator experience.

There are no restricted views, for instance, whereas a large proportion of the seats are deliberately and uniquely packed around the finish line area.

Crucially, it has been built with only one sport in mind too – track and field athletics – and unlike most other stadia it is not a multi-sport venue.

This means that in addition to the main outdoor synthetic track running surface and seating, the underbelly of the arena is dedicated to training areas with an indoor six-lane 140m long straight track and areas to jump and throw, plus of course strength and conditioning rooms. Even the spectator concourse is marked out with lines and can be used for running.

It is estimated to have cost around $270m and was largely funded by Nike founder Phil Knight.

Some fans have not enjoyed the idea of the historic Hayward Field grandstands being bulldozed to make way for a new stand. But the new venue certainly looks impressive and after this weekend’s Hayward Premiere meeting it stages the West Coast Classic (April 17), Oregon Relays (April 23-24), and Oregon Twilight (May 7).

After this there is the NCAA Championships (June 9-12), the US Olympic Trials (June 18-27) and Prefontaine Classic (August 21) followed of course next year by the World Athletics Championships on July 15-24.

The Hayward Premiere is primarily for college athletes and includes entries such as middle-distance sensation Cole Hocker (above), who recently scored a double victory at the NCAA Indoor Championships, together with fellow Oregon runner and NCAA mile record-holder Cooper Teare.

Look out for results and news updates on AW’s social media channels and website.

