World Athletics has invited everyone to take part in a ‘global conversation’ which it hopes will help shape the development of the sport in coming years.

People can contribute their views over a six-week period via an online survey that is available in 12 languages.

It is largely in the format of a questionnaire and takes about five minutes to fill in, although there is a section at the end where people can give additional views, with a word count limit of 600. Many of the questions are related to improving the popularity of the sport and how new innovative ideas can help. However, the survey is also tailored to what your role in the sport is and where you live.

The global governing body says it is the first time it has conducted a survey on such a scale and the body’s president, Seb Coe, says it is “an unprecedented Global Conversation with all those who love our sport and want to have a say in its future”.

Coe adds: “The global pandemic has highlighted the need and desire of governments and communities to keep fit and healthy. Athletics, as the most accessible and participated sport on the planet has a key role in helping to achieve this. Through this global engagement phase, I want to hear from everyone who cares about athletics and about health and fitness.

“Our strength as a sport lies in the diversity of our community and we need to hear the voices of our key stakeholders in all of our 214 countries and territories in order to develop a plan that fully represents our global aspirations for athletics to grow and thrive over the coming years.’’

It is linked to the governing body’s creation of a World Plan for Athletics 2022-2030. The responses from the survey will help World Athletics understand the challenges ahead. “Through this open stakeholder-centric project,” they say, “World Athletics wants to drive a fruitful conversation by asking its people to embrace the chance to speak up and help to bring further significant and necessary changes and developments to the number one Olympic sport.”

When all the contributions have been submitted a draft plan will be presented to the World Athletics Council and then a final plan given to member federations for approval at the World Athletics Congress in November.

The process is being overseen by the World Plan Working Group, which is chaired by former triple jump world record-holder Willie Banks and assisted by the Sports Business Group at Deloitte.

