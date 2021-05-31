On May 31 in 2008 a relatively unknown Jamaican sprinter captured his first world record at 100m, writes Charlie Gordon

On a murky evening in New York City, 21-year-old Usain Bolt towers over his competition even when stooped in his blocks awaiting starter’s orders.

Alongside him is Tyson Gay, reigning world champion over 100m and 200m, but something incredible was so clearly in the making when the rangy, 6ft 5in Bolt began to break clear at the 20m mark of the 2008 Reebok Grand Prix.

His long legs, although a hindrance out of the blocks, carry him to a top speed of almost 28mph which puts him leagues above the rest. The world did not quite know it yet, but nobody catches up to Usain Bolt.

As he ruthlessly extends his lead, world-class rival Gay is left staring at a clean pair of heels and a trackside timer which stopped at 9.71 seconds. The time would later be corrected to 9.72 but the result did not change, Bolt had just become the fastest man in history.

Weeks later, Bolt would capture the hearts and minds of virtually the entire world at the Beijing Olympics where he won his first clean sweep of gold medals. Indeed, that was where the main part of Bolt’s movie began, but the unorthodox lead-up, capped off by that scintillating performance in New York, is just as important.

Becoming Lightning Bolt

Not many 100m sprinters are two metres tall. With a race that often begins and ends in under 10 seconds, explosivity and acceleration are paramount, with top speed only coming into play more than halfway down the track.

As such, Bolt was a born and bred 200m runner, smashing the world junior record in 2004 with a stunning sub-20 second time.

The teenage Jamaican took his talents to the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, nursing a slight hamstring injury while failing to keep up with a fairly average field in his 200m heat.

That disappointment aside, such a stunning performance at the World Junior Championships was enough to convince many that Bolt was destined for success, but few could have predicted the sheer domination he would eventually wield over the shorter distance.

As uncovered by Michael Johnson’s BBC documentary, The Fastest Man Who Has Ever Lived, Bolt is, by his own admission, a lazy trainer.

The young Jamaican constantly lobbied his coach Glen Mills to let him run the 100m, which came with a lighter training schedule, until the pair settled on a wager; if Bolt broke the national 200m record, he would finally get his shot.

At the 2007 Jamaican Championships, Bolt did just that, eclipsing a record set by sprinting legend Don Quarrie in 1971. According to the Jamaica Gleaner, his response was simply: “When is the 100m?”