Scottish runner hopes to follow in the footsteps of mum Liz by winning iconic half-marathon in September

Eilish McColgan will return to the AJ Bell Great North Run this year, for her first competitive race on the iconic city to sea course, on Sunday September 10. The Scot took on the event for first time in 2021 on an alternate course that had been modified due to pandemic related restrictions and finished runner-up to Hellen Obiri.

McColgan ran 67:48 on that occasion although she improved to a UK record of 66:26 at the Ras Al Khaimah event in 2022.

This year she will be following in the footsteps of her mum, Liz McColgan, who was a prolific presence at the event in the 1990s, taking top spot in 1992, 1995 and 1996.

“I have such amazing memories of coming to Newcastle and taking part in the Junior Great North Run events,” said Eilish.

“We also have a great family history at the Great North Run, with mum being a three-time winner, so I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do on the original course.

“The pandemic course included a lot of uphill sections and was quite challenging, so I’m hoping for a much faster run this year.”

After an incredible 2022 on and off the track, Eilish has already confirmed plans to prioritise road running in 2023 ahead of her debut in the TCS London Marathon in April.

Brendan Foster, founder of the Great North Run, said: “After so many memorable performances from her mum, Liz, over the years, it’s wonderful for me to have the opportunity to invite Eilish back to the Great North Run this year.

“We’re delighted to confirm she will be back on the start line in September, she is an incredible ambassador for the sport and an inspiration to so many runners. We’re working on a competitive field and we’re sure it will be one to remember.”

» For more AW news, CLICK HERE