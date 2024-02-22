Five athletes are added to the GB & NI squad for the global event in Glasgow on March 1-3

Sprinter Amy Hunt, shot putters Amelia Campbell and Scott Lincoln, 3000m runner Hannah Nuttall and combined eventer Abigail Pawlett have been added to the British team for the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The athletes have been selected based on the World Athletics Road to Glasgow ranking positions, adding to a team that includes Josh Kerr, Jemma Reekie, Laura Muir and Molly Caudery.

Hunt won the women’s 60m at the UK Indoor Championships last weekend in Birmingham while Campbell and Lincoln took shot put titles. Nuttall was runner-up to Muir in the 3000m as Pawlett was second to Cindy Sember in the 60m hurdles and seventh in the long jump.

Guy Learmonth, however, has been scathing on social media after being left out of the squad. The Scottish 800m runner claims he has been unable to make an appeal, although he was beaten narrowly in the UK Indoor Championships and, with a best of 1:46.80 this winter, he has not beaten the qualifying standard of 1:46.00 indoors.

The full GB & NI team for Glasgow is as follows:

Women – 60m: Amy Hunt; 60m hurdles: Cindy Sember; 400: Laviai Nielsen; 800: Jemma Reekie; Isabelle Boffey, 1500: Georgia Bell, Revee Walcott-Nolan; 3000m: Laura Muir, Hannah Nuttall; High jump: Morgan Lake; Pole vault: Molly Caudery; Shot put: Amelia Campbell; Pentathlon: Abigail Pawlett; 4x400m: Hannah Brier, Hannah Kelly, Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen, Lina Nielsen, Ama Pipi

Men – 60: Jeremiah Azu; 60m hurdles: Tade Ojora; David King; 1500: Adam Fogg, Callum Elson; 3000: Josh Kerr; Shot put: Scott Lincoln.

» For more AW news, CLICK HERE