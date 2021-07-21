Australia will stage greatest show on earth for a third time following Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000

Brisbane has been awarded the right to host the 2032 Olympic Games after a vote of International Olympic Committee member nations in Tokyo.

With the Australian city the only bid city still in the running, the result was something of a formality. However the decision will go down well in the athletics world.

Sydney is regarded by some as the greatest Olympics in history with superb organisation and feel-good factor. Older athletes and fans, meanwhile, will remember the Commonwealth Games held in Brisbane in 1982 where winners included Rob de Castella in the marathon, Steve Cram in the 1500m, Judy Oakes in the shot put and a memorable dead heat in the 200m with Mike McFarlane and Allan Wells sharing gold.

“My government is proud to be supporting this opportunity for Brisbane and south-east Queensland,” prime minister Scott Morrison said while making his case via video from Australia.

“The Australian and Queensland governments are fully funding the infrastructure projects to be delivered in preparation for the Games, ensuring that they deliver for Brisbane 2032, but also leave a lasting legacy.”

Brisbane will also host the Paralympics for the second time. “Our vision and plans are ambitious, as they should be,” Paralympics Australia president Jock O’Callaghan said.

“We will be guided by a relentless focus on inclusion, diversity and accessibility and we’ll be driven by the Paralympic ideals of determination, equality, inspiration and courage.”

Firstly however comes the Tokyo Games followed by Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.

