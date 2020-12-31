A new set of teasers to test your knowledge on the events of the past year

1 Name the senior male and female winners at the Stirling Cross Challenge back in January?

2 At which British venue did Mondo Duplantis set the pole vault world record of 6.18m?

3 Who broke Mo Farah’s European indoor 5000m record in Boston at the end of February?

4 Name the venue which staged the New Balance English Schools Cross Country Championships back in March and is also the established venue for the European Cross trials?

5 During the Impossible Games in June Karsten Warholm broke the world record in which rarely run event?

6 At which meeting did Joshua Cheptegei break the 5000m world record?

7 September saw the 20th anniversary of Cathy Freeman’s famous 400m Olympic win. Britain’s Katharine Merry was third but who took silver in that race?

8 Which female athlete won 5000m gold and 1500m silver at the British Championships this year?

9 Which two athletes did Shura Kitata outsprint on his way to London Marathon victory in October?

10 This month should have seen the 27th staging of the European Cross Country Championships. How many times in a row has Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the under-20 title?

