Puma Velocity Nitro 4 – the best value shoe on the market?

Published: 08th July, 2025
Updated: 8th July, 2025
BY Paul Freary
The latest version of the Puma Velocity NITRO could be the best value for money running shoe on the market today

The most versatile of PUMA’s running line-up, the Velocity NITRO 4 is built for all runners, regardless of time and distance, and designed to provide a more stripped-back, natural running experience.

Comfortable at multiple paces, the Velocity NITRO 4 delivers at any speed, from tempo sessions to recovery days and everything in between.

Building on the success of its predecessor, the Velocity NITRO 4 introduces significant upgrades, including a full-length NITROFOAM midsole for lightweight cushioning and maximum energy return. A reengineered upper allows for a more breathable and adaptive fit, and the PUMAGRIP outsole continues to be a market leader, offering great multi-surface traction.

14g lighter than the previous model, the fourth iteration feels more dynamic and agile, whilst still offering enough cushioning and protection for daily miles.

PUMA Velocity NITRO 4 from Thursday, July 17.

  • Price: £110
  • Weight: 250g
  • Stack Height: 26mm/36mm
  • Drop: 10mm
