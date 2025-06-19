Lamecha Girma: "I was scared that I could not run again"

The Ethiopian competes for the first time since his horrific fall in the Olympic 3000m steeplechase final last summer

Lamecha Girma's memories of Paris are mixed.

Two years ago, on a sultry Parisian evening, he set a world 3000m steeplechase record, running a remarkable 7:52.11 in the French capital.

Girma, who had already broken the world indoor 3000m record in Liévin earlier that season, was in fine form and had a good shot of taking down Saif Saaeed Shaheen's long-standing mark of 7:53.63 from 2004.

A task that initially seemed difficult on paper turned out to be a formality, with Girma clocking respective 1000m and 2000m splits of 2:37.7 and 5:12.5 on his way to taking over a second off Shaheen's time from Brussels.

Later in the year, Girma would then go on to secure his third consecutive world silver medal in the 3000m steeplechase, finishing behind Soufiane El Bakkali in Budapest.

So there was little doubt in many people's minds that Girma would challenge for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

However, on a fateful day at the Stade de France, the Ethiopian's career changed in dramatic fashion.

As he battled at the front of the leading pack, Girma violently hit a barrier around 200 metres from the finish. After crashing to the ground, he lay motionless, with medics rushing on to the purple track for his attention.

Girma was stretchered off in a neck brace, to a standing ovation around the sold out stadium, and taken to hospital. Even though he was badly concussed, reports soon came out that he was conscious and able to speak.

Now, as the Ethiopian prepares for his competitive race since the Olympic 3000m steeplechase final, he reflects on the incident and its aftermath.

"I'm very happy to be able to be back here [in Paris]," Girma tells AW. "It was a hard time after the Olympics and it took a while to get over it. What happened then, when I think back now, was just the will of God. I'm really happy to be healthy now.

"Before the Olympics, training was going very well and I also had a lot of willpower to win the gold medal. I remember falling down in the final and hurting my head. Everything was a rush and it went really blurry [when I hit the ground].

"I spoke to several doctors and tried to come back after three to four months but, after consideration, I had to be slower with my recovery. I actually had no specific medical diagnostic other than concussion.

"I've improved little by little and taken on the advice of doctors to rest. When it happened I was scared that there was a possibility I could not run anymore. I had to convince myself I could come back. But now I am here and I'm very happy because of that."

News of Girma's fall spread quickly and made global headlines, with the accident becoming one of the most talked about incidents of the entire Paris Olympics.

Unsurprisingly, the Ethiopian received thousands upon thousands of get well messages.

"I am so touched the whole sports world had a big feeling," he says. "I received a lot of messages around the world and a lot of people said to me 'it's great that you're doing better'.

"That meant a lot and I'm very grateful for everyone who sent messages of support."

Even though the fall will never leave Girma, he is not allowing it to shape him and is already thinking about how to perform well in the 3000m steeplechase at the Paris Diamond League on Friday (June 20).

When asked what the definition of success is for the event, the world record-holder wants to "see how it goes" and is planning to "run the race for myself".

What about gold at the World Athletics Championships? "We'll see," he adds coyly. Cautious about his recovery but not unburdened by the pressure, Girma doesn't want to be too drawn in to fulfilling a lifelong ambition in Tokyo. If he does, it will be a comeback for the ages.