Birmingham 2026 launch new programme to inspire change

It will be the first time the European Championships will be held in the UK as the Impact programme aims to have a lasting change across the city

Birmingham is set to make history as the first UK city to host the European Athletics Championships in 2026, and with it comes a bold new vision to create lasting impact far beyond the track. Today (July 29), at the Alexander Stadium, organisers unveiled Beyond — a programme that acts as a catalyst for positive, lasting change across Birmingham and the West Midlands.

While Birmingham 2026 will deliver a world-class athletics event, it will also aim to become a model for how major sporting events can inspire social, economic, and community change. The organisers are working in close partnership with stakeholders to support wider city and regional benefits, guided by a shared Impact Plan.

As part of the launch, UK Sport and the London Marathon Foundation have announced a £90,000 investment to support local delivery partners Access Sport and StreetGames. The funding will expand opportunities for young people to get active and involved in community sport in the lead-up to the European Championships.

Chair of the Birmingham 2026 Stakeholder Board, Royston Hoggarth, said: “These Championships are much more than a single week of elite athletics. With the right focus and partnerships, we can help build momentum around projects that leave a legacy long after the final medal is won. Beyond is our shared commitment to making that difference — with the Championships as a platform for change.”

The Beyond programme is anchored by three core themes that shape its long-term vision: providing community benefit through athletics and running, delivering an environmentally conscious championships and improving accessibility and inclusion for all.

Among the early actions are efforts to introduce more children to fitness through expanded Daily Mile programmes in schools, broaden participation in junior parkruns by making them more inclusive, and open up new career and volunteer routes through apprenticeships and training opportunities. In addition, sustainability is a key focus, with plans to encourage greener travel choices for attendees and participants alike.

Esther Britten, Head of Events and External Affairs at UK Sport, said: “The hosting of major events has a unique platform to power positive change. UK Sport believes the right partnerships deliver meaningful, positive and lasting social impact.

“The Beyond programme and our collaborative partnership with London Marathon Foundation, alongside Access Sport and StreetGames, have the potential to make a real difference in local communities. The staging of the European Athletics Championships 2026 can leave a lasting legacy in Birmingham, the West Midlands and the nation as a whole.”

The Birmingham 2026 team, alongside Birmingham City Council, the West Midlands Combined Authority, UK Sport, and other delivery partners, will continue to develop and signpost new programmes under the Beyond umbrella in the run-up to the Championships.