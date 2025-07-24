Get the best seat in the house in Tokyo

Don't miss out on the biggest event of 2025 – the World Athletics Championships in September

The track and field highlight of this year is the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Taking place from September 13-21, it will feature the best athletes on the planet as they battle for global medals. This is the first time the event has been held in Tokyo since 1991, too.

Spectator tickets are on general sale, but the Official Hospitality Program is part of a new spectators’ initiative designed to make the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 a truly special experience.

The range of products is designed to offer an added dimension from competition viewing, with opportunities to meet special guests, priority entry through a dedicated entrance gate and a lounge available before and after the sessions.

Top-class hospitality

Each group of guests will have seats on the terrace connected to their own private room to enjoy their meals and beverages indoors. The services provided by Box Hospitality will surely provide lasting memories for all visitors to the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.

Lounge experience

In addition to premium seating near the finish line, there will be a dedicated lounge right next to the stadium for pre-competition. With talk shows in the lounge and a dedicated bar, the Lounge option will turn the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 into a truly special experience.

Special guests, including former athletes, are scheduled to visit the Box and the Lounge. Enjoy behind-the-scenes stories and valuable insights that can only be shared here. There will also be the opportunity to take pictures with the guests and get their autographs in a relaxed setting.

Ticket+

Ticket+ includes a limited-edition of official World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 merchandise. Make your World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 visit a more memorable experience with this package.

* Ticket+ (Ticket Plus) is a limited edition package that can be added as an option to your spectator ticket.

* A Ticket+ exchange voucher will be sent via email approximately one month before the Championships begin.

* All items are mementos from the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, made exclusively available for Ticket+ customers.

For more information on hospitality options, visit: tokyo25-hospitality.pia.jp

To book your World Championships 2025 tickets, visit: tokyo25-lp.pia.jp