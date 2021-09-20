AW promotion: Organisers of this fun format for children are looking for potential franchise partners

Mini Athletics was created five years ago by husband-and-wife team Kirk and Clare Bowyer to provide children under the age of eight with structured yet fun-filled classes to enhance their athleticism.

Other sports had similar classes but not much existed in athletics for young children. Traditional athletics clubs also do not normally accept children so young. So Kirk, who has a background as a strength and conditioning coach, and Clare, a primary school teacher, decided to do something about it.

On launching their Mini Athletics classes they were immediately inundated with parents wanting their children to be part of it. Increasingly some parents have wanted to go one step further as well by taking out a franchise so that they can set-up Mini Athletics in their area.

Mini Athletics teaches the basics of physical literacy, plus cognitive and social skills. There are three age groups with ‘Didee Athletes’ aged two to three-and-a-half, ‘Little Athletes’ from three-and-a-half to five years old and ‘Mini Athletes’ from five to seven.

Classes are usually weekly lasting 45 minutes each with at least two coaches looking after a group of no more than 12 children. Mini Athletics is the fastest growing athletics class in the UK. It also has classes in Ireland and the UAE.

“When Clare and I set up the business we were really struggling with our jobs at the time and our work-life balance,” says Kirk. “So we wanted to create a class that was great for children and that would be a great business for families.”

The franchise set-up cost begins at £7000 and includes training, ongoing support, equipment, IT and web-based systems to streamline your admin and health, safety and child protection policies. Franchisees come from a wide range of backgrounds too and do not necessarily need a coaching background. The most important attribute is a passion for athletics and making a difference to children’s lives.

If you are interested in running your own Mini Athletics business then email head office ([email protected]).

To find out more, CLICK HERE