We speak to an emerging middle-distance runner who is hoping for a change of fortune when his next chance to compete on the big stage arrives

Ethan Hussey originally followed in his father’s footsteps with the intention of playing rugby union. It wasn’t until a cross country event during his primary school years that he realised his potential as an athlete, and he hasn’t looked back since.

For the teenager, it is now about focusing on quickening his times in numerous events while attempting to whittle them down in order to realise his Olympic dream.

Last year, he used his running for good and took part in the final stretch of a 75-mile challenge for the Day One Trauma Support charity.

Ethan’s potential has not gone unnoticed. He is part of the British Athletics Futures Academy for this year and will be looking to build on his brilliant run of 1:46 over 800m, clocked in Manchester last May.

How did you choose running over rugby?

Rugby was something I did for fun from a young age [three years old]. It helped that Dad played as well, so I was brought up with a rugby ball in my hand. Running had always been my passion so it was more of a case of focussing 100 per cent on that rather than making any switch. I decided to only pursue running at 14, so I’d say it was an easy transition. The hardest part was coming to the final decision.

What have the last few years been like for you?

In 2020 I missed out on the opportunity of wearing my first GB vest due to the pandemic and then I was hit with a few growing issues which I just had to ride out. But, at the start of 2021, I was able to get back training and put some strong performances beyond what I expected of myself, especially over 800m. I was unfortunate in that I caught COVID just before flying out to Tallinn for the European Under-20 Championships, meaning I missed out again. That was really tough.

What was your highlight of 2021?

Though I shocked myself in running 1:46 in the 800m, I’d say the highlight of 2021 would be finally being able to wear the GB kit at the Manchester International and being able to win [over 1500m] on my first outing for GB.

What is your proudest moment to date in athletics?

Not only winning English Schools, but doing it three times in a row [at 1500m]. As a youngster it was always the main goal of the season and prepares you well for later in your career. It’s always a bonus to outperform other family members who have also competed in the championships. My sister had previously finished second in the 1500m so I topped that and think some healthy competition between siblings is always fun.

What is the ultimate goal?

Like anyone else in the sport, it is to win Olympic gold. Especially under the direction of Andy, my coach, who has been with me since I was eight. That would make any achievement a special one after the long and fun journey we’ve been on so far. It’s about staying focused and healthy and to keep working hard.

Factfile – Ethan Hussey

Events: 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m

Age: 18

Club: Leeds City

Coach: Andrew Henderson

PBs: 400m: 50.57; 800m: 1:46.78; 1500m: 3:42.05; 3000m: 8:22.21

» This article first appeared in the February issue of AW magazine, which you can buy here