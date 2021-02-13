Joshua Cheptegei returns to the scene of his 12:51 world record from last year and you can follow the action as it happens

Joshua Cheptegei set two world records in Monaco in 2020 – the first over 5km on the road when he ran 12:51 and the second on the track thanks to his time of 12:35.36 for 5000m.

So there is understandably lots of excitement about the Ugandan’s racing return at the Monaco Run 5km on Sunday (February 14) and even more so as fans can watch the action live via YouTube.

Last year Cheptegei took 27 seconds off the official global 5km record mark after 1km splits of 2:31, 2:35, 2:36, 2:35 and 2:34.

“It feels so good to be back in this magical city!” Cheptegei wrote on Instagram. “I’m very happy to start my year in Monaco again.”

Also among the entries are Kenya’s world indoor medallist Bethwell Birgen and Morocco’s Olympic and world medallist Abdalaati Iguider.

The women’s race is headlined by Kenya’s world steeplechase record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech.

The live stream begins at 8.45am GMT on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monaco Run (@monacorun)

