Tyra Gittens dominated the NCAA Heptathlon with a record-breaking performance

NCAA Championships Day One (Women’s events), Fayetteville, AR, March 11-13

Trinidadian Tyra Gittens smashed her PB and the Championships and her national record to walk away with the Pentathlon title at the NCAA Championships on Thursday with a score of 4746 points.

The 22 year-oldtook 134 points off her previous best and her own National record and also removed 43 points off of Kendell Williams’ Collegiate and Championship mark of 4703 points set in 2016.

Gittens, competing for Texas A&M, started with a 8.27 60m hurdles which placed her second to Erin Marsh’s 8.13 but a world class 1.93m high jump moved her into a clear lead while a 13.86m shot stretched the advantage to a massive 277 points.

The long jump gave her her third win in a row as she again showed she could be challenging for a medal at least well into the second day at Tokyo with a 6.58m jump.

Her lead was now 544 points.

One area where there is huge room for improvement though is the 800m and there she lost 200 points on some of her challengers with a 2:28.22 clocking.

That time was still a PB for the distance, and it was sufficient for an overall huge PB and gave her victory by 375 points.

Her score moves her to third in the 2021 world rankings behind the Belgian pair who dominated the Europeans, Nafissatou Thiam (4904) and Noor Vidts (4791).

Anna Hall took the silver medal with a score of 4401 while Marsh won bronze with 4344 points.

Briton Alix Still finished 13th with 3904 points.

Makenli Forrest won the weight competition by just two centimetres with a 23.26m throw.

Britain’s Amy Herrington finished 15th with a throw of 20.17m.

Women:

60mH

(s1)

1 Erin Marsh Duke 8.13 1100

2 Sterling Lester Florida 8.44 1030

3 Jadin O’Brien NotreDame 8.51 1015

4 Kristīne Blaževiča LAT TexasA&M 8.59 997

(s2)

1 Alix Still GBR Virginia 8.62 991

2 Nicola Ader GER Nevada 8.77 959

3 Anna Bush AUS WakeForest 8.78 956

4 Jordan Hirsbrunner Wisconsin 9.02 906

(s3)

1 Annika Williams Kentucky 8.64 987

2 Allison Gerads Minnesota 8.91 929

3 Halley Folsom BYU 8.94 922

4 Mathilde Rey SUI Oregon 8.97 916

(s4)

1 Tyra Gittens TTO TexasA&M 8.27 1068

2 Shayla Broughton MissSt 8.37 1046

3 G’Auna Edwards Arkansas 8.38 1044

4 Anna Hall Georgia 8.43 1032

HJ

(grpA)

1 Allison Gerads Minnesota 1.69 842

2 Anna Bush AUS WakeForest 1.69 842

3 Kristīne Blaževiča LAT TexasA&M 1.69 842

4 Jadin O’Brien NotreDame 1.69 842

5 Sterling Lester Florida 1.69 842

6 Halley Folsom BYU 1.66 806

7 Alix Still GBR Virginia 1.66 806

8 Jordan Hirsbrunner Wisconsin 1.63 771

(grpB)

1 Tyra Gittens TTO TexasA&M 1.93 1145

2 Anna Hall Georgia 1.87 1067

3 Annika Williams Kentucky 1.81 991

4 Mathilde Rey SUI Oregon 1.75 916

5 G’Auna Edwards Arkansas 1.72 879

6 Erin Marsh Duke 1.72 879

7 Shayla Broughton MissSt 1.69 842

– Nicola Ader GER Nevada nh 0

SP

1 Tyra Gittens TTO TexasA&M 13.86 785

2 Allison Gerads Minnesota 13.08 733

3 Jadin O’Brien NotreDame 12.64 704

4 Jordan Hirsbrunner Wisconsin 12.17 672

5 Kristīne Blaževiča LAT TexasA&M 12.04 664

6 Erin Marsh Duke 11.95 658

7 Mathilde Rey SUI Oregon 11.89 654

8 Sterling Lester Florida 11.89 654

9 Annika Williams Kentucky 11.65 638

10 Halley Folsom BYU 11.61 635

11 Shayla Broughton MissSt 11.44 624

12 Anna Hall Georgia 11.41 622

13 Anna Bush AUS WakeForest 11.21 609

14 Nicola Ader GER Nevada 11.10 602

15 G’Auna Edwards Arkansas 10.38 554

16 Alix Still GBR Virginia 9.81 517

HJ

1 Tyra Gittens TTO TexasA&M 6.58 1033

2 G’Auna Edwards Arkansas 6.38 969

3 Erin Marsh Duke 6.00 850

4 Allison Gerads Minnesota 5.94 831

5 Jadin O’Brien NotreDame 5.89 816

6 Kristīne Blaževiča LAT TexasA&M 5.89 816

7 Shayla Broughton MissSt 5.87 810

8 Mathilde Rey SUI Oregon 5.83 798

9 Annika Williams Kentucky 5.82 795

10 Anna Bush AUS WakeForest 5.80 789

11 Alix Still GBR Virginia 5.80 789

12 Nicola Ader GER Nevada 5.78 783

13 Anna Hall Georgia 5.71 762

14 Sterling Lester Florida 5.68 753

15 Jordan Hirsbrunner Wisconsin 5.30 643

16 Halley Folsom BYU 5.09 584

800

1 Halley Folsom BYU 2:10.86 952

2 Sterling Lester Florida 2:12.13 934

3 Jadin O’Brien NotreDame 2:13.13 919

4 Anna Hall Georgia 2:13.19 918

5 Erin Marsh Duke 2:17.53 857

6 Kristīne Blaževiča LAT TexasA&M 2:18.59 843

7 Mathilde Rey SUI Oregon 2:18.63 842

8 Alix Still GBR Virginia 2:21.70 801

9 Anna Bush AUS WakeForest 2:22.65 788

10 Jordan Hirsbrunner Wisconsin 2:22.90 785

11 Annika Williams Kentucky 2:24.59 762

12 Nicola Ader GER Nevada 2:25.95 745

13 Shayla Broughton MissSt 2:26.37 739

14 Allison Gerads Minnesota 2:27.20 728

15 Tyra Gittens TTO TexasA&M 2:28.22 715

16 G’Auna Edwards Arkansas 2:29.24 702

Overall

1 Tyra Gittens TTO TexasA&M 4746

2 Anna Hall Georgia 4401

3 Erin Marsh Duke 4344

4 Jadin O’Brien NotreDame 4296

5 Sterling Lester Florida 4213

6 Annika Williams Kentucky 4173

7 Kristīne Blaževiča LAT TexasA&M 4162

8 G’Auna Edwards Arkansas 4148

9 Mathilde Rey SUI Oregon 4126

10 Allison Gerads Minnesota 4063

11 Shayla Broughton MissSt 4061

12 Anna Bush AUS WakeForest 3984

13 Alix Still GBR Virginia 3904

14 Halley Folsom BYU 3899

15 Jordan Hirsbrunner Wisconsin 3777

16 Nicola Ader GER Nevada 3089

Wt

1 Makenli Forrest Louisville 23.26

2 Rachel Tanczos NotreDame 23.24

3 Shey Taiwo OleMiss 22.94

4 Jasmine Mitchell OleMiss 22.89

5 Maddie Malone Auburn 22.16

6 Camryn Rogers CAN Cal 22.08

7 Shauniece O’Neal SIllinois 21.77

8 Rebecca Mammel MichiganSt 21.69

9 Monique Hardy LSU 21.50

10 Quiara Wheeler CMichigan 21.11

11 Halee Hudson Louisville 21.05

12 Debbie Ajagbe Miami 20.38

13 Tess Keyzers Minnesota 20.36

14 Seasons Usual TexasTech 20.26

15 Amy Herrington GBR NDakotaSt 20.17

– Deenia McMiller Memphis nm