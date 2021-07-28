Contenders include Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Brittney Reese, Valerie Adams and Sandra Perkovic with Nafi Thiam and Katarina Johnson-Thompson head to head in combined events

We look ahead to the action in Tokyo.

High Jump (Final: 19.35 August 7 (11.35 BST))

This was shaping up as a predictable Russia v Ukraine battle but the lack of notable early season form suggests it could be very open with America also looking good. Currently in Olympic history the United States and Russia have won three golds apiece in this event.

2016 Olympic champion: Ruth Beitia (ESP) 1.97

2019 World champion: Mariya Lasitskene (ANA) 2.04

World record-holder: Stefka Kostadinova (BUL) 1987

Olympic record-holder: Yelena Slesarenko (RUS) 2.06 2004

World leader: Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) 2.03

British interest: Morgan Lake or Emily Borthwick could make the final in an event where Britain once won five successive silvers between 1936 and 1960 but will need to be at their very best.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

2.03 Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR Stockholm 4 Jul

2.02 Vashti Cunningham USA Chula Vista 29 May

2.00 Nadezhda Dubovitskaya KAZ Almaty 8 Jun

2.00 Mariya Lasitskene RUS Joensuu 14 Jul

1.97 Svetlana Radzivil UZB Mersin 25 Apr

1.97 Salome Lang SUI Langenthal 27 Jun

1.97 Marija Vuković MNE Smederevo 27 Jun

1.96 Iryna Herashchenko UKR Lutsk 17 May

1.96 Rachel McCoy USA Prairie View 25 May

1.96 Safina Sadullayeva UZB Tashkent 29 May

1.96 Kristina Ovchinnikova KAZ Almaty 8 Jun

1.96 Karyna Demidik BLR Sollentuna 13 Jun

1.96 Eleanor Patterson AUS Chorzów 20 Jun

1.96 Maryia Zhodzik BLR Minsk 25 Jun

1.96 Maja Nilsson SWE Halmstad 29 Jun

Top contenders:

Vashti Cunningham (USA): The former world indoor champion was only 13th in Rio but third in Doha and has achieved a 2.02m this year. She could be the first US winner for 65 years.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR): The European indoor champion and Doha runner-up had a great indoor season and started gently outdoors but jumped two metres in her last three competitions including a world lead 2.03m of Stockholm.

Mariya Lasitskene (ANA): The owner of five world golds (including indoor and outdoor) cleared 2.00m indoors this winter but also looked short of her best initially this summer and had lost her previous unbeatable aura but she showed better form in July and goes into her first Olympics with a good chance.

Outside bet: Nicola McDermott (AUS). The Commonwealth bronze medallist failed to make the 2017 and 2019 world finals but a 2.00m Australian record in their championships in March followed by a 2.01m improvement in Stockholm in July puts her in with a chance in the medal mix.

Prediction:

1 Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) 2.06 (WA ranking 2)

2 Vashti Cunningham (USA) 2.00 (4)

3 Mariya Lasitskene (ANA) 2.00 (1)

4 Nicola McDermott (AUS) 2.00 (8)

5 Nadezhda Dubovitskaya (KAZ) 2.00 (20)

6 Yuliya Levchenko (UKR) 1.97 (3)

7 Iryna Herashchenko (UKR) 1.97 (9)

8 Svetlana Radzivil (UZB) 1.94 (16)

9 Kamila Lićwinko(POL) 1.94 (5)

10 Karyna Demidik (BLR) 1.94 (6)

11 Morgan Lake (GBR) 1.94 (14)

12 Salome Lang (SUI) (12)

Other contenders:

Mirela Demireva (BUL) (7)

Eleanor Patterson (AUS) (10)

Levern Spencer (LCA) (11)

Ana Simic (CRO) (13)

Erika Kinsey (SWE) (15)

Imke Onnen (GER) (17)

Rachel McCoy (USA) (18)

Alessia Trost (ITA) (19)

Tynita Butts-Townsend (USA) (21)

Marija Vuković (MNE) (22)

Airinė Palšytė (LTU) (23)

Emily Borthwick (GBR) (25)

Absentees:

Nafissatou Thiam (BEL) (35)

Pole Vault (Final: 19.20 August 5 (11.20 BST))

This is only the sixth time that this event has been contested with currently America and Russia two-all with a good chance of a third for the two main protagonists.

2016 Olympic champion: Katerina Stefanidi (GRE) 4.85

2019 World champion: Anzhelika Sidorova (ANA) 4.95

World record-holder: Yelena Isinbayeva (RUS) 5.06 2009

Olympic record-holder: Yelena Isinbayeva (RUS) 5.05 2008

World leader: Katie Nageotte (USA) 4.95

British interest: The ultra consistent Holly Bradshaw has five global (including two Olympics) top sevens and again she should be in the thick of the battle for a medal especially with a recent British record of 4.90m.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

4.95 Katie Nageotte USA Eugene 26 Jun

4.91 Anzhelika Sidorova ANA Florence 10 Jun

4.90 Holly Bradshaw GBR Manchester 26 Jun

4.84 Sandi Morris USA Doha 28 May

4.82 Nina Kennedy AUS Sydney 13 Mar

4.80 Katerina Stefanídi GRE Walnut 9 May

4.74 Tina Šutej SLO Doha 28 May

4.74 Iryna Zhuk BLR Doha 28 May

4.70 Roberta Bruni ITA Rieti 23 May

4.70 Maryna Kylypko UKR Lutsk 18 Jun

4.70 Morgann LeLeux USA Eugene 26 Jun

4.70 Nikoléta Kiriakopoúlou GRE Tomblaine 5 Jul

Top contenders:

Anzhelika Sidorova (ANA): The world champion has been consistent around the 4.80m to 4.90m mark in recent seasons and a steely competitor who will be making her Olympic début.

Sandi Morris (USA): The 2018 world indoor champion was runner-up in Rio and also at the last two world championships and is ultra reliable at the higher heights.

Katerina Stefanidi (GRE): The Rio champion also won the world title in 2017 and two European golds but has lacked her previous dominance and was only third in Doha in 2019.

Katie Nageotte: Much improved she tops the world in 2021 but she was only seventh in Doha in her one global outdoor final so won’t be used to the pressure of being one of the favourites.

Outside bet: Nina Kennedy (AUS): Has never made a global senior final and has not competed outside Oceania since 2018 but has been reliable around the 4.75m mark in Australia this year with a best of 4.82m.

Prediction:

1 Anzhelika Sidorova (ANA) 5.00 (WA ranking 1)

2 Katie Nageotte (USA) 4.90 (4)

3 Holly Bradshaw (GBR) 4.90 (6)

4 Sandi Morris (USA) 4.85 (3)

5 Katarina Stefanidi (GRE) 4.80 (2)

6 Nina Kennedy (AUS) 4.70 (15)

7 Tina Sutej (SLO) 4.70 (12)

8 Angelica Moser (SUI) 4.70 (14)

9 Iryna Zhuk (BLR) 4.70 (7)

10 Angelica Bengtsson 4.60 (SWE) (10)

11 Yarisley Silva (CUB) 4.60 (9)

12 Robeilys Peinadom (VEN) 4.60 (8)

Other contenders:

Alysha Newman (CAN) (5)

Nikoléta Kiriakopoúlou (GRE) (13)

Ling Li (CHN) (16)

Wilma Murto (FIN) (20)

Xu Huiqin (CHN) (21)

Maryna Kylypko (UKR) (22)

Michaela Meijer (SWE) (23)

Eléni-Klaoúdia Pólak (GRE) (24)

Morgann LeLeux (USA) (25)

Liz Parnova (AUS) (26)

Anicka Newell (CAN) (28)

Absent:

Jenn Suhr (USA) (11)

Nina Guillon-Romarin (FRA) (17)

Olivia Gruver (USA (18)

Polina Knoroz (ANA) (19)

Bridget Guy (USA) (29)

Long Jump (Final: 10.50 August 3 (02.50 BST))

Few events in Tokyo have so many prospective medallists at this event and some big names are almost sure to fall in qualifying. Including one GDR victory, Germany are the most successful nation with four golds and could make it five with the current world champion but USA are on three with good prospects to bring them level.

2016 Olympic champion: Tiana Bartoletta (USA) 7.17

2019 World champion: Malaika Mihambo (GER) 7.30

World record-holder: Galina Christyaková (RUS) 7.52

Olympic record-holder: Jackie Joyner-Kersee (USA) 7.40

World leader: Ese Brume (NGR) 7.17

British interest: Lorraine Ugen and Jazmin Sawyers are both ranked in the top 10 with leaps in the 6.90s and Abigail Irozuru has a 6.86m from a few years ago and a repeat of that form should see at least one of them make the final.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

7.17/1.1 Ese Brume NGR Chula Vista 29 May

7.14/1.0 Tara Davis USA Austin 26 Mar

7.13/1.3 Brittney Reese USA Eugene 26 Jun

7.08/1.4 Chantel Malone IVB Bradenton 27 Mar

7.01/0.8 Darya Klishina ANA Bradenton 27 Mar

6.96/2.0 Tyra Gittens TTO College Station 14 May

6.96/1.6 Quanesha Burks USA Eugene 26 Jun

6.94/0.3 Lorraine Ugen GBR Marietta 11 Jun

6.92/0.5 Malaika Mihambo GER Leverkusen 27 Jun

6.90/1.9 Jazmin Sawyers GBR Chula Vista 6 Jun

Top contenders:

Malaika Mihambo (GER): The European and world champion is a proven competitor and after jumping 7.30m in Doha will be keen to make up for her fourth in Rio.

Brittney Reese (USA): The 2012 champion was second in Rio and has also won seven world titles indoors and out and though now 34 is still jumping well winning her fourth US Trials with 7.13m.

Ese Brume (NGR): The world leader was third in Doha after a fifth in Rio and is clearly on an upward trajectory.

Outside bet: Tara Davis: The former world youth champion has won NCAA titles indoors and out this year with a 7.14m best and will be worth watching in her first main senior competition.

Prediction:

1 Brittney Reese (USA) 7.20 (5)

2 Ese Brume (NGR) 7.16 (3)

3 Malaika Mihambo (GER) 7.12 (1)

4 Tara Davis (USA) 6.95 (15)

5 Chantel Malone (IVB) 6.86 (8)

6 Ivana Spanovic (SRB) 6.84 (4)

7 Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (UKR) 6.79 (2)

8 Darya Klishina (ANA) 6.75 (24)

9 Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova (BLR) 6.72 (6)

10 Lorraine Ugen (GBR) 6.68 (14)

11 Jazmin Sawyers (GBR) 6.67 (10)

12 Abilgail Irozuru (GBR) 6.64 (7)

Other contenders:

Brooke Stratton (AUS) (11)

Alina Rotaru-Kottmann (ROU) (12)

Khaddi Sagnia (SWE) (16)

Anasztázia Nguyen (HUN) (19)

Florentina Costina Iusco (ROU) (20)

Quanesha Burks (USA) (21)

Fatima Diame (ESP) (22)

Chanice Porter (JAM)(25)

Christabel Nettey (CAN) (27)

Tyra Gittens (TTO) (42)

Ruth Usoro (NGR) (50)

Absent:

Yelena Sokolova (ANA) (9)

Katina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) (13)

Sha’Keela Saunders (USA) (17)

Shara Proctor (GBR) (18)

Kendell Williams (USA) (38)

Triple Jump (Final: 20.15 August 1 (12.15 BST))

The only nation to have won this event twice is the Cameroons and the wide range of winning nations should be joined by Venezuela who will surely win their first ever Olympic title at any event courtesy of hot favourite Yulimar Rojas. The battle for second is slightly more open.

2016 Olympic champion: Caterine Ibarguen (COL) 15.17

2019 World champion: Yulimar Rojas (VEN) 15.37

World record-holder: Inessa Kravets (UKR) 15.50

Olympic record-holder: Francoise Mbango (CMR) 15.39

World leader: Yulimar Rojas (VEN) 15.43

British interest: None with Naomi Ogbeta just missing the qualifying mark.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

15.43/0.7 Yulimar Rojas VEN Andújar 22 May

14.98/1.2 Shanieka Ricketts JAM Doha 28 May

14.93/0.8 Liadagmis Povea CUB Havana 22 May

14.92/1.1 Keturah Orji USA Chula Vista 25 Apr

14.69/1.6 Kimberly Williams JAM Doha 28 May

14.68/0.5 Nubia Soares BRA Castellón 29 Jun

14.66/-0.2 Patrícia Mamona POR Monaco 9 Jul

14.63/1.0 Senni Salminen FIN Cluj-Napoca 19 Jun

14.61/-0.8 Ana Peleteiro ESP Getafe 27 Jun

14.53/0.5 Leyanis Pérez CUB Castellón 29 Jun

Top contenders:

Yulimar Rojas (VEN): The runner-up in Rio is now on a totally different level to all her rivals and could break the world record at any time to add to her indoor mark and the world champion is one of the biggest favourites at any event.

Caterine Ibarguen (COL): The Rio winner and two-time world champion was third in Doha but now aged 37, she is struggling for form and would be a shock if she even won a medal.

Shanieka Ricketts (JAM): The Doha runner-up should be second again based on her 14.98m PB in May though failed to negotiate qualifying in Rio.

Outside bet: Keturah Orji: USA have never won a medal at this event but after coming fourth in Rio, she has improved to 14.92m this summer and is clearly in the form of her life.

Prediction:

1 Yulimar Rojas (VEN) 15.67 (WA ranking 1)

2 Shanieka Ricketts (JAM) 14.85 (2)

3 Keturah Orji (USA) 14.80 (6)

4 Liadagmis Povea (CUB) 14.78 (3)

5 Kimberly Williams (JAM) 14.71 (4)

6 Senni Salminen (FIN) 14.66 (14)

7 Patrícia Mamona (POR) 14.58 (8)

8 Ana Peleteiro (ESP) 14.55 (7)

9 Ruth Usoro (NGR) 14.51 (41)

10 Nubia Soares (BRA) 14.50 (34)

11 Leyanis Pérez (CUB) 14.40 (42)

12 Olga Rypakova (KAZ) 14.30 (17)

Other contenders:

Caterine Ibarguen (COL) 14.32 (5)

Paraskeví Papahrístou (GRE) (9)

Olha Saladukha (UKR) (10)

Tori Franklin (USA) (11)

Neele Eckhardt (GER) (13)

Kristiina Mäkelä (FIN) (15)

Rouguy Diallo (FRA) (16)

Kristin Gierisch (GER) (20)

Hanna Minenko (ISR) (21)

Gabriela Petrova (BUL (25)

Dariya Derkach (ITA) (36)

Ana José Tima (DOM) (38)

Absent:

Naomi Ogbeta (GBR) (18)

Dovilė Kilty (LTU) (22)

Yekaterina Koneva (ANA) (32)

Shot (Final: 10.35 August 1 (02.35 BST))

China have never won gold in this event but field the clear favourite in an event where the Soviets dominated in the past with seven titles. However, it is New Zealand who will have the sentimental favourite in Valerie Adams 20 years after she won the world youth title.

2016 Olympic champion: Michelle Carter (USA) 20.63

2019 World champion: Gong Lijiao (CHN) 19.55

World record-holder: Natalya Lisovskaya (RUS) 22.63

Olympic record-holder: Ilona Slupianek (GDR) 22.41 1980

World leader: Gong Lijiao (CHN) 20.39

British interest: Doha finalist Sophie McKinna could make the top 12 again but is ranked only 31st in 2021 (18.36m this summer), so she may need a PB to progress.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

20.39 Gong Lijiao CHN Chongqing 27 Jun

20.12 Jessica Ramsey USA Eugene 24 Jun

19.96 Raven Saunders USA Eugene 24 Jun

19.75 Auriol Dongmo POR Huelva 3 Jun

19.75 Valerie Adams NZL Cetniewo 11 Jul

19.65 Aliona Dubitskaya BLR Minsk 26 Jun

19.34 Fanny Roos SWE Kladno 15 Jun

19.32 Song Jiayuan CHN Zhaoqing 24 Apr

19.26 Danniel Thomas-Dodd Nashville 6 Jun

19.12 Adelaide Aquilla USA Champaign 15 May

Top contenders:

Gong Lijiao (CHN): The double world champion was second in 2012 but only fourth in Rio but she dominates the world lists and is a clear favourite.

Auriol Dongma (POR): The former Cameroon athlete and the 2021 European indoor champion has greatly improved since her 12th in Rio.

Valerie Adams (NZL): The athlete with 10 global outdoor and indoor titles is going for her third Olympic gold and fourth medal in her fifth Olympics at the age of 36. A throw of 19.65m in February was her best since 2016 and in July she improved that to 19.75m.

Jessica Ramsey (USA): The 30 year-old US trials winner – with a huge near one metre PB of 20.12 – has surprisingly never competed in a major global event.

Outside bet: Fanny Roos (SWE): The 2017 European Junior champion was second to Dongmo in the European Indoors and is improving all the time with seven Swedish records indoors so far this year.

Prediction:

1 Gong Lijiao (CHN) 20.43 (WA ranking 1)

2 Valerie Adams (NZL) 19.80 (10)

3 Jessica Ramsey (USA) 19.68 (11)

4 Auriol Dongmo (POR) 19.45 (5)

5 Fanny Roos (SWE) 19.30 (9)

6 Raven Saunders (USA) 19.25 (15)

7 Aliona Dubitskaya (BLR) 19.18 (6)

8 Song Jiayuan (CHN) 19.15 (21)

9 Danniel Thomas-Dodd(JAM) 19.10 (3)

10 Christina Schwanitz (GER) 18.94 (2)

11 Adelaide Aquilla (USA) 18.90 (25)

12 Sarah Mitton (CAN) 18.71 (18)

Other contenders:

Brittany Crew (CAN) (8)

Pauline Guba (POL) (12)

Anita Marton (HUN) (13)

Sophie McKinna (GBR) (14)

Sara Gambetta (GER) (17)

Emel Dereli (TUR) (19)

Klaudia Kardasz (POL) (23)

Jessica Schilder (NED) (24)

Maddison-Lee Wesche (NZL) (26)

María Belén Toimil (ESP) (28)

Gao Yang (CHN) (29)

Alina Kenzel (GER) (31)

Absent:

Chase Ealey (USA) (4)

Maggie Ewen (USA) (7)

Michelle Carter (USA) (16)

Jessica Woodard (USA) (20)

Discus (Final: 20.00 August 2 (12.00 BST))

This looks being a surprisingly open event with less than two metres covering the four favourites in an event that both the Soviet Union and Germany have previously won five titles in. Here Croatia, Cuba, USA and Netherlands look favourites.

2016 Olympic champion: Sandra Perkovic (CRO) 69.21

2019 World champion: Yaime Perez (CUB) 69.17

World record-holder: Gabriele Reinsch (GDR) 76.80

Olympic record-holder: Martina Hellmann (GDR) 72.30 1988

World leader: Jorinde van Klinken (NED) 70.22

British interest: No Britons achieved the Olympic qualifying standard.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

70.22 Jorinde van Klinken NED Tucson 22 May

70.01 Valarie Allman USA Eugene 18 Jun

68.99 Yaimé Pérez CUB Havana 22 May

68.31 Sandra Perković CRO Florence 10 Jun

67.05 Shadae Lawrence JAM Tucson 22 May

66.59 Kamalpreet Kaur IND Patiala 21 Jun

66.40 Liliana Cá POR Leiria 6 Mar

66.31 Kristin Pudenz GER Halle 15 May

65.30 Mélina Robert-Michon FRA Vénissieux 19 Jun

65.14 Chen Yang CHN Chongqing 25 Jun

Top contenders:

Sandra Perkovic (CRO): Going for a third successive Olympic title the five-time European champion no longer dominates the event as in the past (she was third in Doha in 2019) but has a fighting chance with a 68.31m win in Florence this season.

Yaime Perez (CUB): A non qualifier in 2012, she headed qualifying in 2016 but then had three no throws in the final but she goes into this event as the world champion and a solid record in 2021.

Valarie Allman: Only seventh in Doha, she has been in 70 metre form the last two seasons and could win USA’s third title at the event.

Outside bet: Jorinde van Klinken (NED): The 21-year-old rising star failed to make the final in Doha but went top of the world in May and has won all her 12 competitions this year including the NCAA Championships and European under-23s.

Prediction:

1 Sandra Perkovic (CRO) 68.80 (WA ranking 2)

2 Valarie Allman (USA) 68.24 (4)

3 Jorinde van Klinken (NED) 68.00 (10)

4 Yaime Perez (CUB) 67.90 (1)

5 Feng Bin (CHN) 66.20 (5)

6 Liliana Cá (POR) (12)

7 Shadae Lawrence (JAM) (17)

8 Kristin Pudenz (GER) (6)

9 Dani Stevens (AUS) (19)

10 Mélina Robert-Michon (FRA) (14)

11 Claudine Vita (GER) (8)

12 Kamalpreet Kaur (IND) (32)

Other contenders:

Denia Caballero (CUB) (3)

Chen Yang (CHN) (7)

Nadine Muller (GER) (9)

Fernanda Martins (BRA) (11)

Marija Tolj (CRO) (13)

Chioma Onyekwere (NGR) (16)

Marike Steinacker (GER) (21)

Irina Rodrigues (POR) (22)

Kelsey Card (USA) (23)

Nataliya Semenova (UKR) (38)

Absent:

Shanice Craft (GER) (15)

Yekaterina Strokova (ANA) (20)

Hammer (Final: 20.35 August 3 (12.35 BST))

This event has only been contested five times in the Olympics and Poland have won three of them. They could land a fourth but it is USA, who have never won an Olympic medal at this event, who will have the strongest trio as they had four of the top five in the world rankings for 2021 at the end of June.

2016 Olympic champion & Olympic record: Anita Wlodarczyk (POL) 82.29

2019 World champion: Deanna Price (USA) 77.54

World record-holder: Anita Włodarczyk (POL) 82.98

World leader: DeAnna Price (USA) 80.31

British interest: With Olympic bronze medallist Sophie Hitchon just retired there will be no British competitors.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

80.31 DeAnna Price USA Eugene 26 Jun

78.18 Brooke Andersen USA Wichita 10 Apr

77.93 Anita Włodarczyk POL Bydgoszcz 30 Jun

76.79 Gwen Berry USA Tucson 22 May

75.52 Camryn Rogers CAN Eugene 10 Jun

75.49 Annette Echikunwoke NGR Tucson 22 May

75.42 Malwina Kopron POL Poznań 26 Jun

75.38 Alexandra Tavernier FRA Salon-de-Provence 21 Feb

74.61 Lauren Bruce NZL Tucson 20 May

74.40 Nastassia Maslava BLR Brest 29 Apr

Top contenders:

Anita Włodarczyk (POL): The six-time global champion is going for a third successive Olympic title but had not been at her best since winning the European crown in 2018. She only reached 74 metres for the first time towards the end of June but then a 77.93m on the last day of June showed she will be fighting for gold rather than a top six place.

DeAnna Price (USA): The world champion (in Wlodarczyk’s absence) was only eighth in Rio but should fare much better this time around and a 80.31m US Trials win moved her to second all-time behind the Pole.

Alexandra Tavernier (FRA): The former European junior champion and 2015 world bronze medallist was only 11th in Rio but a French record 75.38m this year shows she is in form again.

Outside bet: Brooke Andersen (USA): She was only 20th in Doha but her 78,18m throw in April now sits fifth all-time.

Prediction:

1 Anita Włodarczyk (POL) 79.85 (WA ranking 2)

2 DeAnna Price (USA) 78.90 (1)

3 Brooke Andersen (USA) 78.40 (7)

4 Alexandra Tavernier (FRA) 75.20 (4)

5 Gwen Berry (USA) 75.15 (8)

5 Malwina Kopron (POL) 75.05 (3)

6 Camryn Rogers (CAN) 74.85 (30)

7 Annette Echikunwoke (NGR) 73.85 (23)

8 Lauren Bruce (NZL) 73.80 (14)

9 Wang Zheng (CHN) 72.60 (5)

10 Julia Ratcliffe (NZL) 72.25 (17)

11 Nastassia Maslava (BLR) 72.10 (34)

12 Hanna Skydan (AZE) 71.40 (10)

Other contenders:

Joanna Fiodorow (POL) (6)

Zalina Petrivskaya (MDA) (9)

Iryna Klymets (UKR) (11)

Na Luo (CHN) (12)

Martina Hrašnová (SVK) (13)

Hanna Malyshik (BLR) (16)

Réka Gyurátz (HUN) (18)

Rosa Rodríguez (VEN) (19)

Sara Fantini (ITA) (20)

Bianca Ghelber (ROU) (21)

Jill Weir (CAN) (22)

Silja Kosonen (FIN) (24)

Absent:

Janee’ Kassanavoid (USA) (15)

Javelin (Final: 20.50 August 6 (12.50 BST))

If it takes 70 metres to win then Poland, who have not won a medal for 89 years (a bronze), look favourite to take gold. While it is very open for the other medals, it probably won’t be the world-record-holder or defending Olympic or world champion with all three struggling to throw 60 metres this summer, let alone get anywhere near 70 metres.

2016 Olympic champion: Sara Kolak (CRO) 66.18

2019 World champion: Kelsey Barber (AUS) 66.56

World record-holder: Barbora Špotáková (CZE) 72.28 2008

Olympic record-holder: Olisdeilys Menéndez (CUB) 71.53 2004

World leader: Maria Andrejczyk (POL) 71.40

British interest: There will be no British javelin throwers in Tokyo.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

71.40 Maria Andrejczyk POL Split 9 May

69.19 Christin Hussong GER Chorzów 30 May

67.40 Maggie Malone USA East Stroudsburg 17 Jul

66.55 Lu Huihui CHN Chengdu 2 Apr

65.13 Nikola Ogrodníková CZE Ostrava 19 May

64.81 Līna Mūze LAT Jelgava 16 May

64.68 Victoria Hudson AUT Eisenstadt 26 Apr

64.56 Liu Shiying CHN Chengdu 30 Mar

63.85 Tatsiana Khaladovich BLR Minsk 10 Feb

63.70 Anete Kociņa LAT Jelgava 26 Jun

Top contenders:

Maria Andrejczyk (POL): Fourth in Rio but only a non-qualifying 22nd in Doha in 2019, she broke through to a different level when her 71.40m throw in May added over five metres to her PB to move her to third all-time.

Christin Hussong (GER): The European champion was 12th in Rio and fourth in Doha but a 69.19m European Team Championships win gives her a chance of becoming the sixth German winner.

Lu Huihui (CHN): Only seventh in Rio after fifth in London but a consistent performer who has medalled in the last three World Championships.

Barbora Špotáková (CZE): The 2008 and 2012 champion is now aged 40 and though way below her world record form, a 63.08m win in Monaco showed she can’t be overlooked for a high placing.

Outside bet: Maggie Malone (USA): The American was 25th in Rio – her one global event – but a 66.82m US record in May shows she could win a medal in an event that previously USA have picked up just two bronzes in 20 Games.

Prediction:

1 Maria Andrejczyk (POL) 70.85 (WA ranking 6)

2 Christin Hussong (GER) 68.40 (2)

3 Lui Huihui (CHN) 65.85 (3)

4 Lina Muze (LAT) 65.40 (16)

5 Maggie Malone (USA) 64.80 (12)

6 Nikola Ogrodníková (CZE) 64.25 (7)

7 Barbora Špotáková (CZE) 64.10 (8)

8 Tatsiana Khaladovich (BLR) 63.85 (4)

9 Liu Shiying (CHN) 63.25 (5)

10 Kelsey-Lee Barber (AUS) 62.90 (1)

11 Victoria Hudson (AUT) 62.20 (22)

12 Anete Kociņa (LAT) 62.05 (25)

Other contenders:

Sara Kolak (CRO) (9)

Kara Winger (USA) (10)

Elizabeth Gleadle (CAN) (11)

Annu Rani (IND) (13)

Liveta Jasiūnaitė (LTU) (15)

Ariana Ince (USA) (17)

Laila Ferrer e Silva (BRA) (19)

Haruki Hitagachi (JPN) (20)

Madara Palameika (LAT) (21)

Kathryn Mitchell (AUS) (23)

Maria Lucelly Murillo (COL) (26)

Absent:

Martina Ratej (SLO) (14)

Heptathlon (first event 9.30 August 4-5 (01.30 BST))

Great Britain, the most successful nation at the Olympics in the women’s combined events with three previous golds, won’t have world champion Johnson-Thompson firing on all cylinders to challenge 2016 gold medallist Nafi Thiam.

2016 Olympic champion: Nafi Thiam (BEL) 6810

2019 World champion: Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) 6981

World & Olympic record: Jackie Joyner-Kersee (USA) 7291 1988

World leader: Xénia Krizsán (HUN) 6651

British interest: An Achilles injury has meant Katarina Johnson-Thompson won’t be in her 2019 form and she only made her seasonal début at the end of June but she could still challenge for a medal if her fitness stands up.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

6703 Annie Kunz USA Eugene 27 Jun

(12.95/2.4 1.81 15.73 23.71/2.0 6.50/1.2 45.06 2:15.24)

6683 Kendell Williams USA Eugene 27 Jun

(12.95/0.5 1.84 13.12 23.51/2.8 6.73/2.2 47.41 2:16.85)

6667 Erica Bougard USA Eugene 27 Jun

(12.92/0.5 1.87 12.38 23.56/2.8 6.50/1.4 46.75 2:10.93)

6651 Xénia Krizsán HUN Götzis 30 May

(13.31/0.1 1.80 14.47 24.32/1.3 6.41/1.1 52.02 2:11.51)

6536 Anouk Vetter NED Götzis 30 May

(13.35/0.1 1.74 15.28 23.65/0.5 6.23/-0.9 54.77 2:22.33)

6437 Yorgelis Rodríguez CUB Havana 19 Jun

(13.75/-0.5 1.80 14.27 24.36/0.8 6.47/1.0 46.63 2:14.84)

6358 Zheng Ninali CHN Arona 13 Jun

(13.39/1.1 1.76 13.86 24.51/0.8 6.23/0.0 48.26 2:14.49)

6346 Evelyn Aguilar COL Ibagué 14 Mar

13.88/-0.1 1.71 14.31 23.75/1.3 6.51/0.1 43.92 2:13.71)

6346 Yekaterina Voronina UZB Tashkent 29 May

(14.27 1.85 13.35 13.36 24.85 6.27 49.16 2:12.08)

6318 Maria Huntington FIN Götzis 30 May

(13.44/-0.8 1.83 13.16 24.46/1.3 6.53/-0.9 45.01 2:22.72)

Top contenders:

Nafi Thiam (BEL): The Olympic and world champion was well beaten in Doha by Johnson-Thompson but she has shown good form in 2021 and will start as clear favourite.

Xénia Krizsán (HUN): The European indoor bronze medallist won Gotzis in a Hungarian record and then world lead and she has greatly improved since her 16th in Rio.

Anouk Vetter (NED): Tenth in Rio, showed good form to finish second in Gotzis in May and the 2016 European champion’s best major result was third in the 2017 World Championships.

Annie Kunz (USA): In the US Trials the Americans took the top three places on the world lists with Kunz winning the title from Kendell Williams with a superb all-round performance.

Outside bet: María Vicente (ESP): Only 20 years-old this is probably three years too early for her but the former world youth and European junior champion is clearly on an upwards trajectory.

Prediction:

1 Nafi Thiam (BEL) 7050 (WA ranking 2)

2 Annie Kunz (USA) 6685 (16)

3 Xénia Krizsán (HUN) 6640 (5)

4 Kendell Williams (USA) 6620 (6)

5 Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) 6586 (1)

6 Anouk Vetter (NED) 6545 (11)

7 Yorgelis Rodríguez (CUB) 6490 (32)

8 Erica Bougard (USA) 6435 (4)

9 Ivona Dadic (AUT) (9)

10 Adriana Rodríguez (ESP) 6425 (30)

11 Maria Huntington (FIN) 6402 (20)

12 Verena Mayr (AUT) 6385 (3)

Other contenders:

Carolin Schafer (GER) (10)

Odile Ahouanwanou (BEN) (12)

Emma Oosterwegel (NED) (14)

Noor Vidts (BEL (15)

Ekaterina Voronina (UZB) (16)

Evelis Aguilar (COL) (19)

Zheng Ninali (CHN) (21)

Georgia Ellenwood (CAN) (22)

Vanessa Grimm (GER) (23)

Absent:

Laura Ikauniece (LAT) (7)

Tyra Gittens (TTO) (27)

Kate O’Connor (IRL) (28)

Holly Mills (GBR) (29)

