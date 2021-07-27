Favourites for the men’s field events include Mutaz Essa Barshim, Mondo Duplantis, Ryan Crouser and Johannes Vetter

We look ahead to the action in Tokyo. For more of our Olympic-related articles, CLICK HERE or subscribe to our monthly magazine.

High Jump (Final: 19.10 August 1 (11.10 BST))

The outdoor season took a while to match the fireworks from indoors but the final could go any one of around 12 ways with no real clear favourite with maybe world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim having a slight edge with his proven competitive record even though he ranks 14th equal on 2021 performances. With so many closely matched (10 at 2.33m or higher) medals will almost certainly be decided on countback so early failures.

2016 Olympic champion: Derek Drouin (CAN) 2.38

2019 World champion: Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT) 2.37

World record-holder: Javier Sotomayor (CUB) 2.45 1993

Olympic record-holder: Charles Austin (USA) 2.39 1996

World leader: Ilya Ivanyuk (ANA)/Maksim Nedasekau (BLR) 2.37

British interest: Tom Gale has yet to confirm his indoor form from last year which saw him clear 2.33m with a best of 2.27m this summer.

Top 10 entries on 2021 Outdoor performances:

2.37 Ilya Ivanyuk ANA Smolensk 17 May

2.37 Maksim Nedasekau BLR Székesfehérvár 6 Jul

2.36 JuVaughn Harrison USA College Station 14 May

2.33 Loïc Gasch SUI Lausanne 8 May

2.33 Darryl Sullivan USA College Station 14 May

2.33 Shelby McEwen USA Tucson 22 May

2.33 Brandon Starc AUS Florence 10 Jun

2.33 Gianmarco Tamberi ITA Florence 10 Jun

2.33 Mikhail Akimenko RUS Cheboksary 25 Jun

2.33 Django Lovett CAN Montréal 27 Jun

2.31 Hamish Kerr NZL Wellington 20 Feb

2.31 Edgar Rivera MEX Šamorín 2 Jun

Top contenders:

Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA): The 2016 world indoor and European champion missed out on Olympic glory due to injury after a 2.39m jump pre-Rio but is now gradually getting back to form jumping 2.35m indoors and 2.33m outdoors.

Maksim Nedasekau (BLR): The 2021 European indoor champion, who was fourth in Doha, took a while to get going outdoors but has now jumped 2.37m indoors and outdoors this season.

Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT): The current world champion no longer looks the 2.43m jumper from 2014 but he has been ultra consistent around 2.30m this summer and can’t be overlooked, and his competitive mettle can’t be questioned.

Outside bet: JuVaughn Harrison (USA): The 2018 world junior bronze medallist has dominated the event collegiately this year with a 2.36m leap but has never competed in a major international senior event but he is the best bet to win USA’s 14th title having also won the trials with a 2.33m leap.

Prediction:

1 Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT) 2.38 (WA ranking (3)

2 Maksim Nedasekau (BLR) 2.38 (2)

3 JuVaughn Harrison (USA) 2.36 (23)

4 Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA) 2.36 (8)

5 Ilya Ivanyuk (ANA) 2.36 (2)

6 Brandon Starc (AUS) 2.33 (5)

7 Mikhail Akimenko (ANA) 2.33 (4)

8 Takashi Eto (JPN) 2.33 (21)

9 Loïc Gasch (SUI) 2.29 (39)

10 Michael Mason (CAN) 2.29 (7)

11 Naoto Tobe (JPN) 2.29 (13)

12 Shelby McEwen (USA) 2.29 (16)

Other contenders:

Andriy Protsenko (UKR) (6)

Luis Zais (CUB) (9)

Mateusz Przyblko (GER) (10)

Tihomir Ivanov (BUL) (12)

Django Lovett (CAN) (14)

Fernando Ferreira (BRA) (15)

Majd Ghazal (SYR) (17)

Mathew Sawe (KEN) (18)

Yu Wang (CHN) (19)

Donald Thomas (BAH) (20)

Hamish Kerr (NZL) (22)

Dzmitry Nabokau (BLR) (25)

Tom Gale (GBR) (26)

Edgar Rivera (MEX) (32)

Absent:

Jeron Robinson (USA) (11)

Pole Vault (Final: 19.20 August 3 (11.20 BST))

While the high jump has numerous potential medallists this event is far less open with all eyes likely to be on world record-holder Mondo Duplantis, with an excellent chance of an Olympic record at the very least to deny the USA a record 19th title.

2016 Olympic champion & record holder: Thiago Braz (BRA) 6.03

2019 World champion: Sam Kendricks (USA) 5.97

World record-holder: Mondo Duplantis (SWE) 6.15 (6.18i) 2020

World leader: Mondo Duplantis (SWE) 6.10

British interest: Harry Coppell has the qualifying mark from last year with a 5.85m leap which would be more than enough to make the final but he has only jumped 5.70m this outdoor season.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

6.10 Mondo Duplantis SWE Hengelo 6 Jun

5.92 Renaud Lavillenie FRA Chorzów 20 Jun

5.92 Chris Nilsen USA Bydgoszcz 30 Jun

5.92 Sam Kendricks USA Stockholm 4 Jul

5.87 Ernest John Obiena PHI Bydgoszcz 30 Jun

5.85 KC Lightfoot USA Eugene 21 Jun

5.82 Piotr Lisek POL Bydgoszcz 30 Jun

5.82 Thiago Braz BRA Bydgoszcz 30 Jun

5.81 Sondre Guttormsen NOR Chula Vista 30 May

5.80 Kurtis Marschall AUS Perth 8 Jan

5.80 Oleg Zernikel GER Braunschweig 5 Jun

5.80 Menno Vloon NED Hengelo 6 Jun

5.80 Ersu Şaşma TUR Ankara 15 Jun

5.80 Valentin Lavillenie FRA Chorzów 20 Jun

5.80 Bo Kanda Lita Baehre GER Leverkusen 27 Jun

5.80 Ethan Cormont FRA Tallinn 10 Jul

Top contenders:

Mondo Duplantis (SWE): The 21-year-old European champion lost out in Doha and was far too young to compete in Rio but he has looked a class above the others despite their great quality.

Sam Kendricks (USA): The double world champion was third in Rio and while not quite at his best thus far in 2021 (second in the US trials), he has still been very consistent around the 5.85m mark,.

Renaud Lavillenie (FRA): The 2012 champion and former world record-holder may be a level down on the big favourite but a 6.06m indoors this winter shows he can still compete with the very best.

Thiago Braz (BRA): The surprise Olympic champion is still a long way short of his 2016 form but has been consistent all season and could pick up a medal.

Outside bet: Chris Nilsen (USA): A non qualifying 13th in the World Championships, he has moved up a level in 2021 with five vaults at 5.90m or better by June and a clear US trials win.

Prediction:

1 Mondo Duplantis (SWE) 6.10 (WA ranking 1)

2 Sam Kendricks (USA) 5.90 (2)

3 Renaud Lavillenie (FRA) 5.90 (4)

4 Chris Nilsen (USA) 5.90 (5)

5 Piotr Lisek (POL) 5.80 (3)

6 Thiago Braz (BRA) 5.80 (7)

7 Menno Vloon (NED) 5.80 (17)

8 KC Lightfoot (USA) 5.80 (20)

9 Ernest John Obiena (PHI) 5.80 (6)

10 Valentin Lavillenie (FRA) 5.75 (8)

11 Kurtis Marschall (AUS) 5.75 (28)

12 Sondre Guttormsen (NOR) 5.70 (32)

Other Contenders:

Pawel Wojciechowski (POL) (10)

Bo Kanda Lita Beehre (GER) (11)

Augusto Dutra (BRA) (12)

Ben Broeders (BEL) (14)

Konstantinos Filippidis (GRE) (18)

Claudio Stecchi (ITA) (19)

Rutger Koppelaar (NED) (21)

Harry Coppell (GBR) (22)

Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) (23)

Bokai Huang (CHN) (24)

German Chiarviglio (ARG) (25)

Robert Sobera (POL) (29)

Ethan Cormant (FRA) (31)

Absent:

Cole Walsh (USA) (9)

Timur Morgunov (ANA) (13)

Raphael Holzdeppe (GER) (15)

Matt Ludwig (USA) (16)

Long Jump (Final: 10.20 August 2 (02.20 BST))

Recent Olympics have been won with low distances compared to the past but it may take a big jump in Tokyo with around five big contenders all capable of at least 8.60m with the USA team strong as ever as they go for their 24th Olympic title but Greece and Jamaica could win their first.

2016 Olympic champion: Jeff Henderson (USA) 8.38

Olympic record holder: Bob Beamon (USA) 8.90 1968

2019 World champion: Tajay Gayle (JAM) 8.69

World record-holder: Mike Powell (USA) 8.95 1991

World leader: Miltiádis Tentóglou (GRE) 8.60

British interest: none

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

8.60 Miltiádis Tentóglou GRE Athens 26 May

8.47/-0.2 JuVaughn Harrison USA Eugene 27 Jun

8.39/0.6 Maykel D. Massó CUB Havana 29 May

8.38/0.5 Marquis Dendy USA Eugene 27 Jun

8.38/0.9 Juan Miguel Echevarría CUB Castellón 29 Jun

8.36/0.6 Yuki Hashioka JPN Osaka 27 Jun

8.34/1.5 Carey McLeod JAM College Station 14 May

8.29/0.2 Tajay Gayle JAM Monaco 9 Jul

8.27/0.4 Thobias Montler SWE Monaco 9 Jul

8.26/0.6 Steffin McCarter USA Austin 6 Mar

8.26/0.3 Murali Sreeshankar IND Patiala 16 Mar

Top contenders:

Miltiádis Tentóglou (GRE): The European champion was a poor tenth in Doha but looks in his best ever form this year jumping 8.60m.

Tajay Gayle (JAM): The shock world champion thanks to his Jamaican record 8.69m – has not looked quite in the same form this summer with a best of 8.29m.

Juan Miguel Echevarría (CUB): The world indoor champion won bronze and a wind-assisted 8.55m shows the 22-year-old is in good form ahead of his first Olympics.

Outside bet: JuVaughn Harrison (USA): The high jump contender also has a chance here if he can replicate his 8.47m form in winning the US trials but he has no senior championships experience and was only ninth in the World Juniors at this event.

Prediction:

1 Juan Miguel Echevarría (CUB) (WA ranking 2)

2 Miltiádis Tentaglou (GRE) (4)

3 Tajay Gayle (JAM) (1)

4 JuVaughn Harrison (USA) (12)

5 Yuki Hashioka (JPN) (7)

6 Marquis Dendy (USA) (9)

7 Maykel D. Massó (CUB) (27)

8 Thobias Montler (SWE) (6)

9 Ruswahl Samaai (RSA) (5)

10 Carey McLeod (JAM) (28)

11 Steffin McCarter (USA) (19)

12 Huang Changzhou (CHN) (17)

Other contenders:

Eusebio Cáceres (ESP) (10)

Jianan Wang (CHN) (11)

Filippo Randazzo (ITA) (13)

Alexsandro Melo (BRA) (14)

Vladyslav Mazur (UKR) (15)

Augustin Bey (FRA) (16)

Kristian Pulli (FIN) (20)

Henry Frayne (AUS) (21)

Fabian Heinle (GER) (23)

Emilano Lasa (URU) (24)

Shroutarou Shiroyama (JPN) (25)

Murali Sreeshankar (IND) (38)

Absent:

Luvo Manjonga (RSA) (3)

Jeff Henderson (USA) (8)

Triple Jump (Final: 20.20 August 5 (12.20 BST))

This event will greatly miss the injured six-time global champion Christian Taylor. World indoor record-holder Fabrice Zango Hugues is the likeliest champion in his absence in an event that has lacked quality in 2021.

2016 Olympic champion: Christian Taylor (USA) 17.86

2019 World champion: Christian Taylor (USA) 17.92

World record-holder: Jonathan Edwards (GBR) 18.29 1995

Olympic record holder: Kenny Harrison (USA) 18.09 1996

World leader: Pedro Pablo Pichardo (CUB) 17.92

British interest: Ben Williams will need to find his 17.27m PB form of 2019 to make the final but he has only jumped 16.37m so far in 2021.

Top contenders:

Fabrice Zango Hugues (BUR): The Burundian was a lowly 34th in Rio but improved to third in Doha and though he has yet to match his 18.07m indoor form, he did jump a marginally wind-assisted 17.83m makes him the marginal favourite.

Will Claye (USA): The owner of seven global outdoor medals but no golds and he usually plays second fiddle to Taylor. He had only one competition pre-US trials which he won with a last round 17.21m as he goes for the USA’s ninth title.

Pedro Pichardo (POR): The two-time world silver medallist has been in good form in 2021, with European Indoor gold and a world lead of 17.92m.

Outside bet: Andy Diaz (CUB): The Cuban has largely been a bit player and did not compete in Rio and was only 24th in Doha but a 17.63m in Havana in June suggests he is in the form of his life.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

17.92/0.4 Pedro Pablo Pichardo POR Székesfehérvár 6 Jul

17.82/0.2 Fabrice Zango Hugues BUR Székesfehérvár 6 Jul

17.63/1.6 Andy Díaz CUB Havana 4 Jun

17.39/0.3 Zhu Yaming CHN Shaoxing 11 Jun

17.35/1.7 Andrea Dallavalle ITA Grosseto 12 Jun

17.33/1.3 Yasser Triki ALG Székesfehérvár 6 Jul

17.21/0.1 Will Claye USA Eugene 21 Jun

17.19/0.3 Melvin Raffin FRA Montreuil 1 Jun

17.18/0.5 Donald Scott USA Eugene 21 Jun

17.17/0.9 Jean-Marc Pontvianne FRA Madrid 19 Jun

Prediction:

1 Fabrice Zango Hugues (BUR) (WA ranking 4)

2 Pedro Pichardo (POR) (3)

3 Andy Diaz (CUB) (23)

4 Will Claye (USA) (2)

5 Zhu Yaming (CHN) (11)

6 Andrea Dallavalle (ITA) (34)

7 Donald Scott (USA) (5)

8 Yasser Triki (ALG) (9)

9 Chris Benard (USA) (13)

10 Melvin Raffin (FRA) (17)

11 Max Hess (GER) (18)

12 Yaing Zhu (CHN) (11)

Other contenders:

Nelson Evora (CUB) (10)

Tobia Bocchi (ITA) (12)

Alexsandro Melo (BRA) (14)

Tiago Pereira (POR) (15)

Ruiting Wu (CHN) (16)

Pablo Torrijos (ESP) (19)

Almir Dos Santos (BRA) (20)

Nazim Babayev (AZE) (21)

Cristian Napoles (CUB) (22)

Ben Williams (GBR) (24)

Benjamin Compaore (FRA) (25)

Jean-Marc Pontvianne (FRA) (29)

Absent:

Christian Taylor (USA) (1)

Omar Craddock (USA) (6)

Alexis Copello (AZE) (7)

Jordan Diaz (CUB) (8)

Shot (Final: 11.05 August 5, (03.05 BST))

This event could see another world record with a dominant victory from Ryan Crouser or could there be a repeat of the stunning competition from Doha where it all changed in the final round? USA are favourites and could even clean sweep and win their 20th title but there are potential medallists from a number of nations including Luxembourg, Croatia and Serbia as well as the usual New Zealand and Poland.

2016 Olympic champion & Olympic record holder: Ryan Crouser (USA) 22.52

2019 World champion: Joe Kovacs (USA) 22.91

World record-holder & World leader: Ryan Crouser (USA) 23.37

British interest: Scott Lincoln has moved up a level this summer and a recurrence of nearing his 21.28m form from June would see him make the final as it took 20.40m in Rio and 20.92m in Doha to make the top 12.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

23.37 Ryan Crouser USA Eugene 18 Jun

22.72 Joe Kovacs USA Columbus 1 May

22.22 Tom Walsh NZL Székesfehérvár 6 Jul

22.17 Michał Haratyk POL Warszaw 15 May

21.94 Filip Mihaljević CRO Karlovac 5 Jun

21.92 Payton Otterdahl USA Eugene 18 Jun

21.88 Armin Sinančević SRB Doha 28 May

21.71 Bob Bertemes LUX Rehlingen 23 May

21.71 Leonardo Fabbri ITA Florence 10 Jun

21.56 Darlan Romani BRA Bragança Paulista 23 Jun

Top contenders:

Ryan Crouser (USA): The defending champion was only sixth and second in the last two Worlds but he looks on a different level to his rivals this year having set a world indoor mark of 22.82m and then shattered the world outdoor record at the US Trials.

Joe Kovacs (USA): He won the greatest ever shot competition in Doha (one centimetre between the top three) and he threw 22.72m in May.

Tom Walsh (NZL): The 2017 world champion is the most consistent and reliable performer and was third in both Rio and Doha but might struggle to match the Americans if they are at their best.

Outside bet: Jacko Gill: The multi global under-20 champion finally broke through as a senior this winter and twice threw 21.52m and then 21.55m in July.

Prediction:

1 Ryan Crouser (USA) 23.44 (WA ranking (1)

2 Joe Kovacs (USA) 22.65 (4)

3 Tomas Walsh (NZL) 22.50 (2)

4 Michal Haratyk (POL) 22.22 (8)

5 Payton Otterdahl (USA) 21.75 (18)

6 Filip Mihaljević (CRO) 21.60 (7)

7 Armin Sinančević (SRB) 21.56 (9)

8 Jacko Gill (NZL) 21.52 (12)

9 Bob Bertemes (LUX) 21.34 (14)

10 Darlan Romani (BRA) 21.20 (3)

11 Leonardo Fabbri (ITA) 21.15 (17)

12 Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (NGR) 21.15 (11)

Other Contenders:

Konrad Bukowiecki (POL) (6)

Tomas Stanek (CZE) (10)

Tim Nedow (CAN) (15)

Mostafa Hassan (EGY) (16)

Mesud Pezer (BIH) (19)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (IND) (20)

Francisco Belo (POR) (21)

Nick Ponzio (ITA) (23)

Wictor Petersson (SWE) (24)

Kyle Blignaut (RSA) (25)

Scott Lincoln (GBR) (35)

Absent:

Darrell Hill (USA) (5)

Josh Awotunde (USA) (13)

David Storl (GER) (29)

Discus (Final: 20.15 July 31 (12.15 BST))

Sweden’s Daniel Stahl looks to be the class of the field and his main challenge may even come from compatriot Simon Pettersson who threw 69.48m to defeat him in May but has a modest championships record. USA have the most titles with 14 but probably won’t add to it.

2016 Olympic champion: Chris Harting (GER) 68.37

Olympic record-holder: Virgilijus Alekna (LTU) 69.89 2004

2019 World champion: Daniel Ståhl (SWE) 67.59

World record-holder: Jürgen Schult (GER 74.08 1996

World leader: Daniel Ståhl (SWE) 71.40

British interest: Lawrence Okoye made the London 2012 final and looks in similar form and a 67.13m in June shows he could also be close to a medal battle.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

71.40 Daniel Ståhl SWE Bottnaryd 10 Jul

70.35 Kristjan Čeh SLO Kuortane 26 Jun

69.48 Simon Pettersson SWE Växjö 29 May

69.04 Lukas Weisshaidinger AUT Eisenstadt 9 Jun

68.62 Andrius Gudžius LTU Birstonas 20 May

67.82 Reggie Jagers III USA Chula Vista 6 Jun

67.48 Alex Rose SAM Tucson 22 May

67.47 Daniel Jasinski GER Schönebeck 26 May

67.41 Clemens Prüfer GER Halle 15 May

67.36 Giovanni Faloci ITA Spoleto 22 Jun

Top contenders:

Daniel Ståhl (SWE): The world champion was only 14th in Rio but is much more consistent and is the big favourite having been back over 70 metres in June.

Lukas Weisshaidinger (AUS): The world bronze medallist was sixth at Rio and is improving gradually with a 69.04m Austrian record in June.

Chris Harting (GER): A Harting has won the last two Olympics – Robert in 2012 and Chris in 2016 but won’t in 2021. The shock Rio winner should make the final being consistent at 65 metres but has not thrown even 69 metres at his best.

Outside bet: Andrius Gudžius (LTU): The 2017 world champion is now 30 and was only 12th in Rio and Doha but a 68.62m this year shows he could still be a factor.

Prediction:

1 Daniel Stahl (SWE) 70.84 (WA ranking (1)

2 Kristjan Ceh (SLO) 69.50 (5)

3 Lukas Weisshaidinger (AUS) 68.85 (3)

4 Andrius Gudžius (LTU) 68.60 (4)

5 Fedrick Dacres (JAM) 67.95 (2)

6 Simon Pettersson (SWE) 67.80 (9)

7 Christoph Harting (GER) 67.55 (21)

8 Lawrence Okoye (GBR) 67.05 (18)

9 Alex Rose (SAM) 66.60 (13)

10 Mason Finley (USA) 65.45 (19)

11 Reggie Jagers III (USA) 64.65 (16)

12 Daniel Jasinki (GER) 63.80 (15)

Other contenders:

Alin Firfirca (ROU) (6)

Ehsan Hadadi (IRN) (7)

Piotr Malachowski (POL) (8)

Matthew Denny (AUS) (10)

Sam Mattis (USA) (17)

Travis Smikle (JAM)

David Wrobel (GER) (22)

Bartlomiej Stoj (POL) (25)

Mauricio Ortega (COL) (26)

Lois Martinez (ESP) (29)

Chad Wright (JAM) (33)

Clemens Prufer (GER) (34)

Absent:

Martin Wierig (GER) (13)

Hammer (Final: 20.15 August 4 (12.15 BST))

There are unlikely to be any records set here but the rankings suggest it could be a competitive battle between Poland and the USA. World champion Pawel Fajdek is the favourite if he survives the qualifying. Both USA and the Soviets have won seven titles apiece.

2016 Olympic champion: Dilshod Nazarov (TJK) 78.68

Olympic record-holder: Sergey Litvinov (URS) 84.80 1988

2019 World champion: Pawel Fajdek (POL) 80.50

World record-holder: Yuriy Sedykh (URS) 86.74 1986

World leader: Pawel Fajdek (POL) 82.98

British interest: Nick Miller and Taylor Campbell both bettered the Olympic qualifying and rank close to the top dozen so have every opportunity of making the final. Miller (78.07m) though has not thrown since May and Campbell (78.23m in June) may have the better current form

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

82.98 Paweł Fajdek POL Chorzów 30 May

82.71 Rudy Winkler USA Eugene 20 Jun

81.36 Wojciech Nowicki POL Cetniewo 11 Jul

80.78 Myhaylo Kokhan UKR Székesfehérvár 5 Jul

79.70 Quentin Bigot FRA Turku 8 Jun

79.39 Daniel Haugh USA Eugene 20 Jun

79.19 Marcel Lomnický SVK Trnava 27 Jun

79.06 Valeriy Pronkin ANA Adler 29 May

78.68 Diego Del Real MEX Monterrey 24 Apr

78.32 Alex Young USA Eugene 20 Jun

Top contenders:

Pawel Fajdek (POL): The four-time world champion surprisingly failed to make the final in both the last two Olympics so will be keen to break his Olympic duck.

Wojciech Nowicki (POL): The European champion is a good bet for a medal being a four-time global bronze medallist and has beaten his compatriot a few times this summer without throwing quite as far.

Quentin Bigot (FRA): Missed Rio because of a doping ban but he returned successfully and was second in Doha and has been in PB form this summer with a 79.70m throw in June.

Rudy Winkler (USA): Finishing 18th at Rio and 11th in Doha does not suggest a proven competitor but a 82.71m US Trials win and US record confirms he is improving fast.

Outside bet: Myhaylo Kokhan (UKR): Only 20 years of age the newly-crowned European under-23 champion was fifth at Doha and has improved significantly since then and has improved three metres this year to 80.78m.

Prediction:

1 Pawel Fajdek (POL) 83.65 (WA ranking 1)

2 Rudy Winkler (USA) 82.40 (6)

3 Myhaylo Kokhan (UKR) 81.10 (4)

4 Wojciech Nowicki (POL) 80.65 (2)

5 Quentin Bigot (FRA) 78.80 (5)

6 Valeriy Pronkin (ANA) 77.65 (15)

7 Bence Halász (HUN) 77.30 (3)

8 Alex Young (USA) 77.00 (11)

9 Daniel Haugh (USA) 76.80 (9)

10 Marcel Lomnický (SVK) 76.70 (19)

11 Nick Miller (GBR) 76.45 (10)

12 Javier Cienfuegos (ESP) 76.10 (8)

Other contenders:

Eivind Henriksen (NOR) (7)

Hleb Dudarau (BLR) (13)

Mostafa Elgamel (EGY) (14)

Gabriel Kehr (CHI) (16)

Michail Anastasakis (GRE) (17)

Humberto Mansilla (CHI) (18)

Serghei Marghiev (MDA) (20)

Ashraf Amgad El Seify (QAT) (21)

Esref Apak (TUR) (24)

Taylor Campbell (GBR) (25)

Diego Del Real (MEX) (26)

Ivan Tikhon (BLR) (37)

Absent:

Sean Donnelly (USA) (10)

Javelin (Final: 20.00 August 7 (12.00 BST))

All eyes will be on the 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter, who may well break the world record at some stage this season. While he is a huge favourite any one of around 20 athletes could be in the medal mix. Finland have won seven previous golds and are the top nation but the tenth-ranked Toni Kuusela is unlikely to add to their medal haul.

2016 Olympic champion: Thomas Rohler (GER) 90.30

2019 World champion: Anderson Peters (GRN) 86.89

World record-holder: Jan Železný (CZE) 98.48 1996

Olympic record-holder: Andreas Thorkildsen (NOR) 90.57 2008

World leader: Johannes Vetter (GER) 96.29

British interest: There will be no British competitors with none ranked among the world top 100.

96.29 Johannes Vetter GER Chorzów 29 May

89.55 Marcin Krukowski POL Turku 8 Jun

89.12 Keshorn Walcott TTO Kuortane 26 Jun

88.07 Neeraj Chopra IND Patiala 5 Mar

87.57 Gatis Čakšs LAT Eisenstadt 9 Jun

86.66 Andrian Mardare MDA Split 8 May

86.38 Arshad Nadeem PAK Mashhad 12 Apr

85.97 Rocco van Rooyen RSA Parow 27 Feb

85.67 Michael Shuey USA East Stroudsburg 17 Jul

85.10 Aliaksei Katkavets BLR Brest 29 Apr

Top contenders:

Johannes Vetter (GER): Only fourth in 2016, he has dominated 2021 with an average of 91 metres in his ten competitions of the year le no one has broken 90 metres in a single competition. He did pick up an injury worry with his 96.29m European Team Champs win at the end of May but he has returned and won his four competitions since.

Marcin Krukowski (POL): a non qualifier in 2016, is much improved in 2021 with a 89.55m Polish record in Turku in June.

Anderson Peters (GRN): He competed in the world juniors in 2016 rather than the Olympics and though aged just 23 the world champion is proving ultra consistent even if he is the owner of a modest PB of 87.31m.

Keshorn Walcott (TTO): The 2012 Olympic champion won bronze in Rio and has a chance of completing the set judging by a 89.12m throw in June

Outside bet: Neeraj Chopra (IND): He defeated Peters to win the world junior title and the Commonwealth champion threw a 88.07m Indian record in March and could be on for his first global medal and become India’s first superstar athlete.

Prediction:

1 Johannes Vetter (GER) 99.20 (WA ranking 1)

2 Keshorn Walcott (TTO) 88.65 (10)

3 Neeraj Chopra (IND) 87.45 (16)

4 Marcin Krukowski (POL) 87.20 (6)

5 Anderson Peters (GRN) 86.64 (5)

6 Julian Weber (GER) 84.50 (9)

7 Toni Kuusela (FIN) 84.15 (40)

8 Gatis Čakšs (LAT) 83.80 (17)

9 Andrian Mardare (MDA) 83.65 (15)

10 Magnus Kirt (EST) 83.40 (2)

11 Vítězslav Veselý (CZE) 82.86 (26)

12 Arshad Nadeem (PAK) 82.25 (23)

Other contenders:

Chao-Tsun Cheng (TPE) (3)

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) (7)

Edis Matusevičius (LTU) (11)

Kim Amb (SWE) (12)

Lassi Etelatalo (FIN) (13)

Julius Yego (KEN) (14)

Shivpal Singh (IND) (18)

Norbert Rivasz-Toth (HUN) (19)

Michael Shuey (USA) (20)

Aliaksei Katkavets (BLR) (21)

Takuto Kominami (JPN) (22)

Rocco van Rooyen (RSA) (35)

Absent:

Andreas Hofmann (GER) (4)

Thomas Rohler (8)

Decathlon (first event 9am August 4-5 (01.00 BST))

This looks a straightforward two-man battle between Rio’s second and third placers Kevin Mayer and Damian Warner. The Frenchman and world record-holder clearly had the edge in the past but the Canadian is going in as the man in form based on his world lead and Canadian record in Gotzis. USA top the gold lists with 14 and have a good outside contender with Garrett Scantling.

2016 Olympic champion: Ashton Eaton (USA) 8893

Olympic record holder: Eaton & Roman Sebrle (CZE) 8993

2019 World champion: Niklas Kaul (GER) 8691

World record-holder: Kevin Mayer (FRA) 9126 2018

World leader: Damian Warner (CAN) 8995

British interest: None with Tim Duckworth not fully fit.

Top 10 entries on 2021 performances:

8995 Damian Warner CAN Götzis 30 May

(10.14/0.7 8.28/1.2 14.31 2.09 47.90 13.36/0.9 48.43 4.80 59.46 4:25.19)

8647 Garrett Scantling USA Eugene 20 Jun

(10.53/1.8 7.61/2.6 15.91 2.05 48.86 13.88/1.2 48.17 5.15 64.21 4:57.75)

8534 Pierce LePage CAN Götzis 30 May

(10.30/0.7 7.45/1.0 14.31 2.00 47.65 14.05/0.9 48.25 5.10 57.06 4:40.69)

8485 Steven Bastien USA Eugene 20 Jun

(10.52/1.8 7.20/-0.3 14.47 2.08 47.79 14.24/1.9 42.10 4.95 61.20 4:22.21)

8484 Karel Tilga EST Athens 10 Apr

(11.13/-0.5 7.69 15.32 2.10 49.53 15.16/0.0 47.13 4.92 66.55 4:26.95)

8471 Zach Ziemek USA Eugene 20 Jun

(10.70/0.8 7.74/2.3 14.79 2.14 50.89 15.04/0.9 45.83 5.55 55.72 4:40.69)

8430 Thomas Van Der Plaetsen BEL Götzis 30 May

11.21/0.5 7.90/1.1 13.81 2.09 50.29 14.36/-0.3 46.64 5.40 60.05 4:41.39)

8333 Paweł Wiesiołek POL Warszaw 27 Jun

10.74/1.5 7.68/0.7 14.87 1.96 48.40 14.60/1.8 41.70 5.00 59.40 4:27.92)

8331 Vitali Zhuk BLR Götzis 30 May

(10.96/-0.2 7.29/1.0 16.86 1.97 49.33 14.77/-0.3 44.98 4.90 65.16 4:35.05)

8300 Ilya Shkurenyov ANA Cheboksary 24 Jun

(10.99/0.5 7.54/0.9 14.30 2.02 49.68 14.25/0.1 45.65 5.00 60.35 4:33.90)

Top contenders:

Kevin Mayer (FRA): Doubts remain about whether the 2017 world champion is quite at his best and he certainly doesn’t look in 9000 point form but he did win European indoor gold. There are question marks over his recent competitive record outdoors though having failed to finish the 2018 Europeans and 2019 Worlds.

Damian Warner (CAN): With six global top fives, his competitiveness is unquestionable and he arrives in as the world’s fourth best ever performer after a stunning 200-point PB in Gotzis.

Niklaus Kaul (GER): After a shock win in Doha at the age of 21, he has not backed up his win and was only fifth in Gotzis over 700 points down on Warner who he easily beat in Qatar. However, he is a proven competitor with plenty of potential.

Garrett Scantling (USA): Started the year with a 8232 point before improving to 8476 in April and then 8647 to easily win the US Trials. Has zero international experience though despite now being 28.

Outside bet: Karel Tilga (EST): The NCAA indoor and outdoor champion and carries on the great Estonian tradition at the event and at the age of 23 is only going to get better.

Prediction:

1 Damian Warner (CAN) 9025 (WA ranking 1)

2 Kevin Mayer (FRA) 8875 (6)

3 Niklaus Kaul (GER) (2)

4 Garrett Scantling (USA) (14)

5 Karel Tilga (EST) (29)

6 Pierce LePage (CAN) (4)

7 Thomas Van Der Plaetsen (BEL)

8 Ilya Shkurenyov (ANA) (5)

9 Lindon Victor (EST)

10 Steven Bastien (USA)

11 Kaz Kazmirek (GER) (7)

12 Maicel Uibo (EST) (3)

Other contenders:

Zach Ziemek (USA) (11)

Vitaliy Zhuk (BLR) (15)

Martin Roe (NOR) (16)

Ashley Moloney (AUS) (17)

Paweł Wiesiołek (POL) (19)

Jorge Urena (ESP) (20)

Johannes Erm (EST) (21)

Felipe dos Santos (BRA) (22)

Adam Helecelet (CZE) (23)

Cedric Dubler (AUS) (27)

Absent:

Janek Oiglane (EST) (8)

Pieter Braun (NED) (9)

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram