How did the favourites do? We compare the results from the Olympics with our pre-Games tips

A few weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, we had a go at predicting who the track and field finalists would be – and even attempted to work out how they would perform.

Our choices were based on the form of the athletes from pre-Games meets, with a few wild card guesses and estimations given the pandemic meant that not everyone was competing at their usual frequencies. A few of our selections didn’t make it to the start line at all.

Of our 48 picks for gold, the accuracy was not exactly of Mystic Meg proportions as our choices won 20 golds (the obvious ones!), eight silvers and seven bronzes, while around 80 per cent of our top eight or 12 choices made the final.

In terms of the predicted performances, we were far too slow on the 400m hurdles and 1500m times – though I don’t think anyone did predict such staggering times – while the stifling heat meant that the times were slower in the endurance races. On the plus side, we did guess the triple jump world record to the centimetre!

In terms of nations, we predicted the USA would easily top the medals table with 13 golds, 12 silvers and eight bronzes. The Americans did finish on top but their haul was actually seven, 12 and seven as their men under-performed.

Kenya did similarly (four, four, two) to our predictions (five, two, three), as did Jamaica (four, one, four) to (three, five, one). However, Ethiopia (one, one, two) poorly under-performed compared to our predictions (four, three, two). Poland (four, two, three) went the other way (three, zero, zero) and we didn’t foresee Italy winning five golds. Our prediction didn’t see them picking up a single medal!

For Great Britain and NI, we estimated seven bronzes with a Dina Asher-Smith double and you could argue two silver and four bronzes is a step up. We rightly predicted medals for the sprint relays, Laura Muir, Holly Bradshaw and Josh Kerr, but undervalued Keely Hodgkinson.

Here are our predictions followed by the actual results. For reference, DNC stands for Did Not Compete, DNQ is did not Did Not Qualify, DNF is Did Not Finish and DNS is Did Not Start.

Men

100m:

Jacobs performed much better than expected and Bromell much worse. We had the winner’s time as our prediction for second place.

1 Trayvon Bromell (USA) 9.72 DNQ

2 Andre De Grasse (CAN) 9.80 3rd 9.89

3 Akani Simbine (RSA) 9.81 4th 9.93

4 Ronnie Baker (USA) 9.82 5th 9.95

5 Lamont Jacobs (ITA) 9.89 1st 9.80

6 Zharnel Hughes (GBR) 9.90 dq

7 Yohan Blake (JAM) 9.91 DNQ

8 Fred Kerley (USA) 9.93 2nd 9.84

200m:

This wasn’t far off the form book so we had the first five, albeit not in order, with Lyles below what we thought and De Grasse doing better.

1 Noah Lyles (USA) 19.65 3rd 19.74

2 Andre De Grasse (CAN) 19.72 1st 19.62

3 Kenny Bednarek (USA) 19.75 2nd 19.68

4 Erriyon Knighton (USA) 19.83 4th 19.93

5 Joseph Fahnbulleh (LBR) 19.90 5th 19.98

6 Divine Oduduru (NGR) 19.95 DNQ

7 Aaron Brown (CAN) 20.00 6th 20.20

8 Adam Gemili (GBR) 20.11 DNQ

400m:

Gardner won as expected but we had the rest of the top four much lower than they actually performed.

1 Steven Gardiner (BAH) 43.65 1st 43.85

2 Michael Norman (USA) 43.88 5th 44.31

3 Wayde Van Niekerk (RSA) 43.91 DNQ

4 Randolph Ross (USA) 43.95 DNQ

5 Isaac Makwala (BOT) 44.12 7th 44.94

6 Kirani James (GRN) 44.23 3rd 44.19

7 Michael Cherry (USA) 44.31 4th 44.21

8 Anthony Zambrano (COL) 44.37 2nd 44.08

800m:

Surprisingly five of our expected top six made the final – the one exception being Giles who came very close. Our pick, Amos, was lucky to make the final though as he fell in his semi (and ran 2:38.49) which may have affected his final.

1 Nijel Amos (BOT) 1:43.15 8th 1:46.41

2 Patryk Dobek (POL) 1:43.30 3rd 1:45.39

3 Emmanuel Korir (KEN) 1:43.36 1st 1:45.06

4 Elliot Giles (GBR) 1:43.40 DNQ

5 Clayton Murphy (USA) 1:43.45 9th 1:46.53

6 Ferguson Rotich (KEN) 1:43.61 2nd 1:45.23

7 Michael Saruni (KEN) 1:43.77 DNQ

8 Oliver Dustin (GBR) 1:44.05 DNQ

1500m:

We did say a sub-3:30 pace would see Ingebrigtsen replace Cole Hocker for silver. What we didn’t expect was the Norwegian to finally beat Cheruiyot and do it fairly easily at the 13th attempt. We didn’t predict Jake Heyward would make the final, coming ninth in 3:34.43.

1 Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN) 3:32.65 2nd 3:29.01

2 Cole Hocker (USA) 3:33.98 6th 3:31.40

3 Josh Kerr (GBR) 3:34.01 3rd 3:29.05

4 Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) 3:34.13 1st 3:28.32

5 Marcin Lewandowski (POL) DNQ

6 Jake Wightman (GBR) 3:34.55 10th 3:35.09

7 Stewart McSweyn (AUS) 7th 3:31.91

8 Matt Centrowitz (USA) 3:34.82 DNQ

9 Ronald Musagala (UGA) 3:35.11 DNQ

10 Charles Simotwo (KEN) 3:35.15 DNQ

11 Samuel Tefera (ETH) 3:35.23 DNQ

12 Oliver Hoare (AUS) 3:35.65 11th 3:35.79

5000m:

This was a poor prediction, with Wale and Katir – who were great pre-Games – running terribly. However, we did get six of the first seven in our predicted top eight but undervalued Cheptegei’s shorter form.We didn’t pick Andy Butchart (11th 13:09.97) as a finalist.

1 Getnet Wale (ETH) 12:55.60 DNQ

2 Mohamed Katir (ESP) 12:55.65 8th 13:06.60

3 Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) 12:56.12 5th 13:02.40

4 Paul Chelimo (USA) 12:56.66 3rd 12:59.05

5 Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) 12:57.05 1st 12:58.15

6 Nicholas Kimeli (KEN 13:00.12 4th 12:59.17

7 Mo Ahmed (CAN) 13:01.45 2nd 12:58.61

8 Nibret Melak (ETH) 13:03.12 DNQ

9 Daniel Simiyu Ebenyo (KEN) 13:03.66 DNQ

10 Milkesa Mengesha (ETH) 13:05.10 10th 13:08.50

11 Grant Fisher (USA) 13:08.14 9th 13:08.40

12 Marc Scott (GBR) 13:11.05 DNQ

10,000m:

Barega was better and Kejelcha much worse than we thought but our predicted top eight made the top nine.

1 Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) 26:51.50 8th 27:52.03

2 Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) 26:51.55 3rd 27:43.88

3 Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) 26:51.98 2nd 27:43.63

4 Selemon Barega (ETH) 26:52.01 1st 27:43.22

5 Rhonex Kipruto (KEN) 26:52.65 9th 27:52.78

6 Rodgers Chumo (KEN) 27:00.65 7th 27:50.06

7 Mohammed Ahmed (CAN) 27:01.56 6th 27:47.76

8 Solomon Berihu Aregawi (ETH) 27:10.65 4th 27:46.16

9 Yemaneberhan Crippa (ITA) 27:11.40 11th 27:54.05

10 Marc Scott (GBR) 27:11.66 14th 28:09.23

11 Grant Fisher (USA) 27:12.03 5th 27:46.39

12 Morhad Amdouni (FRA) 27:12.45 10th 27:53.58

3000m steeplechase:

Soufiane El Bakkali did two places better than we predicted.

1 Getnet Wale (ETH) 8:03.45 4th 8:14.97

2 Lamecha Girma (ETH) 8:03.80 2nd 8:10.38

3 Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) 8:04.23 1st 8:08.90

4 Bikila Tadese Takele (ETH) 8:05.10 DNQ

5 Leonard Bett (KEN) 8:05.65 DNQ

6 Abraham Kibiwot (KEN) 8:06.30 10th 8:19.41

7 Benjamin Kigen (KEN) 8:07.05 3rd 8:11.45

8 Hillary Bor (USA) 8:07.85 DNQ

9 Djilali Bedrani (FRA) 8:09.02 DNQ

10 Mohammed Tindoufti (MAR) 8:10.65 13th 8:23.56

11 Ryuji Miura (JPN) 8:13.10 7th 8:16.90

12 Benard Keter (USA) 8:17.45 11th 8:22.12

Marathon:

No points for getting the winner here and seven of our top 12 failed to finish, while we didn’t have silver medallist Abdi Nageeye in our top 12.

1 Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 2:06:01 1st 2:08.38

2 Suguru Osako (JPN) 2:06:20 6th 2:10:41

3 Lelisa Desisa (ETH) 2:06:36 DNF

4 Shura Kitata (ETH) 2:06:55 DNF

5 Lawrence Cherono (KEN) 2:07:03 4th 2:10:02

6 Galen Rupp (USA) 2:07:12 8th 2:11:41

7 Sisay Lemma (ETH) 2:07:13 DNF

8 Amos Kipruto (KEN) 2:08:15 DNF

9 Bashir Abdi (BEL) 2:08:17 3rd 2:10:00

10 Kaan Kigen Ozbilen (TUR) DNF

11 Callum Hawkins (GBR) 2:08:36 DNF

12 Gabriel Gerald Geay (TAN) 2:08:51 DNF

Not predicted: Abdi Mageeye (NED) 2nd 2:09:58

110m hurdles:

Winner Hansle Parchement was not even in our expected top eight and two of our predicted top four did not even compete.

1 Grant Holloway (USA) 12.79 2nd 13.09

2 Shunsuke Izumiya (JPN) 13.05 DNQ

3 Sergey Shubenkov (ANA) 13.10 DNC

4 Orlando Ortega (ESP) 13.11 DNC

5 Devon Allen (USA) 13.12 4th 13.14

6 Ronald Levy (JAM) 13.14 3rd 13.10

7 Daniel Roberts (USA) 13.17 DNQ

8 Andy Pozzi (GBR) 13.21 7th 13.30

Not predicted: Hansle Parchment (JAM) 1st 13.04

400m hurdles:

We had the top five in order but were miles out on the time!

1 Karsten Warholm (NOR) 46.75 1st 45.94

2 Rai Benjamin (USA) 46.78 2nd 46.17

3 Alison Dos Santos (BRA) 47.21 3rd 46.72

4 Kyron McMaster (IVB) 47.33 4th 47.08

5 Abderrahman Samba (QAT) 47.65 5th 47.12

6 Kenny Selmon (USA) 47.97 DNQ

7 Yasmani Copello (TUR) 48.03 6th 47.81

8 Thomas Barr (IRL) 48.11 DNQ

High jump:

We predicted Barshim would win but not that Tamberi would too! We didn’t pick Tom Gale as a finalist (11th with 2.27m).

1 Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT) 2.38 1st equal 2.37m

2 Maksim Nedasekau (BLR) 2.38 3rd 2.37m

3 JuVaughn Harrison (USA) 2.36 7th 2.33m

4 Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA) 2.36 1st equal 2.37m

5 Ilya Ivanyuk (ANA) 2.36 9th 2.30m

6 Brandon Starc (AUS) 2.33 5th 2.35m

7 Mikhail Akimenko (ANA) 2.33 DNQ

8 Takashi Eto (JPN) 2.33 DNQ

9 Loïc Gasch (SUI) 2.29 DNQ

10 Michael Mason (CAN) 2.29 DNQ

11 Naoto Tobe (JPN) 2.29 13th 2.24m

12 Shelby McEwen (USA) 2.29 12th 2.27m

Pole vault:

A predictable win for Duplantis, with Harry Coppell (7th 5.80m) doing better than we suggested.

1 Mondo Duplantis (SWE) 6.10 1st 6.02m

2 Renaud Lavillenie (FRA) 5.90 8th 5.70m

3 Chris Nilsen (USA) 5.90 2nd 5.97m

4 Piotr Lisek (POL) 5.80 6th 5.80m

5 Thiago Braz (BRA) 5.80 3rd 5.87m

6 Menno Vloon (NED) 5.80 13th 5.55m

7 KC Lightfoot (USA) 5.80 4th 5.80m

8 Ernest John Obiena (PHI) 5.80 11th 5.70m

9 Valentin Lavillenie (FRA) 5.75 DNQ

10 Kurtis Marschall (AUS) 5.75 nh

11 Sondre Guttormsen (NOR) 5.70 DNQ

12 Ben Broeders (BEL) 5.60 DNQ

Long jump:

The top two were in the wrong order.

1 Juan Miguel Echevarría (CUB) 8.65 2nd 8.41m

2 Miltiádis Tentaglou (GRE) 8.58 1st 8.41m

3 Tajay Gayle (JAM) 8.56 11th 7.69m

4 JuVaughn Harrison (USA) 8.54 5th 8.50m

5 Yuki Hashioka (JPN) 8.35 6th 8.10m

6 Marquis Dendy (USA) 8.32 DNQ

7 Maykel D. Massó (CUB) 8.28 3rd 8.21m

8 Thobias Montler (SWE) 8.26 7th 8.08m

9 Ruswahl Samaai (RSA) 8.24 DNQ

10 Carey McLeod (JAM) 8.20 DNQ

11 Steffin McCarter (USA) 8.18 DNQ

12 Huang Changzhou (CHN) 8.16 10th 7.72m

Triple jump:

We got the wrong co-favourite here.

1 Fabrice Zango Hugues (BUR) 18.05 3rd 17.47m

2 Pedro Pichardo (POR) 17.88 1st 17.98m

3 Andy Diaz (CUB) 17.45 DNQ

4 Will Claye (USA) 17.41 4th 17.44m

5 Zhu Yaming (CHN) 17.39 2nd 17.57m

6 Andrea Dallavalle (ITA) 17.31 6th 16.85m

7 Donald Scott (USA) 17.26 7th 17.18m

8 Yasser Triki (ALG) 17.20 5th 17.43m

9 Chris Benard (USA) 17.18 DNQ

10 Melvin Raffin (FRA) 17.12 nm

11 Max Hess (GER) 17.11 DNQ

12 Fang Yaoqing (CHN) 17.10 8th 17.01m

Shot:

The top three was as expected while we predicted Kovacs’ best to the very centimetre!

1 Ryan Crouser (USA) 23.44 1st 23.30m

2 Joe Kovacs (USA) 22.65 2nd 22.65m

3 Tomas Walsh (NZL) 22.50 3rd 22.47m

4 Michal Haratyk (POL) 22.22 DNQ

5 Payton Otterdahl (USA) 21.75 10th 20.32m

6 Filip Mihaljević (CRO) 21.60 DNQ

7 Armin Sinančević (SRB) 21.56 7th 20.89m

8 Jacko Gill (NZL) 21.52 9th 20.71m

9 Bob Bertemes (LUX) 21.34 DNQ

10 Darlan Romani (BRA) 21.20 4th 21.88m

11 Leonardo Fabbri (ITA) 21.15 DNQ

12 Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (NGR) 21.15 12th 19.74m

Discus:

Daniel Stahl’s win was fairly predictable.

1 Daniel Stahl (SWE) 70.84 1st 68.90m

2 Kristjan Ceh (SLO) 69.50 5th 66.37m

3 Lukas Weisshaidinger (AUT) 68.85 3rd 67.07m

4 Andrius Gudžius (LTU) 68.60 6th 64.11m

5 Fedrick Dacres (JAM) 67.95 DNQ

6 Simon Pettersson (SWE) 67.80 2nd 67.39m

7 Christoph Harting (GER) 67.55 DNC

8 Lawrence Okoye (GBR) 67.05 DNQ

9 Alex Rose (SAM) 66.60 DNQ

10 Mason Finley (USA) 65.45 DNQ

11 Reggie Jagers III (USA) 64.65 DNQ

12 Daniel Jasinki (GER) 63.80 10th 62.44m

Hammer:

Not the pole we were expecting to win but Fajdek showed better Olympic form than previously. Miller exceeded our hopes.

1 Pawel Fajdek (POL) 83.65 3rd 81.53m

2 Rudy Winkler (USA) 82.40 7th 77.08m

3 Myhaylo Kokhan (UKR) 81.10 4th 80.39m

4 Wojciech Nowicki (POL) 80.65 1st 82.52m

5 Quentin Bigot (FRA) 78.80 5th 79.39m

6 Valeriy Pronkin (ANA) 77.65 8th 76.72m

7 Bence Halász (HUN) 77.30 DNQ

8 Alex Young (USA) 77.00 DNQ

9 Daniel Haugh (USA) 76.80 11th 76.22m

10 Marcel Lomnický (SVK) 76.70 DNQ

11 Nick Miller (GBR) 76.45 6th 78.15m

12 Javier Cienfuegos (ESP) 76.10 10th 76.30m

Javelin:

We got this one badly wrong, with Vetter only ninth and actual runner-up Jakub Vadlejch showing insufficient form in our view to warrant a top 12, yet coming close to Chopra’s distance.

1 Johannes Vetter (GER) 99.20 9th 82.52m

2 Keshorn Walcott (TTO) 88.65 DNQ

3 Neeraj Chopra (IND) 87.45 1st 87.58m

4 Marcin Krukowski (POL) 87.20 DNQ

5 Anderson Peters (GRN) 86.64 DNQ

6 Julian Weber (GER) 84.50 4th 85.30m

7 Toni Kuusela (FIN) 84.15 DNQ

8 Gatis Čakšs (LAT) 83.80 DNQ

9 Andrian Mardare (MDA) 83.65 7th 83.30m

10 Magnus Kirt (EST) 83.40 DNQ

11 Vítězslav Veselý (CZE) 82.86 3rd 85.44m

12 Arshad Nadeem (PAK) 82.25 5th 84.62m

Not predicted: Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) 2nd 86.67m

Decathlon:

Close to the winner’s score but we missed the bronze medallist from our top 12.

1 Damian Warner (CAN) 9025 1st 9018

2 Kevin Mayer (FRA) 8875 2nd 8726

3 Niklaus Kaul (GER) 8655 DNF

4 Garrett Scantling (USA) 8632 4th 8611

5 Karel Tilga (EST) 8595 20th 7018

6 Pierce LePage (CAN) 8560 5th 8604

7 Thomas Van Der Plaetsen (BEL) 8467 DNF

8 Ilya Shkurenyov (ANA) 8460 8th 8413

9 Lindon Victor (EST) 8423 7th 8410

10 Steven Bastien (USA) 8420 10th 8236

11 Kaz Kazmirek (GER) 8350 14th 8126

12 Maicel Uibo (EST) 8330 15th 8037

20km walk:

No one could have foreseen that Massimo Stano would win, while times were much slower than we predicted due to the heat. We did predict a Briton would make the top 12, though in reality it was Callum Wilkinson (1:22:38).

1 Toshikazu Yamanishi (JPN) 1:17:25 3rd 1:21:28

2 Wang Kaihua (CHN) 1:17:40 7th 1:22:03

3 Vasiliy Mizinov (ANA) 1:18:15 DQ

4 Perseus Karlstrom (SWE) 1:18:16 9th 1:22:39

5 Eiki Takahashi (JPN) 1:18:30 32nd 1:27:29

6 Koki Ikeda (JPN) 1:18:45 2nd 2:21:14

7 Cai Zelin (CHN) 1:18:53 26th 1:26:39

8 Zhang Jun (CHN) 1;18:56 8th 1:22:16

9 Álvaro Martín (ESP) 1:19:10 4th 1:21:46

10 Diego García Carrera (ESP) 1:19:11 6th 1:21:57

11 Salih Korkmaz (TUR) 1:20:05 DNF

12 Tom Bosworth (GBR) 1:20:08 25th 1:25:57

Not predicted: Massimo Stano (ITA) 1st 1:21:05

50km walk:

First and second missed, suggesting this was another big surprise that did not go the form book. This was easily the least accurate of our men’s selections

1 Masatora Kawano (JPN) 3:35:50 6th 3:50:08

2 Satoshi Maruo (JPN) 3:35:56 32nd 4:06:44

3 Hayato Katsuki (JPN) 3:39:20 30th 4:06:32

4 Evan Dunfee (CAN) 3:40:01 3rd 3:50:59

5 Yohann Diniz (FRA) 3:40:25 DNF

6 Matej Toth (SVK) 3:40:35 14th 3:56:23

7 Luo Yadong (CHN) 3:40:47 28th 4:06:17

8 Joao Vieira (POR) 3:42:35 5th 3:51:28

9 Havard Haukenes (NOR) 3:43:00 DNF

10 Maryan Zakalnytskyy (UKR) 3:43:15 25th 4:02:53

11 Dzmitry Dziubin (BLR) 3:43:45 22nd 4:00:25

12 Rafał Augustyn (POL) 3:44:00 DNF

Not predicted: Dawid Tomala (POL) 1st 3:50:08

Not predicted: Jonathan Hilbert (GER) 2nd 3:50:44

4x100m:

Double failure here. We now inexplicably did not choose Italy for a top eight and USA did not make the final.

1 USA 37.29 DNQ

2 Japan 37.40 DNF

3 GBR 37.45 2nd 37.51

4 Canada 37.51 3rd 37.70

5 Jamaica 37.66 5th 37.84

6 China 37.68 4th 37.79

7 Brazil 38.06 DNQ

8 South Africa 38.12 DNQ

Not predicted: Italy 1st 37.50

4x400m:

No surprises here, other than the times of some of the top teams.

1 USA 2:54.13 1st 2:55.70

2 Trinidad 2:59.45 8th 3:00.85

3 Japan 2:59.65 DNQ

4 Jamaica 2:59.76 6th 2:58.76

5 South Africa 2:59.85 DNQ

6 Netherlands 3:00.23 2nd 2:57.18

7 Belgium 3:01.00 4th 2:57.88

8 Great Britain 3:01.05 DNQ

Not predicted: Botswana 3rd 2:57.27

Women

100m:

Wrong Jamaican but we did get Thompson-Herah’s time right!

1 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) 10.60 2nd 10.74

2 Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) 10.61 1st 10.61

3 Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) 10.78 DNQ

4 Shericka Jackson (JAM) 10.79 3rd 10.76

5 Blessing Okagbare (NGR) 10.86 DNR

6 Marie Ta Lou (CIV) 10.88 4th 10.91

7 Javianne Oliver (USA) 10.95 DNQ

8 Daryll Neita (GBR) 10.99 8th 11.12

200m:

Totally underestimated Thompson-Herah’s brilliant form and overestimated Jackson’s ability to run through the line in the heats. Christine Mboma’s 200m form pre-Games meant we did not predict she would make the final.

1 Shericka Jackson (JAM) 21.70 DNQ

2 Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH) 21.77 8th 24.00

3 Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) 21.82 DNR

4 Gabby Thomas (USA) 21.85 3rd 21.87

5 Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) 21.90 1st 21.53

6 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) 21.92 4th 21.94

7 Jenna Prandini (USA) 22.05 DNQ

8 Anavia Battle (USA) 22.10 DNQ

Not predicted: Christine Nboma (NAM) 2nd 21.81

400m:

We did say Miller-Uibo would win if she competed and after all year saying she was focusing on the 200m she changed her mind in the final of the shorter event!

1 Allyson Felix (USA) 49.67 3rd 49.46

2 Stephenie Ann McPherson (JAM) 49.81 4th 49.61

3 Quanera Hayes (USA) 49.85 7th 50.88

4 Marleidy Paulino (DOM) 49.96 (25) 2nd 49.20

5 Wadeline Jonathas (USA) 50.05 SF

6 Candice McLeod (JAM) 50.21 5th 49.87

7 Cynthia Bolingo Mbongo (BEL) 50.29 DNC

8 Jodie Williams (GBR) 50.30 8th 49.97

If she competes – 1 Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH) 48.87 1st 48.36

800m:

We picked the winner and missed out on the time by two hundredths of a second but gladly Keely Hodgkinson and Alex Bell (7th 1:57.66) did much better than we anticipated. NB Werkuwuha Getachew was withdrawn from the Ethiopian team given that, with no international experience, she had not been tested sufficiently.

1 Athing Mu (USA) 1:55.23 1st 1:55.21

2 Werkwuha Getachew (ETH) 1:55.60 DNC

3 Ajee’ Wilson (USA) 1:55.76 DNQ

4 Natoya Goule (JAM) 1:56.03 8th 1:58.26

5 Jemma Reekie (GBR) 1:56.48 4th 1:56.90

6 Rose Almanza (CUB) 1:56.65 DNQ

7 Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) 1:57.27 2nd 1:55.88

8 Habitam Alemu (ETH) 1:57.45 6th 1:57.56

1500m:

Times were much faster than we expected and Muir swapped with Hassan

1 Faith Kipyegon (KEN) 3:56.80 1st 3:53.11

2 Sifan Hassan (NED) 3:56.84 – 3rd 3:55.86

3 Laura Muir (GBR) 3:57.15 2nd 3:54.50

4 Freweyni Hailu Gebreezibeher 3:58.24 4th 3:57.60

5 Elle Purrier St Pierre (USA) 3:58.70 10th 4:01.75

6 Gabriela DeBues-Stafford (CAN) 3:59.55 5th 3:58.93

7 Diribe Welteji(ETH) 4:00.01 DNQ

8 Winnie Nanyondo (UGA) 4:00.66 7th 3:59.80

9 Ciara Mageean (IRL) 4:01.25 DNQ

10 Cory McGee (USA) 4:01.35 12th 4:05.50

11 Linden Hall (AUS) 4:02.60 6th 3:59.01

12 Lemlem Hailu (ETH) 4:04.00 DNQ

5000m:

We predicted the top three but in the wrong order, though our predicted times were reasonably close.

1 Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) 14:34.65 3rd 14:38.87

2 Sifan Hassan (NED) 14:34.66 1st 14:36.79

3 Hellen Obiri (KEN) 14:35.10 2nd 14:38.36

4 Senbere Teferi (ETH) 14:37.24 6th 14:45.11

5 Lilian Rengeruk (KEN) 14:38.66 12th 14:58.55

6 Ejgayehu Taye (ETH) 14:39.23 5th 14:41.24

7 Agnes Tirop (KEN) 14:39.35 4th 14:39.62

8 Eilish McColgan (GBR) 14:39.45 DNQ

9 Yasemin Can (TUR) 14:43.65 8th 14:46.49

10 Karissa Schweizer (USA) 14:51.20 11th 14:55.80

11 Nozomi Tanaka (JPN) 14:53.20 DNQ

12 Rachel Schneider (USA) 14:55.10 DNQ

10,000m:

No prizes for the winner, though times were much slower than predicted.

1 Sifan Hassan (NED) 29:10.65 1st 29:55.32

2 Letesenbet Gidey (ETH) 29:12.03 3rd 30:01.72

3 Hellen Obiri (KEN) 29:45.65 4th 30:24.27

4 Konstanze Klosterhalfen (GER) 29:46.32 8th 31:01.97

5 Kalkidan Gezahegnem (BRN) 30:10.45 2nd 29:56.18

6 Tsige Gebreselama (ETH) 30:12.55 DNF

7 Tsehay Gemeuchu (ETH) 30:14.65 DQ

8 Eilish McColgan (GBR) 30:15.65 9th 31:04.46

9 Sheila Chelangat (KEN) 30:23.23 16th 31:48.23

10 Hitoma Niiya (JPN) 30:31.45 21st 32:23.87

11 Emily Sisson (USA) 30:44.66 10th 31:09.58

12 Karoline Grovdal (NOR) 30:48.22 DNF

3000m steeplechase:

Missing the winner was a major omission, though Chepkoech went into the race with a 9:22.09 season’s best which would have placed her 11th in the final. Elizabeth Bird (9th 9:19.68) also exceeded her pre-Games form brilliantly.

1 Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN) 8:55.65 7th 9:16.33

2 Hyvin Kiyeng (KEN) 8:55.78 3rd 9:05.39

3 Mekides Abebe Demewoz (ETH) 8:56.34 4th 9:06.16

4 Emma Coburn (USA) 9:01.20 DQ

5 Gesa Felicitas Krause (GER) 9:03.89 5th 9:14.00

6 Purity Kirui (KEN) 9:04.65 DNQ

7 Winfred Yavi (BRN) 9:10.03 10th 9:19.74

8 Courtney Frerichs (USA) 9:12.15 2nd 9:04.79

9 Anna Emilie Moller (DEN) 9:14.15 DNQ

10 Luiza Gega (ALB) 9:15.66 13th 9:34.10

11 Genevieve Gregson (AUS) 9:18.04 DNF

12 Lomi Muleta (ETH) 9:19.32 DNQ

Not predicted: Peruth Chemutai (UGA) 1st 9:01.45

Marathon:

Wrong Kenyan, hopelessly out on times and Molly Seidel’s medal was not foreseen.

1 Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 2:20:45 DNF

2 Brigid Kosgei (KEN) 2:20:48 2nd 2:27:36

3 Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) 2:21:05 1st 2:27:20

4 Tigist Girma (ETH) 2:22:40 DNF

5 Birhane Dibaba (ETH) 2:23:17 DNF

6 Roza Dereze (ETH) 2:23:35 4th 2:28:38

7 Mao Ichiyama (JPN) 2:23:50 8th 2:30:13

8 Helaria Johannes (NAM) 2:24:01 11th 2:31:22

9 Honami Maeda (JPN) 2:24:15 33rd 2:35:28

10 Lonah Salpeter (ISR) 2:24:35 66th 2:48:31

11 Ayuko Suzuki (JPN) 2:25:01 19th 2:33:14

12 Juliet Chekwel (UGA) 2:25:12 69th 2:53:40

Not predicted: Molly Seidel (USA) 3rd 2:27:46

100m hurdles:

We got the top two in the wrong order, though missed the bronze medallist. We were also close to the winner’s time!

1 Kendra Harrison (USA) 12.35 2nd 12.52

2 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR) 12.36 1st 12.37

3 Tobi Amusan (NGR) 12.45 4th 12.60

4 Christina Clemons (USA) 12.55 DNQ

5 Cindy Sember (GBR) 12.60 DNQ

6 Britany Anderson (JAM) 12.61 8th 13.24

7 Nadine Visser (NED) 12.68 5th 12.73

8 Gabriele Cunningham (USA) 12.71 7th 13.01

Not predicted: Megan Tapper (JAM) 3rd 12.55

400m hurdles:

No prizes for the top three and the world record as six of our predicted top eight made the final.

1 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) 51.85 1st 51.46

2 Dalilah Muhammad (USA) 52.15 2nd 51.58

3 Femke Bol (NED) 52.34 3rd 52.03

4 Anna Cockrell (USA) 52.91 DQ

5 Anna Ryzhykova (UKR) 53.15 5th 53.48

6 Janieve Russell (JAM) 53.50 4th 53.08

7 Viktoriya Tkachuk (UKR) 54.10 6th 53.79

8 Emma Zapletalová (SVK) 54.15 DNQ

High jump:

Lasitskene and Mahuchikh swapped from our predictions.

1 Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) 2.06 3rd 2.00m

2 Vashti Cunningham (USA) 2.00 6th 1.96m

3 Mariya Lasitskene (ANA) 2.00 1st 2.04m

4 Nicola McDermott (AUS) 2.00 2nd 2.02m

5 Nadezhda Dubovitskaya (KAZ) 2.00 DNQ

6 Yuliya Levchenko (UKR) 1.97 8th 1.96

7 Iryna Herashchenko (UKR) 1.97 4th 1.98

8 Svetlana Radzivil (UZB) 1.94 DNQ

9 Kamila Lićwinko(POL) 1.94 11th 1.93

10 Karyna Demidik (BLR) 1.94 DNQ

11 Morgan Lake (GBR) 1.94 DNJ (final)

12 Salome Lang (SUI) DNQ

Pole vault:

Correctly predicted the three medallists and the right height for Nageotte, but got one and two in wrong. Nine jumpers exited at 4.50m.

1 Anzhelika Sidorova (ANA) 5.00 2nd 4.85m

2 Katie Nageotte (USA) 4.90 1st 4.90m

3 Holly Bradshaw (GBR) 4.90 3rd 4.85m

4 Sandi Morris (USA) 4.85 DNQ

5 Katarina Stefanidi (GRE) 4.80 4th 4.80m

6 Nina Kennedy (AUS) 4.70 DNQ

7 Tina Sutej (SLO) 4.70 5th 4.50m

8 Angelica Moser (SUI) 4.70 DNQ

9 Iryna Zhuk (BLR) 4.70 8th 4.50m

10 Angelica Bengtsson 4.60 (SWE) 13th 4.50m

11 Yarisley Silva (CUB) 4.60 8th 4.50m

12 Robeilys Peinadom (VEN) 4.60 8th 4.50m

Long jump:

Correct top three but in the wrong order again.

1 Brittney Reese (USA) 7.20 2nd 6.97m

2 Ese Brume (NGR) 7.16 3rd 6.97m

3 Malaika Mihambo (GER) 7.12 1st 7.00m

4 Tara Davis (USA) 6.95 6th 6.84m

5 Chantel Malone (IVB) 6.86 12th 6.50m

6 Ivana Spanovic (SRB) 6.84 4th 6.91m

7 Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (UKR) 6.79 5th 6.88m

8 Darya Klishina (ANA) 6.75 DNQ

9 Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova (BLR) 6.72 DNQ

10 Lorraine Ugen (GBR) 6.68 DNQ

11 Jazmin Sawyers (GBR) 6.67 8th 6.80m

12 Abilgail Irozuru (GBR) 6.64 11th 6.51m

Triple jump:

The winner and the right world record distance, though the other medallists did better than we anticipated.

1 Yulimar Rojas (VEN) 15.67 1st 15.67m

2 Shanieka Ricketts (JAM) 14.85 4th 14.84m

3 Keturah Orji (USA) 14.80 7th 14.59m

4 Liadagmis Povea (CUB) 14.78 5th 14.70m

5 Kimberly Williams (JAM) 14.71 8th 14.51m

6 Senni Salminen (FIN) 14.66 DNQ

7 Patrícia Mamona (POR) 14.58 2nd 15.01m

8 Ana Peleteiro (ESP) 14.55 3rd 14.87m

9 Ruth Usoro (NGR) 14.51 DNC

10 Nubia Soares (BRA) 14.50 DNQ

11 Leyanis Pérez (CUB) 14.40 DNS

12 Olga Rypakova (KAZ) 14.30 DNQ

Shot:

An obvious choice for victory who won comfortably. Seven of our expected top eight made the top nine, the one exception being Jessica Ramsey who had three no throws.

1 Gong Lijiao (CHN) 20.43 1st 20.58m

2 Valerie Adams (NZL) 19.80 3rd 19.62m

3 Jessica Ramsey (USA) 19.68 nm

4 Auriol Dongmo (POR) 19.45 4th 19.57m

5 Fanny Roos (SWE) 19.30 7th 18.91m

6 Raven Saunders (USA) 19.25 2nd 19.79m

7 Aliona Dubitskaya (BLR) 19.18 9th 18.73m

8 Song Jiayuan (CHN) 19.15 5th 19.14m

9 Danniel Thomas-Dodd(JAM) 19.10 DNQ

10 Christina Schwanitz (GER) 18.94 DNQ

11 Adelaide Aquilla (USA) 18.90 DNQ

12 Sarah Mitton (CAN) 18.71 DNQ

Discus:

The defending champion disappointed but all of the top seven were in our 12 selections.

1 Sandra Perkovic (CRO) 68.80 4th 65.01m

2 Valarie Allman (USA) 68.24 1st 68.98m

3 Jorinde van Klinken (NED) 68.00 DNQ

4 Yaime Perez (CUB) 67.90 3rd 65.72m

5 Feng Bin (CHN) 66.20 DNQ

6 Liliana Cá (POR) 65.80 5th 63.93m

7 Shadae Lawrence (JAM) 65.32 7th 62.12m

8 Kristin Pudenz (GER) 65.20 2nd 66.86m

9 Dani Stevens (AUS) 65.05 DNQ

10 Mélina Robert-Michon (FRA) 64.80 DNQ

11 Claudine Vita (GER) 64.65 9th 61.80m

12 Kamalpreet Kaur (IND) 63.70 6th 63.70m

Hammer:

Włodarczyk confirmed her position as an all-time great but the three Americans all under-performed.

1 Anita Włodarczyk (POL) 79.85 1st 78.48m

2 DeAnna Price (USA) 78.90 8th 73.09m

3 Brooke Andersen (USA) 78.40 10th 72.16m

4 Alexandra Tavernier (FRA) 75.20 4th 74.41m

5 Gwen Berry (USA) 75.15 11th 71.35m

5 Malwina Kopron (POL) 75.05 3rd 75.49m

6 Camryn Rogers (CAN) 74.85 5th 74.35m

7 Annette Echikunwoke (NGR) 73.85 DNC

8 Lauren Bruce (NZL) 73.80 DNQ

9 Wang Zheng (CHN) 72.60 2nd 77.03m

10 Julia Ratcliffe (NZL) 72.25 9th 72.69m

11 Nastassia Maslava (BLR) 72.10 28th 65.15m

12 Hanna Skydan (AZE) 71.40 16th 69.57m

Javelin:

Our favourite came second but otherwise this was a poor selection with half of our 12 making the final.

1 Maria Andrejczyk (POL) 70.85 2nd 64.61m

2 Christin Hussong (GER) 68.40 9th 59.94m

3 Lui Huihui (CHN) 65.85 5th 63.41m

4 Lina Muze (LAT) 65.40 DNQ

5 Maggie Malone (USA) 64.80 10th 59.82m

6 Nikola Ogrodníková (CZE) 64.25 DNQ

7 Barbora Špotáková (CZE) 64.10 DNQ

8 Tatsiana Khaladovich (BLR) 63.85 DNQ

9 Liu Shiying (CHN) 63.25 1st 66.34m

10 Kelsey-Lee Barber (AUS) 62.90 3rd 64.56m

11 Victoria Hudson (AUT) 62.20 DNQ

12 Anete Kociņa (LAT) 62.05 DNQ

Heptathlon:

Thiam won as expected but scores were generally disappointing. We missed Oosterwegel from our predictions.

1 Nafi Thiam (BEL) 7050 1st 6791

2 Annie Kunz (USA) 6685 6th 6420

3 Xénia Krizsán (HUN) 6640 13th 6295

4 Kendell Williams (USA) 6620 5th 6508

5 Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) 6586 DNF

6 Anouk Vetter (NED) 6545 2nd 6689

7 Yorgelis Rodríguez (CUB) 6490 DNF

8 Erica Bougard (USA) 6435 9th 6379

9 Ivona Dadic (AUT) 6430 8th 6403

10 Adriana Rodríguez (ESP) 6425 DNC

11 Maria Huntington (FIN) 6402 17th 6135

12 Verena Mayr (AUT) 6385 11th 6310

Not predicted: Emma Oosterwegel (NED) 3rd 6590

20km walk:

Our expected Chinese clean sweep ended up 12th, third and seventh.

We had Palmisano as the best of the rest but she was best, full stop. Some of our selections look even worse due to time penalties.

1 Yang Jiayu (CHN) 1:23:35 12th 1:31:54

2 Liu Hong (CHN) 1:23:45 3rd 1:29:57

3 Qieyang Shenjie (CHN) 1:24:31 7th 1:31:04

4 Antonella Palmisano (ITA) 1:26:48 1st 1:29:12

5 Sandra Arenas (COL) 1:27:25 2nd 1:29:37

6 Elvira Khasanova (ANA) 1:27:48 16th 1:31:58

7 Erica Rocha de Sena (BRA) 1:28:02 11th 1:31:39

8 Maria Perez (ESP) 1:28:05 4th 1:30:05

9 Raquel González (ESP) 1:28:16 14th 1:31:57

10 Valeria Ortuna (MEX) 1:28:40 <strong>47th 1:41:50

11 Eleonora Giorgi (ITA) 1:28:45 52nd 1:46:36

12 Glenda Estefanía Morejón (ECU) 1:28:49 DNF

4x100m:

Right order and not too far out on the times, especially the Brits, though that was only because their changeovers were very ragged. We were also close to a top six being right, with Germany ruining the order by being 0.04 of a second too slow and 0.04 too fast in our predicted time!

1 Jamaica 40.85 1st 41.02

2 USA 41.75 2nd 41.45

3 GB 41.86 3rd 41.88

4 Germany 42.16 5th 42.12

5 Switzerland 42.30 4th 42.08

6 China 42.60 6th 42.71

7 Trinidad 42.75 DNQ

8 Japan 42.78 DNQ

4x400m:

We were close on USA’s time. Poland and Canada did better than we thought and Netherlands worse.

1 USA 3:16.55 1st 3:16.85

2 Jamaica 3:19.36 3rd 3:21.24

3 Netherlands 3:22.01 6th 3:23.74

4 GBR 3:22.33 5th 3:22.59

5 Poland 3:22.45 2nd 3:20.53

6 Cuba 3:23.68 8th 3:26.92

7 Ukraine 3:23.75 DNQ

8 Canada 3:25.01 4th 3:21.84

Mixed 4×400:

USA paid the price for not picking anywhere near their best team as this event struggled to get the best runners because of the scheduling. Poland, who had a superb championships all-round, did better, as did the Dominican Republic, who even beat USA but they were’t even in our top eight.

1 USA 3:07.85 3rd 3:10.22

2 Jamaica 3:10.06 7th 3:14.95

3 Netherlands 3:11.03 4th 3:10.36

4 GBR 3:11.07 6th 3:12.07

5 Poland 3:11.21 1st 3:09.87

6 Italy 3:12.01 DNQ

7 Germany 3:12.33 DQ

8 Belgium 3:12.65 5th 3:11.51

Not predicted: Dominican Republic 2nd 3:10.21

