British middle-distance runners are highly ranked in the World Athletics rankings system but does it work?

While golf and tennis have long held a world rankings system based on honours won and levels of performance, athletics hasn’t until recently.

World Athletics devised a new global ranking system where athletes score points on a combination of result and place depending on the level of the competition in which the result is achieved. The ranking is based on an average score over a number of competitions over a period of time.

The rankings pre-Olympics actually help determined what athletes made up the final spots in Japan and were no doubt a reason why the qualifying standards were harder than normal to put a greater importance on the rankings system.

World Athletics has now updated the rankings taking into account the Olympic results on the rankings published on August 18 and then again a few days after the Eugene meeting a week later and they make interesting reading but to some still need a tinkering with.

Ironically the rankings are are a better reflection of athletes abilities after Oregon than they were after the Olympics which suggests the organisation hasn’t quite got their priorities right.

When athletes win Olympic golds in the fastest time of the year such as Elaine Thompson-Herah at 100m, Athing Mu at 800m and Sydney McLaughlin and 400m hurdles they should be the world no.1 rather than a very consistent athlete with a better set of marks?

Overall men

While most attention has been on the ranking in individual events, there is an overall ranking and it’s no surprise that Karsten Warholm is now regarded as the top overall athlete from fellow Scandinavian Armand Duplantis. World shot record-breaker Ryan Crouser moved from fifth to third after Eugene moving ahead of Canadians Damian Warner and Andre de Grasse. It’s proof that British male athletes are not dominating the sport as much as in previous eras when the highest placed overall British male athlete is Andrew Pozzi way back in 60th.

1 Karsten Warholm (NOR) 1539

2 Armand Duplantis (SWE) 1535

3 Ryan Crouser (USA) 1500

4 Andre de Grasse (CAN) 1491

5 Damian Warner (CAN) 1473

6 Alison Dos Santos (BRA) 1466

7 Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) 1465

8 Rai Benjamin (USA) 1463

9 Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN) 1444

10 Kenny Bednarek (USA) 1443

Top Brit: 60 Andrew Pozzi (GBR) 1361

Overall women

Thanks to her versatility from 1500m to 10,000m, Sifan Hassan is comfortably top woman from fellow double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah who has closed the gap significantly after her Eugene run. A recent world record-breaker Yulimar Rojas is not surprisingly third but it does not quite seem right and Femke Bol was fourth overall after the Olympics even though she was clearly only third best at her best event but she lost two places to Faith Kipyegon and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce after their Eugene efforts with the Jamaican likely to move up further after her Lausanne win in next week’s rankings. Laura Muir is the top Briton in 15th after Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson both had injury problems this year.

1 Sifan Hassan (NED) 1534

2 Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) 1515

3 Yulimar Rojas (VEN) 1475

4 Faith Kipyegon (KEN) 1474

5 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) 1458

6 Femke Bol (NED) 1455

7 Katie Nageotte (USA) 1444

8 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR) 1433

9 Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) 1430

10 Hyvin Kiyeng (KEN) 1429

selected others

13 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) 1424

14 Nafi Thiam (BEL) 1423

Top Brit: 15 Laura Muir (GBR) 1421

Men’s Olympic champions

Only nine of the 21 male Olympic champions were ranked world No.1 after the Games but another nine were in the top three. The 800m winner Emmanuel Korir had the lowest ranking in ninth despite having gone into the Games with the second fastest ever time but he moved up to fourth despite losing in Eugene. Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Joshua Cheptegei both advanced to first after Eugene.

100m: Lamont Marcell Jacobs (ITA) 1st

200m: Andre de Grasse (CAN) 1st

400m: Steven Gardiner (BAH) 4th

800m: Emmanuel Korir (KEN) 8th then 4th

1500m: Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) 2nd then 1st

5000m: Joshua Cheptegei (KEN) 2nd then 1st

10,000m: Selemon Barega (ETH) 3rd

110mH: Hansle Parchment (JAM) 3rd

400mH: Karsten Warholm (NOR) 1st

3000mSC: Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) 2nd

HJ: Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA) 2nd

HJ: Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT) 3rd

PV: Armand Duplantis (SWE) 1st

LJ: Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE) 1st

TJ: Pedro Pichardo (CUB) 1st

SP: Ryan Crouser (USA) 1st

DT: Daniel Stahl (SWE) 1st

HT: Wojciech Nowicki (POL) 1st

JT: Neeraj Chopra (IND) 2nd

20kmW: Massimo Stano (ITA) 2nd

Mar: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 6th

Women’s Olympic champions

The women winners in Tokyo fared better in the world rankings than the men with 14 getting the No.1 spot. The worst ranking champions were fifth-placers Athing Mu, Peruth Chemutai and Shiying Lu which is fair enough on the last two as their pre Olympic form was patchy and certainly not world-beating but not Mu who had the world lead going into the Olympics. Mu jumped from fifth to first after Eugene. At 100m, Thompson Herah also advanced from her American run though Lijiao Gong dropped to second.

100m: Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) 2nd then 1st

200m: Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) 1st

400m: Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH) 1st

800m: Athing Mu (USA) 5th then 1st

1500m: Faith Kipyegon (KEN) 1st

5000m: Sifan Hassan (NED) 2nd

10,000m: Sifan Hassan (NED) 1st

Mar: Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) 1st

100mH: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR) 1st

400mH: Sydney McLaughlin (USA) 2nd

3000mSC: Peruth Chemutai (UGA) 5th then 3rd

HJ: Mariya Lasitskene (ANA) 2nd

PV: Katie Nageotte (USA) 1st

LJ: Malaika Mihambo (GER) 1st

TJ: Yulimar Rojas (VEN) 1st

SP: Lijiao Gong (CHN) 1st then 2nd

DT: Valarie Allman (USA) 1st

HT: Anita Wlodarczyk (POL) 1st

JT: Shiying Lu (CHN) 5th then 7th

20kmW: Antonella Palmisano (ITA) 1st

Hep: Nafi Thiam (BEL) 1st

Other top male ranked athletes

The lowest position from a world no.1 on the current rankings post Olympics was Johannes Vetter who struggled back in ninth in Tokyo but was dominant enough elsewhere to be regarded as the top-ranked athlete. Mohamed Katir also failed to match his Pre-Olympic form out in Japan with an eighth place in Tokyo.

400m: Anthony Zambrano (COL) – 3rd in Tokyo

800m: Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich (KEN) – 2nd in Tokyo

1500m: Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN) – 2nd in Tokyo (dropped to 2nd in WR after Eugene)

5000m: Mohamed Katir (ESP) – 8th in Tokyo (dropped to 2nd in WR after Eugene)

10,000m: Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) – 3rd in Tokyo

Mar: Birhanu Legese – DNC in Tokyo

110mH: Grant Holloway (USA) – 2nd in Tokyo

3000mSC: Lamecha Girma (ETH) – 2nd in Tokyo

HJ: Maksim Nedasekau (BLR) – 3rd in Tokyo

JT: Johannes Vetter (GER) – 9th in Tokyo

20kmW: Alvaro Martin (ESP) – 4th in Tokyo

Other top female ranked athletes

Christin Hussong kept her top spot in the rankings despite matching Vetter’s ninth in Japan as Germany’s javelin throwers had a disappointing Games. Jemma Reekie missed out on medal by a very small margin in Japan with almost her final stride but pre-Olympics she had proved herself the most consistent top-class performer over two laps. Eugene though dropped her two places.

100m: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) 2nd in Tokyo (dropped to 2nd in WR after Eugene)

800m: Jemma Reekie (GBR) 4th in Tokyo (dropped to 3rd in WR after Eugene)

5000m: Hellen Obiri (KEN) 2nd in Tokyo

400mH: Femke Bol (NED) 3rd in Tokyo

3000SC: Hyvin Kiyeng (KEN) 3rd in Tokyo

HJ: Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) 3rd in Tokyo

JT: Christin Hussong (GER) 9th in Tokyo

British male rankings in top 12

Pre-Games, Elliot Giles put one top class performance in after another and ranked second even though he did not quite make the Games final and did not run at his best in Eugene. Andy Pozzi is the only other Britain with a top six place with a consistent year over the hurdles backed up by a final spot. Britain’s only male individual medallist Josh Kerr is ranked only 11th as he stayed away from the Wanda Diamond League circuit and focussed on more low key events. Lawrence Okoye moved up three places courtesy of his Budapest competition on August 24.

2: Elliot Giles (800m)

5: Andy Pozzi(110mH)

7: CJ Ujah (100m)

8: Jake Wightman (1500m)

10: Zharnel Hughes (100m), Andrew Butchart (5000m)

11: Jamie Webb (800m), Josh Kerr (1500m), Harry Coppell (PV), Lawrence Okoye (DT) then 8th

British female rankings in top 12

British middle distance runners have had a great season and Reekie and Hodgkinson topped the 800m lists with Muir second to the great Faith Kipyegon at 1500m as the women achieved ten top eight places post Olympics. After being fourth after the Olympics, Holly Bradshaw moved up to her Tokyo third courtesy of her Eugene second.

1: Jemma Reekie (800m) then 3rd

2: Keely Hodgkinson (800m), Laura Muir (1500m)

4: Jodie Williams (400m), Holly Bradshaw (PV) then 3rd

5: Dina Asher-Smith (100m) then 6th, Eilish McColgan (5000m) then 6th, Cindy Sember (100mH)

7: Jasmin Sawyers (LJ)

8: Laura Muir (800m) (Asher-Smith (200m) promoted to 8th post Eugene)

9: Daryll Neita (100m) then 11th

10: Elizabeth Bird (3000msc)

11: Eilish McColgan (10,000m)

12: Jessie Knight (400mH) then 13th, Abigail Irozuru (LJ)

Top British males at other events

Mo Farah’s 117th at the marathon is the worst position though that is misleading in Olympic terms as most of those ahead are Kenyans and Ethiopians.

200m: Adam Gemili 14th then 15th

400m: Matthew Hudson-Smith 14th

10,000m: Marc Scott 20th

Mar: Mo Farah 117th

400mH: Chris McAlister 23rd then 20th

3000SC: Phil Norman 33rd

HJ: Tom Gale 17th

LJ: Reynold Banigo 72nd then 73rd

TJ: Nathan Douglas 46th

SP: Scott Lincoln 28th

HT: Nick Miller 14th

JT: Daniel Bainbridge 98th

Dec: Timothy Duckworth 47th

20kmW: Callum Wilkinson 13th

Top British females at other events

The 200m position changed after Eugene as Jodie Williams was replaced as the top Brit due to world champion Dina Asher-Smith’s third place in Eugene.

200: Jodie Williams 20th then Dina Asher-Smith 8th

Mar: Steph Twell 118th

HJ: Morgan Lake 13th

TJ: Naomi Ogbeta 16th

SP: Sophie McKinna 16th

DT: Jade Lally 42nd

HT: Tara Simpson-Sullivan 49th

JT: Freya Jones 88th then 89th

20kmW: Heather Lewis 74th

Hep: Holly Mills 22nd

